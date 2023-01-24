January 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott wonders why DOJ didn’t ‘raid every place Joe Biden’s ever been’

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 24, 20235min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

New Senate leadership could spell support for mandating free menstrual products in public school

HeadlinesInfluence

DEP: Progress being made on surface water discharge, reuse

HeadlinesSouth Florida

A historic number of women now chair committees on the Miami-Dade Commission

Rick Scott Senate fox
'Tell us why they didn't do it, and why they're treating this differently.'

Classified document retention continues to vex U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, but his ire is directed toward the current President rather than Republicans guilty of the same transgression.

In the wake of further revelations that President Joe Biden also held on to materials that required stricter security, the Florida Senator fulminated Tuesday during a Fox News interview.

He did not offer the same critique over revelations that former Vice President Mike Pence retained documents at his own home in Indiana, however, preferring instead to hone in on a purported double standard from the Department of Justice, and “why they’re treating Biden different than they’re treating (former President) Donald Trump.”

“Why did they raid Mar-a-Lago and why didn’t they raid every place Biden’s ever been?” Scott said. “This doesn’t make any sense. They ought to be clear. There might be a legitimate reason. But tell us why they didn’t do it, and why they’re treating this differently.

“I don’t know how Biden ended up with classified documents from his time in the Senate,” Scott said, referring to documents found in Biden’s Delaware home last week that predate his time as Vice President.

“I’m in the Senate and you go to a classified area, you look at the documents. You go to a classified room and you give them back to them. I don’t even know how he does it,” Scott said, though it’s worth noting Biden hasn’t been in the Senate in almost 15 years.

Scott has repeatedly hammered Biden over classified document retention issues, including during an in-state radio interview last week.

“He’s a hypocrite. I think he’s a hypocrite or clueless. Remember this is the same guy who said that he was going to be ‘Mr. Transparency.’ So he ought to put the facts out,” Scott said on Orlando’s WDBO-AM.

Though Biden documents continue to emerge, former President Trump appears to have secreted a larger number of classified documents. More than 300 classified documents were collected at Trump’s Florida compound. At least some of those were top secret. And Trump repeatedly failed to return the docs despite efforts from government officials requesting them.

However, Scott has suggested Trump’s purloined papers were more secure than those Biden secreted away.

“And Biden went out and attacked Trump over the documents. And then he has them at his own house. My understanding at least is that at Mar-a-Lago they were under lock and key. I mean they were just sitting in the (Biden) garage. And there was no record of who was coming in and out of the house. So I just think there’s a double standard by the media on how Biden’s been treated about this,” he said last week.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousA historic number of women now chair committees on the Miami-Dade Commission

nextDEP: Progress being made on surface water discharge, reuse

4 comments

  • Bye Nancy

    January 24, 2023 at 4:42 pm

    Joe Biden is simply the most inept President in my lifetime. Looks like the Democrats want him gone now. Next man / woman up!!! Kamala or Newsom. YHGBSM.

    Reply

    • Well

      January 24, 2023 at 5:07 pm

      “Inept president in my lifetime”

      Like your generation is filled with shining examples of leadership lol

      Reply

      • Bye Nancy

        January 24, 2023 at 5:14 pm

        Does the name Ronald Reagan ring a bell with you?

        Reply

  • Too busy

    January 24, 2023 at 5:08 pm

    I’m too busy looking at Rick Scott age in real time to café what he has to say lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories