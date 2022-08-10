Nick Maddox outraises and outspends Leon County Commission challengers in July

With three challengers vying to unseat him, longtime Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox has outraised and outspent his opponents for Leon County Commission at large, Group 2.

Maddox has served on the Commission, for which he is currently Vice Chair, since 2010. The former Florida State football and NFL player is facing local pastor Rudy Ferguson, Godby High School teacher Josh Johnson and newcomer Dominique “Nikki” Zumbo.

The Maddox campaign raised $23,000 in July and spent $28,000, most of which went to the ESPMedia production company.

Maddox supported the $27 million Blueprint allocation to repair FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium. He said local political operative Max Herrle sent a racist text during the meeting, calling Maddox a “dumb little bastard.”

Maddox, who was accused of sexual harassment during his time as Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend, has been endorsed by the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters Union and Grow Tallahassee.

Johnson raised over $1,000 in July and spent over $16,000. The small business owner’s endorsements include the Big Bend Chapter of the AFL-CIO, former Leon County Commissioner Bob Rackleff, former Tallahassee Mayor Debbie Lightsey and Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow.

Ferguson, a pastor for New Birth Tabernacle of Praise and Chairman of the Tallahassee Police Department Citizens Advisory Council, raised $1,800 and spent $1,350 last month. Ferguson has received endorsements from retired Leon County Sheriff Eddie Boone, the Tallahassee Ministerial Alliance, and former NFL player Corey Fuller.

“People have seen me throughout the years working in our community, working for our community, working along with law enforcement, working with other social organizations,” Ferguson said. “I truly believe that this is a good opportunity to change the leadership in the direction that our citizens have been calling for for a long time.”

Newcomer Zumbo, a Florida State University graduate, said she is not raising money for her campaign.

“The state of my campaign is directly proportional to the appreciation of voters all over the county,” Zumbo said. “I see people as they are and hear who they want to be, as well as their concerns. I want them to have every opportunity to be heard in Leon County.”