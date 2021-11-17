Donald Trump to host fundraiser for CD 13 candidate Anna Paulina Luna

Former President Donald Trump will join congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna at Mar-a-Lago in three weeks to fundraise for her campaign to take Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The fundraiser is set for Dec. 7 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach.

Tickets for the private reception cost $1,000, with purchases benefitting the APL Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee comprised of Luna’s affiliated campaign account and the APL PAC.

Partnering with the former President is not new for the Luna campaign — Trump endorsed her this year and last, calling her a “warrior” and a “winner.” Luna also spoke at a Tampa Trump rally back in October 2020, hosted by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Luna garnered an endorsement from Trump in 2020, where she advanced to the General Election against incumbent U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is vacating the seat to run for Governor.

The upcoming fundraiser with the former President will likely give Luna a boost among Republican voters, at least according to polling.

While Luna is already the GOP front-runner for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, polling found if she aggressively promotes her endorsement from Trump, her chances could nearly double.

Luna leads the GOP crowd in the 2022 election with 38% support, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. None of the other candidates, including former opponent Amanda Makki, even break double-digit support in the poll.

Luna’s share of support jumped to more than 64% when voters were informed of her Trump endorsement, with undecided voters dropping to 22%. Still, no other candidate reaches double digits.

However, what may be an even bigger blow to Luna’s opponents is what the former President said in his endorsement.

Trump called Luna’s Primary opponents RINOs (Republican In Name Only), a slam to Makki and most recently filed Republican candidate Audrey Henson.

It also comes as a jab to Makki, who dove headfirst into Trump territory and heightened conservative rhetoric at her campaign kick-off in July ⁠— a shift from her previous approach as a more moderate conservative who supported Trump.

The race, which is one of the most hotly contested districts on the 2022 ballot, also has three Democratic challengers — state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner-Goolsby, and Eric Lynn, a former national security adviser in former President Barack Obama’s administration.