March 2, 2023
Immigration fight remains theme of LeAnna Cumber push against Daniel Davis

Wes WolfeMarch 2, 20233min0

Screenshot 2023-03-02 11.38.58 AM
Like a similar ad launched a couple weeks earlier, it opens with a reference to Joe Biden.

Going back to the well and hoping the well will provide, Jacksonville mayoral candidate LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber is needling rival Daniel Davis again on immigration in her latest ad.

Like a similar ad launched a few weeks earlier, it opens with a reference to the President and a shot from WJXT of people exiting an airplane at night.

Joe Biden flew illegal immigrants to Jacksonville,” the voiceover says, before the ad cuts to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It’s reckless and it’s wrong,” DeSantis says.

With an image of Davis superimposed on one of Biden and of people assumed to be migrants, the voiceover intones, “Daniel Davis is reckless, too. He voted to give driver’s licenses and taxpayer funding to illegals.”

The votes cited here are SB 235 from 2013 and SB 851 from 2014, when Davis served in the Florida House. SB 235 would have allowed people who qualify under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to receive driver’s licenses, but was vetoed by then-Gov. Rick Scott. SB 851 prohibits the denial of in-state tuition status for a student based on their immigration status.

Visuals cut to an image of Cumber and DeSantis together, with the voiceover saying, “LeAnna Gutierrez Cuber supports Ron DeSantis and will get tough on illegal immigration.”

Recent polling shows Cumber with an uphill battle against Davis, who is CEO of the Jax Chamber of Commerce, and fellow Republican City Council member Al Ferraro. She took 5%, compared to Davis’ 20% and Ferraro’s 8%.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

