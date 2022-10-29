Val Demings campaigning in South Florida Saturday

U..S. Senate candidate Val Demings is set to hit South Florida Saturday, meeting with voters and hosting a Black Women Lead caravan ahead of the November General Election.

Demings, who is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, will start the day in Miramar with U.S. Reps. Yvette Clarke, Sheila McCormick and Debbie Wasserman Schultz at a canvass launch with voters and volunteers.

Then, the former Orlando Police Chief will join the Black Women Lead caravan launch in Miami at 1:15 p.m. with Clarke and McCormick. From there, Demings and the Congresswomen will head to an early vote meet and greet in Miami Gardens at 3:30 p.m. This

This evening, Demings will stay in Miami Gardens for a salon talk with Sisters for Demings.

As Demings continues to campaign, recent polling continues to show Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger — including one showing him ahead by double digits.

The growing list of surveys echo that of the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida, which spoke by phone with 622 likely voters Oct. 17-24. The study had a 4.7-percentage-point margin of error.

For Demings supporters, the results are dejecting. Fifty-four percent of those polled said they plan to vote for Rubio compared to 43% who side with Demings. The rest refused to answer or said they didn’t know whom they’ll pick at the ballot box.

Respondents also spoke of how their friends and family members were likely to vote. The spread was even direr for Demings, with 48% saying they were certain their friends and family preferred Rubio and 31% believing Demings would get support — a 17-point difference.

Six percent said their friends and family were split evenly between the two candidates, while 16% said they weren’t sure or refused to answer.