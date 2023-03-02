Nikki Fried taps Rachel Berger to head FDP transition

Following her victory to take the Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair position, Nikki Fried is turning to Rachel Berger, who helped lead that campaign, to be Transition Director as she settles into the post.

Berger, a Pasco County native who went to Florida State University, has extensive experience at the FDP. She joined in 2015, becoming deputy director of party affairs in 2017 and director of party affairs in 2019. She left in 2021 to help staff Fried’s campaign for the Democratic nomination for Governor in 2022 as a member of her finance team. Fried lost the Primary to former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist by 25 points.

“Rachel has been a trusted advisor to myself and to the Florida Democratic Party for the better part of a decade,” Fried said in a released statement. “Her experience, her talent, and her relationships with party leaders, volunteers, and elected officials will be invaluable in the coming weeks.”

As Transition Director, Berger will work on adding staff and overseeing day-to-day operations. Her first day is Thursday.

“I’m overjoyed to come back to the Florida Democratic Party. The opportunity to serve Chairwoman Fried and to help rebuild the Florida Democratic Party is a challenge I am very much looking forward to,” Berger said.

Fried, a former Agriculture Commissioner, won the FDP Chair election over Annette Taddeo, a former State Senator, last month. Former Chair Manny Diaz resigned in January following a dismal election cycle for Florida Democrats.

Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by 20 points, the GOP expanded their control of the Legislature and took two-thirds majorities in both chambers and Republicans swept the Cabinet races.

“The failure of our Party to stand up to Ron DeSantis and to win elections has resulted in a Florida GOP that is destroying our Democracy with unconstitutional and mean-spirited overreach, while ignoring our very real problems — from the rapid rise in housing costs and property insurance rates to protecting women’s health care,” Fried said.

“Rachel will work with me to execute my plans to re-establish the Florida Democratic Party as a fighter for Florida’s families.”