Deborah Figgs-Sanders rounds up support for St. Pete City Council re-election

St. Petersburg City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders is rolling out a round of endorsements for her re-election campaign to District 5 representing parts of the Southside.

The first-term Council member received endorsements from Sen. Darryl Rouson and Reps. Michele Rayner and Lindsay Cross, as well as former Reps. Ben Diamond, Ed Narain, Jennifer Webb and Sean Shaw and former St. Pete Mayor Bill Foster.

Foster is the only Republican of the group. Figgs-Sanders is a Democrat, though City Council races are nonpartisan.

The latest supporters offered words of praise for Figgs-Sanders.

“Deborah Figgs-Sanders has consistently demonstrated a tireless commitment to advancing the interests of St. Pete residents. Her advocacy for equitable policies and her collaborative approach in addressing community needs make her an invaluable asset to our city, and I am proud to endorse her for re-election,” Rouson said.

Rayner, herself a champion for social justice in the Legislature, touted Figgs-Sanders’ dedication to her constituents.

“Councilwoman Figgs-Sanders’ tireless efforts in supporting our community’s most vulnerable populations are unparalleled. Her continued service on the City Council is pivotal for the progress of our city,” Rayner said.

Figgs-Sanders is currently serving as Council Chair, a position that gives her additional influence over city business. In her first term she has focused on top issues facing residents, including affordable housing, economic development, public safety and inclusivity.

“With 4 years of effective leadership on the St. Pete City Council, I am proud to have the support of these bold leaders’ who have dedicated their lives to public service in my re-election campaign.” Figgs-Sanders said.

“It’s been an honor to work alongside these state policymakers to improve the lives of St. Petersburg residents bringing home state resources and passing legislation to codify home rule, and I am committed to continuing the work of creating a city that embraces diversity, uplifts its residents, and fosters a thriving environment for all.”

Figgs-Sanders faces a challenge from Torrie Jasuwan, a self-described “mompreneur” who owns a small business, founded a diaper bank and is a real estate broker. Jasuwan has also appeared with her family several times on the Bravo reality series “Below Deck.” She successfully worked with Sen. Lauren Book and Rep. Anna Eskamani to eliminate state sales tax on diapers.

Jasuwan has not filed campaign finance reports for her bid yet — they aren’t due until Wednesday — but in November announced she had raised more than $30,000 in 30 days. It’s not clear how much money Jasuwan has raised since that announcement in late November.

Figgs-Sanders has filed her campaign finance report early. It shows the incumbent raised just under $34,000 from October through the end of 2023, for a total campaign haul of just under $41,000 — a sum that should mean Figgs-Sanders remains competitive in the money race with her challenger.

Among her endorsers, three contributed financially to Figgs-Sanders’ campaign. Diamond and Webb each kicked in $250, while Foster cut a check for $500.

Mayor Ken Welch has not officially endorsed Figgs-Sanders, but his PAC, Pelican Pac, contributed the maximum $1,000 to her campaign. Welch’s aide, Rita Wesley, contributed $50. A former advisor in Welch’s administration, Roxanne Fixsen, donated $250.