July 5, 2022
League of Conservation Voters endorses Maxwell Frost in CD 10

Scott Powers

Maxwell Frost
Frost also picked up a nod from Orlando YIMBY affordable housing group.

Orlando progressive activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost rolled in more endorsements heading toward the crowded Democratic Primary for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, including the League Conservation Voters.

Endorsement came from the national organization’s LCV Action Fund, which announced it was backing 12 congressional and U.S. Senate candidates nationally, including Frost, Eric Lynn in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, Jared Moskowitz in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, and Annette Taddeo in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

There are 10 Democrats running in CD 10, seeking to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in the northern Orange County district, including state Sen. Randolph Bracy, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson.

Earlier the LCV Action Fund had endorsed Demings for her campaign for the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto in Florida’s 9th Congressional District and U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor in Florida’s 14th Congressional District.

All are Democrats.

“We are thrilled to support this outstanding group of environmental and conservation champions from across the country for election to the U.S. Senate and House. It is more important than ever that we have a Congress that prioritizes the health and well-being of communities instead of polluters and their profits and fights to protect our democracy,” LCV Action Fund Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Tiernan Sittenfeld said in a news release.

Other Democrats in CD 10 include Jack Achenbach, Jeffrey Boone, Terence Gray, Natalie Jackson, Khalid Muneer and Teresa Tachon.

Frost’s campaign also announced the endorsement from a local group, Orlando YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard), a grassroots affordable housing advocacy group.

“Maxwell’s housing platform demonstrates a profound understanding that the enormity of the housing crisis demands big, bold solutions,” Orlando YIMBY founder Austin Valle said in another news release. “Maxwell has been on the ground with us in Orlando YIMBY, and we’re excited to be on the ground with him to make sure he represents our community in Congress.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

