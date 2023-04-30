Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2023 Regular Session — 4.30.23

Good morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up email about the 2023 Legislative Session of the Florida Legislature, as well as other essential information about Florida politics.

Ron DeSantis’ PAC has a new ad. The 60-second “Winner” will air on cable but also in early Primary and Caucus States (New Hampshire, Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada) starting Monday.

— What viewers see: The spot is chock full of soaring oratory from the Governor itself, juxtaposed with shots of people consuming his speech — on cellphones, in living rooms with framed newspaper articles extolling him, and in person, their faces beaming and rapt.

— Heard this before: The lines will be familiar enough to many readers of this publication that they can probably recite them along with DeSantis. “When common sense became an uncommon virtue, Florida was a citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans … we will never surrender to the ‘woke mob.’ Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die!”

— This had better work: Polling shows these early states are resisting DeSantis in favor of Donald Trump of late. Recent New Hampshire surveys show DeSantis anywhere from 20 points to 33 points behind. The former President doubles DeSantis’ support in South Carolina, where Nikki Haley is within the margin of error of a tie for second place. In Iowa, meanwhile, Trump is up by 30 points.

— Film-school candidate? That’s the take of David Frum, the former George W. Bush speechwriter. Frum posits that while a “powerful advocacy ad for an awkward and unlikeable candidate” is possible, the ad instead avoids the human touch in favor of meta-commentary, signaling “over and over that in fact he’s a creature of media, that he exists almost entirely inside media, scarcely at all in the material world of practical human life.”

— June swoon? Bloomberg reports the speculation we’re all hearing, which is that a June launch looks likely. But where? Could be in Dunedin. Or it could be in Ohio or Pennsylvania, taking advantage of the Governor’s “Rust Belt” roots he now embraces, but conveniently forgot to mention much during the first decade of his political career.

— Dissing DeSantis on Disney —

Whether or not conservatives are dissing DeSantis on Disney is a tossup, it seems. Media Matters’ latest research shows right-wing media and prominent Republicans are split into two camps: Those who praise the Governor for his retaliation against the theme park behemoth and those who think it’s foolhardy.

— Fight the woke: Those who agree with DeSantis’ scorched earth approach to Disney, which followed the company’s opposition to his controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law, argue all Republicans should be similarly outraged.

— Useless and weak: That’s what Daily Wire host Matt Walsh called any conservative who wasn’t on board, tweeting, “Not interested in any Republican who isn’t on board with the fight against ‘woke’ corporations like Disney and Bud Light and doesn’t understand why these battles are so important. Those Republicans need to be dumped on the side of the road and left in the dust.”

— Path to the White House: Kayleigh McEnany, co-host of Outnumbered, suggested DeSantis may have a way past former President Donald Trump on the way to the GOP nomination for President. She said a “subsidiary argument” is for DeSantis to “cleave to the right” of Trump on abortion and point out that “he won’t support federal legislation on Disney” while DeSantis is “going to take on woke corporatism.”

— A waste of time: Fox contributor and Trump ally Kellyanne Conway said DeSantis lacks a concrete platform and has “frittered away so much of the last five and a half months talking about woke this and Disney that.”

Fox media reporter Howard Kurtz said, “Disney is certainly ‘woke,’” but that “this whole feud has backfired.” He added, “Disney may be right or wrong on the merits, but Disney and CEO Bob Iger certainly have the constitutional right to that.”

— Latest on the budget —

State employees are in for a 5% raise and a boost to pension benefits under the budget deal reached by the House and Senate on Saturday.

— Great Recession reversal? The pension changes roll back reductions in benefits put in place in 2011, when the Legislature faced a $3.6 billion shortfall. They will dial back the retirement age for police, firefighters and first responders from 30 years of service or age 60 to 25 years of service or age 55. Other changes include expanding the window to enter DROP, a program allowing retirement-age workers to continue accruing benefits while still working and extending the time employees can participate in DROP from five years to eight years. The interest rate applied to an employee’s monthly benefit would also jump from 1.3% to 4%. But the 2011 changes that required state workers to contribute 3% to their pension and eliminated the cost-of-living adjustment will remain in place.

— More competition, more problems: Lawmakers said they needed to hike benefits to help recruit and retain workers lured by higher pay in the private sector. “We’re living in a different time now that 2011,” said House budget chief Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican. “It’s a much more competitive workforce out there these days and so we have to be more competitive.”

— Teach the children well: That struggle to retain workers has been felt across state government, Leek and Senate budget chief Doug Broxson said, but particularly with teachers. Another part of the plan would allow teachers to participate in DROP for 10 years, an effort to entice older teachers to remain in their positions. “We heard the cry loud and clear that we need teachers,” Broxson said. “This gives the administrators the chance to go in and cull through those great teachers who have been great performers and give them the chance to stay in the classroom.”

— Health care coming together —

Health care budget negotiations wrapped Saturday night with the chambers agreeing to increase pediatricians’ rates by $76.1 million and appropriate an additional $61.5 million for a statewide graduate medical education effort aimed at increasing the number of physician residency slots at Florida hospitals.

— Other moves: The House also agreed to the Senate’s offer to increase rates at free-standing children’s hospitals by nearly $54.3 million and to increase rates at prescribed pediatric extended care centers or PPECs by about $5 million. As of Saturday night, the chambers also have agreed to spend an additional $27.5 million to boost cancer funding. Those issues were put to rest after House Appropriations Chair Leek announced that the chamber was accepting the Senate offer made earlier in the day.

— Still unresolved: The chambers have not reached an agreement on whether to increase reimbursements for hospitals that treat the sickest children, regardless of whether they are designated a “children’s hospital.” The Senate wants to increase those rates by $76.1 million, and the chamber made no offer to the House earlier in the day to modify or adjust that position. And while the chambers agreed to the cancer funding increase, they have not discussed changes to the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program. The House wants to change the law (HB 5303) so Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center in Jacksonville qualifies.

— Cooking with gas —

Lawmakers are gassed up after approving legislation protecting natural gas stoves from stricter local regulation.

— Having a gas: The Senate Friday approved the measure (HB 1281) by a 33-4 vote. The House gave its OK earlier in the week in a 98-16 vote.

— Cooking controversy: Certain lawmakers started getting the vapors after a single U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner floated banning the products, likely referring to a ban on new sales. Still, it never resulted in any federal action. But the suggestion lit a flame under DeSantis, who began crusading to protect gas stoves in Florida. If the Governor signs the bill — a likelihood — it will take effect July 1.

— To the rescue: “The State of Florida is committed to protecting the rights and freedoms of Floridians and won’t stand by while local governments scheme to take your gas stoves,” proclaimed Rep. James Buchanan, who fronted the bill. “With this legislation, Floridians can rest assured that they have a choice of which energy they decide to use to feed their families. Freedom reigns here in the Sunshine State.”

— Hands off: Sen. Jay Collins, who sponsored the Senate companion, pointed to other localities that have moved to cut down on natural gas usage as a reason the bill is necessary. “My home of Tampa attempted to pass a resolution in 2021 to support a ban on new permits for gas appliance replacements or installation of new gas appliances. We’ve seen movement in San Francisco and New York. The trend is going national,” Collins said. “That will not be the case here in the Sunshine State.

— A natural move: The measure also earned industry support in a Friday statement. “The Florida Legislature sent today a clear message with the passage of HB 1281: hands off our gas stoves,” said Dale Calhoun, executive director of the Florida Natural Gas Association. “This legislation provides much-needed protection to the more than 700,000 homes and 70,000 businesses across the state that depend on natural gas to prepare meals for their families or make a living.”

— Dog-gone time —

The end of an era will arrive with the signing of legislation that strips away the last remaining breed-specific municipal bans on pit bulls. Previous legislation had allowed bans passed before Oct. 1, 1990, to stand.

— In South Florida, the grandfathering of pre-1990 local ordinances left pit bull bans in Sunrise and Miami-Dade County. The persistence of Miami-Dade’s ban — which advocates say disproportionately affects lower-income families — spawned a movement that never stopped chasing the proverbial car.

— Last year, a preemption bill to give pit bulls full canine rights passed six committees and the Senate. But the House never took it up.

— This year’s Legislative breakthrough has animal advocates watching for an announcement that the Governor is going to sign.

— There’s a widespread recognition, at last, that many dogs erroneously get the “pit bull” label and suffer as a result said Hallandale Beach City Commissioner and animal rights advocate Michele Lazarow: “Every animal should be judged on its behavior and not on its breed.”

— The bill’s oncoming passage prompted bill sponsor Miami-area GOP Sen. Alexis Calatayud to share just exactly why she knows this is the right thing to do.

— Can I kick it? —

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz has been in Congress for less than six months, but he’s already developed a reputation for his outspoken nature, bipartisan bent and enthusiasm for Nike Air Jordans. Now Moskowitz is putting all three of those attributes to use with the “Congressional Sneaker Caucus,” a new coalition he’s forming with Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon.

— Lacing it up: The goal of the caucus, Moskowitz said, is to find common ground and foster bipartisan cooperation between federal lawmakers and their offices through community events and social gatherings open to both political parties. “The sneakers I wear across the Capitol represent a pathway back to my childhood and a connection to the next generation,” he said in a statement. “They routinely are a starting point for conversation with my colleagues. That’s exactly why I launched this caucus — to use sneakers to promote social interactions between members of Congress, their staff, and visitors to the Capitol.”

— A shoe-in: Chavez-DeRemer, a fellow first-term member of Congress, said the Sneaker Caucus will be “a lighthearted way” to build relationships across the aisle and among constituents. “I’m excited to join Congressman Moskowitz to launch the bipartisan Sneaker Caucus,” she said in a statement. “From expressing style to demonstrating athleticism and innovation, sneakers are a fun part of our culture.”

— Dean to Deloitte —

Dean Izzo is joining Deloitte’s Tallahassee team. He’ll serve as the client relationship executive in Florida.

— Background: Izzo spent years in the private sector before joining the Department of Management Services in 2004. After nearly six years there, he hopped to a few different agencies before landing in the Department of Economic Opportunity, where he eventually rose to Chief of Staff.

— New role: “Dean brings to Deloitte a keen understanding of Florida government and a reputation as a trusted adviser to our state clients,” said David Friedman, principal of Deloitte Consulting, who leads Deloitte’s work with the state of Florida. “I look forward to working with him to develop the resources, insights and innovative solutions that our clients need to strengthen the services they provide to the people of Florida.”

Deloitte offers audit, tax and other consulting services to major brands. The organization has six locations and more than 5,000 professionals in Florida.

— Award winner —

The accolades keep coming in for Sachs Media. The powerhouse firm won the Grand All Image Award at the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Capital Chapter Image Awards.

— Winning submission: The firm’s “Hometown Hero Housing Program” campaign on behalf of Florida Realtors took the top prize at the FPRA event. The campaign aimed to secure affordable housing relief for front-line workers, which ended with a $100 million funding allocation.

— Other honors: The campaign also won an Image Award and a Judges’ Award. Sachs also earned both of those awards for its “Kickstart Success: Supporting Childhood Education at Northwest Florida” campaign for the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida. “We could not be more proud of our outstanding team of professionals,” said Drew Piers, Sachs Media’s Managing Director and Partner. “They set an extremely high bar for excellence, creativity, and commitment to causes that make a difference in our communities.”

— Feeling the love: “It’s such an honor to be recognized by our peers for the high-impact work we do for our clients,” said Michelle Ubben, president and CEO at Sachs Media. “It’s especially gratifying that these campaigns had such a meaningful, positive impact on people’s lives — from bringing housing into reach for essential workers to ensuring access to quality early childhood education. That’s what drives us.”

— Bye bye, Baer —

A longtime staple on Jacksonville’s Channel 4, Mary Baer is getting ready to retire after 30 years of connecting with families over the airwaves.

— Half-and-half: Baer’s send-off includes a first-person column reflecting on her time at Channel 4. She’s spent half her life at Channel 4, met now-husband Marty Fiorentino, president of The Fiorentino Group, and raised a daughter and now grandchildren.

— Calling it a career: “I’m so grateful to have had this experience and can honestly say, I don’t regret a moment,” Baer said. “It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, reflecting on the countless stories I’ve had the honor to bring to our viewers. From reporting to anchoring to sitting on the news set for hours during breaking news, history-making elections, life-altering hurricanes or searches for missing children. Sitting down with parents who struggled through tears to understand why their child was gone. All through these years, I’ve had the opportunity to sit alongside award-winning on-air teammates who help keep the balance and the energy.”

— Some highlights: Among Baer’s biggest moments: rubbing shoulders with Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, hanging out with former Gov. Lawton Chiles while the Governor made sandwiches for Baer and her team, and the “tought” assignment of speaking with country superstar Tim McGraw before a performance.

— Vote early, vote often —

Early voting starts Monday in Jacksonville. Three countywide races are on the ballot, for Mayor, Property Appraiser, and one at-large City Council seat. Additionally, a number of district races also advanced to the May runoff.

— Pick your spot: As in March’s First Election and previous recent elections, locations around town (many in libraries, some in community centers) will allow in-person voting through May 14.

— Democrats need to dominate: With history teaching us that Election Day (Tuesday, May 16 in this case) is when Republicans swarm the polls, Democrats need to ensure their early voting turnout machine is in high gear. This is especially critical since the mail ballot chase seems muted this year, perhaps due to a lack of resources or changes in the law that kept ballots from being sent out without an overt request. The ballot return is D+3.5 as of this writing. Democrats will need something closer to D+7 between mail and early voting to feel good going into Election Day.

— Fried scene: The Florida Democratic Party engaged Saturday, with a “day of action” designed to juice voter participation, featuring FDP chair Nikki Fried. Republicans wonder why they didn’t do this during actual early voting.

— GOP hold cards: Sheriff TK Waters is doing the heavy lifting for Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis, who was down by 14 points to Democrat Donna Deegan in March. Gov. DeSantis has endorsed Davis, and it seems inevitable that he engages. A robocall can’t be ruled out, and neither could a unity rally on behalf of Davis, Property Appraiser hopeful Jason Fischer, and the Council candidates. The best timing for that would be May 15 so it doesn’t juice Democratic turnout in opposition during early voting.

— Oath in Tampa —

New and returning members of Tampa City Council will be sworn into office Monday, May 1 at 9 a.m. at Armature Works, located at 1910 North Ola Ave.

— New faces: Two new faces will join the board, both had unseated incumbents. Tampa City Council member-elect Alan Clendenin will be sworn into District 1 to replace outgoing council member Joe Citro who lost in the March General Election when he finished third in a crowded race. Clendenin secured victory in the runoff last week. Tampa City Council member-elect Gwendolyn Henderson will be sworn into District 5, where she replaces Orlando Gudes after narrowly defeating him in March.

— Don’t forget those swapsies: City Council members Guido Maniscalco and Charlie Miranda will be returning to the dais this year after both defeated challengers. But they’re swapping districts. Maniscalco will represent Miranda’s current District 2 while Miranda will take over Maniscalco’s current District 6.

— Glad that’s over: Lynn Hurtak is returning to District 3 after defeating former state Sen. Janet Cruz in the runoff election last week. The campaign was a bloody battle that pit establishment bona fides and deep coffers against progressive, grassroots. The race was filled with negative campaigning and mudslinging, much of which came from outside sources. But Hurtak, who just earned her first election after being appointed to the District 3 seat last year, prevailed in what was seen as a ding to Mayor Jane Castor.

— Speaking of that: Castor will be sworn-in Monday too, but she’ll be missing an ally. Cruz is lobbyist Ana Cruz’s mom. Ana Cruz is Castor’s domestic partner. The affiliation was a big deal in the race.

Also being sworn in Monday are District 4 incumbent Bill Carlson — who secured victory over well-funded, Castor-backed restaurateur Blake Casper in March — and District 7 incumbent Luis Viera. If you forgot Viera was a part of all this, you can be forgiven. He sailed to reelection way earlier this year when no one qualified to challenge him, giving him an unopposed win.

— No Labels in Tally —

Al Cardenas and Michael Rawlings, co-chairs of the national group No Labels, will speak Tuesday at the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center located at 505 West Pensacola Street in Tallahassee.

— What the heck is No Labels: It’s a national, bipartisan group in Washington D.C. looking to cut through partisanship and gridlock to usher in popular change for all. The group refers to itself as “the voice for the great American majority who increasingly feel politically homeless.”

— What they do: Each week, the group publishes its “5 Facts” and “Smart Chart” series to help provide nonpartisan insight on top-of-mind issues. Its most recent facts include information on China’s economic slowdown, the U.S. money supply, electoral vote challenges, burn pits, FBI raids and more. Its smart charts highlight things like bipartisanship examples and arguments for and against the Inflation Reduction Act.

— What’s that mean for Tiger Bay?: In a gridlocked Tallahassee winding down the 2023 Legislative Session, probably a lot. Partisanship has been front and center this year with controversial bills ranging from restrictive abortion regulations to bans on youth transgender care.

Doors open to the event at 11:30 a.m., with the program set to start at noon. To attend, RSVP online at capitaltigerbayclub.org. Only Capital Tiger Bay Club members can ask questions, but non-members are welcome to purchase tickets.

— Honoring their service —

May is Military Spouse Appreciation Month. And Deloitte recognizes that it’s not just members of the armed forces who sacrifice to serve our nation; it’s also military spouses and their families.

— Community answers the call: Deloitte’s Veteran and Military-Affiliated (VMA) community is composed of more than 3,000 veterans and over 1,000 military spouses, military children, caregivers, and allies. These are passionate leaders with deep and meaningful experiences that bring great value to projects and client deliveries across the organization.

— On the move: Active-duty military families can sometimes experience transitions that present challenges to an average job, such as Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves to different states/countries or deployments overseas. Deloitte’s Military Spouse Initiative (MSI) is one example of how Deloitte honors its commitment to military families and works to negate the challenges PCS moves may present. MSI supports practitioners in various ways, including location transfer services, professional development, mentorships, deployment support, and community outreach to connect other Deloitte team members across industries who are also part of military families.

— The appeal: Alyssa Case says she considered Deloitte’s MSI when looking for job opportunities. “It really spoke to me, allowing me the confidence to maintain success in my career and employment while moving to various duty stations with my significant other across the nation,” she said. “Moving every few years is no small undertaking. Changing your address, moving away from friends and family to be relocated to somewhere new has effects on a family. Deloitte’s resources really supported me through our transition.”

— Get wild —

It’s the fun of competition with the enjoyment of viewing wildlife. This is the third year for Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Florida WildQuest, a scavenger hunt based in many of the state’s wildlife management areas. WildQuest allows Floridians to enjoy their time outdoors while discovering some of the best spots to watch nature in action. The competition began Friday and runs until May 7.

— Find your WMA: There are more than 6 million acres in areas throughout the state set aside for recreation and wildlife conservation. People of all ages are encouraged to participate and can find their nearest WMA by going to myfwc.com/recreation/wmas. There are two main types of WMAs. Those in which FWC is the landowner or lead agency are considered lead areas, while the others, called cooperative areas, are managed through a partnership of FWC with other governmental or private landlords.

— GooseChase: The competition runs through the GooseChase app, which is available for download. For areas in which cellphone coverage isn’t good, participants can take their scavenger hunt pictures and submit them later.

— Be careful: Participants are advised to stay on marked roads and trails and go on trails that match their skill level. It’s also suggested that people should make sure to pack water, snacks and sunscreen.

