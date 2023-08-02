August 2, 2023
Rick Scott names Finance Chairs for re-election campaign
Jacob Ogles August 2, 2023

220727115854-rick-scott-0726
Mel Sembler, Carlos Beruff are among the national Chairs. Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio hold Honorary Chair status.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott announced a star-studded finance committee for his re-election campaign. From Florida developers to former Governors, the Naples Republican plans to rally big donors with help from the state’s most prominent GOP voices.

National Finance Co-Chairs for the campaign include former Ambassador to Italy Mel Sembler, of The Sembler Company; Carlos Beruff, Bedallion Home founder; Perri Bishop, Impala Asset Management executive; August Busch III, former Anheuser Busch Chair; Tom Hicks, equity investor; Brent Sembler, Vice Chair of The Sembler Company; William H. Strong, investor and philanthropist; and David Vandewater, Ardent Health Services CEO.

All have been prominent donors and fundraisers at the state and national level.

A list of Honorary Finance Chairs includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, Mike Lee and Marco Rubio.

A notice from the campaign shown below also identifies three tiers of lower Finance Chairs as well.

“I’m Chuck Schumer and national Democrats’ top enemy this cycle and you can bet that they are going to spend millions upon millions to air false attacks and lies against me,” Scott said in a statement.

“I’ve been traveling the state meeting with Floridians on my 67 Counties Sunshine Tour, and I’ve been working hard to raise money so we have the resources to counter Democrats’ phony attacks. I look forward to continuing to fight for Florida families in the US Senate and appreciate everyone on my finance team who will help ensure we keep the Democrats failed socialist policies out of Florida.”

Of course, if Scott is a top target, Democrats have yet to field a definitive opponent. Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson opened an account to challenge Scott. Former congressional candidate Phil Ehr also announced his candidacy for the seat last month.

But Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, reportedly wants former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to consider a run.

Regardless, political prognosticators to date see Florida as a Republican-leaning or safe Republican seat at the moment.

But Scott has reason to prepare for a fight. He won his seat in 2018, defeating Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson by just 10,033 votes out of more than 8.1 million cast.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  Suze

    August 2, 2023 at 3:32 pm

    Send this THIEF Packing. Stop another lying insurrectionist that should be behind bars for his medicare fraud let alone his continuing the big lie

    Reply

