Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.15.22

Florida is flush with cash, and lawmakers voted to put it to use by passing a $112.1 billion budget on Monday.

The spending plan includes a $1.7 billion increase in K-12 schools funding, a 5.4% across-the-board pay raise for state employees, boosts to environmental programs, and a grab bag of tax cuts — including a one-month moratorium on the state’s 25-cents-per-gallon gas tax that will save motorists an estimated $200 million.

The budget, which is $11 billion more than the current year, passed with a unanimous vote in the Senate and a 105-3 vote in the House — the nays came from Democratic Reps. Mike Grieco and Dotie Joseph and Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini.

With the budget settled and shipped to DeSantis, the Legislature adjourned Sine Die shortly after 1 p.m. The traditional hankie drop marked the end of a Legislative Session that saw numerous controversial bills pass along partisan lines, including a 15-week abortion ban and the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which has snagged national headlines in recent weeks.

While Democrats lamented the focus on those issues — and their inability to stop them from passing — DeSantis all but took a victory lap in the Capitol rotunda.

“I think you guys gave an enormous amount of good things this Legislative Session. I’m really proud to see a lot of stuff that came across the finish line,” he said in a post-Sine Die news conference that was interrupted by protesters shouting for the state to “stop funding corporations.”

The budget now awaits edits from the Governor, who holds line-item veto power. Last year, DeSantis was thought to have wielded a relatively light touch when he slashed $1.5 billion to leave a $101 billion budget.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ChrisSprowls: Politics shouldn’t be about catering to the most powerful voices or cowering in fear from the angriest ones; it’s about giving a voice to the everyday moms and dads who pay their bills, go to work and parent their kids. This is who we serve. The House has adjourned Sine Die.

Tweet, tweet:

.⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩’ speech after Florida’s Legislature ends interrupted by protesters raining down fake money and shouts of “stop funding corporations, fund our communities.” pic.twitter.com/pINOKiYswC — Lawrence Mower (@lmower3) March 14, 2022

—@FLCaseyDeSantis: I am continually thankful for the support I’ve received during my cancer fight and inspired to help others in theirs — grateful that the Legislature joined @GovRonDeSantis in prioritizing funding for the second leading cause of death in Florida with a $100 million investment.

Tweet, tweet:

—@LeaderBookFL: Since I was elected to the @FLSenate in 2016, I have been fighting to eliminate the diaper tax for Florida’s families. After years of hard work, I am proud to share that the 2022 state budget — as approved today — finally includes the removal of the sales tax on diapers.

Tweet, tweet:

The moment @GovDeSantis is asked about vetoing the congressional maps and says "What do you think" while @ChrisSprowls and @WiltonSimpson look on. pic.twitter.com/SwAlEooIqG — Jacob Ogles (@jacobogles) March 14, 2022

—@AnnaForFlorida: Just pulled into our Orlando Office and a constituent saw us and asked me to investigate something locally for him — told him we would absolutely take care of it!!! Feels good to be home.

—@KevinCate: Florida state government is so embarrassing.

— DAYS UNTIL —

House GOP retreat in Ponte Vedra Beach — 8; the third season of ‘Atlanta’ begins — 8; season two of ‘Bridgerton’ begins — 10; The Oscars — 12; ‘Macbeth’ with Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga begin performances on Broadway — 14; Florida Chamber’s 2nd Annual Southeastern Leadership Conference on Safety, Health + Sustainability begins — 14; Grammys rescheduled in Las Vegas — 19; MLB Opening Day — 23; ‘Better Call Saul’ final season begins — 34; Magic Johnson’s Apple TV+ docuseries ‘They Call Me Magic’ begins — 38; 2022 Florida Chamber Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 44; ‘The Godfather’ TV series ‘The Offer’ premieres — 45; 2nd half of ‘Ozark’ final season begins — 45; federal student loan payments will resume — 47; ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ premieres — 52; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 57; ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ starts on Disney+ — 71; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premieres — 73; ‘Platinum Jubilee’ for Queen Elizabeth II — 79; California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota hold midterm Primaries — 84; ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premieres — 116; San Diego Comic-Con 2022 — 129; Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner novel ‘Heat 2’ publishes — 147; ‘The Lord of the Rings’ premieres on Amazon Prime — 171; ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel premieres — 205; Cormac McCarthy’s ‘The Passenger’ releases — 223; ‘Black Panther 2’ premieres — 242; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 245; McCarthy’s ‘Stella Maris’ releases — 252; ‘Avatar 2′ premieres — 277; ‘Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 341; ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ premieres — 374; ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ premieres — 500; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 584; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 864.





— SINE DIE NOTES —

“Legislature wraps up combative culture-war Session” via Skyler Swisher and Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida lawmakers finished their work at the Capitol on Monday, delivering DeSantis culture war victories as he heads into re-election but prompting protesters to shower him with fake money as he listed his legislative wins. The Republican-controlled Legislature, working overtime for the Regular Session scheduled to end Friday, approved a $112 billion state budget, officially ending the two-month Legislative Session. He called 2022 “the year of the parent” in Florida. “We in Florida showed a commitment to education — not to indoctrination,” DeSantis said in a speech from the Capitol rotunda.

“Despite deep divisions, Ron DeSantis says Session marked ‘year of the parent’” via John Kennedy of USA Today — DeSantis joined Florida legislative leaders after the 2022 Session ended Monday to declare that Republican-backed measures guiding what is taught in schools had made this the “year of the parent in the state of Florida.” The two-month Session was marked by highly partisan clashes, with ruling Republicans advancing new restrictions on abortion, migrants coming to Florida, and an elections measure aimed at satisfying a GOP voting base animated over claims of election fraud. But lawmakers focused most intently on schools, imposing new regulations on how race, sexual orientation, and gender identity are discussed and heightening the public’s ability to object to books on school library shelves.

“DeSantis: ‘A lot of nursing homes will be very, very happy’ after 2022 Session” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — During a Monday afternoon ceremony to mark the end of the 2022 Legislative Session, DeSantis said he thinks there will be “a lot of nursing homes that are very, very happy.” Asked whether he would veto HB 1239, which allows nursing homes to lower the amount of direct nursing care requirements from 2.5 hours a day to 2 hours a day, DeSantis focused on the amount of increased funding for nursing home providers that was included in the budget instead. In all, lawmakers directed $293 million for increases to nursing homes.

“Democrats reflect as Session closes: ‘I don’t think people realize how bad it would have been’” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Senate Democrats Monday vowed to fight harder to win elections and lamented that not much was done to address kitchen-table issues that concern Floridians. Instead of addressing the prohibitive cost of housing, gas, and property insurance, they argued that many hours were consumed with so-called “culture war” issues. Democrats referenced bills that will limit abortion to 15 weeks into a pregnancy, set up reviews for school instructional materials, restrict the way teachers should talk about LGBTQ issues, and limit discussions about racism. “It’s a free state of Florida unless you’re a woman, unless you’re gay, … unless you are a student in a classroom; unless you have a history that you don’t want to be erased,” said Democratic Leader Lauren Book.

“Closing time: Aaron Bean and the art of agreeable disagreement” via Andrew Meacham of Florida Politics — Sen. Bean has developed a singular brand of across-the-aisle workmanship that extends well beyond the Capitol. He has run a combined 16 years in both houses with a spirit of unstinting optimism and elbow grease. He has served on several committees and chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee. He is used to dueling with colleagues over ideas; harsh rhetoric from citizens in recent years is another matter. “We are more polarized than ever,” Bean said, a development he attributes, in large measure, to social media. Now that term limits have ended his Senate service, Bean will have more time for the golf course. He does have another career brewing, however. “I want to be a motivational speaker,” he said.

“Closing time: Jeff Brandes — integrity, bucking trends and ‘running to the fight’” via Andrew Meacham of Florida Politics — While no one would mistake Sen. Brandes for a Democrat, he has charted his own course on Republican politics. Among other things, exposure to the state’s prison system has turned him into a strong advocate for reforming such features as mandatory minimum sentencing. At farewell remarks for him in the Senate, numerous colleagues who had fought Brandes on other issues praised his commitment to taking a longer look at Florida’s prisons. That same commitment likely cost Brandes his chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. After 10 years dominated by the Legislative Sessions for the first three months, Brandes is fine with his term limit. “When you sign up to get married, you marry Jeff; you don’t marry the Senator,” he said. “I’m ready to go home.”

“Closing time: Kelli Stargel — the greatest asset is experience” via Andrew Meacham of Florida Politics — Sen. Stargel began her political career in the House in 2008. Her husband, John Stargel, had formerly represented that district. And Kelli Stargel fought off voices questioning her credentials to serve, some of them from voters and some in her own head. John Stargel, a lawyer now an appeals court judge, backed her. But she still feared public speaking and wondered how her course credits at Tallahassee Community College compared with all the lawyers she would be arguing bills with. So, she studied everything, dissecting bills as she held a growing number of committee assignments, including chairing the Budget Committee for the past several years. “Kelli didn’t go to law school, but she’s the best lawyer in this chamber,” said Senate Majority Leader Kathleen Passidomo, a veteran lawyer.

“Closing time: Audrey Gibson, an independent thinker not afraid to cause a stir” via Andrew Meacham of Florida Politics — Sen. Gibson demanded maximum responsiveness to the public from her staff, muscularity from her fellow Democrats, and as much cooperation as she could coax from Republicans. Always prepared, she annotated the working drafts with sticky notes. Sometimes she used a different kind of sticker to affix on the lapels of colleagues who had delivered on a favor or performed well, the kind a schoolteacher might collect that say things like “Good job!” “Brilliant!” or “Way to go!” Sen. Bobby Powell, the Democrat Minority Leader Pro Tempore, told Gibson her relaxed, natural interpersonal style had helped him drop his guard when he got to the Senate in 2015. “I’ve never seen you hold a grudge or dislike anybody,” he said.

— DATELINE TALLY —



“Redistricting litigation now being waged on two fronts — state and federal court” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix — A second lawsuit has been filed amid the political impasse between DeSantis and the Florida Legislature about how to redraw Florida’s congressional districts. This time, the venue is the federal court sitting in Tallahassee. As with a similar lawsuit filed Friday in a state trial court also in Tallahassee, the new action argues the dispute between the Governor and lawmakers threatens voters’ right to cast ballots in constitutionally apportioned districts. The plaintiffs in the federal case include Common Cause of Florida, FairDistricts Now, and five individual Florida voters. FairDistricts was behind the constitutional amendment requiring the Legislature to draw political boundaries without favoring politicians or political parties or that diminish minority voters’ ability to elect candidates of their choice.

“Lawmakers deliver a DeSantis priority — eliminating standardized testing” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Legislative leaders have sent DeSantis a bill replacing the Florida Standards Assessment with progress monitoring, a priority of the Republican Governor as he seeks re-election. The proposal (SB 1048) would replace the annual standardized testing with a computer-based progress monitoring screening in English language arts and mathematics. The progress monitoring, spaced three times a year, would begin in the 2022-23 school year for pre-kindergarten through 10th grade students. Hialeah Republican Sen. Manny Díaz Jr. sponsored the bill, which originated after DeSantis rolled out the proposal in September.

“DeSantis receives bill keeping college presidency candidates secret” via Florida Politics — Legislation that could keep candidates for college presidencies anonymous for part of the search process moved to DeSantis on Monday. Florida lawmakers approved earlier this month legislation that would provide a public records exemption for information about applicants seeking state higher ed presidential positions. SB 520 will, if signed into law, keep the identities of early presidential search candidates shielded from public records requests, to allow applicants more freedom to apply for jobs without disclosing those searches to current employers. Finalists, however, would not be subject to the secrecy pledge.

“With budget approved, Lauren Book finally secures long-sought diaper tax break” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Senate Democratic Leader Book has pushed to make diapers tax-free in Florida dating back to her first Legislative Session in 2017. With the 2022 budget approved, it looks like she’s finally secured that tax exemption for families. One catch: while Book has pushed to make the tax exemption permanent, the budget provision approved by lawmakers only puts the exemption into effect for one year. Nevertheless, it’s a long-sought win for Book. The bill to exempt diapers from sales tax came up short again this year, but last month, House negotiators floated an idea to insert a one-year tax exemption into the budget. That proposal stuck, and lawmakers approved the budget Monday, ending the 2022 Legislative Session.

“Matt Willhite scores with legislation for veterans, police, patients and hurricane safety” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — For Rep. Willhite, the end of the 2022 Legislative Session marked another successful period of bipartisan lawmaking in which he saw through several important items. This Session was also his last, for now, as he has set his sights on winning a Palm Beach County Commission seat in November, a move that will let him spend more time with his family. Willhite, an active-duty firefighter, had his two teenage sons join him in Tallahassee for the end of Session. Their presence, he said, reinforced his desire to spend more time with them, his wife, and their two dogs.

“Florida’s early learning programs garner bipartisan support in budget” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — They always say it’s “about the children,” and this year, that proved to be entirely true. There should be little argument that kids exposed to early learning are more likely to succeed in school and life. Enter the Florida Legislature. Not known these days for bipartisanship, lawmakers nonetheless came together to support early childhood learning. Conservatives appreciate these programs as an important facet of parental choice, while moderates know they make it possible for low-income parents to work. United in this common interest, lawmakers made strategic new investments that will help stabilize the early learning workforce, expand access to high-quality programs, and support parent choice at the foundation of the Florida education system.

“Budget conference: Legislature gives FSU $125M for new health center” via Tristan Wood of Florida Politics — The $125 million will help FSU plan and build the Florida State University Health Science Tallahassee Center. The 137,700 square foot building, whose funding was backed by Senate President Wilton Simpson, will be the cornerstone of developing an academic health center in partnership with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. The facility will be focused on clinical care, research, biomedical innovation, and education, said FSU spokesperson Dennis Schnittker. The facility is projected to have an economic impact of about $217 million annually and support more than 1,500 jobs directly and indirectly. Another allocation FSU received was $20 million earmarked for operational enhancement.

“State budget has $80 million for new UF Health trauma center named after Leon Haley” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The proposed state budget contains $80 million to build a new trauma center for UF Health Jacksonville that would be named in honor of the late Leon Haley Jr., who was CEO at the hospital until his death last summer in a watercraft accident. Russ Armistead, who came out of retirement to return as CEO of UF Health Jacksonville after Haley’s death, called it a “watershed event” for the hospital. “We just as a safety net hospital have never had the financial resources, and frankly wouldn’t have the resources, to build something like this,” he said. “It’s a huge deal for the city and the region.” This week, the final round of budget talks was finalized adding the $80 million to the proposed 2022-23 budget that state lawmakers voted on Monday.

“Bringing home the bacon: What Leon legislative delegation got into 2022-23 state budget” via James Call of USA Today — There’s over $100 million more money than usual for the Greater Capital Region in the state budget lawmakers wrote for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The local economy always benefits from state spending; government and three state higher education institutions serve as Tallahassee’s economic pillars. But the state is flush with billions in federal aid. Stripping away appropriations for Florida A&M, Florida State, and Tallahassee Community College along with annual base spending, one finds Leon County’s statehouse delegation secured at least another $140 million in expenditures for programs and supplies. Probably the most significant economic stimulus is a 5.38% across-the-board pay raise for state workers, along with more money to make $15 a minimum wage for state employment.

— TALLY 2 —

“U.S. Surgeon General warns parental rights bill hazardous to Florida kids’ health” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Yet another member of the Joe Biden administration has raised concerns about Florida’s newly passed Parental Rights in Education legislation, saying that it could harm the very youth it purports to protect. The bill bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and requires that such topics be age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate in all other grades. In a series of tweets Monday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy raised the latest series of concerns from the Biden administration. “Florida’s recent law restricting discussion about gender identity in school has understandably raised serious concerns. The law concerns me too,” Murthy asserted.

“How business got the upper hand over local government in 2022 Florida Legislative Session” via James Call of USA Today Network — Lawmakers continued to boost Florida’s business-friendly reputation in 2022, opening legal avenues to protect profits and to avoid lawsuits from workers. And although there is nothing like the $543 million tax refund corporations reaped in 2020, the apparent death of a data privacy bill saved what could have been hundreds of thousands of dollars for a mid-size company to comply. A business lobbyist said overall it was a good Session, while one of the House’s leading Democrats called it a mixed bag. “It does not look like they’re getting the major tax break through the Senate. That is a win for people in Florida when it comes to just tax policy,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani.

“Joint Legislative Auditing Committee publishes 2021 lobbying firm audit list” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — More than 20 lobby firms were randomly selected for the audit. Those tapped by the Committee now have 30 days to choose an audit firm if they so choose. After that, audits may begin as early as March 14 and conclude June 30. The Committee is designed to “provide continuous oversight of government operations, in part, through the auditing and review activities of the Auditor General and the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability.” Land O’ Lakes Republican Rep. Ardian Zika and Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley led it as alternating chairs. In all, four Senators and five Representatives sit on the panel. Read the complete audit list.

“Insurance reform died last week. Will lawmakers come back to address it in Special Session?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Insurance reform is dead for the 2022 Legislative Session, confirmed Sen. Jim Boyd. Unlike in 2022, when a bill made it across the finish line as the last bill of Session, that’s not happening this time. There are already rumblings a Special Session could lie in the immediate future. “It’s pretty likely,” said Brandes about chances of a Special Session. “Say it’s 70%-30% that it happens. We just have to see if additional companies fail.” For the second year in a row, industry changes desired by the Senate could not find traction in the House. The Legislature closed business on Friday, the last scheduled day of Session, passing no legislation.

“Historians draw parallels between ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation and purge of gay teachers decades ago” via Kathryn Varn of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Those who have studied the history of the state’s treatment of LGBTQ Floridians argue the message it sends and some of the language used to defend the bill hearken back to another, darker time in Florida’s history. They say the false idea that exposing children to LGBTQ themes is a form of indoctrination, or that gay and transgender adults are out to recruit children into their ranks, is baked into Florida’s history. It dates back to a legislative purge of gay and lesbian teachers in the 1950s and ‘60s.

“John Oliver calls Bob Chapek’s explanation for Disney donations to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ politicians ‘actively insulting’” via Tom Tapp of Deadline — “When we donate money to different political candidates, we have no idea how they’re going to vote going forward into the future,” said Disney CEO Chapek at a shareholder meeting this past week. Chapek made his statement in response to criticism that Disney had donated to Sen. Baxley, one of the chief sponsors of the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Disney should absolutely have had a pretty good idea how Dennis Baxley would vote when they gave him money, given that he’s not been shy about sharing his views on a host of topics,” Oliver said. Oliver brought the receipts to prove his point, highlighting that Baxley once suggested that “abortion is causing Europeans to be replaced by immigrants and [is] paving the way for the end of Western civilization.

— STATEWIDE —

“Gas prices hit record high after second week of 40-cent increases” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — As the fallout from Russia’s charge into Ukraine continues to spill throughout the West, Florida’s gas prices have shattered their previous record high. That’s according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Gas prices last week crossed $4 for the first time since 2008 and didn’t stop there. Prices topped out at $4.38 per gallon on Friday before falling slightly over the weekend to $4.35 per gallon on Sunday. AAA’s Florida ticker had dropped to $4.34 per gallon by Monday morning, one cent higher than the national average. The previous record high for Florida gas prices was $4.08 per gallon, set in September 2008.

“Jury rules against Florida DCF: Agency failed to intervene, then 6-year-old was brutally attacked” via Jesse Mendoza of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A jury ruled against the Florida Department of Children and Families on Friday in a $28 million court case stemming from a 2015 agency decision allowing a mentally unfit Sarasota woman to keep custody of her 6-year-old daughter. Twelve hours after the DCF allowed the woman to keep custody, she tried to drown the child and stabbed her 14 times. The jury ruled against DCF following a two-week trial over the case and found that two agency investigators violated state policies for the child’s safety investigation. DCF representatives did not return phone messages seeking comment.

“Remains of a half-billion downed trees left from Hurricane Michael feeding Bertha fire” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Gulf County Emergency Management Director Matt Herring has long suspected that at some point in the weeks, months, and years following Hurricane Michael, Northwest Florida would face something akin to the Bertha Swamp Road Fire. “In my opinion, it was an inevitability,” he said as the blaze continued a largely unhindered assault on more than 33,000 acres of timberland in Gulf, Bay and Calhoun counties. The fire was moving along a track that traces the course the Category 5 Michael took as it emerged from the Gulf of Mexico on Oct. 10, 2018, at Mexico Beach. Experts say that is no coincidence, as what remains of the half-billion trees felled by the storm were helping feed the flames.

“Florida Clerks celebrate ‘Sunshine Week’” via Florida Politics — Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers is celebrating “Sunshine Week” by spreading the word on how Floridians can find or request public records. Sunshine Week is an annual event launched in 2005 by the News Leaders Association, which bills it as a “celebration of access to public information.” This year, it is being held March 13-19. Florida Clerks noted that county clerks provide citizens access to public documents, ensure access to county financial information, offer fraud services for the public to shed light on allegations of fraud and waste, and enhance access to public information by harnessing new technologies to provide more official documents and services online. The organization also offered a handful of tips for Floridians who make public records requests.

“More than 100 Haitian migrants land in Florida Keys, gather in yard of oceanfront home” via David Goodhue and Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — For the second time in two weeks, a large group of Haitian migrants has come to shore in the Florida Keys. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said 100 to 150 people arrived in a sailboat Monday morning off Summerland Key, about 20 miles from Key West. Photos provided by the Sheriff’s Office show a large group of people gathering in the yard of an oceanfront home on Summerland Key. It is unclear whether the boat came directly from Haiti or elsewhere in the Caribbean. But last week, a source in Haiti who monitors maritime migrant operations said two boats had left the country’s northwest coast on Tuesday and more were scheduled to leave over the weekend. All were bound for the Florida shorelines, the source said.

— 2022 —

“How an uptick in censures among local Republicans signals a growing radicalism” via Seth Masket of FiveThirtyEight — The Republican National Committee’s censure last month of GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger was a historical rarity — national parties almost never reprimand their own officeholders. But in many ways, it was the culmination of what’s been happening at the state level. State and local parties are increasingly disciplining their officeholders, and it’s mostly happening on the Republican side. State parties have issued several censures since the beginning of 2021. It’s not just state parties, either. Censures aren’t as well documented at the county level, as there are more than 3,000 counties in the U.S. versus just 50 states, but I found in a search of nearly 7,000 newspapers using NewsBank, a news research database, an explosion of censures, especially in 2021, at the county level.

“Nikki Fried campaign announces trio of key communications hires” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democrat Fried has made three significant communications hires for her 2022 gubernatorial campaign. Keith Edward takes over as communications director. Benjamin Kirby comes on as communications and policy adviser. Caroline Korba will now be Fried’s press secretary. The hires are part of a campaign reset Fried began touting last week. She recently named Matthew Van Name as senior adviser and strategic manager. Van Name had been Fried’s chief of staff in her first term as Agriculture Commissioner. Campaign manager Farah Melendez parted with Fried mid-month as part of a campaign reorganization.

“Duval’s Reggie Gaffney stretches fundraising lead in Senate bid” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jacksonville City Councilman Gaffney stretched his fundraising lead in February for his Senate campaign. However, he was helped by the fact that his principal opponent could not fundraise at all. Gaffney filed in Senate District 6 but is running in what will be the Senate District 5 Democratic Primary under the redistricting maps passed this Legislative Session. He raised $15,000 and spent over $16,000 on consultant and legal fees. The Committee has nearly $355,000 on hand as of the end of February. Gaffney raised another $6,600 to his campaign account, where he has roughly $120,000 on hand. But his main opponent, Rep. Tracie Davis, should be expected to gain ground now that the Legislative Session is ending.

“DeSantis endorses Blaise Ingoglia in SD 11 Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis just picked a side in a heated Florida Senate Primary. On Monday, he endorsed Rep. Ingoglia in Senate District 11. “Blaise Ingoglia is a strong conservative who fights to keep Florida free and to deliver for his constituents,” DeSantis tweeted from his campaign account. Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, faces Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican, for the open seat. Consultant Brad Herold shared polling conducted in January by LiveSurvey that found DeSantis’ endorsement could play a huge role in the nomination fight. It found 76% of GOP voters were more likely to back the candidate with DeSantis’ endorsement, and 63% were “much more likely” to do so.

“Anna Eskamani files for re-election in new HD 42” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Eskamani has filed for re-election to the Legislature. The move sidelines much of the speculation the Orlando Democrat has her eye on a run for Congress. “It’s official: our new district via redistricting for the 2022 Election Cycle will be House District 42,” Eskamani tweeted. The two-term Representative confirmed to Florida Politics she intends to seek re-election. Asked if she has ruled out a run for Congress, she replied, “I am running for re-election and very focused on getting to know our new district and finishing my Ph.D. at UCF!” That’s more academically confident than politically committed. But while there’s talk about Eskamani running to succeed U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, Florida’s 7th Congressional District leans Republican on a map passed by the Legislature.

“Chad Chronister endorses Stacy Hahn for Hillsborough County School Board” via Daniel Figueroa IV of Florida Politics — On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chronister announced he is endorsing Hillsborough County School Board District 2 incumbent Hahn in the November General Election. Hahn is running for her second four-year term on the body governing the third-largest public school district in the state and eighth largest in the nation. Chronister and Hahn have about 30 years of experience in their respective fields. Hahn has been an educator and administrator working through nearly every grade level. Chronister has been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) since 1992. Then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed him Sheriff in 2017 after the retirement of David Gee. Hahn’s only challenger is Damaris Allen, an education activist and former president of the Hillsborough County PTA.

“Here’s what’s on the ballot as Pinellas County holds eight municipal elections Tuesday” via Daniel Figueroa IV of Florida Politics — Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs, Clearwater, Madeira Beach, Oldsmar, Redington Shores, St. Pete Beach, and Tarpon Springs all have elections Tuesday. According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, more than 120,000 of Pinellas’ nearly 700,000 voters are eligible to participate. Clearwater is the largest municipality in the county with seats on the ballot — and, so far, one of the most dramatic. District 5’s race pits former Scientologist Aaron Smith-Levin against art studio owner Lina Teixeira and Pastor Jonathan Wade. Smith-Levin’s bid has caused quite the stir. Most of his campaign is focused on standing against Scientology’s growing foothold on Clearwater. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available on the Supervisor of Elections website.

“Redistricting Gainesville has some in fear of unintended consequences for Black candidates” via Andrew Caplan of The Gainesville Sun — There is a growing fear among some Gainesville residents that a tentatively approved redistricting map of the city will significantly change the representation of a seat historically held by Black leaders. Compounding the dilemma is an upcoming midterm election expected to turn out five to six times more voters than a typical city race. That’s because this is the first Gainesville election under a new schedule that moves it from a stand-alone municipal ballot to a state and national election, and four Commission seats, including Mayor, are up for grabs. Though the District 1 seat isn’t available in 2022, adding in a predominantly White neighborhood that is already one of the most civically engaged pockets of residents within the city could have unintended consequences.

“Gainesville Commissioners ‘kick the can’ on possible ballot measure for own assistants” via John Henderson of The Gainesville Sun — A proposal to change the Gainesville city charter and allow city commissioners to hire their own paid assistants has been stopped in its tracks. The proposal would need voter approval, and a proposal brought forth by the City Attorney had a ballot question for the Nov. 8 elections. Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said Monday that there is not yet an exact cost of hiring assistants. But it could end up being $50,000 or more per assistant, which would add up to more than $350,000 annually, based on a study from the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion that said it would cost at least $150,000 plus benefits to hire three assistants.

— CORONAVIRUS —

“Spring Break 2022: Florida reports 10,000 COVID cases, 863 newly reported deaths in a week” via Mike Stucka and Jennifer Sangalang of The Palm Beach Post — It’s “Spring Break season” for Florida — and the state continues to see a decline in COVID-19 cases. From No. 31 to No. 42 to No. 37: COVID-19 cases are declining, with Florida reporting 10,211 cases and 863 newly recorded deaths. This week, the state moved up a few spots from No. 42 to No. 37 on a list of states where coronavirus spreads the fastest. Also, this is the fourth consecutive week that Florida reported fewer than 100,000 cases in one week. Florida reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,211 new cases. That’s down 26.1% from the previous week’s tally of 13,823 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Dr. Joseph Ladapo ‘cherry-picking’ studies to back no COVID-19 vaccines for kids, researchers say” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — When the Florida Department of Health released new guidelines last week suggesting healthy children should not get the coronavirus vaccine, it cited several studies to back up the position. But at least four of the experts whose research was cited say their work was taken out of context. They said they disagreed with Florida Surgeon General Ladapo’s conclusion that the vaccine was more dangerous than the virus for healthy children. Each of the three studies cited by the state concluded vaccines are safe and effective. Florida health officials did not mention that in their two-page guidance.

“Leon County’s COVID-19 cases plummet by 48%; county considered low risk for transmission by CDC” via Mike Stucka of the Tallahassee Democrat — Mirroring the statewide trend, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue their weekslong decline in Leon County. As of Monday afternoon, there were seven COVID-19-positive patients in Tallahassee: Four in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and three in HCA Florida Capital Hospital, formerly known as Capital Regional Medical Center. A week before, there were a dozen people hospitalized with the virus.

“Palm Beach County public schools to stop COVID-19 contact tracing” via Matt Papaycik of WPTV — The School District of Palm Beach County is stopping its contact tracing efforts as COVID-19 transmission continues to decrease in our community. In a news release Friday afternoon, the district said contact tracing in its schools and at district ancillary facilities would end effective March 22, when students return from Spring Break. Parents and guardians will still be notified if someone in your child’s class has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, school nurses will continue to test symptomatic students who have a consent form on file. The district is also offering a “Test to Know” program at certain schools, where non-symptomatic students and staff members who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 can receive a rapid antigen test.

“Business as usual at St. Johns County schools as the district drops last COVID-19 restrictions” via Colleen Michele Jones of The St. Augustine Record — The St. Johns County School District is rolling back the last couple of COVID-19 protocols that had still been in place even as the pandemic waned. At the most recent school board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Tim Forson announced two changes that will go into effect when classes resume after the spring break on March 21. Schools will be reopened to visitors and volunteers, and indoor event capacity will return to 100%. It had been at 75% since the school year started.

“The pandemic has led to a re-evaluation of alternative forms of Florida education” via Jennifer Reed of Florida Trend — A flood of families went remote during the 2020-21 academic year, doubling Florida Virtual School’s enrollment to more than 12,600 full-time students. And even as Florida’s traditional brick-and-mortar schools have essentially returned to their pre-pandemic operations, FLVS’ enrollment remains high. This academic year, the school projects a full-time enrollment of more than 11,000 K-12 students. Part-time enrollment is up as well, with 173,768 students taking at least one class to supplement in-person courses at other schools between July and December 2021, a 4% increase over that same period in 2019.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“From pandemic to prosperity: Bipartisan solutions to support today’s small businesses” via Goldman Sachs — The way we do business and buy products and services has fundamentally changed. The pandemic further accelerated this shift. It’s time to modernize the SBA to serve small businesses in today’s economy better. Reauthorization will help the SBA adapt to today’s small business landscape and equip it with additional resources and new capabilities. Retention is a major issue; 75% of small-business owners having difficulty retaining employees said they can’t afford to compete on salaries, 67% can’t afford to compete on benefits, and 39% said they couldn’t afford to offer a retirement plan. Renew the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which expired at the end of 2021, to provide access to capital for small businesses still struggling from the pandemic’s impacts. In the coming months, Goldman will team up with local small-business owners and Florida lawmakers, including Sen. Shev Jones and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, to discuss the report and ongoing efforts to modernize programs to reflect today’s economy.

“Flight cancellations continue at Orlando International after weekend of huge delays” via Joe Mario Pedersen of the Orlando Sentinel — Thousands of passengers this weekend had their flights canceled or delayed at Orlando International Airport leaving some without a way back home. A total of 204 flights were canceled between Saturday and Sunday due to a combination of severe weather that ran through the Sunshine State on Saturday, personnel shortages and a high demand of customers, according to MCO spokesperson Carolyn Fennell. Among the thousands affected was Colorado Springs resident Gabrielle Kallin who flew into MCO early Friday with a party of five looking forward to celebrating her bachelorette weekend in St. Augustine.

— MORE CORONA —

“These schools did less to contain COVID-19. Their students flourished.” via Perry Stein of The Washington Post — As school systems around the country were battening down for their first remote start-of-school in the fall of 2020, the Lewis-Palmer district here was embarking on another kind of experiment: Elementary students would be in class full time, sitting maskless at communal tables. The band program would resume in-person classes, saxophonists and flutists playing a few feet apart. The high school football teams would practice and compete. While most of the nation kept students at home for part or all of the last academic year, these schools in the suburbs of Colorado Springs, like thousands of others around the country, opened with the overwhelming majority of students in their seats. Masks were optional in elementary school.

“Surge of omicron infections prompts lockdowns in China“ via Keith Bradsher of The New York Times — Several of China’s most significant factory cities have ordered a lockdown, halting production of Toyota cars and Apple iPhones. Theaters, cinemas, and many restaurants have closed in Shanghai. On Monday, the northeastern province of Jilin banned its 24 million residents from leaving the province or traveling between cities. China is grappling with its largest surge of COVID-19 infections since the coronavirus first emerged in central China more than two years ago. Even as countries in the West are now loosening or abandoning mask mandates and other measures, Chinese officials are implementing some of their most rigorous methods. That is in large part because China can’t afford to lift restrictions. In China’s vast rural areas, hospitals and medical facilities are often basic, and a major outbreak could quickly overwhelm hospitals.

“Meal-kit delivery companies flourished early in the pandemic but are struggling now” via Laura Reiley of The Washington Post — The pandemic drove a fresh burst of interest in meal-kit delivery and recipe boxes in the United States, as homebound families sought convenient and healthy home-cooked meal options. Those days are over. Experts say that a post-pandemic resumption of regular life has led to fewer meals eaten at home once again, and meal-kit subscriptions are struggling. Meal-kit delivery giants like HelloFresh, Sunbasket, and Blue Apron are faring worse or dealing with much slower growth, especially compared to 2020 record highs, partly due to fierce competition from more than a dozen newer companies like Freshly, EveryPlate and others. Competition is also coming from fully reopened restaurants hustling to regain customers and delivery companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats.





— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Donald Trump’s shadow lurks over Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine” via Jonathan Lemire of POLITICO — Trying to keep Vladimir Putin at bay without escalating the standoff into World War III, Biden has pushed allies to hold together, resisted calls for more direct confrontation, all while attempting to manage the economic impacts back home. The moment has showcased his pledge to reset America’s relationship with the world after four tumultuous years of Trump. Trump has been out of office for nearly 14 months yet has shadowed over the current conflict. The same Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, from whom Trump tried to ply damaging information about Biden’s family, has emerged as a heroic symbol of national strength. The same defense systems, the Javelin missiles, that Trump threatened to withhold in a scheme that eventually led to his first impeachment, have been instrumental in defending Ukraine.

“Why Americans may — or may not — blame Biden for higher gas prices” via Santul Nerkar of FiveThirtyEight — When President Biden announced last week that he was banning Russian oil imports to the United States to retaliate against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he conceded that Americans would pay more for gas as a result. “Defending freedom is going to cost,” Biden said. “It’s going to cost us as well.” But higher prices at the pump and elsewhere aren’t new. For nearly a year now, Americans have faced sharply rising inflation, and the latest numbers were further confirmation of that reality: U.S. prices last month rose 7.9% year-over-year, the largest such increase since 1982 and a continuation of a worrying trajectory as the country recovers from the pandemic recession and a beaten-down supply chain.

“How is Biden doing in Miami-Dade County? New poll has good and bad news” via Bianca Padro Ocasio of the Miami Herald — As Biden’s approval numbers fail to stabilize across the country, his popularity in Miami-Dade, a county crucial to Florida Democrats as they head into the 2022 midterms, is above the national average. But Biden’s support among those surveyed by Bendixen & Amandi International this month is practically the only good news for Democrats. The bad news is that Biden has been unable to gain ground against Trump, leading in the poll by seven points — the same margin of victory he had in the county in 2020. It’s a similar story when Biden is matched up against DeSantis, a vocal critic of the President and potential 2024 presidential contender. If the election were held today, the poll shows that voters would choose Biden over DeSantis by just six percentage points in Miami-Dade.

— UKRAINE —

“‘All art must go underground:’ Ukraine scrambles to shield its cultural heritage” via Max Bearak and Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post — Emptying a museum is a gargantuan task, and the entire workforce of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in Lviv had been at it for a week before the final piece, a century-old portrait of the museum’s namesake, was taken down, leaving the last of its walls bare. Ihor Kozhan, the director of the grand gallery opposite Lviv’s opera house, explained the rush. “There is an egomaniac in Moscow who doesn’t care about killing children, let alone destroying art,” he said. “If our history and heritage are to survive, all art must go underground.” Across Ukraine, artists, gallerists, curators and museum directors are desperately but carefully unhooking, wrapping and stashing away the country’s hefty cultural endowment as Putin’s onslaught closes in.

“Ukraine missionary, diplomat and pastor in Jacksonville advocate for the war-torn place they call home” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — When Jacksonville-based missionary Kathy Gould left Ukraine after the Russian invasion in late February, the people she left behind asked her to give the rest of the world a message. “Tell the world about us,” one woman said. “Help the world hear and see.” Gould has been doing just that ever since. She has done multiple media interviews, talking about the Ukrainian people she came to know and love over her 29 years in Kyiv. But watching her homeland under attack has been both excruciating and maddening.

“Hungary has become the E.U. home of Kremlin talking points” via Lily Bayer of POLITICO — Ukrainian arms may be sold to “terrorists” in France. Zelenskiy behaves like Adolf Hitler during the waning days of World War II. What’s remarkable is that these arguments are coming from pundits, TV stations, and print outlets linked to Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, whose leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has publicly joined with Western allies in condemning Russia over its invasion. He has supported massive E.U. sanctions crippling Russia’s economy and even said NATO troops would deploy to Western Hungary. However, within Hungary, his party is often sending a much different message. From state-owned media to pro-government outlets propped up with taxpayer-funded advertising, pundits linked to Fidesz promote conspiracy theories about the conflict and relativize Russia’s aggression.

“Once a powerful symbol in Russia, McDonald’s withdraws” via Dee-Ann Durbin of The Associated Press — Two months after the Berlin Wall fell, another potent symbol opened its doors in the middle of Moscow: a gleaming new McDonald’s. It was the first American fast-food restaurant to enter the Soviet Union, reflecting the new political openness of the era. So, it was all the more poignant when McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close nearly 850 stores in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. McDonald’s Russian website on Monday read: “Due to operational, technical and logistical difficulties, McDonald’s will temporarily suspend service at its network enterprises from March 14.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Who, us, fight? Senate GOP vows ‘respectful’ Supreme Court hearings” via Marianne Levine of POLITICO — Senate Republicans aren’t coalescing around a single approach to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court yet — except that they’ll keep it classy. “ … we’re not going to get in the gutter like the Democrats did,” said Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee. That’s a subtle but unmistakable reference to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But Democrats had a plan before those sexual assault accusations surfaced … Other Supreme Court fights in recent years have also seen the minority party align around one major strategy: For Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats focused chiefly on health care; for Justice Neil Gorsuch, they homed in on the Senate rule that Republicans changed to get him confirmed. But for Jackson, the GOP doesn’t quite have a theme.

“Sarah Bloom Raskin’s Fed nomination appears doomed after Joe Manchin opposes her record” via Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post — Raskin’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board appeared all but doomed on Monday after Sen. Manchin, a key Democratic vote, said he opposed her because of her stance on energy in an era of inflation. “I have carefully reviewed Raskin’s qualifications and previous public statements,” Manchin said. Raskin’s nomination to the vice-chair for supervision was already under pressure, with Republicans initially opposing her candidacy over her focus on climate change and its threat to financial stability.

“Palm Beach County’s largest free clinic gets major boost with $1 million in funding” via Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Boynton Beach’s Caridad Center, the largest free health clinic in Florida, will be making some upgrades after receiving more than $1 million in federal funding. Congresswoman Lois Frankel announced the sizable grant Monday during a news conference at the center, located on Boynton Beach Boulevard, just west of Florida’s Turnpike. The money was secured as part of this year’s congressional spending bill. The Caridad Center provides medical, vision and dental care for the uninsured and underserved children and families of Palm Beach County. The funding will be allocated for a variety of services. Laura Kallus, CEO of the Caridad Center, said the money would purchase new equipment for their dental clinic.

“Have Chinese spies infiltrated American campuses?” via Gideon Lewis-Kraus of The New Yorker — Franklin Tao, a forty-seven-year-old chemistry professor at the University of Kansas, departed China with just enough time to make it home for the fall semester. Tao deplaned in Chicago and was greeted by two agents from the Department of Homeland Security, who diverted him for questioning. Tao was arrested under the China Initiative program, begun by Trump’s Department of Justice in 2018, to combat Chinese espionage. According to Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General who launched the Initiative, China had designs on American scientific prowess and ran missions against targets “like research labs and universities.”

“About 140 Haitian migrants land in Keys” via Christina Vazquez, Janine Stanwood and David Selig of WPLG Local 10 News — A group of about 140 Haitian migrants came to shore in the Lower Florida Keys on Monday morning, border authorities confirmed, the latest in a string of suspected smuggling operations. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it received the initial call of the large group of migrants landing near Summerland Key, about 20 miles from Key West. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also responded to the scene and is the lead agency investigating. “Border Patrol Agents and local law enforcement partners are responding to investigate a potential maritime smuggling event near Cudjoe Key, CBP spokesperson Adam Hoffner said. “At this time, the investigation is still ongoing.”

— CRISIS —

“Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, says she attended Jan. 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally before Capitol attack” via Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for the first time has publicly acknowledged that she participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse that preceded the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, raising questions about the impartiality of her husband’s work. Thomas, who goes by Ginni, said she was part of the crowd that gathered on the Ellipse that morning to support Trump. Thomas said she was at the rally for a brief time, got cold, and went home before Trump took the stage at noon that day.

“‘Gutted’: What happened when a Georgia elections office was targeted for takeover by those who claim the 2020 election was a fraud” via Stephanie McCrummen of The Washington Post — More than 10,000 election offices throughout the country are now being targeted for takeover by a Republican Party in thrall to false claims that the 2020 presidential race was stolen. The effort is playing out in Georgia through statewide legislation and, more surgically, through a patchwork of new county-specific laws. The measures are targeting rural counties that have long been majority-White, GOP strongholds where the people running elections have often come from Democratic and Black communities, a legacy of the civil rights struggle in the rural South. This status quo is being dismantled, with the common goal being tighter Republican control.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump PAC highlights Rick Scott, reminding where loyalties lie” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — After Scott released his controversial “11-point plan to rescue America,” speculation has abounded about whether Trump wants Scott to lead Senate Republicans after November. More reason to speculate on that came Monday, with the Trump-affiliated Save America PAC sending out a helpful “ICYMI” email highlighting a media appearance from the Florida Republican Senator over the weekend. The shoutout from Trump World came after days of Scott defending his “Rescue America” framework not just against Democratic criticisms but those of Trump nemesis Mitch McConnell himself. Saying he intended to lead the party last November, McConnell rebuked the proposal, vowing that proposed tax hikes on lower-income people and potential sunsets of Social Security and Medicare “will not be part of our agenda.”

“Trump tells supporters they must fight to the death to stop schools from teaching kids about systemic racism” via Bess Levin of Vanity Fair — Conservatives are using CRT as a tool to fan the flames of yet another culture war and scare voters — some of whom were told over the weekend that CRT is so dangerous they must literally be willing to die to stop it. Yes, in a characteristically unhinged speech, Trump warned his followers: “Getting critical race theory out of our schools is not just a matter of values, it’s also a matter of national survival. We have no choice, the fate of any nation ultimately depends upon the willingness of its citizens to lay down and they must do this, lay down their very lives to defend their country.”

“Trump: I am not using campaign funds for new plane” via Bob Cusack of The Hill — Trump on Monday said he is not using any campaign funding to construct a new plane. In a phone interview, Trump took issue with an article by The Hill over the weekend that cited a fundraising email his political action committee recently sent out. “The story was incorrect,” Trump told The Hill. “I already have a plane, the same one I used on the 2016 campaign,” Trump said his plane is being serviced in Louisiana and should be back in the air in 90. Pressed on why the fundraising email that mentioned his plane asked for donations, Trump responded, “I don’t know. I never saw the email [before it went out].”

— LOCAL NOTES —

“Miami Beach’s latest road-raising squabble: Who gets swamped by the floodwaters?” via Alex Harris and Martin Vassolo of the Miami Herald — Residents gripe about lengthy construction time, cost overruns, the changed aesthetic and lost parking spots — and some even question the need to do these projects in the first place. But the biggest concern, by far, is what happens to that water that used to pool on the low streets. Last year, some property owners sued the city over its road-raising program, alleging that the higher roads pushed floodwaters onto their low-lying properties and swamped their homes. “Road raising done right is just fine,” Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian told the Miami Herald. “The question is where you do it, when you do it and how much you do it.”

“Miami-Dade deleted critical audio files from Surfside collapse search-and-rescue effort” via Monique O. Madan of USA Today — A Miami-Dade County employee deleted critical audio files chronicling the search-and-rescue effort of the first frantic hours of the Surfside condo collapse, one of the deadliest building disasters in U.S. history, a USA Today investigation found. The audio included communications that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tactical teams had with central dispatchers as they searched for survivors in the immediate aftermath of the disaster that struck the Champlain Towers South condominium at 1:23 a.m. on June 24.

“Unemployment steady in Palm Beach County, but gap in open jobs versus labor pool narrows” via Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — The number of open jobs in Palm Beach County outpaced the number of job seekers for the seventh straight month even as the local unemployment notched slightly upward. That’s one reason, CareerSource of Palm Beach County said, that wages and salaries grew faster in South Florida than in any of the nation’s other large metropolitan areas, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. State officials said Monday the county’s unemployment stood at 3.4% in January 2022, a shade higher than the 3.4% rate to close out 2021. The county’s rate was lower than both the state (3.5%) and national (4.4%) numbers.

“Because of growth and a fear of contaminants, West Palm considering a new way to get water” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — When Henry Flagler tapped a couple of shallow duck ponds to bring water to his burgeoning Palm Beach empire, was he considering the cyanotoxin cylindrospermopsin? Could the oil baron, railroad tycoon, and visionary hotelier fathom in the late 1890s that a 21st-century pandemic would spur the biggest building boom in West Palm Beach’s history, straining a vulnerable water supply beset by climate change and a population surge? The Flagler Water System has evolved in the past 100-plus years to draw upon Grassy Waters Preserve — a historic headwaters of the northern Everglades now buoyed by the beleaguered Lake Okeechobee. Today, the ad-libbed system brings water to an estimated 130,000 people in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.

“Work-life balance? County attorneys are ‘burned out,’ and Commissioners want to lighten the load” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — The County Attorney’s office, suffering from a serious case of burnout, will soon be hiring three new lawyers and a paralegal. Palm Beach County Commissioners recently approved a special appropriation of $591,547 to hire more staff to lighten a heavy workload that has resulted in a number of County Attorneys resigning in recent years. “The constant routine, weeknights, weekend and periodic holiday work, has resulted in the loss of rest and recuperation and family time. While litigation staff is aware that trial preparation requires extra hours, the lack of recovery time following a trial is resulting in rapid burnout and turnover,” County Attorney Denise Coffman wrote in an executive brief to the County Commission.

“House linked to Jordanian royal family sells for $45.36 million in Palm Beach” via Darrell Hofheinz of the Palm Beach Post — A Palm Beach lakefront estate owned for years by entities associated with the Jordanian royal family has sold for $45.36 million, the price reported Monday in the local multiple listing service. The 1990s-era house at 1330 N. Lake Way was most recently owned by Sherouq LLC, a Delaware-registered limited liability company, property records show. That company is linked in business records to Princess Al Hussein Al Saleh, sister of the late King Hussein of Jordan. The house replaced one that the king had reportedly used as a vacation home. According to an MLS listing updated Monday, the sale of the Mediterranean-style house closed Friday.

“University of Miami opens medical offices in downtown West Palm Beach and Palm Beach” via Alexandra Clough of the Palm Beach Post — The University of Miami Health System has opened a major medical clinic on the waterfront in West Palm Beach to treat existing patients, lure new ones and establish a base for an expanded medical presence in the county. The medical offices are on the second floor of a two-story building at 185 Banyan Blvd. The building is part of Flagler Banyan Square, the mixed-use project at Banyan Boulevard between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive. UHealth’s space is above Elisabetta’s Ristorante. UHealth’s multi-specialty clinic quietly opened last November, but a formal opening was delayed until this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. A ribbon-cutting is set for Tuesday.

“Hialeah makeover focuses on arts district, transit hubs, big bet on Factory Town, and much more” via Andres Viglucci of the Miami Herald — Bit by bit, the snarl of aging warehouses, train tracks and potholed streets that make up east Hialeah’s old industrial districts are seeing something novel: new buildings mixing housing and shops, plans for new public spaces and a bike trail beneath the elevated Metrorail lines, and even an unusual music and entertainment district in a vast old mattress factory called Factory Town that’s generating considerable buzz. The new development, already underway or in the planning stages, clusters around the industrial corridors’ two Tri-Rail stations, known as the Hialeah Transfer Station, connecting to Metrorail. Between the two, there’s the rising Leah Arts district and Miami developer Avra Jain’s ambitious plan for Factory Town.

“Second fire in five months leaves more homeless at Jacksonville Heights Apartments; this time arson” via Dan Scanlan of The Florida Times-Union — Twyla Randall had just said her nighttime prayers when she said she saw the flashing fire truck lights and an apartment across from hers ablaze. Afterward, she learned the fire in that second-floor unit at the Jacksonville Heights Apartments at 8050 103rd St. was apparently set as police announced an early Monday arson arrest of a woman who lived there. This is the second time the Westside apartment complex has been hit by a major fire in recent months, this time leaving 30 people homeless, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Randall is concerned for those left homeless, including an elderly woman.

“Duval’s half-cent sales tax garners $110M in 1st year, but public awareness needs improvement” via Joe McLean — The Committee overseeing Duval County’s half-cent sales tax for school improvement said in its annual report that it’s already ahead of schedule for how much revenue has been collected. According to the report, the county’s half-cent sales tax generated more than $110 million in 2021, the first year that the tax has been in effect since approved by voters to help repair and replace aging schools. That’s well ahead of the projection of $88 million for last year. The money is specifically earmarked for new school construction, backlogged maintenance projects, and security upgrades, with each school’s to-do list spelled out in an online dashboard.

“Does Pensacola really need half a dozen new hotels? Tourism numbers say, yes, it does.” via Emma Kennedy of The Pensacola News Journal — While the initial throes of the pandemic did cause a temporary standstill, the pent-up demand for travel that followed hasn’t slowed down going into 2022. The demand has spurred a slew of new hotel developments and short-term rentals that will increase the Pensacola area’s tourism capacity in the next few years. But can the area handle that much more capacity? Based on how Tourism Development Tax spending has shot up and how high hotel occupancy got last summer, tourism officials think so.

“A piece of Pensacola history was saved from the sea. Then it was saved from an attic.” via Colin Warren-Hicks of the Pensacola News Journal — A long-lost piece of Pensacola history has been salvaged for the second time. A historic American flag, recently discovered in a nearly forgotten, 80-year-old U.S. Army trunk tucked away in an attic, will be transported back to the Gulf Coast later this month. The flag was salvaged in the early 1940s from the San Pablo, an approximately 300-foot ship commonly referred to as the “Russian Freighter” sunk in the Gulf off Pensacola in 1944. Family members of the now-deceased retired U.S. Army Col. Robert Edward Jones, who originally salvaged the flag, will deliver and donate the historical item to the Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum on March 16.





— TOP OPINION —

“Why climate resilience strategies won’t save Florida” via John Morales of The Washington Post — Florida is spending loads of money in the name of “climate resilience.” But don’t count on that to save Florida. Without measures to address climate change at its source, all that money will be as useful as a heap of soggy dollar bills. Florida’s sea levels are increasing faster than the global rate, due in part to ocean currents in the area. Saltwater inundation of the city streets, so-called sunny day flooding, has been up 400% since 2006. A more significant proportion of hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities, with the potential to drive a deeper and more destructive storm surge farther inland.

— OPINIONS —

“Passing the ‘anti-woke’ bill is last feather on the Florida Legislature’s racist cap” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — If there’s anything we learned from this Legislative Session in Florida, it’s the undeniable reality that racism is alive, and unfortunately thriving, in the highest corridors of the Sunshine State. Time for the hashtag #SOSFlorida. Somebody come rescue what lawmakers left of our civil rights. “This is where ‘woke’ goes to die,” DeSantis bragged in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society and the Legislature went to work doing the dirty work of hiding horrific Black Florida history from students and grown-ups in the name of white comfort. On Thursday, senators passed HB 7, the last of several bills fueled not by need but by political culture wars in a year when DeSantis is up for re-election.

“Richard Corcoran’s impact on Florida education was immense” via Joe Henderson of Florida Politics — While we were all drinking from the culture war fire hose last week, the story of Corcoran leaving as Florida’s Education Commissioner quickly came and went. There was just too much other stuff going on to give that news its proper due. Corcoran had more impact on how Florida educates its students than anyone since Jeb Bush. During his time as Speaker of the House, Corcoran helped orchestrate a major expansion of charter schools; you can decide how good that was. In 2019, he pushed through a major overhaul of how the state funds its colleges and universities. But he was also confrontational when school districts balked at his edicts. That was particularly true on mandatory masks and other measures used to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Early-childhood education is in crisis” via Ali Demaria for the Orlando Sentinel — The early childhood education industry is in crisis and has been for many years. The cost is typically too high for the clientele, yet the revenues are not high enough to cover basic operational expenses. This business model failure, heightened by the economic strain of the pandemic, leaves many preschools and early childhood organizations without viable operational alternatives. The child care system, like health care, affects most of us at some time in our lives. Some families depend on it to keep their livelihood while others only need it periodically; however, the issues remain the same. Research indicates that children develop strong social and cognitive skills with exposure to quality early child care, and parents or caretakers depend on child care programs to provide them the time to work and engage in our local economy.

“In too deep — clean water regulations can make you sink or swim” via Michelle Diffenderfer and Rachael Santana for Florida Politics — The term “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) determines whether a particular water body or wetland falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government pursuant to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In Florida, which is, by any definition, a “wet” state, regulation of waterways and wetlands touches a broad segment of our population and our economy. The Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have since proposed rule changes to the definition of WOTUS. Volatility as to the definition of such a pivotal term has resulted in severe regulatory whiplash. This wave of change and uncertainty as to the definition of WOTUS has wide-ranging impacts both nationally and in Florida. Looking ahead, we hope for predictability and consistency for the rules governing the regulation of our nation’s waters.

“Are lawmakers in Congress trying to hurt Florida’s small businesses?” via Sheffie Robinson for Florida Politics — The critical ingredients for small businesses to be more successful are inexpensive and amazing digital tools that help with project management, branding, finding customers and selling products. But I’m concerned because Congress doesn’t seem to understand how valuable digital tools are for small businesses. Legislation that could force Google and Facebook to break into smaller companies might seem reasonable to average folks, but it could really hurt small businesses. If Facebook and Instagram have less data because they are divided, small business advertising campaigns will be less successful and attract fewer new customers. Not only will the business lose, so will consumers looking for a new nail salon or local diner.

— TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Sine Die has come and gone. The 2022 Legislative Session is finally over, with a couple of days’ extension. DeSantis says it was “the year of the parent” in the Legislature, with the passage of “Stop Woke” and the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bills.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— Redistricting maps have been drawn and approved, but they still aren’t on the Governor’s desk and he’s still hinting at a veto.

— As the Session ends, there’s already talk about a Special Session to focus on the unaddressed problem of homeowners insurance.

— The Democrats had a pretty soul-baring Session. They say it upped their visibility.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“Can Tom Brady shine in his NFL reboot? Heck yes, history says” via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times — After 22 seasons, seven world titles, and volumes of NFL records, we’ve finally discovered what makes Brady like all the other garden-variety GOATs. He can’t stay away from the arena. History is rife with legends lured from a brief retirement by the insatiable desire for one more title or ovation. How has it typically worked out? That’s a case-by-case thing. So, let’s examine some NFL cases. In the immediate wake of Brady’s announcement that he’ll play a 23rd NFL season following a 40-day “retirement,” we researched how other prominent players did in their respective second acts.

“Cameron Smith of Jacksonville wins 2022 The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass” via Clayton Freeman of The Florida Times-Union — Smith captured the biggest title of his career on Monday, shooting 13-under 275 to win The Players Championship. The 28-year-old, originally from Australia before relocating to the First Coast, hit 10 final-round birdies and survived a near-disaster on No. 18 to card a closing 66 to finish one stroke ahead of India’s Anirban Lahiri. He weathered the ups and downs near the end of both the front and back nine, including three consecutive bogeys at No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9. His greatest escape came on the 18th when he drove wide right into pine straw and then slashed a second that bounded diagonally across the fairway and splashed into the water. But he hit his approach to 3 feet and sank his bogey putt.

“NCAA men’s tournament best bets: Gonzaga is an obvious choice, but who else can win it all?” via Matt Bonesteel of The Washington Post — Celebrated stats guru Ken Pomeroy ranks teams by something called Adjusted Efficiency Margin (AdjEM). Each team’s AdjEM “represents the number of points the team would be expected to outscore the average D-I team over 100 possessions,” Pomeroy wrote in 2016. Through this method, you have one clean number to see how teams in this year’s field compare to past champions to better gauge their odds of winning it all. The low bar: 19.1. This is the lowest adjusted efficiency margin for any NCAA men’s tournament champion since 2002. The 2014 Connecticut Huskies hold the honor. The “average” champs: 28.2. If a team enters the tournament with an AdjEM number above this one, it’s a very sound choice to be your champ.

“UF’s Mike White leaving Gators for Georgia to coach men’s basketball” via Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — White is leaving Florida for Georgia to coach the Dawgs’ men’s basketball team, delivering the stunning news on NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday as the Gators failed to reach the Big Dance for the first time since 2016. UF confirmed White’s decision three days after the Gators’ 83-80 overtime loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament quarterfinals, leaving them 19-13. The Gators had been the only SEC team to qualify for the previous four editions of the Big Dance (COVID-19 canceled it in 2020). White ends his seven seasons at UF with a 142-88 record and four NCAA tournament appearances.

“Tim Tebow to speak at UF’s 2022 commencement” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Former starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tebow, who went on after graduation to make his mark in philanthropy and motivational leadership while playing professional football and minor league baseball, will be the featured university-wide commencement speaker this spring in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Tebow, arguably the most dynamic of all the quarterbacks during UF’s glory days, is no stranger to that stadium, which hosted some of his career’s most visible triumphs. UF President Kent Fuchs explained his reasoning for picking Tebow. “Tim Tebow is known as much for his hard work, character and commitment to service as he is for his many achievements. And for those reasons, I know the class of 2022 will benefit greatly from his message and perspective.”

“Central Florida power couple to join SNL’s Pete Davidson on Blue Origin ride to space” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Blue Origin announced the next set of civilians to take a flight on its New Shepard rocket, and while Davidson may be the headliner, Winter Park couple Marc and Sharon Hagle will be taking the ride, too. Their trip will fulfill a journey that has been in the works for more than a decade. Marc Hagle is President and CEO of Maitland-based commercial property company Tricor International Corp., and Sharon Hagle is the founder of local nonprofit SpaceKids Global and a board member of the onePULSE Foundation. The duo, who would become the first married couple to fly on a commercial spacecraft, had previously been among the first to sign up to fly on Blue Origin competitor Virgin Galactic’s space tourism flights back in 2010, but when that company starts launching customers is unclear.

“Man with one arm fights for right to theme-park thrills” via Kate Santich and Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Dylan Campbell can deadlift 185 pounds, scale a rock-climbing wall and hold his own in pickup basketball — all with one arm. But in May 2019, when he took his son to Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park to celebrate his seventh birthday, Campbell was barred from many of the park’s rides. A ride operator and manager told him he needed “two natural functioning hands” — a policy the park acknowledges. “Everybody’s staring as they pull you out of line and tell you that you can’t ride,” said Campbell. Campbell and his attorney allege it’s a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in jobs, schools, transportation, and all public and private places open to the public, such as theme parks.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former Sen. Mike Haridopolos, Marti Coley Eubanks, and Kristen Grissom of Bascom Communications and Consulting,

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Renzo Downey, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.