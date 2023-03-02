Poll: Ron DeSantis down by double digits with Virginia Republicans

Virginia may be for lovers, but a new poll says the state’s Republicans aren’t necessarily falling for Ron DeSantis.

A survey released by Roanoke College shows the Florida Governor down 11 points to former President Donald Trump in a crowded and mostly hypothetical field of potential candidates for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Trump had 39% support, ahead of DeSantis’ 28%. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 6% was good for third place, while former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley drew 5% support, good for fourth place among named candidates in the Roanoke poll.

A number of names were further back, meanwhile, including Donald Trump Jr. and former Vice President Mike Pence, each with 3% support. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas had 2% support and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio commanded 1% backing. Meanwhile, a combined 9% weren’t sure or wanted someone else not listed among the choices.

The Roanoke College poll was in the field from Feb. 12 through Feb. 21, and the DeSantis double-digit deficit in the survey of Virginia Republicans continues a troubling trend in single-state surveys versus Trump.

An Arizona survey released this week by OH Predictive showed DeSantis down by more than 15 points to Trump, again in a crowded field.

Trump drew 42% in that Arizona poll, with DeSantis taking 26% support. Further back, Pence scored 8% support, while Haley and former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney mustered 5% backing. Cruz drew 3%, with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo getting 2%. Rubio and Chris Christie each got 1% support, while 8% of respondents wanted a different option.

These polls follow up on other surveys from Maryland, Kansas and South Carolina showing Trump ahead of DeSantis. The Maryland spread of six points was the closest of the three.

Despite the recent runner-up finishes for DeSantis, one state presents an outlier. A recent California survey showed DeSantis leading all opponents in a crowded field, including the former President.