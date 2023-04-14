Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.14.23

Good Friday morning.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the ‘Heartbeat Protection Act’ — which prohibits abortions once the unborn child has a detectable heartbeat.

SB 300 changes the current 15-week threshold for abortion to a ban after the sixth week of gestation.

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in the signing memo. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

The bill had a final passage in the House Thursday evening after the amendment process concluded, but not before more than seven hours of heated debate from both sides of the aisle.

Democratic state lawmakers were loudly opposed to the legislation — calling it an infringement of a woman’s right to choose — but were no match for Republican supermajorities in both chambers.

After protesters disrupted the proceedings — tossing what was described as paper into the chamber — House Speaker Paul Renner closed the public viewing galleries.

Signing SB 300 puts the Governor in a tricky position for his (yet unannounced) presidential bid in 2024; recent polling shows a six-week abortion ban is unpopular with voters in both parties.

In the newly passed bill, abortions after six weeks of pregnancy are banned, with last-minute amendments allowing exceptions for rape and incest through 15 weeks.

Those exceptions — for the life and health of the mother — still fall within the current law’s 15-week ban.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo pushed for the exemptions and was able to convince her fellow Republicans. Part of the bill now includes $25 million to expand the Florida Pregnancy Care Network, which offers pregnancy support services statewide.

The Act includes more than $96 million to support foster parents, caregivers, and children. It also gives nearly $143 million to enhance services for pregnant and postpartum women and children, which will improve health for women at an elevated risk for maternal morbidity.

Now that it is signed, the six-week ban still awaits a Florida Supreme Court ruling on the constitutionality of the earlier 15-week abortion ban that came during the 2022 Legislative Session. That legal challenge was brought by Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and abortion providers.

The group argues the abortion ban runs afoul of Florida’s Constitution, which explicitly recognizes a right to individual privacy.

Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023

___

Tampa Bay is the center of the universe. At least for this weekend. Taylor Swift is playing three nights at Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa Bay Rays tied Major League Baseball’s post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start, rallying to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 Thursday behind a seven-run fifth inning that Harold Ramirez began and capped with doubles.

Tampa Bay matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only longer opening streak was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. The Rays have won all but one of the games by four or more runs and have outscored opponents 101-30 with the most runs in the big leagues and the fewest allowed.

Playing before a crowd of 21,175, the largest at Tropicana Field since Opening Day, the Rays set a team record for wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.

Held to four hits, Boston has lost 13 consecutive games at the Trop.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

It was great to welcome @GovRonDeSantis to Michigan last week to discuss some of the policies that have made Florida a leader in attracting new residents and supporting small businesses. His record of winning on important issues is why I’ve endorsed him for President for ‘24. pic.twitter.com/jKxlX6zL2M — Aric Nesbitt (@aricnesbitt) April 12, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Learning, character, faith, and freedom define Hillsdale. Thank you to President Arnn and all the staff and students who hosted me. The battle against the woke agenda is critical to the future of our nation. We must continue to hold the line and never, ever back down. pic.twitter.com/jdAcQwoOlE — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) April 13, 2023

—@BrendonLeslie: I went through Hurricane Ian and saw firsthand the Governor’s response and how much time he spent in Southwest Florida the Governor is going to take care of Broward County

—@TheRickWilson: I wouldn’t be shocked to see (Donald) Trump in Ft. Lauderdale before Gogo Boots DeSantis.

Tweet, tweet:

The idea that nobody should have to take personal responsibility for their actions is what makes blue states & cities less safe & is a total abdication of the first obligation of gov't. Public safety is our priority, not allowing dangerous criminals to walk free. #TheFloridaWay pic.twitter.com/oGOSnGFez2 — Paul Renner (@Paul_Renner) April 13, 2023

—@RAlexAndradeFL: I never knew stating a fact like “The leading cause of death to children is accidents” would offend anyone … One of the things I’m most excited about in supporting HB 7/SB 300 today is preventing needless deaths caused by the leading cause of death to children in America.

—@JasonShoafFL: It’s that time of year again — tax season. While it’s never fun, I’m proud to report that we’re once again fighting for BILLIONS of dollars in tax relief in the Florida House to help local families feel a little less financial pain in this economy.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Rays Win! Rays Win! Rays Win! 13-0

Today is a historic day….on April 13th, @RaysBaseball got their 13th straight win while @taylorswift13, whose favorite number is….13, is in Tampa for the #TSTheErasTour ! #RaysUp #LuckyNumber13🧹🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/hF32hGci7w — Sarah Couture (@MrsCouture217) April 13, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —



NBA playoffs begin — 1; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 2; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 4; DeSantis speaks at Utah Republican Party convention — 8; DeSantis speaks at the Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ event — 13; ‘White House Plumbers’ premieres — 17; 2023 Session Sine Die — 21; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 21; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 25; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 34; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 34; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres at Cannes — 36; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 43; NBA Finals begin — 48; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 48; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 62; ‘Secret Invasion’ premieres on Disney+ — 68; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 74; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 76; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 91; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 97; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 99; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 106; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 123; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 192; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 206; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 222; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 288; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 301; Georgia Democratic Primary — 306; Michigan Democratic Primary — 319; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 351; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 406; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 469; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 469; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 498; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 511; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 576; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 722; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 749; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 938.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida Legislature passes a 6-week abortion ban” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — Florida’s Republican-dominated Legislature on Thursday passed a ban on most abortions after six weeks, sending the bill to DeSantis. He has said he would sign the measure into law. Final passage came after a marathon floor hearing in the House, which passed the proposal largely along party lines in a 70-40 vote after the Senate passed the bill on April 3. Democrats in the chamber forcefully opposed the legislation but were vastly outnumbered by Republican supermajorities in both chambers. Speaker Renner had to close the public viewing galleries after protesters threw what appeared to be paper on the House floor.

—“Six things to know about what Florida’s six-week abortion means” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Miami Herald

Tweet, tweet:

Also INBOX – from White House spox @PressSec – "The ban flies in the face of fundamental freedoms and is out of step with the views of the vast majority of the people of Florida and of all the United States." — Gary Fineout (@fineout) April 13, 2023

“DeSantis could be walking into a General Election trap on abortion” via Sally Goldenberg and Alice Miranda Ollstein of POLITICO — DeSantis is preparing to sign a new abortion ban. His Democratic opponents are preparing to use it against him. The putative presidential hopeful is poised to sign a six-week ban that the Florida state Legislature passed Thursday, and Democrats, abortion-rights groups and fundraisers who oppose the measure are eager to use it to tarnish his White House ambitions. DeSantis is banking on support in the Primary from anti-abortion voters, particularly those angry at Trump. The former President faced a backlash from some conservatives when he complained that the party’s far-right position on abortion hurt the GOP in last year’s Midterm Election.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Ron DeSantis, down in polls and taking flak from Donald Trump, looks to rebound” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — DeSantis makes his first trip to New Hampshire on Friday, and starting Monday, a group supporting his campaign will launch a seven-figure television ad that portrays the Governor as a leader of a movement surrounding his rejection of COVID-19 lockdowns, support for parental rights in education and fights over the “woke left.”

The national ad is backed by a committee called Never Back Down that raised $30 million in the first three weeks of its formation, a sign of the enthusiasm many major donors have toward DeSantis.

“What I see around the country with Republicans is they’ve started to develop a culture of losing,” DeSantis said last week in Michigan, without naming Trump. “In Florida, we have a culture of winning. We have a culture of execution, and we have a culture of delivering results.”

The DeSantis ad comes as a Trump-aligned group has spent $3 million in the past two weeks on ads attacking Mr. DeSantis over past support for changing Social Security and Medicare and arguing the 44-year-old is “just not ready to be President.” Trump repeatedly attacks the Governor on social media and in interviews — taunts that often go unanswered.

“President Trump is dominating in poll after poll — both nationally and statewide,” said spokesperson Steven Cheung, adding that “others are flailing desperately, searching for relevance and attention.”

DeSantis needs to decide whether to joust more frequently with Trump or try to avoid engaging directly with a foe who thrives on such confrontations.

“‘Freedom is here to stay’: Super PAC backing DeSantis 2024 to debut national ad” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There’s a new ad backing DeSantis’ pending run for President debuting Monday. The spot is part of a 2024 electioneering campaign by Never Back Down Inc., a PAC formed in February by Ken Cuccinelli, who previously led the Department of Homeland Security under Trump. It’s the second video the group has produced in the last two months depicting DeSantis as a reasonable, benevolent and stalwart defender of freedom, as comfortable among everyday Americans as he’d be effective in the White House.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“‘What are you waiting for?’: DeSantis’ 2024 supporters worry he’s launching too late” via Alex Roarty and David Catanese of the Miami Herald — DeSantis’ critics have spent weeks knocking his national political rollout, attacking his operation’s slow-motion pace and raising doubts about whether he’s already fallen irrevocably behind Trump in the 2024 GOP Presidential Primary. Now, even some of the Florida Governor’s own early supporters are starting to question his strategy. In interviews with more than 20 Republican strategists, DeSantis allies and current and former elected officials, many expressed growing anxiety about DeSantis’ approach, fretting that a politician who started the year with so much momentum is starting to falter before he even formally becomes a presidential candidate.

—”Bookmakers are losing confidence that DeSantis becomes President in 2024” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

“DeSantis receives warm welcome in Trump-friendly Ohio” via Henry J. Gomez of NBC News — Republicans in Ohio, a state where Trump won twice by healthy margins and has enjoyed enormous political influence, greeted DeSantis warmly here Wednesday, signaling high curiosity in his potential 2024 presidential bid. “This is a person that we can adopt here in Ohio as our own,” said Ohio Republican Party Chair Alex Triantafilou, noting DeSantis’ family roots in nearby Youngstown while introducing him before an audience of several hundred at the Summit County Lincoln Day breakfast.

“DeSantis proclaims his ‘Ohio values’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Continuing his recent commitment to swing state intersectionality, DeSantis told an Ohio crowd that he was one of them. The Governor, addressing the Butler County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, said Thursday that he represented so-called “Ohio values.” “I can stand here representing Ohio values because the two most important women in my life (are from Ohio),” DeSantis said. “My mother is from Youngstown, and my wife is from Troy, and so my family reflects your family.”

“DeSantis promises ’round 2′ in fight with Disney” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is telling Ohio Republicans that he’s ready for more conflict with The Walt Disney Co. starting next week. “They’re fighting us on this. The media’s acting like Disney getting out from under. No, it’s not going to happen. We’ll have news on that next week. So stay tuned. There will be round two in terms of those fireworks. DeSantis made the remarks Thursday at the Butler County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, the latest salvo in a protracted conflict with the company. In Ocala earlier this month, DeSantis was similarly defiant in the wake of Disney’s old governing board.

Tweet, tweet:

NEW: *Updated* invite to the @GovRonDeSantis meet & greet in DC next week 👇 pic.twitter.com/uOJMi344Kl — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) April 13, 2023

—”Casey DeSantis: The ‘X-factor’ in DeSantis’s inner circle” via Emily Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times

“Critics warn DeSantis is hurting Florida universities with push to the political right” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — A measure clamping down on diversity, equity and inclusion programs on Florida campuses, a signature issue of DeSantis, advanced in the Senate despite dozens of opponents warning it will further damage the state’s already troubled reputation for academic integrity. Among the critics were several professors who cited examples of graduate students choosing to attend schools elsewhere, abrupt announcements of faculty departures or teaching openings going unfilled because of Florida’s heavily politicized climate. “We’re already starting to see a brain drain from our state institutions,” said Matthew Lata, a professor at Florida State University’s College of Music.

“Fort Lauderdale flooding prompts Governor to declare state of emergency during trip to Ohio” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Some area leaders criticized the Governor for being unavailable to don a raincoat and appear as Comforter in Chief as local leaders dealt with the fallout from Wednesday’s 26 inches of rain. “My heart is with Fort Lauderdale and all of South Florida as the region confronts historic, widespread flooding,” said Miami area Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones in a prepared statement. “It is disgraceful and telling about his priorities that Gov. DeSantis chose to campaign and continue his book tour in Ohio instead of govern in Florida. He has failed as a leader.”

“Donald Trump Jr. dings DeSantis for not canceling travel during Florida flooding” via Lee Hudson of POLITICO — DeSantis, who traveled to Ohio Thursday to attend a Butler County Republican Party event, declared a state of emergency for Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale later in the day. Reports indicate the rainfall and flooding may continue to disrupt critical infrastructure — including county roads, airports, hospitals and schools. But Fort Lauderdale’s Mayor, Dean Trantalis, a Democrat, said during a news conference Thursday that the Governor hadn’t called him about the flooding and the ongoing cleanup effort. “I’m not sure if the Governor himself needs to be involved, but the state agencies have been very helpful in working with us to take on this challenge.

“Mayors praise Florida’s flood response as Trump-friendly critics rip DeSantis travel” via Alex Roarty and Aaron Liebowitz of the Miami Herald — Critics aligned with Trump, including the former President’s son, attempted to make DeSantis’ handling of floods in South Florida a political issue Thursday, attacking the Republican Governor for traveling out of the state despite heavy rainfall. The criticisms came even as local officials in hard-hit areas, including some Democrats, praised the state’s response to the storms. Trump Jr., tweeted Thursday that DeSantis should not have left Florida. Some Democrats joined in as well. “Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state,” he wrote.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Proposal adding regulations for school pronoun use, educational materials heading to Senate floor” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would regulate the use of pronouns in public schools is on its way to the Senate floor. Sen. Clay Yarborough’s bill (SB 1320), which would also strengthen book-banning objections, passed along party lines in front of the Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy. The bill is seen as an expansion of last year’s legislation (HB 1557), called the Parental Rights in Education Act. Critics have labeled it the “Don’t Say Gay” law because of the way it prohibits instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity specifically for students in kindergarten through third grade, and at other grades where it is not “age appropriate.”

“Ban on socially, environmentally mindful investments advances in Senate” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida moved a step closer to banning state and local governments from using environmental, social and governmental (ESG) considerations in making investment decisions. A Senate panel approved a bill pushed by DeSantis to require investment managers to consider only the risk and possible returns when investing. The bill (SB 302) would also ban investment managers from issuing ESG bonds or inking contracts with rating agencies that use ESG guidelines in issuing bond ratings. Sen. Erin Grall said that while state and local pension funds might not be showing impacts of ESG-aligned investment decisions, the trend in financial institutions toward using ESG shouldn’t affect Florida’s policies.

“Florida bathroom bill could face legal fight after lawmaker calls trans people ‘mutants’” via Kathryn Varn of USA Today Network — While lawmakers this week advanced legislation that led Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby to compare transgender people to “mutants,” “demons” and “imps,” those insults could doom the bill if it becomes law and faces a court challenge. Barnaby made the remarks Monday afternoon during a House Commerce Committee meeting just before voting to support House Bill 1521, which requires people to use public restrooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth, effectively barring transgender people from facilities that match their gender identity.

“DeSantis’ push to lower Florida’s death penalty threshold passes House” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida is DeSantis’ signature away from having the lowest death penalty threshold in the nation after state lawmakers approved a bill to require the vote of only eight jurors out of 12 in order to approve capital punishment. SB 450, a priority of DeSantis, passed out of the House on an 80-30 vote Thursday evening. The Senate passed the legislation in March. Florida, like most states, currently requires juries to unanimously agree that a defendant deserves to be put to death. Alabama is the only state not to require unanimity; its threshold is a vote of at least 10-2 in favor.

“Legislature passes bill raising penalties for attacking defense attorneys, public defenders” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — House lawmakers voted Thursday unanimously for SB 384, which would fix an oversight in Florida law that punishes courtroom aggression less if it’s aimed at lawyers representing a defendant in a criminal trial. Under current law, violence against law enforcement, correctional officers, prosecutors and judges counts as a felony, with the severity of punishment dependent on the brutality of the act. For defense lawyers and public defenders, it’s a misdemeanor. “This bill is designed … to give defense attorneys the same protections in a courtroom that the judge and the prosecutors have. It’s designed to even the playing field,” said Rep. Patt Maney, who sponsored the bill’s original House version (HB 71) with Republican Rep. Bobby Payne. “It’s a simple bill,” he said. “But when people go to a courthouse, they ought to feel safe. And it ought to be safe.”

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Legislation moving in Senate expanding sea-level rise grants, studies” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Sea-level rise and other effects of climate change are having and will have a profound effect on Florida. To better know the specifics of what’s happening and what’s coming, a Senate Committee passed legislation this week that would open funding for studies and grants on the issue. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projections estimate around 2 feet of sea-level rise in the next 50 years, affecting all coastal areas of the state. “Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, including the Florida Keys, are projected to be most impacted,” according to the Senate staff analysis.

“Bills advance to fund innovative tech sought to spur seagrass restoration” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — An effort to fund innovative technology that can help restore Florida’s seagrass beds passed Committees in both chambers of the Legislature this week. HB 1181 and SB 724 would establish a Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative within the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). “In recent years, seagrasses along both coasts have been rapidly lost,” Rep. Will Robinson said to the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee. “This bill seeks to address this issue and build upon a strong partnership between nursery restoration practitioners, and top marine and genetic scientists to generate a sustainable source of genetically resilient, and naturally producing, Florida seagrasses.”

“Osborne Reef restoration plan advances to final Senate Committee” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — People tend to receive a shock when looking for the first time at the hundreds of thousands of tires that lie on the seabed not far off the beach near Fort Lauderdale. A Senate Committee advanced a bill this week that could go a significant distance in getting those tires out of the water. The tires arrived there through a bad plan with good intentions in the 1970s. Under the theory that it would be beneficial, instead of a catastrophe, a project went forward at Osborne Reef, dumping around 2 million tires, lashed together with ropes and secured with metal clips. Those ropes broke and clips gave out as storms and natural action of the sea took their toll.

“Senate Committee approves bill encouraging higher quality fertilizer” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — In the vein of turning waste into something valuable, legislation emerging from a Senate Committee this week would encourage wastewater treatment facilities to refine solids left over from water treatment into a higher-quality variety for fertilizer use. There are Class AA, A and B biosolids, with the bill laid out to encourage more facilities to generate Class AA. “What this act will do is strengthen permitting requirements for Class B biosolids and will work toward a conservative, incremental next step building on the solid foundation of the Clean Waterways Act,” Chair Jason Brodeur said to the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.

“Phosphogypsum reuse study bill heads to Senate floor” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Legislation is on the way to the Senate floor that could open the use of phosphogypsum for constructing state roads. The goal is to take some of the edges off the state’s road construction supply challenges. “This is a study that will petition the (Environmental Protection Agency), and if the EPA acts, this legislation will allow Florida to potentially eliminate the massive gypstacks as the only option for managing phosphogypsum,” Sen. Jay Trumbull said to the Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy.

“Bill paying $1.85M to Tampa man wrongly imprisoned for 37 years advances to Senate floor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After two years of limited progress, legislation that would pay a Tampa man whom the state wrongly imprisoned for nearly four decades is now just two votes from approval. The Senate Appropriations Committee overwhelmingly voted to advance a bill (SB 62) to pay $1.85 million to Robert Earl DuBoise, who spent 37 years behind bars for a 1983 rape and murder until previously untested DNA evidence exonerated him in 2020. Last year, former Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren, whose investigation led to DuBoise being set free, identified the real culprits as a pair of already imprisoned “serial killers.”

— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

“Jeanette Nuñez to Legislature: Unlock billions from state reserves for road projects” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Noting motorists’ frustrations with traffic backups, Lt. Gov. Nuñez urged the Legislature to draw billions of dollars from state reserves to fast-track the construction of 20 planned highway projects, including several in Central Florida. “It’s no secret that we’ve seen tremendous growth in Florida,” Nuñez said in Sanford, where transportation and public safety officials joined her. “But with that growth, there’s no denying that our traffic has grown. … These 20 projects have been selected in areas that will provide the most relief and make Florida’s transportation systems safer and less congested.” Called “Moving Florida Forward,” DeSantis first pitched the $7-billion infrastructure initiative last January.

“Wife of drag ban sponsor Randy Fine to host ‘sultry’ performance to benefit kids’ charity” via Matt Lavietes of NBC News — Rep. Fine on Wednesday fervently defended a bill he’s sponsoring to criminalize “adult live performances” in front of children. “If it means erasing a community because you have to target children, then damn right, we ought to do it,” he said on the floor of the House. Fine acknowledged that the legislation might criminalize the work of some of the state’s drag performers, many of whom have deep ties to the LGBTQ community. And if the bill becomes law, it may also criminalize the work of a Floridian he neglected to mention: his wife.

“‘Shame on you’: Fabián Basabe, who skipped vote, blames Democratic ‘bullies’ for 6-week abortion ban” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Basabe, who skipped a vote Thursday passing a divisive measure that would cut the threshold for abortion in Florida from 15 to six weeks, wants to clarify he was for giving women twice that amount of time. The reason the House didn’t pass a 12-week ban instead, he said, is because Democrats, who hold just 30% of the seats in either chamber, were unwilling to work with GOP lawmakers. “I would like to make clear I am personally pro-choice up to 12 weeks with exceptions and am very concerned for the lack of respect for life — that is, of all the other lives involved in the decision to end a life,” he said.

Retailers hail sales tax holidays — The Florida Retail Federation praised the House tax cut plan for including several popular sales tax holidays, including the return of the hurricane preparedness and popular back-to-school sales tax holidays. “We are grateful to the Florida House for proposing meaningful tax relief to Florida families and encouraging shoppers to support their local Florida retail stores,” said FRF President and CEO Scott Shalley. “These tax-free holidays and tax exemptions help hardworking families save on essentials. Floridians can stock up at their local retail stores, which in turn supports local jobs and their community.” Sales tax holidays included, the House package includes about $1.4 billion in cuts, including $400 million for a temporary slashing of the commercial rents sales tax.

EMPOWER Patients applauds advance of PBM crackdown — A coalition comprised of various pharmacy interests praised the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee for approving a measure (SB 1550) that would further regulate pharmacy benefit managers, who negotiate drug prices between health plans, pharmacies and manufacturers. “When both patients and pharmacists from across the state share their compelling testimony and often heartbreaking experiences, it only reaffirms the need for comprehensive pharmacy benefit manager reform,” said EMPOWER Patients member and Florida Pharmacy Association President Helen Sairany, adding the bills “will put a hard stop to PBMs’ predatory, unethical practices and ensure patients always come first, followed closely by the community pharmacists who are working tirelessly on their behalf.”

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Roger Beaubien, Hayden Dempsey, Greenberg Traurig: Vision RNG

Gabrielle Deliz, Arc 3 Communications: The Brick Industry Association

Leslie Dughi, Karl Rasmussen, Metz Husband & Daughton: The School Board of Seminole County

Nick Iarossi, Miguel Abad, Jared Rosenstein, Capital City Consulting: Better Science Holdings & Integrated Technologies, City of Holmes Beach, City of South Miami

Daton Lynch: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Lawrence Sellers, Holland & Knight: Florida Electric Power Coordinating Group

Heather Turnbull, Rubin Turnbull & Associates: SmileDirectClub



— LEG. SKED —

— The House holds a floor Session: 9 a.m., House Chambers.

— The Revenue Estimating Impact Conference will discuss the Tobacco Settlement Trust Fund Outlook: 9 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The Revenue Estimating Impact Conference will discuss its forecast for PreK-12 public school enrollment: 1:30 p.m., Room 117, Knott Building.



— STATEWIDE —

“Some Floridians in limbo over Medicaid coverage loss” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — Now that the unwinding of Medicaid’s continuous enrollment provision has begun, Florida families are full of questions. They say they’ve received contradictory messaging and are anxious about whether they and their children will continue to receive access to crucial care if and when their benefits run out. Orlando mom Erin Booth has spent hours online and on the phone with the Department of Children and Families trying to confirm how long her 4-year-old son, Landon, will continue to receive coverage. Landon was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2021.

“Florida education agency delays then seeks $10,414 for crucial school voucher records” via Leslie Postal and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — One former teacher’s four-page complaint to the state urged an investigation into “the vast scope of educational neglect” taking place at the private Christian school in Osceola County. Another complaint detailed concerns at a South Florida Jewish school. “Cleaning lady substituting for teacher,” it said. In others, parents wrote about upsetting incidents or worrisome deficiencies at their children’s private schools. “Children of all ages are running out of classrooms screaming and hitting each other,” an Orange County mother wrote. “They don’t provide lunch and they don’t even have a place to eat,” a Fort Lauderdale parent wrote.

“Timeline of emails: What really happened when FHSAA removed menstrual questions?” via Katherine Kokal of the Pensacola News Journal — News that Florida asked its female high school athletes to answer questions about their menstrual periods on annual registration forms sparked national outrage and scrutiny over reproductive privacy following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. After an investigation by The Palm Beach Post, hundreds of scathing public comments and national media coverage, the Florida High School Athletic Association removed the five questions about athletes’ periods from the forms on Feb. 9.

“Florida sees 530 police officers relocate after DeSantis launches recruitment program” via Bethany Blankley of The Center Square — In one year, over 530 police officers have relocated to Florida from 48 states and U.S. territories to take advantage of Florida’s Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. On April 1 last year, DeSantis signed HB 3, which included a wide range of law enforcement initiatives, including incentives to encourage both out-of-state residents and Floridians to join state and local law enforcement agencies. One year later, DeSantis announced that over 1,750 new recruits had joined Florida law enforcement agencies, each receiving $5,000 bonuses after taxes. Among them are 530 officers who relocated to Florida from other states and U.S. territories. Over 200 were from California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania.

“CSU predicting 13 named storms, 2 major hurricanes this season” via Cheryl McCloud of the Fort Myers News-Press — Forecasters with Colorado State University are predicting a slightly below-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, but there are a couple of contradictions out there bringing some uncertainty to the forecast. The April outlook released this morning calls for 13 named storms, with two predicted to become major hurricanes. A major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, has maximum sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher. Several agencies issue predictions on what the upcoming season could bring.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules” via The Associated Press — A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail. The ruling temporarily narrowed a decision by a lower court judge in Texas that had completely blocked the FDA’s approval of the nation’s most commonly used method of abortion. The Texas order unsettled abortion providers less than a year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade already dramatically curtailed abortion access. The case may now be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Mifepristone was approved for use by the FDA more than two decades ago and is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.

“Justice Department to seek emergency Supreme Court action on abortion ruling” via Pam Belluck of The New York Times — The Justice Department said on Thursday that it would ask the Supreme Court to block a ruling by a federal appeals panel that limited the distribution of and access to the abortion pill mifepristone. In a case that has national implications for abortion access, the three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled late Wednesday night that mifepristone could remain available while the lawsuit, filed against the FDA by anti-abortion groups, proceeds through the courts.

“Reaction in Ireland to President Joe Biden’s visit is lukewarm” via Frank Langfitt of NPR — People in Ireland lined up to see Biden during his visit on Wednesday, but the political reaction to the U.S. President was lukewarm. Biden urged politicians in Northern Ireland yesterday to settle their differences and reopen the government there. Biden was in Belfast to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement, which ended Northern Ireland’s low-level civil war known as the Troubles.

“Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access” via Zeke Miller, Amanda Seitz, and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press — Biden announced that hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be able to apply for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges. The action will allow participants in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to access government-funded health insurance programs. “They’re American in every way except for on paper,” Biden said in a video released on his Twitter page. “We need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve.”

“Leader of online group where secret documents leaked is air national guardsman” via Aric Toler, Michael Schwirtz, Haley Willis, Riley Mellen, Christiaan Triebert, Malachy Browne, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Julian E. Barnes of The New York Times — The leader of a small online gaming chat group where a trove of classified U.S. intelligence documents leaked over the last few months is a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. The national guardsman, whose name is Jack Teixeira, oversaw a private online group named Thug Shaker Central, where about 20 to 30 people, mostly young men and teenagers, came together over a shared love of guns, racist online memes and video games. Two U.S. officials confirmed that investigators want to talk to Airman Teixeira about the leak of government documents to the private online group.

“Biden’s Medicare chief is crafting how program will negotiate drug prices” via John Tozzi of Bloomberg — A top Biden administration official planning Medicare’s first drug-price negotiations is talking directly with pharma executives and consulting with other agencies that buy medications for the government to begin hammering out details of the new policy. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure didn’t name which chief executive officers she’s met with but said the conversations have been collaborative. Her comments contrast with the drug industry’s confrontational public stance against the policy.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump will answer questions in New York fraud lawsuit, lawyer says” via Michael R. Sisal of The Associated Press — Trump arrived at the offices of New York’s attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices, with his lawyer signaling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. “President Trump is not only willing but also eager to testify before the Attorney General today,” his attorney, Alina Habba, said. “He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multibillion-dollar company.”

“Trump spends eight hours at New York AG’s office for deposition in business fraud lawsuit” via Rebecca Shabad, Adam Reiss and Rehema Ellis of the NBC News — Trump spent about eight hours at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office Thursday for a deposition in her $250 million lawsuit alleging fraud in the former President’s real estate business practices. Trump arrived at the Lower Manhattan office just after 9:30 a.m. ET and his vehicle departed shortly after 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the AG’s office said that Trump spoke a lot and that James was present for part of that time. It was not immediately clear what questions Trump was asked.

“Trump, in his second deposition with the New York Attorney General, is f — ked either way” via Bess Levin of Vanity Fair — Trump was deposed by James’ team for the first time last August, after which the AG filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children, and the family business. In addition to potentially using what Trump says on Thursday against him, James, the Times writes, “could eventually share his statements with criminal prosecutors who are also investigating him.”

“Special counsel focuses on Trump fundraising off false election claims” via Josh Dawsey, Devlin Barrett, Rosalind S. Helderman and Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post — Federal prosecutors probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have in recent weeks sought a wide range of documents related to fundraising after the 2020 election, looking to determine if Trump or his advisers scammed donors by using false claims about voter fraud to raise money, eight people familiar with the new inquiries said. Special counsel Jack Smith’s office has sent subpoenas in recent weeks to Trump advisers and former campaign aides, Republican operatives and other consultants involved in the 2020 presidential campaign, the people said.

“Former Capitol Police officer sentenced for interference with Jan. 6 probe” via Michael Macagnone of Roll Call — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former Capitol Police officer to 120 days of home incarceration and two years of probation for a felony conviction tied to Facebook messages with a rioter who was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia decided against a prison sentence for Michael A. Riley, a 25-year veteran of the Capitol Police, at a sentencing hearing that lasted more than an hour. A jury in October found Riley guilty of one felony count of obstruction for interfering with a grand jury investigation.

“D.C. court won’t say if Trump’s rape claim denial is presidential duty” via Rachel Weiner and Shayna Jacobs of The Washington Post — A D.C. court has refused to decide whether Donald Trump was doing presidential work when he denied raping a woman, leaving unresolved whether his alleged victim can sue for defamation. The decision-less decision on the matter issued by the D.C. Court of Appeals on Thursday leaves in limbo a trial originally planned for this month. But a second suit brought by the same woman, based on statements Trump made after leaving office, is set for trial in less than two weeks. That lawsuit also accuses Trump of battery, a claim made possible by changes in New York sexual assault law.

“Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen after grand jury testimony” via Luc Cohen of Reuters — Trump sued his ex-lawyer Cohen seeking at least $500 million in damages, as Trump steps up attacks on his onetime loyal “fixer” after Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury that indicted Trump. In a complaint filed in federal court in Miami, Trump accused Cohen of failing to keep confidential attorney-client communications private and profiting by “spreading falsehoods” about him in books and podcasts. Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, called Trump’s lawsuit “frivolous.” Trump often over the years has filed suits against various adversaries.

“Swing voters are fine with the Trump charges. That’s a warning to the GOP” via Marc A. Thiessen of The Washington Post — Among independents, only 31% say Trump’s actions were illegal, and 76% believe politics played a role in the decision to prosecute him in New York. Yet 62% approve of it. These Americans, including a clear majority of the independent voters who will likely choose the next President, believe that Trump committed no crime, and that the justice system is being weaponized against him — and they are perfectly fine with it.

— 2024 —

“‘What are you waiting for?’: DeSantis’ 2024 supporters worry he’s launching too late” via Alex Roarty and David Catanese of the Miami Herald — DeSantis’ critics have spent weeks knocking his national political rollout, attacking his operation’s slow-motion pace and raising doubts about whether he’s already fallen irrevocably behind Trump in the 2024 GOP Presidential Primary. Now, even some of the Governor’s own early supporters are starting to question his strategy. DeSantis allies and current and former elected officials, many expressed growing anxiety about DeSantis’ approach, fretting that a politician who started the year with so much momentum is starting to falter before he even formally becomes a presidential candidate.

“DeSantis trying to halt Trump’s momentum in Florida after congressional endorsements” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Florida’s GOP congressional delegation is getting caught up in the heated contest between Trump and DeSantis, with the two GOP heavyweights vying for endorsements and DeSantis’ team trying to halt Trump’s momentum after four Florida lawmakers publicly backed him. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, said DeSantis’ team contacted him. He assumes they wanted to talk about his endorsement but has not spoken with them. “Yeah, they have reached out,” Steube told USA TODAY Network-Florida. “When we are ready to endorse a candidate for President we will.”

“Where the likely 2024 presidential contenders stand on abortion” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times — Abortion is not fading as a driving issue in America, coming up again and again everywhere policy is decided: in legislatures, courts, the Oval Office and voting booths. An 11-point liberal victory in a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court race last week was fueled by the issue. Days later, a Texas judge invalidated the FDA’s 23-year-old approval of the abortion drug mifepristone.

“Presidential announcements haven’t been good at generating attention” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — So what do you think of Asa Hutchinson’s presidential campaign so far? Oh, you hadn’t heard he was running? Yeah, he sort of dropped it into the Sunday political talk shows a couple of weeks ago. That you were not watching is not really a surprise. Oh, sorry: You don’t know who Hutchinson even is? Fair enough. He was the Governor of Arkansas and later a regular critic of Trump, neither of which is a position that necessarily translates into capturing public attention. In the week after he announced, he was mentioned on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News about 140 times, or about one-sixth as often as those three channels mentioned Trump on Wednesday alone.

Exclusive — “Is Keith Gross’ U.S. Senate campaign illegally coordinating with an outside group?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Gross, who is mounting a Republican Primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, may have been illegally coordinating with an outside spending organization. Before launching his bid for Senate this week, Gross in January launched a 501(c)(4) nonprofit called Advancing Florida. When the committee launched, the Melbourne lawyer presented it as an exploration of a Senate run. But federal law forbids coordination between Senate campaigns and outside spending groups. The stated mission on the organization’s website was to promote “the constitutional way of running and operating government.”

“Progressive groups, Google team to train Latinos to run for office in 2024” via Rafael Bernal of The Hill — An array of progressive campaign groups is teaming up with the Latino Victory Project to set up a candidate training camp ahead of the 2024 election. The two-day “Path to Victory” program will take place in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, and it will teach prospective candidates the basics of how to run a successful political campaign. The training will include a cybersecurity component implemented by Google and Defending Digital Campaigns, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on digital security in political campaigns.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Nearly 26 inches of rain: ‘A really unprecedented event’ in parts of Fort Lauderdale” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Close to 26 inches of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, with most of that falling in just six hours, according to the National Weather Service. How did Fort Lauderdale, Dania Beach, and Hollywood become ground zero for this shocking torrent? “It was an unprecedented event,” said Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. He said that their preliminary data indicated that there were pockets of Fort Lauderdale, stretching from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport up to Edgewood, Tarpon River, and south of the upper Middle River, which was drenched with 20 to 25.91 inches Wednesday, and the broader metro area was pummeled with 10 to 15 inches of rain.

—“Fort Lauderdale’s unprecedented 26 inches of rain could break state and national records” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“Fort Lauderdale airport closed until Friday, stranding hundreds of passengers” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Airboat rescues, Red Cross arrival after ‘historic’ flooding” via Alex Harris and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — Fort Lauderdale saw more rain in a single day on Wednesday than fell during some recent hurricanes, leading to a state of emergency, airboat rescues and the deployment of the Red Cross. “The amount of rainfall is unprecedented,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Trantalis said. “What we’re seeing here is a 1,000-year event. No city could have planned for this, no weather service could have warned about this.” No deaths have been reported, but Trantalis said that his city alone received more than 900 calls for help as the floodwaters rose.

—“‘There was no warning.’ South Florida emerges after ‘life-threatening’ flash flooding” via Rafael Olmeda, Angie DiMichele, Shira Moolten and Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Dramatic drone footage shows abandoned cars in flooded Fort Lauderdale streets” via the Miami Herald — Drone footage recorded over downtown Fort Lauderdale revealed a dramatic scene in the wake of record rainfall that led to a state of emergency being declared by both the city and Broward County. The video, which captured a flooded Broward Boulevard early Thursday, shows dozens of cars stranded on the city’s main corridor. Broward Sheriff’s Office rescued nearly 100 people from their vehicles, according to Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

To watch the footage, please click on the image below:

“Where’s DeSantis as Broward begins cleanup from massive flooding? Politicking in Ohio.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As parts of Fort Lauderdale and southeastern Broward County contended with the aftermath of record-breaking rain and began flood recovery efforts on Thursday, government officials from elsewhere began to offer help. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called Trantalis to find out what his agency could do. Trantalis also heard from Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose district includes the airport, and from state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. “People from all ranks of government have reached out to our community. We’re very thankful,” Trantalis said.

“Longtime gay rights advocate Norm Kent dead at 73” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fearless crusader. Storyteller with a gift of gab and a whole lot of chutzpah. Defender of the underdog. A lover of dogs, baseball and controversy. Kent, a native New Yorker who waged battle in the courtroom and on the front lines of gay rights and cannabis law, was all that and more. Kent died on Thursday at age 73, three weeks after entering hospice care at his longtime home in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park amid a two-year battle with cancer. The fedora-wearing man who loved the limelight was king of the hill when it came to taking on the lost-cause cases no one else would — and winning.





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Bob Iger makes TIME’s Most Influential People list, addresses DeSantis fight” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Iger was asked during the Time magazine interview: “Did you checkmate DeSantis?” Iger struck a tone similar to the response he gave earlier during this month’s Disney annual shareholders meeting. “Disney World opened just over 50 years ago. It was the vision and the dream of Walt Disney, probably the most ambitious thing he ever did — turning swampland in Central Florida into a business that employs over 75,000 people, that is visited by tens of millions of people every year, that is a major tourist destination in the United States, and for the state of Florida.”

“Volusia Sheriff says beach patrol might not have legal authority to operate” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The dispute in Volusia County over control of law enforcement on the beaches has reached a new level, with Sheriff Mike Chitwood saying that Beach Safety law enforcement officers could be operating outside of the law. Chitwood and Bryon White, a spokesperson for the union that represents Beach Safety employees, have escalated their debate in recent days over proposed legislation that would put beach law enforcement under the control of the Sheriff’s Office. Volusia County manages beaches and provides law enforcement along the beach through the Beach Safety and Ocean Rescue division.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough County receives grant to help with permanent housing for homeless community” via Andrea Alvarez of CBS News — In the fight against homelessness in Hillsborough County, new federal funding was just awarded to help find and sustain permanent housing for vulnerable individuals. The Tampa/Hillsborough Homeless Initiative has been awarded $8,000,195 from a $2.8 billion federal grant to help individuals experiencing homelessness sustain permanent housing across the county. “Housing is health care and so many of the people that we see are experiencing homelessness on the street and the most visible ones are the ones that we’re really trying to provide assistance to,” said CEO of Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative Antoinette Hayes-Triplett.

TGH head John Couris named top U.S. health care leader — Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, has been named a top health care leader in the U.S., according to the Becker’s Hospital Review 2023 list of “Great Leaders in Healthcare.” The achievement represents Couris’ ability to empower his team and efforts to transform health care delivery and access, according to a TGH news release. One of the most recent evolutionary efforts Couris’ team has acted on is the development of the Tampa Medical and Research District, which houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology anchored by Tampa General and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Daniel Davis, Donna Deegan report seven-figure net worths. How’d they make their money?” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Personal financial reports filed by mayoral candidates Davis and Deegan show the net worth for both of them is at the millionaire level. Davis reported a net worth of $1.675 million as of Jan. 9 while Deegan said her net worth was $1.086 million on Dec. 31. Davis reported $420,000 in annual income from JAX Chamber where he has been president and CEO since 2013. Deegan showed $150,000 in income from Donna Deegan Inc. A campaign spokesperson said the income Deegan received from Donna Deegan Inc. is “residual from a small health and wellness business that Donna personally built a decade ago. None of this income comes from the Donna Foundation or the Donna Marathon.”

“Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters sets troubling precedent with rare arrest” via Nate Monroe of The Florida-Times Union — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office this week trumpeted the unusual arrest of a 28-year-old Jacksonville man for allegedly filing a “blatantly false” complaint against a police officer who had issued him two traffic tickets in January. Sheriff Waters said he intended the arrest to send a “clear message that victimizing our officers in order to push an agenda will not be tolerated,” but his decision to criminalize a citizen’s filing of an administrative complaint — something no attorneys I spoke with could recall happening locally — sets a more complicated and worrying precedent about the potential legal peril facing residents seeking to hold police accountable for bad behavior.

“Ruth’s List backs Joyce Morgan for Duval County Property Appraiser” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A statewide Democratic group is weighing in on the Duval County Property Appraiser’s race. Ruth’s List Florida is backing Jacksonville City Council member Morgan in the May 16 Election. “Ruth’s List is honored to once again endorse Joyce Morgan and get behind her campaign for Duval County Property Appraiser,” said Christina Diamond, interim CEO of Ruth’s List Florida. “We are committed to helping women rise through the ranks of elective office in Florida, and after eight successful years on the City Council, we know Joyce is the best leader for this important office. We are excited to help her with the resources she needs to win this race,” Diamond added.

“Judge sides with city over ‘order to vacate’ City Walk homeless shelter” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — A judge declined City Walk Urban Mission’s emergency motion to stay in its shelter on Mahan Drive on Tuesday. Judge Angela C. Dempsey of Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit rejected City Walk’s motion for preliminary injunction without notice after the organization was ordered to vacate the premises by the Tallahassee Fire Department in late March. City Walk, a church that operates a homeless shelter, filed an injunction against the City of Tallahassee, stating the “plaintiff and its residents will suffer an irremediable injury in what amounts to a crime against humanity by throwing these citizens back onto the streets and rendering them once again homeless.”

“Teacher turnover, not nude statues, might be the big problem at Tallahassee Classical School” via Margie Menzel of WFSU — Tallahassee Classical School recently made international news for the role of Michelangelo’s sculpture “David” in its curriculum. Then came headlines about the number of its board members and its relationship with Hillsdale College. But some of the school’s parents say the biggest problem is the school’s impact on their children, due to teacher turnover. Carrie Boyd has two children, ages 9 and 12, at Tallahassee Classical. She sent them there because she believed they’d become better citizens. But the problems with staff turnover go back to the school’s beginnings, she says.

“Old deeds give new life to the fight for public access to Perdido Key beaches” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — The original deeds for dozens of Gulf-front properties on Perdido Key in Escambia County could open at least nearly 2 miles of beach to the public that had previously been claimed by private property owners. The wording on the nearly 70-year-old public documents indicates the U.S. government, which originally owned the land before selling it, intended for large portions of the beach to remain open to the public. The deeds resurfaced after an Escambia County man, Mike McCormack, began researching where, exactly, the public was allowed to go on Perdido Key beaches designated as private.

“Milton and Pace hookup to address wastewater woes and keep Milton growing” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — The Milton City Council voted Tuesday to become a customer of the Pace Water System. Members voted unanimously to enter into an interlocal agreement that will allow the city to pump 80,000 gallons of wastewater a day from the Northwest sector of its sewage treatment service area to a Pace facility. The action will allow the city to add the equivalent of 320 homes to its own system, which will help defray the $600,000 cost of laying pipe along Berryhill Road to connect the two utilities. Asked how quickly the city could recoup its investment, City Manager Randy Jorgenson assured the Council it would be “less than 18 months and probably less than 12.”

“Santa Fe College students launch monthly independent newspaper” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — After a two-decade hiatus, the “passionate voices” of the students at Santa Fe College finally have an independent newspaper to call their own. The first issue of “The Saint Bernard” was published in March and is available online and at the various Santa Fe College centers around town. “We’re an independent, journalistic newspaper. For students, by students,” said Editor-in-Chief Sara-James Ranta.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Charlotte County School Board discusses banning cellphones in classrooms, student safety” via Elaine Allen-Emrich of the Port Charlotte Sun — Charlotte County Public Schools know a statewide ban on cellphone use in the public-school classrooms is likely coming. The School Board discussed best practices and anticipated legislative requirements at its latest meeting. If the bill, known as HB 379, becomes law on July 1, students will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms during instructional time. The bill allows teachers to confiscate a student’s device but allows exceptions, including for students with learning disabilities. Each school would also prohibit students from accessing social media platforms on public school networks. Along with those rules, schools will be required to teach the “social, emotional, and physical effects of social media” to students in sixth through 12th grade.

“Sarasota School Board opens application for next Superintendent, schedules town halls” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County School Board has opened its application process for the next district Superintendent, according to a news release. The district is seeking a successor to former Superintendent Brennan Asplen, who was swiftly forced out by a newly sworn in School Board late last year. Applications will be taken until May 18 at 12:30 p.m., with the School Board set to select finalists in “early to mid-June,” according to the district website. Finalists would be interviewed in early July with the Board selecting a Superintendent at the end of July or early August under the published timetable. The district also announced times for in-person, regional town hall meetings as part of successor search.

— TOP OPINION —

“In DeSantis vs. Disney, who’s king of the Magic Kingdom?” via Barry Golson for the Tampa Bay Times — Here’s a conversation you never hear, not once, not at any Disney park anywhere on Earth. Dad to Mom: “Wow, what if political bureaucrats could run this place! Get some appointees to plan policy, issue permits, route traffic! Maybe get the DMV involved! Wouldn’t life be sweeter?”

Mind boggles, doesn’t it? Who would think it’s popular to beat up on the peppiest place on Earth? It’s true Disney has been at the forefront of diversity, both in their hiring and their entertainment content. They’re woke in the original sense of the word: alert, as a culture, to unfairness. It’s also true they’ve had special state privileges in how they run their infrastructure. They’d never have taken the massive economic risks of moving to overlapping districts in the middle of Florida without them.

But Disney doesn’t have any more exalted status than a number of other self-governing Florida districts. Including, notably, the super-senior complex The Villages, three-quarters Republican and 90% white, where diversity is not, shall we say, a byword.

Think of DeSantis going after The Villages’ special status. You can’t imagineer it.

It’s as if DeSantis were carving out his own magic kingdom, with a Panhandle rubber-stamp Privy Council in Tallahassee. It’s not hard to imagine what the Governor might like Florida to be — a vast Adventureland/Frontierland, cleared of the woke and immigrants, with right-thinking residents carrying permitless pistols peeking out of their belts, and a self-described “new sheriff” in town, striding the beachside towns in white boots.

— OPINIONS —

“Debbie Wasserman Schultz: DeSantis’ anti-choice extremism will keep hurting Florida’s women and girls” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Republicans in the Legislature are on the brink of passing an even more extreme abortion ban as DeSantis cheers them on. This bill is a reproductive-rights nightmare for Florida. For starters, it bans abortion before many women even know that they are pregnant. This atrocious legislation also includes no exceptions for rape and incest victims after 15 weeks. This Legislative Session isn’t about the life and health of women to DeSantis, it’s a cold, calculated play to pass radical, right-wing legislation to pad his resume for a 2024 Republican Primary. The more DeSantis feeds his insatiable hunger for higher office, the more Floridians will suffer.

“Freedom is under assault in DeSantis’s Florida” via The Washington Post editorial board — DeSantis describes his state as “a citadel of freedom,” “freedom’s linchpin” and “freedom’s vanguard.” He titled his memoir “The Courage to Be Free” and called his budget a “Framework for Freedom.” Backed by GOP supermajorities in both chambers, DeSantis is waging frontal assaults on press freedom, reproductive freedom, free enterprise and academic freedom. Meanwhile, in the name of protecting gun rights, he has scaled back prudent safety rules. And now he’s poised to target undocumented immigrants, including “Dreamers,” with what will be some of the cruelest policies in America.

“Why trust matters at New College and how DeSantis lost it” via Charles B. Dew for the Tampa Bay Times — I am appalled at what our Governor is doing to a remarkable Tampa Bay educational institution and what he is threatening to do to universities across the state. I say this for two reasons. First, I was born and raised in St. Petersburg. As a native son, I have taken great pride in the extraordinarily impressive development of public higher education in our region, at the University of South Florida’s multiple campuses and an amazing undergraduate school, New College, in Sarasota. Second, I am an academic, one of those pointy-headed intellectuals that Southern politicians from George Wallace to DeSantis have taken delight in beating up on.





WEEKEND TV

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus; Pat Donavan and Aaron Jacobson, hosts of the “Pat and Aaron” show on 620 WDAE and 95.3 FM.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of the legislative effort to make School Board races partisan elections in Florida and what the potential effects might be for School Boards, policies and actions. Joining Spectrum News 13 anchor Julie Gargotta are Sen. Joe Gruters; Abby Sanchez, District 3 and Vice-Chair of the Seminole School Board; and Chad Choate, District 4 and Chair of the School Board of Manatee County.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: A look at where things stand in the 2024 presidential race and who is running, including an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, running for the Republican nomination; and the latest updates in the 2023 Legislative Session.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: Rep. David Smith will discuss bills in front of the Florida Legislature, including affordable housing, school choice, and veterans’ issues; and a look at U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s first 100 days as Speaker of the House.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Guest host Steve Vancore speaks with Andrew Gothard of the United Faculty of Florida.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: University of North Florida President Dr. Moez Limayem; David Miller, Executive Chair of Brightway Insurance; Museum of Science and History (MOSH Jacksonville) CEO Bruce Fafard.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Monument honoring Bay of Pigs veterans unveiled in improved Miami park” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami debuted a renovated Bay of Pigs Memorial Park, including a new monument honoring the Cuban veterans who fought in the invasion to overthrow the island’s communist regime. A ceremony to unveil the monument was held days before the 62nd anniversary of the failed invasion, which took place April 17-20, 1961. The park also received several improvements in a $1.5 million upgrade that included a new playground, improved drainage and new sidewalks. “One of my favorite José Martí phrases is, ‘In honoring, we are honored.’ The reconstruction of this park was one of my main promises made to those who left everything behind for their country,” said Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes, in a statement.

“Melbourne-born female pilot nicknamed ‘Mad’ to fly A-10 in Cocoa Beach Air Show” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Born in Melbourne, Lindsay Johnson left the Space Coast as a little Harbor City Elementary kindergartner when her father took a U.S. Army assignment in Virginia. She’s back — and she’s got the call sign “Mad.” A U.S. Air Force captain, Johnson is the commander and pilot of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, which swooped into Melbourne in advance of this weekend’s Cocoa Beach Air Show. “Kind of a full-circle moment. It’s pretty awesome for me,” Johnson said minutes after climbing out of her cockpit, standing on the rainy apron in her flight suit at Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

“Wooo! Wrestler Ric Flair comes to Port Orange to hawk cannabis line” via Jim Abbott of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Woooo! The Nature Boy is coming to Port Orange. Legendary pro wrestler Flair has built a larger-than-life persona over five decades in the ring, a reputation that “the Nature Boy” is now promoting in the cannabis arena. The iconic wrestler, famous for his signature “Woooo!” exclamation, is rolling out his own line of pot products, Ric Flair Drip. To generate buzz, he’s making a series of meet-and-greet appearances that include a stop on Friday, April 14, at the MÜV Dispensary at 3880 S. Nova Road in Port Orange. Flair will be greeting cannabis patients from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy early birthday wishes to former Senate President Bill Galvano. Celebrating today is Rep. Ashley Gantt.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.