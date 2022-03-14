Last Call for 3.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The Legislature adjourned Sine Die at 1:03 p.m. after passing a $112 billion budget … but what about the $500 grand prize for #CateSineDie?

Hosted by CATECOMM founder Kevin Cate, the contest is simple. Participants guess the date and time of the hankie drop that marks the end of Session and tweet it out with the hashtag #CateSineDie and the name of the charity of their choice. The guess that’s closest — without being early — wins.

This year’s winner is Angela Bonds, a government affairs manager at Dean Mead. She predicted the 2022 Legislative Session would end Tuesday at noon, which was quite a bit later than the average player.

After the deadline to get guesses in, Cate crunched the data and found most people in The Process thought Session would end on time — the median guess was Friday at 8:15 p.m., and the mode was Friday at 9:43 p.m.

But the Legislature went into overtime, which has become commonplace in recent years. Session was extended in 2020, 2019 and 2018, when lawmakers didn’t pass a budget until two days after the 60-day Session was scheduled to end. Lawmakers adjourned on time last year, breaking the streak.

Evening Reads

“As the parent of three kids that are age five and under, thank you for letting me and my wife be able to send our kids to kindergarten without them being sexualized.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, touting this Session’s culture war victories on education.

