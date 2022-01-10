January 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist rings in 2022 with $3.8M in cash-on-hand

Jacob OglesJanuary 9, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis says his policy ‘vision’ keeps him ‘a step ahead’ of problems

2022Headlines

Last call: Get your checkbooks ready for pre-Session legislative fundraisers

HeadlinesInfluence

2022 Legislative Session largely driven by Ron DeSantis agenda

crist
But is it enough?

Democrat Charlie Crist raised more than $670,000 for his campaign for Governor. The Congressman started 2022 with $3.8 million in cash on hand in his quest to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“As the election year begins, I am grateful for all the support we have received since launching our campaign,” Crist said.

The former Republican Governor in May announced his second bid as a Democrat running to lead Florida.

“In that time, folks from the Panhandle to Homestead have made clear they want a Governor that actually puts Floridians first,” he said. “2022 will mark the year we take back the Governor’s Mansion and build a Florida that works for all Floridians.”

Crist closed out the year with almost $6 million in total donations. According to the campaign, that came from more than 20,000 “grassroots donors.”

Notably, Crist must win the Democratic nomination for Governor before having a clear shot at DeSantis. He faces Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s only Democrat holding statewide office, and state Sen. Annette Taddeo, his running mate from 2014, in the August Primary.

On that front, Crist’s campaign noted that December marked eight months of having the most robust financial support of any Democrat in the race.

That’s comparing to partisan peers. DeSantis has raised dollars on an entirely different plane.

But for now, Crist enjoys an edge within the Democratic field in which he competes. Eight separate polls have shown him winning, the campaign said.

He has also tallied formal endorsements from 117 elected officials and community leaders. He has also hosted 80 events, completed seven statewide tours, and rolled out four detailed policy proposals.

Now, Crist enters 2022 with numbers to claim front-runner status within his party but a definite fight ahead. And that’s before jumping into melee against an incumbent GOP Governor with ambitions for the White House.

Post Views: 128

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAmericans for Prosperity-Florida 2022 Legislative Agenda tackles 'biggest challenges'

next2022 Legislative Session largely driven by Ron DeSantis agenda

One comment

  • Tom

    January 9, 2022 at 8:49 pm

    Yes one piggy banks worth. LMAO

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories