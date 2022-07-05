Kevin Cabrera slams ‘do-nothing politicians,’ touts Donald Trump ties in new Miami-Dade Commission ad

Government relations specialist Kevin Marino Cabrera is taking aim at “do-nothing politicians” and touting his “Miami-Dade first” agenda and ties to former President Donald Trump in a new TV spot supporting his Miami-Dade County Commission candidacy.

The 30-second ad, airing in both English and Spanish, features Cabrera speaking directly to the camera interspersed with various b-roll shots, including a picture with Trump and several clips of him Cabrera his wife, state Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera.

The video can now be seen on “cable systems” throughout Miami-Dade’s sixth Commission district, where Cabrera is running, according to a spokesperson from the campaign.

“I’m Kevin Marino Cabrera, your candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission and the only candidate endorsed by President Donald J. Trump,” Cabrera says in the ad.

“I’m running for the County Commission because the politicians have failed us and the system is broken. Gas prices are soaring, and the cost of living is out of control. Yet politicians continue to do what they do best: nothing.”

He adds, “If, like me, you’re sick of do-nothing politicians, on Aug. 23, vote for the only candidate with a Miami-Dade first agenda.”

A former GOP operative and current senior vice president for global public strategy firm Mercury, Cabrera has been racking up Republican endorsements since filing for the Miami-Dade Commission race on April 26.

His backers to date, in addition to Trump, include U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, Miami state Rep. Daniel Perez, Hialeah Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo and a local chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors.

Cabrera is one of four people running in the technically nonpartisan contest to succeed longtime District 6 Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, who must leave office this year due to term limits voters approved in 2012.

Two of his opponents — entrepreneur Dariel Fernandez and Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr., who secured an endorsement from Sosa — are fellow Republicans. The lone Democrat in the race is Miami Springs Councilman Victor Vázquez, a lifelong educator and Air Force veteran.

In keeping with his “Miami-Dade first” messaging, Cabrera named his political committee Dade First PC. As of mid-June, he leads the District 6 field in fundraising with $468,000.

Miami-Dade law requires that a County Commission candidate must receive more than half the votes cast during the Aug. 23 Primary. If no candidate captures that share of the vote, the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes will compete in a runoff Nov. 8.

District 6 covers a central portion of Miami-Dade, including part or all of the cities of Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and West Miami; parts of Coral Gables, Hialeah and Miami; and some of the county’s unincorporated area. The district also contains Miami International Airport, one of the county’s top two economic engines, and a Miami golf course being redeveloped as a soccer stadium complex for the city’s Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF.