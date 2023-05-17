More likely future legislative leaders — Jim Boyd, Sam Garrison — back Ron DeSantis for President

Two more lawmakers slated to lead their respective chambers in the years ahead are getting on board the Gov. Ron DeSantis 2024 presidential hype train before it officially leaves the station.

Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican, and Rep. Sam Garrison, a Fleming Island Republican, are endorsing the second-term Florida Governor who is poised to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has proven time and time again to be a steadfast leader — for families, for children, for small businesses and for Americans,” Boyd said in a released statement.

“His courage to never back down and lead with conviction has reverberated throughout the nation, setting the highest bar and ushering a new era of leadership. He fights for families, cuts taxes, puts parents in the driver’s seat of their child’s education and champions the environment. I am proud to support Governor Ron DeSantis for President.”

Boyd is a former House member who was elected to the Senate in 2020 and is likely to be Senate President for the 2026-2028 term. Garrison was elected to the House in 2020 and is slated to become Speaker in the 2026-2028 term.

Their DeSantis endorsements follow current legislative leaders offering their support. Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo endorsed DeSantis Tuesday. On Wednesday, Rep. Danny Perez and Sen. Ben Albritton, slated to become presiding officers of their chambers for the 2024-2026 term, followed.

“Our country demands a President who leads with conviction, ability, and integrity. Ron DeSantis checks all these boxes and more,” Garrison said in a released statement.

“His record in Florida speaks for itself and has made our state the envy of the nation. His Naval service, courage under withering political fire, and unshakable devotion to Casey and his family show his true mettle. Ron DeSantis is the real deal, and I’m proud to endorse him for President of the United States of America.”

DeSantis hasn’t formally announced his candidacy but is expected to do so soon.

Meanwhile, Trump, who garnered most of the endorsements from Florida’s U.S. House delegation, is slamming DeSantis’ legislative round-up of endorsements, alleging he is holding his veto pen out over their heads to get their backing. No lawmaker, though, has said their bills or projects have been threatened by DeSantis over their endorsement.

“It’s no surprise that Ron DeSantis and his political cronies have continued to terrorize the Florida legislature with the threat of his veto pen if they don’t acquiesce to his demand to endorse his candidacy,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung stated.

“There are some brave legislators who have stood up to DeSantis’ Swamp-like behavior and resisted his intimidation tactics in order to do what is right for Florida and the country. Those who he can’t control — including almost the entirety of the Florida federal congressional delegation — have endorsed President Trump because he’s the only candidate who can beat Joe Biden and take back the White House.”