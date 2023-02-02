Webster Barnaby endorses Randy Fine for Senate

State Rep. Webster Barnaby is throwing his support behind Randy Fine for Senate. Fine, a current state Representative and a Palm Bay Republican, last month announced his candidacy for the open Senate District 19 seat

Barnaby, a Deltona Republican, serves with Fine now in the state House.

“Randy Fine is a principled leader and a leader we need in the Florida State Senate,” Barnaby said. “I encourage the community of Brevard County to support and vote for my friend, Randy Fine for State Senator.”

Both individuals represent parts of the Space Coast, with Barnaby’s House District 29 covering inland Volusia County and Fine’s House District 33 in southern Brevard County.

Fine welcomed Barnaby’s support.

Barnaby narrowly won a Primary last year against fellow state Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, a DeLand Republican, after the two were pitted against one another by redistricting.

Barnaby, who during his first term was the only Black Republican in the Florida House, worked with Fine, a Jewish Republican, on a number of issues impacting their home constituencies.

“Webster embodies the American Dream – someone who came to this country legally, became an American, and has given much of his life to improve his adopted homeland,” Fine said. “As my co-chair in the ‘Unicorn Caucus’ – as the only Black and Jewish Republicans in the Legislature – I have been proud to work with him to expand our Party’s reach to those realizing that the opportunity and freedom of the conservative movement is a far better philosophy than the state of perpetual victimization and social deconstruction of woke-ism.”

Fine so far is the only candidate to file for the Senate seat, though others are expected to join the race. But he has secured a number of early endorsements from peers in the Legislature, including Rep. Chase Tramont and Thad Altman, as well as Sen. Joe Gruters, the current Republican Party of Florida Chair, and former Senate President Mike Haridopolos.