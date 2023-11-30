Poll: Republicans and Democrats split on blaming Ron DeSantis for insurance crisis

There is no shortage of potential parties to blame for Florida’s problematic property insurance market, and in that context, it’s unsurprising that people diverge based on their political orientation.

A new poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab (UNF PORL) shows that Republicans and Democrats split on who has caused the crisis facing Florida homeowners during the Ron DeSantis era.

For starters, Republicans are unwilling to blame the current Governor, with just 3% of the 242 GOP respondents saying the fault is with the executive branch.

Meanwhile, 25% of the 287 Democrats polled primarily blame DeSantis for the problems, while 11% of independent voters share that take.

The results here show that despite inconsistent messaging from the Governor, he has managed to avoid taking heat among his base for market problems.

DeSantis noted last year that Citizens was “unfortunately undercapitalized” and that the company could go “belly up” if it had to weather a significant storm.

Questionable messaging isn’t just a thing of the past, though. DeSantis, on successive days this summer, blamed the Legislature for not implementing insurance reforms he wanted, then refused to say what those reforms were when asked directly.

The Governor also made news earlier this year when he suggested homeowners should “knock on wood” and hope the state didn’t get hit by a storm.

Ironically, given their free-market bent, Republicans are much more likely to blame insurance companies for skyrocketing rates than their Democratic counterparts, with a staggering 38% of GOP registrants blaming the private sector, compared to just 23% who blame Democrats.

Democrats blame the Florida Legislature more than Republicans, with 17% scapegoating the Senate and House compared to just 7% of GOP registrants — a perhaps unsurprising number, given the Republican super-majority in both chambers.

Insurance issues have become increasingly prominent in Florida polling. A Cygnal survey this month showed 91% of voters are “concerned” about higher rates, with just 0.5% of all respondents saying their rates have decreased in the last year.