August 4, 2022
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress

Jesse Scheckner

Taddeo
Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County — United Faculty of Miami Dade College, Plumbers Local 519 and Transport Workers Union Local 291 — are throwing their collective weight behind her.

They join several other unions supporting Taddeo, including the Florida AFL-CIO, Communications Workers of America, United Teachers of Dade and SEIU Florida.

“As the daughter of a union leader, I know how pivotal the role is that unions play in protecting workers’ rights,” Taddeo said in a statement Thursday. “I’ve always been proud to fight along with unions in the Florida Senate to protect the right to organize and in Congress I will always keep that fight up.”

Plumbers Local 519 Treasurer Jeff Penniston, who also serves as the business manager of the 522-member group, attested to Taddeo’s commitment to workers.

“The hardest-working members of Plumbers Local 519 are proud to endorse Annette Taddeo for U.S. Congressional District 27,” he said in a statement. “She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.”

Since dropping out of the race for Governor and resetting her sights on CD 27 in early June, Taddeo has amassed an endorsement from the National Education Association, 10 current and former members of Congress and more than 50 current and former state legislators.

This month, she faces two Primary Election opponents: Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell, whose list of endorsements includes a recent nod from South Florida environmental group VoteWater; and “100% grassroots” candidate Angel Montalvo.

Recent polling indicates Taddeo is enjoying a commanding lead in that contest, the winner of which will take on either U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar or her opponent in the Republican Primary, Frank Polo.

Two separate General Election polls show Taddeo is within striking distance of Salazar.

CD 27 covers a large portion of Miami-Dade County, including the municipalities of Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Coral Terrace, Fisher Island, Glenvar Heights, Kendall, Olympia Heights, Richmond Heights, Sunset, The Crossings, Three Lakes, Westchester and Westwood Lakes.

Analyses of the district, as redrawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, show it is safer than before for Republicans but still the most closely divided congressional district in Florida.

It’s also 74% Hispanic, the highest percentage for the voting age population anywhere in the state.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012.

