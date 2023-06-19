Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.19.23

Good Monday morning.

Wesley Hevia is joining LSN Law as a partner, bolstering the Miami-based firm’s expertise in land development and local government practices.

“We are delighted to welcome Wesley Hevia to the LSN Law team. Wesley’s extensive experience in the field of land use and zoning coupled with his comprehensive understanding of the legal landscape, make him a valuable asset to our firm,” said Alex Heckler, the Managing Partner of LSN Law

Hevia comes to LSN Law from Akerman, where he specialized in land use and zoning matters and built a reputation for his informed and creative approach to addressing the legal intricacies inherent to real estate development in the South Florida market.

Hevia will continue to focus his practice on land use and zoning at LSN. There, he will provide clients with guidance on real estate development issues; appear before municipal zoning and planning boards; draft and negotiate agreements with local governments; advocate for legislative policy; and assist clients in developing entitlement strategies.

“Wesley’s active role as pro bono land use counsel for the nonprofit organization Bakehouse Art Complex, in addition to his private practice, validates his seamless alignment with the values and culture of the LSN family,” LSN Law partner Tracy Slavens said. “Wesley’s commitment to pro bono work exemplifies his unwavering dedication to the nurturing and empowering the local community.”

Hevia earned his undergraduate degree in philosophy and environmental studies from Fordham University and a master’s degree in real estate from the Hough Graduate School of Business. While attending law school at the University of Florida, he interned as a law clerk under judges serving on Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

____

Republican attorney Mike Redondo is running to succeed Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin in House District 118.

Redondo is the founder and managing partner of Redondo Law and previously worked at the Miami office of the Holland & Knight law firm as well as the boutique litigation firm Lash & Goldberg.

As an attorney, Redondo represented several Fortune 500 clients and privately held entities in complex and catastrophic personal injury claims, wrongful death claims, product liability suits, and federal and state securities class actions.

Redondo also worked at a top personal injury firm in Austin, Texas, representing individuals in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. It was this experience and the continuing desire to help individuals who have been harmed that led him to transition his practice to Redondo Law.

“Florida has been at the forefront of defending and protecting freedom,” Redondo said in a news release. “As the son of Cuban immigrants, I understand the importance of having leaders in our state who will never back down in the face of radical left-wing attempts to indoctrinate our children and erode our freedoms.”

“We need to send leaders to Tallahassee who will build on the conservative leadership of our Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis and continue to make Florida a nationwide leader in economic growth, parental involvement, fiscal health, and preserving liberty for generations to come. That is what our campaign will focus on and I’m excited to share our conservative vision at each and every doorstep in District 118,” concluded Redondo.

Redondo announced his campaign a week after DeSantis appointed Fernandez-Barquin as Miami-Dade County’s Clerk of Courts and Comptroller. The appointment leaves the Miami-Dade County-based House seat open. The Governor has not yet called a special election to fill the seat.

____

Recently, The James Madison Institute told the story of Harold and Talethia Edwards, an extraordinary family with an even more extraordinary story. School choice allowed them to do what is best for their eight children while living in a Title I Tallahassee neighborhood, where they are making an enormous difference.

JMI produced a video to tell their story, which is now nominated for a State Policy Network Comms Excellence Award for Powerful Storytelling.

They need your help to win — vote here.

Harold and Talethia define what it means to be good neighbors. Harold is a teacher at Rickards High School and Talethia is a community activist whose positive influence is felt all across Tallahassee.

The TMI video is not just a reminder of the need for wide-ranging education options so that every child can learn in the way that’s best for them, but it’s also a reminder that it doesn’t matter where you live or what you do, you can still have an impact on your community.

To watch the video, please click on the image below:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@NilesGAPol: Right-wing media will smear John Fetterman’s wife and defend Casey DeSantis in the same breath. Funny how that works

—@natashakorecki: DeSantis is mobbed after his speech. But no photo op with him eating “lamb fries” today. Can’t imagine why.

—@Jason_Garcia: Florida state police are arresting protesters for throwing *panties* at politicians.

—@OMFGItsVico: Interesting that Florida was the 1st to recognize Juneteenth as an observance/holiday yet hasn’t made the change to being a permanent state holiday. It’s almost as if the wrong people are in charge.

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Secret Invasion’ premieres on Disney+ — 2; ‘The Bear’ returns to Hulu — 2; ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 premieres — 3; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 8; Jacksonville Mayor-elect Donna Deegan’s inauguration — 11; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 11; Wimbledon begins — 14; 2023 MLB All-Star Game — 22; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 23; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 30; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 32; ‘Billions’ final season premieres — 53; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour in Tampa — 58; The first GOP Presidential Primary debate — 65; ‘Ahsoka’ premieres on Disney+ — 65; The U.S. Open begins — 70; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 91; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 109; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 126; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 137; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 144; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 156; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 204; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 229; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 232; Georgia Democratic Primary — 239; Michigan Democratic Primary — 253; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 263; 2024 Oscars — 265; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 284; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 319; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 340; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 403; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 403; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 424; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 432; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 550; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 606; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 683; ‘Moana’ premieres — 739; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 914; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 1,047; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,068; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,278; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,418; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,377; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,740.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis allies set up a school to train a $100 million door-knocking army” via Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — Always be polite, the trainees are told by Joe Williams, who runs the sessions for Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting the Governor. Body language matters. Passion counts. Never accept water or go inside. Mention DeSantis’s wife, Casey, her cancer diagnosis and his military service.

If a journalist answers or the voter targets say they are steadfast supporters of former President Donald Trump, quickly exit the conversation. Push back on the mailers that say DeSantis wants to cut Social Security. Be ready with the details of Florida’s abortion law. Close with a caucus commitment card, when possible.

“Conversations can be great. Yard signs are awesome but don’t vote,” said Williams, a lively teacher who rewarded students with beer koozies and hats when they did well. “Close the sale.”

Never before has a presidential effort invested in doors in the way the DeSantis machine is doing. By Labor Day, Never Back Down aims to have about 2,600 trained canvassers in the 18 early nominating states, many with hotel rooms and rental cars, iPads and evolving scripts, not to mention a paycheck from working in a position that is now advertised on job boards as between $20 to $22 an hour. The work will continue through March, with staff redeployed as the election season proceeds.

DeSantis has effectively abandoned the old model of running field operations with volunteers from a cash-strapped campaign, outsourcing the effort to a super PAC in ways that test the boundaries of campaign finance law.

— THE TRAIL —

“Largest federal worker union endorses Joe Biden’s re-election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The largest union for federal government employees feels happy with the current management. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) endorsed President Biden’s re-election. Workers voiced a belief the Democrat had the backs of workers in his administration and other arms of the government. “During his first term, President Biden has proven himself to be the most labor-friendly President in history,” said AFGE National President Everett Kelley. Biden this year proposed a 5.2% raise for all federal employees and military members, which would be the highest one-year pay hike since President Jimmy Carter served in 1980.

“As Donald Trump battles charges, Biden focuses on the business of governing” via Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times — Talk of federal indictments, classified documents and anything related to the President’s predecessor are out. Bridge repair, “junk fees” and prescription drug prices are in. As Biden ramps up his re-election campaign, his team is focused not on the various investigations into Trump but rather on spotlighting the ways, however mundane, his administration can assist Americans in their daily lives. Such was the case when Biden visited Philadelphia, where a fiery crash last weekend caused part of a highway used by the area’s commuters to collapse, and reviewed the recycled glass product that he said was needed to ensure the highway’s speedy repair.

“DeSantis to visit California Monday” via 790 KABC — The Republican presidential candidate will attend several fundraising events, including a breakfast in Sacramento where a seat at a table is said to cost $3,300. DeSantis and Gov. Gavin Newsom are in the middle of a public feud over hot-button topics like abortion and immigration. California’s Attorney General is considering criminal charges against DeSantis for his role in flying three dozen South American migrants to Sacramento. His visit also comes at the same time Biden will be in Northern California on a three-day visit to locations the White House has yet to disclose.

“DeSantis takes aim at Trump’s signature criminal justice reform law” via Brakkton Booker of POLITICO — DeSantis called it a “jailbreak bill.” Former Vice President Mike Pence said “we need to take a step back” from it. And former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson proclaimed, “there’s probably some areas there that can be adjusted.” All were taking aim at Trump’s signature First Step Act, a 2018 law that ushered in modest changes to the criminal justice system by addressing over-incarceration and prioritizing rehabilitation and reduced recidivism. It was, for a time, one of the major achievements touted by Trump and his team, hailed as evidence that conservatives could achieve what liberals couldn’t: a reduction in racial disparities in federal sentencing.

“In Nevada, DeSantis sells Republicans on ending ‘culture of losing’” via Neil Vigdor of The New York Times — In black boots, jeans and an untucked shirt — the fundraiser dress code specified “ranch casual” — DeSantis on Saturday tried to persuade Republican voters in Nevada still loyal to Trump that the party’s formula for winning elections was beyond its shelf life. “We’ve developed a culture of losing in this party,” DeSantis said, adding, “You’re not going to get a mulligan on the 2024 election.”

“DeSantis says Nevada, Florida both home to ‘disgruntled Californians’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Leave it to DeSantis to find common ground between Nevada and Florida. “We are both areas that receive a lot of disgruntled Californians,” DeSantis said Saturday at the Basque Fry. “It’s actually kind of new for us. Y’all have been having that for many, many years. I was born and raised in Florida. I don’t think I ever saw a California license plate all the time I was growing up. And why would you? I mean, they’ve got great stuff there.” The Governor will see some of that “great stuff” Monday when he heads to the Golden State Monday, as reported by KABC.

“DeSantis at Basque Fry: ‘We need to restore sanity in this country’” via Mark Robison of the Reno Gazette-Journal — DeSantis made it clear that he thinks Trump is more focused on himself than delivering on the overall vision they both seek: beating back what they call a radical leftist government that they believe is destroying cities and the nation. “At the end of the day, leadership is not about entertainment; it’s not about brand building,” said DeSantis, wearing a plain blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans. “Leadership is about producing results for the people that you represent.” “We need to restore sanity in this country,” DeSantis said. “We need to restore a sense of normalcy to our communities. We need to make sure our institutions have integrity.”

“DeSantis leverages his COVID-19 response for a foothold in Nevada” via Natasha Korecki of NBC News — Even amid the Star-Spangled dresses, American flag-clad cowboy hats and “Let’s Go Brandon” baseball caps, Greg Cesarz stood out. Cesarz wore a custom-made “DeSantis 47” baseball jersey with “Yale” stitched across the front, which is DeSantis’ alma mater. Cesarz says he’s a die-hard DeSantis fan for one overarching reason: COVID-19. “He didn’t let COVID ruin the state,” he said. “He’s a badass. I want him to turn our country into Florida.” It was a sentiment heard again and again in interviews with more than a dozen people attending the Basque Fry, an annual conservative political event that drew about 2,500 people here Saturday.

“Trump world gets testy as DeSantis encroaches on his Nevada turf” via Natasha Korecki and Henry J. Gomez of NBC News — Nevada Republicans have showered Trump with love for years. Since the former President won the 2016 caucuses decisively, he has gained unwavering loyalty from the state GOP, whose Chair is so aligned with Trump that he served as a so-called fake elector in 2020. “Trump hasn’t won Nevada the last two go-rounds,” said former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a 2022 Senate candidate who is heading a super PAC backing DeSantis. “I was a two-time Trump Chair. I don’t see a path for him to win Nevada in a general election. Those voters are not coming back.”

“DeSantis wishes he had been part of Jesus Christ’s inner circle” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a “700 Club” interview, DeSantis didn’t exactly answer a question about what historical figure he wanted to have dinner with, but he did reach into theology to say who he would have liked to spend time with. “Could I have been there with Jesus’ Disciples?” he asked interviewer David Brody. “I mean. These are people who, you know, Peter is just fishing one day and all of a sudden, this guy comes up to him, catches all the fish and says, ‘You know, you’re going to be a fisher. I want you to be a fisher of men, come with me,’” DeSantis said. “I look back at that and would love to have been able to be there with them.”

“DeSantis is young, has little kids and wants America to know it” via Nicholas Nehamas and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — The Governor talks frequently about having the “energy and discipline” needed for the White House, keeping a busy schedule of morning and evening events. He and his wife, Casey DeSantis, often speak about their young children, who are 6, 5 and 3 and have joined their parents on the campaign trail. One of the few candidates with kids still at home, DeSantis regularly highlights his parental worries about schools and popular culture as he presses his right-wing social agenda. The evident goal is to draw a stark contrast with his main rivals, Biden, 80, and Trump, who just turned 77, both grandfathers who have sons (Hunter and Don Jr.) older than DeSantis.

“Losing already? Maybe DeSantis’ flailing presidential campaign caught ‘woke mind virus.’” via Rex Huppke of USA Today — While DeSantis is out there fighting to defeat an invisible thing he calls “the woke mind virus,” his young presidential campaign is stumbling like a drunk fraternity bro with flop sweat. It all began — poorly — with a messy Twitter launch last month. Since then, the Governor’s campaign has generated little more than fodder for memes showing him looking uncomfortable around other people. Voters aren’t rallying around his incessant tilting at woke windmills or his perversely weird war with Disney.

“Republicans angry about Trump prosecution yet ready to move on” via The Associated Press — Kathleen Evenhouse took a break from her work in the corner of a small-town Iowa coffee shop to slam the federal criminal indictment of Trump as patently political. “I think we’re playing a game as a country,” the 72-year-old author from Pella said, expressing a sentiment widely shared among conservatives since Trump was charged. “I think that damages any sense of justice or any sense of — should I even bother to vote? Why should I listen to the news? Or why should I care?” Evenhouse does plan to vote in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Republican presidential caucuses next year. Despite her anger about Trump’s plight, he will not win her support.

— MORE 2024 —

“A Democrat’s case for DeSantis” via William Cooper of the Orlando Sentinel — The President of the United States should be very competent. America has many such people. Millions even. And this basic litmus test shouldn’t be controversial. Yet the current President doesn’t pass. Biden’s recent onstage fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy was yet another reminder of his declining physical and mental capacities. Now Biden, to be sure, has had a storied political career. His intentions are in the right place. And his administration is brimming with intelligent and highly competent public servants. But the man at the top, POTUS himself, is well past his prime. The main Republican contender, meanwhile, also fails the litmus test. But Trump isn’t just far from very competent. He’s outright incompetent.

“RFK Jr. has a big Primary problem: Democrats like Biden” via Harry Enten of CNN — Biden’s approval ratings remain low. A majority of Democrats don’t want him to run for another term. This would seemingly open the door to a Primary challenge. And lo and behold, environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Kennedy has continued to post fairly strong polling numbers in the Democratic Primary, garnering between 15% and 20% nationally. So, could Kennedy win any 2024 Primaries that Biden contests? That seems unlikely when you consider his ceiling of support among Democrats.

“Chris Christie looks askance at Republican loyalty pledge” via David Cohen of POLITICO — Christie made it clear Sunday he didn’t think much of the requirement that the 2024 GOP contenders agree to support the eventual party nominee in order to appear on the debate stage. “I’m going to take the pledge just as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016,” Christie said. “As you’ll remember, Reince Priebus had to go up to Trump Tower to get him to sign it, to ask him to do so,” Christie added. “He did and then we went to a subsequent debate, and we were all asked if we would reaffirm our support of whoever the nominee was going to be by raising our hand. There were 10 of us on the stage, nine of us raised our hands. The one who didn’t was Donald Trump.”

“Miami’s Francis Suarez looks to become first sitting Mayor to be President” via The Associated Press — In a 2024 Republican presidential field full of long shot candidates, Suarez may be — on paper anyway — the longest long shot of all. No sitting Mayor has ever been elected U.S. President. Some former Mayors have become commander in chief, but only after serving in higher-profile positions. None of that has deterred Suarez, who announced his campaign this past week by talking up his experience leading the city of about 450,000 residents. “In Miami, we stopped waiting for Washington to lead,” Suarez said.

“Suarez challenges DeSantis on abortion” via The Associated Press — Suarez, the newest candidate in the Republican presidential field, drew some distinctions between himself and his rivals Thursday, suggesting that the six-week abortion ban signed into law by DeSantis is too severe. Suarez expressed support for a 15-week federal abortion ban, saying the country “is not there yet” on six weeks. When it comes to abortion, Suarez indicated to The Associated Press that the limits in the new law in Florida and other states are much stricter than what he would support as President. “Look, I think that the country is not there yet,” he said of the six-week ban, which is before many women know they are pregnant.

“Suarez makes refreshing pitch of unity — and describes a Miami that sounds a little unfamiliar” via the Miami Herald editorial board — In a well-crafted, sharp and uplifting 37-minute speech, Suarez officially announced his run for President of the United States Thursday night. The two-time Mayor made an impressive debut, as he cast Miami as one of Ronald Reagan’s cities “on the hill.” “My name is Francis Suarez, and I’m here to help,” Suarez told attendees at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, as his father, Xavier, Miami’s first Cuban American Mayor, and his wife, Gloria, were among a small audience at the library in Simi Valley.

“Suarez hints at willingness to consider pardoning Trump if elected President” via Jared Gans of The Hill — Suarez, who declared his candidacy for President on Thursday, hinted that he may be willing to pardon Trump for the federal charges he is facing. Suarez said in an interview on MSNBC on Friday that one of the possible reasons for the President to use the pardon power is to “heal the country,” and he would look into using it for that aim if elected President. “Certainly, if I became President, one thing I would look at as President is using the pardon power to heal the country,” he said. “And that by the way doesn’t go for one party; it goes for both parties.”

“Sen. Tim Scott avoids question on Trump pardon, vows to “clean out” DOJ” via Jack McCordick of Vanity Fair — Scott avoided saying whether he would pardon Trump if the former President is convicted on federal charges relating to his mishandling of classified documents. “I’m not going to deal with the hypotheticals, but I will say that every American is innocent until proven guilty,” Scott said. Instead, Scott trained his ire on the Department of Justice, which he accused of trying to “hunt Republicans.” “We have to clean out the political appointments in the Department of Justice to restore competence and integrity in the DOJ today,” Scott said.

“Mike Pence dodges question if he’d pardon Trump” via Anna Commander of Newsweek — Pence refused to answer on Sunday if he would pardon Trump if he was elected President in 2024. While appearing on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Pence was asked by Chuck Todd if he were commander in chief would he pardon Trump if he was convicted. “Well, I just think the question is premature,” the former Vice President said. “I mean, honestly, Chuck, I’ve pardoned people who were found guilty of a crime.”

“Trump lacked power to declassify secret nuclear arms document, experts say” via Jonathan Landay of Reuters — Even when he was President, Trump lacked the legal authority to declassify a U.S. nuclear weapons-related document that he is charged with illegally possessing, security experts said, contrary to the former U.S. President’s claim. The secret document, listed as No. 19 in the indictment charging Trump with endangering national security, can under the Atomic Energy Act only be declassified through a process that by the statute involves the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.

“William Barr says documents case against Trump is ‘entirely of his own making’” via Chris Cameron of The New York Times — Barr, who served as Attorney General under Trump, excoriated his former boss on Sunday for “reckless conduct” that led to Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents, saying that the case was “entirely of his own making.” Barr walked through the severity of the charges against Trump. He described the former President’s actions as harmful not only to the country, but also to the Republican Party and the conservative movement that Trump leads. “He’s like a defiant 9-year-old kid who is always pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents from stopping him from doing it,” Barr said, adding that “our country can’t be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.”

“Trump attorney quits another case, cites ‘irreconcilable differences’” via Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty, who withdrew from representing Trump in a pair of federal criminal probes last week, pulled out of yet another Trump legal matter Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences” with the former President. In a filing with the U.S. District Court of Southern Florida, Trusty indicated his intention to withdraw from Trump’s pending defamation lawsuit against CNN. The long shot lawsuit, which Trump filed last October, accuses the network of maligning him as a “‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler.’”

“Trump visit to Cuban landmark in Miami thrilled some. Others felt rage.” via Danielle Paquette of The Washington Post — She called it a “second home,” the place she used to split flaky guava-filled pastries with her late father. Then Lourdes Fernandez watched a livestream of Trump’s motorcade roll straight from his Tuesday arraignment at the federal courthouse in Miami to Versailles, a beloved restaurant in the Cuban exile community. “I felt my stomach turn,” said Fernandez, a 51-year-old copywriter and editor who grew up in the area. “I thought I was going to be sick.” The scene at the Little Havana landmark where presidential hopefuls are known to shake hands provoked intense reactions from Cuban Americans tracking the spectacle from around the block to thousands of miles away. Some praised Versailles for hosting a politician they saw as “anti-communist” and wrongly accused.

“South Carolina GOP votes to move back their 2024 Primary” via Will McDuffie and Isabella Murray of ABC News — The South Carolina Republican Party voted unanimously on Saturday to hold their 2024 GOP Presidential Primary on Feb. 24 next year. The potential move would lengthen the time candidates have to focus on campaigning across the pivotal Palmetto State compared to the 2016 GOP election cycle. The designation, if approved by the Republican National Committee, would upend the usual cadence of the Republican nominating calendar by placing South Carolina after Nevada for the first time in cycles. It would also make South Carolina Republicans vote 18 days after Nevada’s scheduled Primary, putting the first-in-the-South Presidential Primary state front and center in the race for more than two full weeks.

— JUNETEENTH —

“As Florida gears up to celebrate Juneteenth, let’s not forget about May 20” via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald — As the state of Florida gears up to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, May 20 — also known as “Emancipation Day” or “May Day” — cannot be forgotten. The date holds significance because it’s when more than 60,000 enslaved Africans in Florida learned of their freedom, roughly a month before Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the same on June 19, 1865, and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. With the attacks against Black history an ongoing issue in Florida and beyond, May 20 bears even more importance “in understanding the evolution of the republic,” according to historian Tameka Bradley Hobbs.

—“Publix, Walmart open on Juneteenth. What about trash, mail and other public services?” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald

“Juneteenth celebrated rain or shine in Central Florida” via Jerry Askin of Click Orlando — Now a national holiday, people across the country commemorate Juneteenth on June 19, when some of the last slaves in the U.S. were informed they were free in 1865. In Central Florida, even with the scattered showers, hundreds of people came out from across the metro on Saturday to celebrate freedom. At Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee, there was fun, food and tons of vendors on hand to celebrate Juneteenth despite the on-and-off rain. “To be in Texas and not even know you’ve been emancipated, it’s really something, and to be able to celebrate this, it’s a good thing,” said Donnell Cooper, owner of Love Those Hot Dogs.

“Juneteenth author event to host former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover” via ActionNewsJax.com — San Marco Books and More is excited to announce that Glover will be hosting a special event on Juneteenth, sharing his remarkable journey from a young Black man in a racist environment to becoming the first Black Sheriff of a major city in the Deep South since the Reconstruction era. Glover’s struggles, achievements, and invaluable insights into the challenges facing our country today make his story an essential narrative to be heard. The event will take place on Monday, June 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at San Marco Books and More, located at 1971 San Marco Blvd. Glover will be joined by Rahman Johnson, City Council Member of District 14, in this thought-provoking discussion.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis approves new law that ends discrimination based on dog breed” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis Friday signed a measure that ends the last remaining municipal and public housing restrictions against specific dog breeds, which have mostly targeted pit bulls. The legislation (SB 942) came through both chambers with just one “nay.” “Let’s not allow baseless barriers in government housing to contribute to this crisis any longer,” bill sponsor Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera said in the House debate, noting that housing is the reason that many people surrender their animals to animal shelters.

“‘All we received was abandonment’ — Migrants sent to Sacramento by DeSantis speak out” via Mackenzie Mays of The Los Angeles Times — After journeying from Central and South America to escape violence and poverty, they unknowingly landed at the center of a political firestorm in the United States. They say they were duped by Florida officials and that, while they are grateful to be in America, their plans have been disrupted, with immigration hearings now spread across the country and job opportunities stalled. Members of the group said they came to California because they were promised that they would be given a home, higher-paying jobs and attorneys to help them more quickly obtain permits to work legally. The smile on migrants’ faces in the viral video touted by DeSantis were real. But that’s because they were promised so much more, they said.

“Tracing the power of Casey DeSantis” via Ruby Cramer of The Washing Post — To the voters she met in Iowa, Casey was likable. She was a mother of three kids, ages 3, 5 and 6. She had survived breast cancer after insisting on a mammogram, even when her doctors were reluctant because she had “felt something,” not physically, she said in 2021, but in her gut — “something sitting inside me just didn’t feel right.” Next to her husband, Casey had steel-straight posture and a precise, sure way of speaking — clasping the mic with one hand, turning her thumb and forefinger in the other, as if adjusting a dial. As a unit, Ron-and-Casey, one word, have become one of the most guarded and feared partnerships in politics. Her role in Ron’s political and governing life has no exact limit or shape. It is the air in which he moves.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis signs bill banning direct auto sales … except for Tesla. Here’s what it means” via C.A. Bridges of USA Today Network — If you’re in the market for a new car in Florida and really hate haggling, you’re out of luck. On Tuesday, DeSantis signed legislation further nailing down the ban on most automakers from selling their vehicles directly to you without going through a dealer, with a notable exception: Tesla. Not by name, and not exclusively. HB 637, “Motor Vehicle Dealers, Manufacturers, Importers, and Distributors,” bans most direct-to-consumer vehicle sales if the automaker has ever sold any model through a franchise in Florida before. Manufacturers that didn’t already have a dealership agreement in the state before the law are exempt, which includes Tesla and presumably other new EV brands such as Lucid, Rivian and Polestar.

“Days before new Florida law takes effect, undocumented workers fear for their future” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — On the edge of the Everglades, among plant nurseries, fields of avocado trees and dragon fruit cactuses, migrant workers rest under a plastic tent, sitting at long picnic tables eating chili-rice tamales wrapped in banana leaves or carnitas with tortillas out of reusable containers. They talk about their children, and they laugh at each other’s jokes. But there is one thing on everyone’s mind that nobody really wants to talk about. And when it comes up, the playful banter stops. Florida’s new immigration law, set to take effect on July 1, has undocumented workers worried and afraid. They fear losing their jobs. They fear being forced to leave the state.

“FDLE cracks down on transgender rights protesters two months after panty toss” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Several Capitol protesters have been arrested this month for disturbing a lawful assembly, nearly two months after they were escorted out of the House visitor gallery for tossing panties to House members below while they debated a bill to ban transgender medical care. Activists for women’s reproductive rights, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and civil rights say the arrests are part of a larger crackdown on protesters at the Capitol this Session after state officials posted new rules giving law enforcement more leeway to remove protesters. “The way they are going after regular citizens is outrageous … they don’t want anybody’s views to be heard,” said Jen Cousins, Director of Advocacy & Outreach for the Florida Freedom to Read Project

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle” via Kevin Freking of The Associated Press — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease Republican hard-liners and get the House moving again after a recent party rebellion on the floor has some Democrats warning of a difficult road ahead when it comes to passing legislation that will keep the government running. Republicans teed up votes this past week on guns and on censuring one of Trump’s most prominent critics, Rep. Adam Schiff. Those votes helped get the House moving again, though the latter effort failed, with Schiff helped by some 20 Republicans.

“Congress is racing to regulate AI. Silicon Valley is eager to teach them how.” via Cat Zakrzewski and Cristiano Lima of The Washington Post — When Rep. Jerry McNerney took over the House caucus dedicated to artificial intelligence in 2018, his colleagues were not particularly interested. “There was difficulty getting members to attend our meetings,” the California Democrat said, estimating that a typical session would draw about 18 or 20 lawmakers from the 435-person body. McNerney’s counterparts across the Atlantic felt the lack of enthusiasm, too. Brussels was expanding efforts to regulate the technology in 2020, but when Dragos Tudorache, a Romanian member of the European Parliament who co-leads AI work, contacted the U.S. caucus, there seemed to be little political momentum.

“Congressional hearings on PGA Tour-Saudi deal could happen ‘within weeks’” via Joel Beall of Golf Digest — Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on Sunday that Congressional hearings regarding the proposed partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could happen “within weeks.” Blumenthal, who initiated a probe into the deal between the tour and PIF, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the American people deserve the right to look into the facts of the alliance since, in his estimation, a “repressive, autocratic foreign government” is taking over the tour.

“Laurel Lee: House Homeland Security report shows why Congress needs to investigate DHS Secretary” via Florida Daily — This week, U.S. Rep. Lee joined U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security Chair Mark Green, in releasing a preliminary report on why they think an investigation into the conduct of U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is necessary. The report presents the facts of the unprecedented crisis at not only our Southern border but our maritime and Northern borders. “Last month, we saw the heartbreaking loss of a migrant child who arrived in the U.S. without a parent or guardian and died in federal custody in Safety Harbor, Florida, not far from my district.”

“Repealing the Inflation Reduction Act would drive the economy into a ditch” via Ben Evans of The Hill — On Tuesday, Indiana’s Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that GM and Samsung will build a $3 billion electric vehicle battery cell plant employing 1,700 people in St. Joseph’s County. On the same day, 600 miles away in Washington, House Republicans were voting, again, to repeal clean energy tax incentives from last year’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that are driving the Indiana announcement and scores of others nationwide. While the latest Republican effort to roll back the popular IRA incentives is likely to fail just as an earlier attempt in the debt ceiling negotiations did, the juxtaposition of the politics in Congress against the kitchen-table economic impact in rural Indiana was jarring.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“More than $3M for South Florida flooding fixes goes down the drain in veto purge” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — With a sweep of the Governor’s veto pen, more than $3 million in funding for water handling in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties circled the drain. The $3.14 million in reductions, all having to do with flood control and drainage, were among the half-billion that DeSantis excised from the 2023-24 budget Thursday. An appropriation for $800,000 to improve Lauderhill Maple Run drainage that Rep. Lisa Dunkley proposed accounted for the biggest chunk felled in the tri-county water-handling vetoes.

“DeSantis axes money for South Florida public safety and parks” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis has axed funding for South Florida projects to aid public safety and law enforcement, improve drainage and infrastructure, strengthen government cybersecurity defenses, and make improvements in public parks. The Governor’s $510.9 million veto list included more than $18 million in eliminated projects in Broward and Palm Beach counties. DeSantis defended his veto list as showing fiscal restraint, even as the state’s $116.5 billion budget he signed Thursday comes in at a record high. He touted the budget, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, for making “historic investments in education, public safety, infrastructure, and the environment.”

“‘A huge crisis’: How spending millions will add affordable housing in South Florida” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County could use taxpayer money to pay as much as $20 million in the upcoming year to encourage developers to build affordable housing. It’s among the latest multimillion-dollar initiatives in South Florida aimed at addressing the housing crisis. In Palm Beach County, voters have approved spending $200 million toward adding affordable housing. The money in Broward is considered “gap financing” and pays the difference between what the developer has to spend on construction and what they would be able to borrow. Without the subsidy, county leaders say the developments might otherwise never be built. It’s the go-to model for affordable housing nationally, county officials said.

“After school bars elementary student reading, School Board wants to know of book challenges” via Sommer Brugal of the Miami Herald — After a controversial decision by a Miami Lakes public school to bar elementary students from reading three books and the poem read at Biden’s inauguration, the Miami-Dade School Board wants to require schools to alert Board members and district staff when a complaint results in the reassignment or removal of a title. In many districts, including Miami-Dade, when a book or title is challenged, only a school-level review committee is required to determine whether a book should remain on shelves. It does not require objections or decisions to be known to district-level staff or Board members. The proposal, brought by Board member Steve Gallon III, seeks to change that. The updates, according to Gallon, would improve transparency around certain decisions.

“A petty, costly tale of two Broward cities” via Francisco Alvarado of FloridaBulldog.org — After nearly a decade, a petty feud between Pembroke Pines and Southwest Ranches involving a metal gate blocking a street near Griffin Road appears to be over. During that time, only first responders and some Pembroke Pines residents could pass through Southwest 207th Terrace and 54th Place without impediment. Townsfolk and emergency personnel in Southwest Ranches had to find another north-and-south route to get to Griffin Road. On May 25, Florida’s 4th District Court of Appeal upheld a lower-court ruling ordering Pembroke Pines officials to permanently open the gate. In 2015, a year after the gate was installed, Southwest Ranches sued Pembroke Pines for illegally blocking a public thoroughfare.

“‘It’s not like how it used to be’: Stonewall festival kicks off in Wilton Manors under new rules” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival kicked off without any hiccups Saturday afternoon, as thousands of people braved the heat and rain to descend on Wilton Manors in rainbow umbrella hats, tutus, and T-shirts reading things like “Don’t Say DeSantis” and “Drag is not a crime.” Even more so than in past years, attendees say, pride is political. “Everybody needs to come out in drag and support,” said Eddy Sacerio, who arrived in drag, patting drops of rain from his rainbow eye shadow, adding, “We work so hard to be us.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Some Central Florida flood prevention projects vetoed in state budget” via Anika Hope of WESH — Jefferson Bouvier says that some people ask him why he doesn’t leave Orlo Vista after the Orange County neighborhood was devastated by flooding during Ian. He asks, “How could he?” “It’s really very, very, very hard out here to live out here. But we don’t have a choice. I already am a homeowner. So, you know, I already invest so much in this house. So, it’s just like I can’t just pack and go even though I lost everything that I had twice,” Bouvier said. Bouvier is one of many in Central Florida hurt by floodwaters. That’s why state Sen. Linda Stewart says she helped sponsor a flood prevention project in Bouvier’s neighborhood. It’s one of the multiple projects proposed in the legislature to help prevent flooding around Central Florida.

“SpaceX knocks out 30th Space Coast launch of the year” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — A SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral Sunday evening marked the 30th of the year on the Space Coast. A Falcon 9 carrying a communications satellite for Indonesia lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 6:21 p.m. The first-stage booster for the mission made its 12th flight, and the company was able to recover it downrange on its drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic, the 201st booster recovery among Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy boosters since 2015.

To watch a video of the launch, please click on the image below (via @SpaceX):

“Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body and firefighters” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — After appointees of DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new district administrator has reopened negotiations on a contract that was approved last month by the unionized firefighters, promising pay raises and more workforce. A vote on the contract was originally targeted for last month during a meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors but it was never brought up, and it did not appear on an agenda released ahead of the next meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Roadkill: DeSantis again vetoes planned drive for Moffitt Cancer Center campus” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The state still won’t fund a road to Moffitt Cancer Center. DeSantis once again vetoed funding for a connector road to access a Moffitt Cancer Center Life Sciences campus in Pasco County. That cleared $5 million out of the state budget he signed on Thursday. Last year, then-Senate President Wilton Simpson had made a priority of $600 million in funding for that Moffitt campus in his home county, only to see DeSantis nix the whole deal.

“No state money for Tampa Italian Club after DeSantis veto” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — DeSantis vetoed funding for the Italian Club of Tampa, which had landed $1 million in the 2023-24 budget lawmakers approved last month. Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, who sponsored the appropriations request, had asked for just over $3 million. The funds were intended for building restoration and a code compliance initiative. The Italian Club’s building is a registered historic landmark and the club itself is the oldest Italian organization of its type in the U.S. The building needs preservation work, including bringing it up to the current code.

“Ethics Commission recommends fine for former Temple Terrace Mayor” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — The Florida Ethics Commission at its June meeting took final action in the case against former Temple Terrace Mayor Mel Jurado, recommending to DeSantis that she be given a $10,000 fine and public censure over embellished educational credentials on her official bio on the city website. The action, expected since her resignation as Mayor in 2020, stems from a 2018 Tampa Bay Times investigation. It was revealed that the Ph.D. she claimed on the website and in her professional life was actually from LaSalle University, a Louisiana school labeled a diploma mill and closed down by the FBI in 1996, and that she did not appear to have a master’s degree she claimed to have.

“Hillsborough GOP: COVID-19 vaccines a ‘biological weapon’” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough County Republican Party has become the seventh local party in the state to pass a resolution calling COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine “biological and technological weapons” and the vaccine, and the vaccines’ use a “denial of informed consent” and “crimes against humanity.” The resolution asks DeSantis to ban the vaccines in Florida and seize all supplies of the vaccine in the state. The resolution originated with Joseph Sansone, a Lee County psychotherapist who specializes in hypnosis.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Okaloosa School Board member Tim Bryant selected as president-elect of Florida School Boards Association” via Jared Williams of Get the Coast — Bryant has been elected as president-elect for the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) for the 2023-2024 term. The FSBA, a nonprofit corporation representing elected School Boards in Florida, has been advocating for education in the state since 1930.

“Death, destruction and dismay: Tornado and strong thunderstorms cause widespread damage” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Strong thunderstorms and at least one confirmed tornado killed one person and damaged homes in West Pensacola and Pensacola Beach, while torrential rains caused dangerous flash flooding across the area late Thursday and early Friday. Pensacola officials warned residents on Friday to brace for more storms over the weekend as the saturated ground was a setup for the outbreak of more flash floods. Escambia County’s Emergency Operations Center remained activated at Level 2 through Friday night.

“‘Whole house just imploded’: Pensacola Beach neighborhood takes brunt of tornado” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Homes across Pensacola Beach were badly damaged by the fierce storms that tore through Northwest Florida on Thursday night, but the worst of the destruction was caused by a tornado that hit subdivisions off Ft. Pickens Road toward the west end of Santa Rosa Island. DeLuna Point was hit especially hard. The Bortnick family was winding down for the night when the alarm on their phones went off warning about a possible tornado.

“Solar company under federal scrutiny reveals valuable lessons for city officials” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The topsy-turvy tale of JinkoSolar took an intriguing twist this week: the company, whose Westside manufacturing plant was raided last month by Homeland Security agents, said it would still move forward with a planned $50 million expansion despite the Jacksonville City Council withdrawing legislation that would have provided the company a multimillion-dollar tax break. For the city, the timing was particularly striking: the Council was set to consider legislation providing JinkoSolar up to $2.3 million in property tax rebates over the next decade designed to help persuade it to build a $50 million expansion at its existing site that, the company said, would have added around 250 jobs.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh suddenly retires. DeSantis to pick replacement.” via Ryan Callihan of the Bradenton Herald — Baugh announced her resignation in an email Friday morning. Baugh, who has served on the Board of County Commissioners since 2012, said she is taking time to be with her family. Her district includes Lakewood Ranch and parts of East Bradenton. “One thing I have come to realize is that one of the most important things in life is family,” Baugh, 69, wrote. “This week has reinforced that it is time to take care [of] my husband, children and grandchildren and to be a bigger part of their lives.” Originally from Virginia, Baugh lives in Lakewood Ranch, where she has owned and operated a jewelry store with her husband for nearly 25 years. She has four children and 10 grandchildren.

“Florida couple charged with more than $2M in COVID-19 relief fraud” via The Associated Press — A southwest Florida couple has been charged with stealing more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and using the money to buy boats, new businesses and other luxury items. Timothy Craig Jolloff and Lisa Ann Jolloff made their initial appearances Friday in Fort Myers federal court on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegal monetary transactions. Timothy Jolloff submitted false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in the spring of 2020 to the Small Business Administration, as well as a PPP-approved lender. This caused the SBA and a PPP lender to approve and fund 11 disaster loans and six PPP loans, totaling about $2.14 million, prosecutors said.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis budget vetoes look punitive and petty” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Once again, DeSantis demonstrated contempt for transparency and a lack of respect for his constituents. He signed the new $116.5 billion state budget into law Thursday and vetoed about $511 million worth of line-item spending without telling us why. For the annual budget signing ceremony, DeSantis chose an exclusive private yacht club in Fort Pierce, of all places, putting much space between himself and an inquisitive Tallahassee press corps.

DeSantis vetoed money for a homeless shelter in DeLand, a hurricane shelter in Lauderdale Lakes, school readiness programs in Riviera Beach, programs to reduce gun violence and mental health programs for people in the LGBTQ+ community affected by the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. He vetoed money for a fire station in Oakland Park, drainage upgrades in Davie and flood control in Parkland.

Democratic-sponsored projects were vetoed at more than twice the rate of Republican-sponsored projects, though the actual dollar amounts were much higher for the GOP.

DeSantis has done more than anyone to create a perception that his budget vetoes are tied to his political ambitions. By delaying action on the budget while he pressured Republican lawmakers to endorse him, which most did, he appeared to leverage the use of the veto pen for maximum political advantage. Senior staffers, including his chief of staff, solicited campaign contributions from lobbyists, who play a significant role in securing budget projects.

The point is that with so much money lying around, and billions in the bank, there’s no compelling budgetary reason for DeSantis to veto all these projects. There must be another reason, but DeSantis wouldn’t tell us — and his silence tells the story.

— OPINIONS —

“I won’t let Trump invade my brain” via David Brooks of The New York Times — I’ve found that Trump has confounded me at every turn. I’ve found that I’m not cynical enough to correctly anticipate what he is capable of. I have consistently underestimated his depravity. I don’t want to be the kind of person who can easily enter the head of an amoral narcissist. I’d rather not let him infect my brain. I’d rather not let that guy alter my views of the world. If occasional naiveté is the price for mental independence from Trump, I’m willing to pay it. I’ve been thinking about all this while bracing for the 17 months of campaigning that apparently lie ahead, with Trump probably once again the central focus of the nation’s consciousness.

“Sarasota learns the costs of crossing DeSantis” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — “The Governor is clearly upset I endorsed Donald Trump for President, and so he took it out on the people of Sarasota County,” Sen. Joe Gruters declared late Thursday. “It’s mean-spirited acts like this that are defining him here and across the country.” Sure, vetoing the money was senseless; Florida has a nursing shortage, and the population is aging. But is Gruters, a former state Republican Party Chair, only now seeing the Governor’s dark side? Welcome to the party, Joe.

“I was a big Marco Rubio fan. I was so, so wrong.” via Matt Lewis of The Daily Beast — You broke my heart, Marco. I’m talking, of course, about Rubio, the Florida Senator whose transformation from eloquent and inspiring conservative to Trump stan is now utterly complete. In 2016, Rubio was the hope of conservatives looking for an optimistic, youthful (daresay Kennedyesque) contrast to Hillary Clinton. But something happened on the way to Camelot; Trump, a grifter Rubio correctly identified as a “con artist,” humiliated “Little Marco,” and Rubio hasn’t been the same since. But Rubio may have reached a new low this week, when he defended Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, while dismissing the indictment as “political in nature.”

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Clewiston, U.S. Sugar celebrate reopening of C.S. Mott pool” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The sugar industry always remains popular in Clewiston, where the industry remains a major employer. The relationship was on display this weekend as a pool named for the founder of U.S. Sugar re-opened. Children rushed down waterslides and community leaders dove into the waters of the C.S. Mott Community Pool. The 73-year-old pool is named for Charles Stewart Mott, who first opened the Southern Sugar Corporation in Clewiston in 1931. The company would later become U.S. Sugar. “Our founder Charles Stewart Mott always said, ‘What’s good for our community is good for our Company’,” said Brannan Thomas, community relations director for U.S. Sugar.

“Oppenheimer biographer still ‘emotionally recovering’ from Christopher Nolan’s film: It’s a ‘stunning artistic achievement’” via McKinley Franklin of Variety — Historian Kai Bird, co-author of the 2005 book that inspired Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” has shared his thoughts about the upcoming film, revealing that he has high hopes for how it can resonate with the public during a conversation with David Nirenberg at Leon Levy Center for Biography in New York. “I am, at the moment, stunned and emotionally recovering from having seen it,” Bird said.

“Box Office: Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash,’ Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ get iced in openings” via Pamela McClintock of The Hollywood Reporter — Argh. Such was the refrain across Hollywood as opening weekend estimates circulated for DC’s highly anticipated The Flash and Pixar’s Elemental, which are debuting domestically over the long Juneteenth holiday weekend. Starring Miller in the titular role, Warner Bros. and DC’s The Flash is anything but flashy in the opinion of moviegoers. The film earned an estimated $55.1 million for the three days and projected $64 million for the four days, notably behind expectations (some rivals have a four-day number closer to $62 million).

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Lyndsey Brzozowski of Bascom Communications and Consulting, as well as our man in Jacksonville, A.G. Gancarski.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.