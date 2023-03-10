Daniella Levine Cava re-election campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor reports $250K haul

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is raking in serious cash to keep the most powerful local post in Miami-Dade County.

On Friday, Levine Cava’s campaign reported that she has raised $250,000 — an impressive haul, considering it marked just her 10th day running and only two days since she announced key staff hires.

Since she filed to run March 1, her official fundraising numbers for the month aren’t due until April 10.

Levine Cava’s campaign manager, Kayla vanWieringen, attributed the gains to powerful momentum and strong community support.

“We’re excited to hit this key milestone,” she said in a statement.

“Since our launch, the response has been overwhelming and shows Daniella’s strong community and institutional support from all across the county. Miami-Dade is ready to re-elect our Mayor.”

Levine Cava made history in 2020 as the first woman and the first Jewish person elected Mayor of Miami-Dade. Under her administration, the county lowered property taxes, set aside more than half a billion dollars to expand the local affordable housing supply with tens of thousands of new units and began work on an initiative to link properties on septic tanks to the county’s sewer system.

The county boasted a 1.5% unemployment rate at the end of 2022 and was making progress on the several legs of the countywide SMART Plan to expand mass transit along six key commuting corridors.

Miami International Airport had its busiest year ever. PortMiami welcomed more than 4 million cruise passengers and enjoyed an estimated 3% cargo uptick.

Levine Cava also unveiled a multiyear plan to address extreme heat in the county. In January, she announced a new innovation fund to spur progress in resiliency, housing and health care.

The nonpartisan contest for Miami-Dade Mayor culminates in the Aug. 20, 2024 Primary Election. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will compete in a runoff ending Nov. 5.

So far, no one has filed to challenge her.