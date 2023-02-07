Last Call for 2.7.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address this evening and the political world has spent the past week outlining and prognosticating on what will get the most airtime.

Apparently, oddsmakers have been doing the same.

The team at Bovada released betting lines Tuesday that are the political gambler’s equivalent of Oscars bingo — will Biden mention the Chinese balloon that floated into U.S. airspace? That’s close to an even-money bet at +110, or 11/10 for those who prefer fractional odds.

Biden is essentially guaranteed to say “Democracy” and “Russia,” with each set at -2500. “China” and “infrastructure” are close behind at -2000.

Interestingly, Bovada believes the President is more likely to name-drop Vladimir Putin (-1500) than he is to mention First Lady Jill Biden (-800).

His political rivals on the homefront aren’t likely to make the cut. Former President Donald Trump, who has already launched a 2024 presidential campaign, has a 33% chance of earning a mention by name, and a 20% of being referred to as the “Former Guy.”

Though Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving Trump a run for his money in early Republican Primary polls, oddsmakers say a SOTU shoutout is a longshot — they set the line at +1000, which works out to a 9% implied probability.

Check out Bovada’s full list here.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“I would say that someone should declare the federal government itself its own disaster area.”

— Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, presenting his updating the state’s law on immigrant relocations.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

