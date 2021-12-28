Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon to reopen in January

Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is reopening in early January for the first time since the pandemic hit, the company announced Tuesday.

Typhoon Lagoon has been closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the rest of the Disney World. Disney’s reopening has happened in phases. First came Disney Springs, Disney’s restaurant and shopping district, followed by the theme parks, which reopened to the public in July 2020. Other hotels and restaurants have also opened their doors.

Disney’s other water park, Blizzard Beach, reopened in March 2021, leaving fans to question when Typhoon Lagoon would follow.

Disney announced Typhoon Lagoon returns Jan. 2, but also added Blizzard Beach’s last day open is Jan. 1 because it is temporarily closing for a refurbishment, according to the company’s website.

About 215 Disney union employees who are currently working at Blizzard Beach are expected to move over to Typhoon Lagoon, said Eric Clinton, who leads Unite Here Local 362. Those employees are custodians, slide operators ticket counter and main entrance workers.

“Like the other areas of Walt Disney World Resort, we are welcoming back Guests and Cast Members to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park in a responsible way,” Disney posted on its website.

Disney-goers are still required to wear masks indoors and on Disney transportation, but the company stressed guests should not cover up on water slides or in the water.

For Disney, the recovery from the costly pandemic continues with holiday crowds visiting the parks to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s. In early January, runners will be back to participate in the first in-person Walt Disney Marathon since the pandemic began. Disney’s marathon that weaves throughout the parks is one of the most popular 26.2-mile running races in the country.

Yet as normal events and Typhoon Lagoon reopen, concerns for the pandemic still exists with a rise in cases from the omicron coronavirus variant.