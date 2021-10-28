October 28, 2021
Joseph Ladapo won’t say if he’s been vaccinated, but his paycheck depends on it.
Ladapo has until Dec. 8 to get the jab.

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has been as coy about his vaccination status as he has been cagey with everything else related to COVID-19.

The good doctor has made a name for himself by advocating for the inverse of accepted medical advice on testing, masking and vaccines.

Given his many contrarian op-eds, one wonders whether Harvard — which requires vaccines for all faculty and staff, by the way — still wants to claim him as an alumnus. In essence, he is to Harvard medical school what Gov. Ron DeSantis is to Harvard Law.

The latest question mark comes after he refused to wear a mask when meeting with Sen. Tina Polsky, who was recently diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer.

It would have been a cinch to comply with her request. Doing so would have been consistent with medical advice he has given in the past. And, as Senate President Wilton Simpson said Wednesday, it’s just good manners.

Yet simple tasks may as well be Herculean labors for Ladapo, who can’t manage to answer a yes or no question about whether he has gotten the jab.

Thankfully, that mystery will be solved before Christmas as UF Health announced Wednesday that it will abide by the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate.

The health system covers two-thirds of Ladapo’s paycheck — $262,000 — due to his joint appointment to a post in the UF College of Medicine.

Under UF Health’s policy, Ladapo has until Dec. 8 to either get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

So, it would seem the same price spikes found in the real property market also apply to the hill he’s trying to die on. Time to see if he can afford it.

Tick tock.

