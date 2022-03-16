Last Call for 3.16.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Of the 2.7 million Florida children covered by Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, 400,000 have enrolled since the pandemic public health emergency took effect.

Democratic members of Florida’s congressional delegation want assurances that the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration will do its best to ensure those 400,000 children don’t become uninsured when the public health emergency ends.

Led by U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, the representatives sent DeSantis a letter Wednesday saying they “are alarmed at the potential for hundreds of thousands of children in Florida to be disenrolled unnecessarily at the conclusion of the PHE and become uninsured.”

The letter also poses several questions including whether the state would make its plans for preventing disenrollment public.

The Georgetown University Center for Children and Families estimates that as many as 6.7 million children nationally could be disenrolled from Medicaid and CHIP when the public health emergency expires, and it says Florida children are among the most at risk.

The report says states can lessen the impact by adding more staff at eligibility and call centers, boosting funding for outreach and application assistance, and working with Medicaid-managed care organizations and health care providers to update contact information and remind their members that the state will be resuming eligibility redeterminations.

It’s not clear whether Florida is following any of the suggested recommendations in the report.

“It is critical that Florida begin making plans now to prevent a mass disenrollment of children from their health insurance at the conclusion of the public health emergency,” the Representatives wrote in the letter. “We look forward to working with you to meet our shared goal of keeping Floridians healthy and enrolled in high-quality coverage.”

Quote of the Day

“The United States has the power to give Ukraine what it needs to win and ensure (Vladimir) Putin and his thugs personally feel the pain of this ruthless and unlawful invasion. We must use it.”

— U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

