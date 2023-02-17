Annette Taddeo builds up list of DEC endorsements

Add the name Mary Clupper to a growing list of endorsements for former state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

The Sarasota County Democratic Committeewoman is the 12th elected committeeperson on the Florida Democratic Executive Committee to back Taddeo for Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair.

“Over the last week our team has continued to earn support across the state in our effort to revamp the FDP,” Taddeo said. “This election is not about me, it’s about us and the future of our party. I’m so grateful for the endorsements we have received and the messages from multiple voters pledging their support to vote for me on Election Day.”

The race for FDP Chair took an interesting turn this week as former Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced her candidacy. Other candidates include former Democratic Progressive Caucus President Carolina Ampudia, Broward County Democratic Party Chair Rick Hoye and Mi Vecino founder Alex Berrios.

Taddeo notably boasts support from U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost, Darren Soto and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, as well as former U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala.

Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Jason Pizzo both back her as well, as do state Sens. Lori Berman, Tracie Davis, Shevrin Jones, Tina Polsky, Darryl Rouson, Linda Stewart, Geraldine Thompson and Victor Torres. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is also endorsing Taddeo.

She has spent months building a list of supporters active within politics and the state party.

Both Fried and Taddeo last year ran for Governor, with Taddeo dropping out to run for Congress instead. Fried lost the nomination to former Gov. Charlie Crist. Taddeo ultimately lost her challenge to U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

But Florida Democrats lost most battlefront races in Florida last year as Gov. Ron DeSantis won re-election by a landslide.

Florida Democrats will meet Feb. 25 in Orlando to select a new party leader.