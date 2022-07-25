Tallahassee candidates slam $27M Doak funding

Candidates for Tallahassee offices took aim at the $27 million allocation to upgrade Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium at the Democratic Club of North Florida’s “Flip Florida Blue” event over the weekend.

City Commission Seat 5 candidate Adner Marcelin criticized incumbent Dianne Williams-Cox’s absence at the event, saying she was avoiding talking about her support for the stadium funding and the $4,500 she received from current and past members of FSU leadership.

“They say because you oppose Doak that you did not support FSU,” Marcelin said. “Well to that I said, I am a graduate of FSU. I was a notable Nole in 2009. So they’ll appreciate you in 2009 and try to say that you don’t stand with the university because you disagree with fiscal irresponsibility.”

Seat 5 hopeful Shelby Green said the Capital City needs “true and genuine progress.”

“I am running to rebuild our local economy and to answer the countless ignored calls for help and service,” Green said. “The people need safety. The people need justice. The people need affordable housing and utilities. The people need reliable public transportation and services. The people need access to mobility and opportunity and I’m going to give the people that as our next City Commissioner.”

Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, who is running against incumbent Mayor John Dailey, also spoke about her opposition to the FSU stadium funding, noting that she too is a “proud FSU grad.”

“There are so many things we should have done with that money,” Dozier said. “It cost us thousands of jobs. It harmed our chances to have good training programs and get people opportunities so they can pay their rent, they can provide for themselves, provide for their families and become good citizens of our community because it’s hard to really be engaged when you’re struggling to make ends meet.”

Dailey touted his leadership amid the pandemic and during a time where former city officials have been indicted for fraud and corruption.

“I’m going to continue to be the Mayor that brings this community together,” Dailey said. “I’m going to be the Mayor that’s going to work with each and every one of you to move our community forward.”