January 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AFP-FL urges lawmakers to let the sun set on VISIT FLORIDA

Drew WilsonJanuary 19, 20225min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Bobby Powell criticizes lack of minority access in Ron DeSantis’ redistricting proposal

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate Health Policy Committee says yes to inpatient hospital care at home, hotel

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate presidential search exemption proposal diverges from House version as it approaches final committee

Palm Trees Silhouettes On Tropical Beach At Sunset - Modern Vintage Colors
It equates the tourism marketing agency to 'corporate welfare.'

Americans for Prosperity-Florida wants lawmakers to reject a bill moving through the legislature that would push back the scheduled sunset of the state’s tourism marketing arm.

VISIT FLORIDA, funded at $50 million in the current year budget, will cease to exist on Oct. 1, 2023, under current law. HB 489, sponsored by St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney, would extend its authorization by five years to Oct. 1, 2028.

On Tuesday, the House Tourism, Infrastructure & Energy Subcommittee advanced the bill. The Senate companion (SB 434) cleared its first stop two months ago and is awaiting a hearing in the Senate Appropriations Committee, after which it would be ready for a floor vote.

The Legislature has been keeping VISIT FLORIDA on a rolling, two-year lifespan, grudgingly moving the sunset clause forward every year, for several years, since scandals in the mid-2010s gave the agency a reputation for out-of-control slush-fund spending and lack of accountability.

The agency was particularly disliked by former House Speakers Jose Oliva and Richard Corcoran. AFP-FL has also been a consistent critic, deriding the agency as a form of “corporate welfare.” Its view has not changed.

“AFP-FL works hard to protect Floridians’ hard-earned dollars by opposing public funding for unwarranted purposes,” AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said in a news release. “We should not allow our legislators to pick and choose what they want to see succeed in our economy — it should be our choice. After all, we know that the best way to actually promote economic growth is by ensuring that everyone is competing fairly.”

Zander said blocking the VISIT FLORIDA extension is one of AFP-FL’s top priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session and asserted that the state already has an effective tourism marketer on its payroll: Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Over the past few years, the best marketing for Florida has been Gov. Ron DeSantis empowering individuals and businesses to innovate throughout the pandemic instead of mandating top-down approaches, maintaining the option of in-person schooling, and working to keep Florida as one of the freest states in the nation,” Zander continued.

“Florida doesn’t need a tourism and marketing program — our Governor is marketing our state more effectively than any 30-second advertisement could. Let’s stop wasting Florida’s taxpayer dollars on these types of programs.”

The Governor, however, has signaled support for VISIT FLORIDA. In November, his office lauded the agency, saying its pandemic-era marketing campaigns have “yielded consistent growth for Florida tourism and the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Likewise, Florida’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research calculated that for every $1 invested in VISIT FLORIDA, $3.27 is returned to taxpayers.

HB 489 is now awaiting a hearing in the House Commerce Committee, its final stop before it’s ready for a floor vote.

____

Florida Politics reporter Scott Powers contributed to this post.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBobby Powell criticizes lack of minority access in Ron DeSantis' redistricting proposal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories