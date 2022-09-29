As Hurricane Ian pushes northeast, Jacksonville breathes ‘sigh of relief’

Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the danger is over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic.

High waves, gusty winds and the inevitable cleanup after a stormy night counted as just a few of the challenges Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry outlined Thursday.

“At this time, I know that many of you here in Duval County are breathing a sigh of relief. Ian has moved further offshore, which means the rainfall we anticipated will be much, much less here in Duval County. However, I want to make clear: we’re not out of the woods.”

Curry offered a reminder that coastal Duval County is still under a hurricane watch, and urged people to avoid nonessential travel.

“Stay home and stay safe until the storm passes,” Curry said.

Curry ordered beaches closed Wednesday night, a recognition of what is still a formidable storm closer to the Atlantic. On Thursday, he urged patience as the storm passes by the area.

“Tidal and coastal flooding are still a major concern,” Curry said, noting that flood chances don’t fully abate on the river and estuaries until Sunday. Beaches will be closed until it is “safe to be near the water.”

Curry announced also that he authorized deployment of a strike force from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue to Southwest Florida, where 50 people will go door to door in the time-sensitive search for those trapped in their homes by flood waters and other impacts of the storm.

“While Ian will have less of an impact on Jacksonville, it’s crucial we take our resources and help our neighbors in the hardest hit areas,” Curry said.

Though Duval County has escaped the worst impacts, with roughly 5,500 customers out of power as of noon Thursday, the storm’s fury was too close for comfort.

High tide and the passing storm brought feared flooding into St. Augustine, an image evocative of 2016’s Hurricane Matthew. At this writing, approximately 15,000 customers lack power in St. Johns County. The Bridge of Lions is closed amid a flash flood warning in effect in coastal St. Augustine areas through 3:15 Thursday afternoon.