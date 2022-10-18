Laurel Lee has now raised more than $1M for CD 15 run

Republican Laurel Lee has now raised more than $1 million in her bid for Congress. She wrapped the third quarter of 2022 with more than $360,000 in cash on hand, compared to Democratic opponent Alan Cohn’s $220,000.

That leaves her with a cash edge in the open race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District, Florida’s most closely divided House seat by voter registration.

She reached seven figures after she pulled in another $378,786 in the third quarter. She added another $100,000 in loans, on top of $65,000 in prior debt, to bring total dollars for the quarter to $498,681 and her total over the course of the campaign to $1,162,139.

Meanwhile, Cohn had announced passing the $400,000 mark previously, and his filing with the Federal Election Commission shows $304,442 over the course of the quarter. He has raised $489,083 in total.

Lee’s success came with a little help from friends. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan held a fundraiser in Longboat Key for the National Republican Congressional Committee and four candidates in Florida swing districts, including Lee.

Both won competitive primaries in August that required substantial spending. Lee proved to be the most successful fundraiser in a race with five competitive Republicans, and spent much of it leading into the Aug. 23 vote.

The bottom line is that Lee looks toward the final month of the campaign with more in the bank. Lee closed the quarter with $361,049 in cash on hand. That’s more than $120,000 more than $220,615 in the bank for Cohn.

And she has outspent Cohn during the quarter. She disbursed $348,395 over the three-month reporting period, while Cohn pumped $215,025 into the contest.

She has also rallied law enforcement leaders, including landing endorsements from all three Republican sheriffs for counties in CD 15.

Republican Donald Trump won a majority of votes in the district, 50.86%, in the 2020 Presidential Election, while Democrat Joe Biden won 47.74%. The district is near split in voter registration under its new boundaries with a little more than 164,000 Republicans and just over 170,000 Democrats, according to the most recent L2 mapping data. There are nearly 143,000 non-partisan voters.