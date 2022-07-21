‘Go straight to the right’: Lis Smith says progressives should use conservative media to stop Ron DeSantis

Democratic campaign veteran Lis Smith has some advice for progressives seeking to upend a 2024 run at the presidency by Gov. Ron DeSantis: Attack him from the right, not the left.

Smith, whose bona fides include work on the campaigns of Barack Obama, Andrew Cuomo, Jon Corzine and Pete Buttigieg, appeared Wednesday on the Vanity Fair podcast, Inside the Hive, to promote her new memoir, “Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story.”

In the book, Smith detailed how during Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, she was asked to “get as many negative stories about Mitt Romney published as possible.” Asked how she would go about that task against DeSantis, Smith said she’d largely forgo mainstream outlets in favor of conservative ones.

“So, if I’m on a Democratic campaign and we’re concerned about him coming out of a Primary, the good news is this: There’s a very, very vibrant, right-wing news ecosystem. And so, what I would try to do is try to launder stories through there — Breitbart, Fox, Newsmax, Daily Wire, Daily Caller, Free Beacon, those sorts of sites,” she said.

“Because I think what we’ve seen increasingly is that those types of sites are less likely to pick up from mainstream media. If you get a negative story about (DeSantis) in The Washington Post or New York Times, maybe 10 or 15 years ago that might have been seen as the ultimate coup. But today, if you really want something to take root, and especially among Republican Primary voters, I would go straight to the right.

“I’m sure there are things from (DeSantis’) time as Governor that would put him at odds with the Republican base.”

Smith, who is now working on the campaign of Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, also offered advice for Democrats this year. Rather than allow the midterms to be framed as a referendum on Democrats, she said, Democrats should target antiabortion Republicans and members of the GOP who supported and echoed Trump’s denial of the 2020 election results.

“That’s terrain we can win on,” she said. “That’s a switch we need to flip. We need to flip that switch pretty soon, and we have the opportunity to now.”

While DeSantis has been coy about a 2024 run at the White House, recent polls have him neck-and-neck or leading former President Donald Trump in a potential matchup. He’d also fare well against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new poll.

DeSantis, whose re-election effort this year has an enormous funding edge over frontrunning Democratic candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, has brushed aside media over his presidential aspirations as “ridiculous.”

“What is this obsession with ’24? Like, we don’t even have the ’22 election,” he said during a stop last month in Fort Lauderdale. “I think it’s because the media knows that the Democrats are going to get hammered in 2022. They don’t want to talk about it.”