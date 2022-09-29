Last Call for 9.29.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

AT&T is calling on customers to donate in support of Hurricane Ian relief.

The telecommunications giant has set up a series of text-to-give numbers for one-time donations that will be added to customers’ mobile phone bills.

Text IAN to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross. Text DISASTER to 20222 to donate $10 to Volunteer Florida Foundation — Florida Disaster Fund. Text HOME to 501501 to donate $20 to the St. Bernard Project. Text CONNECT to 20222 to donate $10 to the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center.

“Your donation will help those affected by Hurricane Ian and the immediate and long-term recovery efforts,” said Ann L. Elsas, lead public relations manager for AT&T Southeast.

The Red Cross has mobilized and has supplies, including cots, blankets, flashlights, food, water and cleanup kits. Volunteers on the ground are working with local officials, including to establish post-storm sheltering.

Donations to Volunteer Florida will support local disaster relief organizations.

Donations to the St. Bernard Project help disaster response team support and long-term home rebuilding.

And of course, with much of the Southwest Florida region destroyed, communication is out. Donations to the IT Disaster Resource Center will help connect survivors and responders.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“It got hit with really biblical storm surge. And it washed away roads. It washed away structures.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis on the damage Hurricane Ian dealt to Southwest Florida.

