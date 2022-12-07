Gallop Franklin lands six committee assignments

Newly elected Rep. Gallop Franklin, a Tallahassee Democrat, was named to six committees this week.

Those include the Education & Employment Committee; Education Quality Subcommittee; Insurance & Banking Subcommittee; Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee; Health Care Regulation Subcommittee; and the Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery.

“As a newly-elected House Representative, I am pleased to be assigned to these diverse committees, as I will be able to influence legislation in the important areas of insurance, banking, education, and health care,” Franklin said.

“I am excited to sit on the Health Care Regulation Subcommittee, which will consider a wide variety of issues responding to the changing demands of the state’s public health programs, long-term care facilities, acute-care hospitals, pharmacies and other health-care services. I look forward to addressing complex challenges, working with the members of the committees I have been assigned, and being a voice for the residents of Gadsden and Leon counties.”

As a Democrat, Franklin will face a tough battle advocating for his party’s priorities, or opposing those from the GOP. But through the committee process he’ll be able to propose amendments and pepper lawmakers with questions.

Franklin defeated Republican Curt Bender in November, receiving 71% of the vote to take the House District 8 seat. He spent $122,000 on his campaign, but because the district is deep blue, the vast majority of it was spent on winning a five-way Democratic Primary.

Franklin’s appointments were part of a sweeping list released this week by House Speaker Paul Renner, naming lawmakers to nine main committees, 23 subcommittees, five joint committees and the Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency and Recovery.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell is expected to name ranking members for each committee soon.

Franklin and other lawmakers will take their committee posts next week when the Legislature convenes for a Special Session to address property insurance issues and Hurricane Ian property tax relief.