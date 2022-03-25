March 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fernandina Port dropped the ball on federal grant reporting
Stock image via Adobe.

Wes WolfeMarch 25, 20223min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Amelia Island’s tree commission off to slow start

NE Florida

OHPA responds, says Nassau property appraiser yet to serve notice of lawsuit

NE Florida

Fernandina port commissioners eye ethics, public record policy changes

Cash falling from the sky
The job was the responsibility of the port director, a position that's been vacant since August.

An independent auditor has found the Fernandina Port has been negligent in its quarterly grant reporting.

The finding is the latest piece in the ongoing drama between the Fernandina Port Authority and the man heading the company that runs the port.

“You can see, if you go to Page 27 (of the report), you have two federal/state grants that were in excess of $1 million — the Department of Transportation grant, $1.039 million, and the Florida … seaport grant program, $1.7 million,” said Pierre LaPorte, accountant for the Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA), at the OHPA’s recent board meeting.

“Each one of those grants obviously comes with a grant agreement, the auditor reviews those and ensures that we are in compliance with the grant agreements.

However, there was a notation of a problem with reports.

“The Authority did not submit its quarterly progress reports timely, that’s basically what it’s saying,” OHPA Chairman Danny Fullwood said, referencing the report given to board members.

The federal grant requires quarterly filings, LaPorte said.

“Who’s responsible for that?” Fullwood asked.

Nine seconds passed before LaPorte responded, “I don’t know.”

He and Fullwood discussed the issue before settling on the idea that the OHPA executive director is where the buck stops.

The port presently has no director.

Nassau Terminals CEO Chris Ragucci served in the role for around two years, but the OHPA board voted him out in August because of behavior that’s landed him and his companies as defendants in several active lawsuits.

The Port Authority committed to filing the reports on time, LaPorte said. Since there’s no evidence that last year’s first, second and third quarter reports were mailed, they’re refiling those reports. The Port Authority will also file the fourth quarter report and set up a system to prevent this sort of situation from reoccurring.

“Obviously, we want to make sure we stay current with this — this could affect our ability to get future federal grants,” LaPorte said, agreeing to take over handling the reports until the Port Authority names a new director.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBarbara Sharief says she'll challenge Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book in SD 35

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Christian Ulvert leaves Annette Taddeo’s gubernatorial campaign
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more