Paul Renner to headline Lindsey Brock fundraiser on Dec. 7

Jacksonville City Council candidate Lindsey Brock is holding a fundraiser for his campaign next week, with several elected officials slated to attend.

According to a fundraiser invitation, Brock’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Morton’s Steakhouse, 225 E. Coastline Drive, in Jacksonville.

The flier lists 16 names on the host committee, including Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, City Councilmembers Michael Corrigan and Nick Howland as well as state Rep. Wyman Duggan and his new newly elected colleague, Rep. Jessica Baker.

However, top billing on the invitation goes to House Speaker Paul Renner, who represents the St. Johns County-based House District 19.

Brock entered the race to succeed term-limited Republican Al Ferraro in District 2 last year. The district includes parts of Arlington and the Northside.

If elected to the City Council, Brock would bring a deep understanding of city rules and regulation. He was the appointed chairman of the Charter Review Commission in 2019. He is a current commissioner on the Jacksonville Waterways Commission, and previously served on the Northeast Florida Regional Transportation Commission and the St. Johns River Ferry Commission.

Brock is also the founding President of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Transportation and Logistical Council.

Though Republicans do not have a clearcut majority, they have handily won District 2 in recent elections.

Ferraro garnered more than 70% of the vote in his reelection bid, a 2019 victory over Carson Tranquille. In 2015, Ferraro defeated Democrat Lisa King in the General Election, getting nearly 58% of the vote despite King running a strong campaign with major endorsements.

Those looking to attend Brock’s fundraiser can send an RSVP to his campaign via [email protected]. The fundraiser invitation is below.