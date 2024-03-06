Adam Ross rounds up cadre of conservative support for Tax Collector bid

Four Republican state lawmakers are backing Adam Ross in his bid for Pinellas County Tax Collector, including state Reps. Adam Anderson, Kim Berfield, Linda Chaney and Berny Jacques.

All four represent parts of Pinellas County.

“Adam Ross is a professional and a leader,” said Ross, whose district includes north Pinellas communities such as Dunedin, Safety Harbor, Palm Harbor and Tarpon Springs.

“I know his background and work experience are what the Tax Collector’s Office needs. He will perform the vital services the office provides to Pinellas County and do it in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Adam has my full endorsement and support for Pinellas County Tax Collector.”

Berfield, who represents parts of north- and mid-Pinellas in Clearwater, Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach, said Ross has the “administrative background” to provide “value to the citizens of Pinellas County.”

“I know he will do well and excel as Pinellas County Tax Collector,” she said.

Chaney, who represents beach towns a little further south in Pinellas, as well as parts of Gulfport and Pasadena, praised Ross’ “track record for fiscal responsibility, efficient administration, and leadership.”

Ross is a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office. first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco. During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes.

In his announcement Thursday, Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

“I have known Adam Ross for many years. We were prosecutors together at the State Attorney’s Office. I know him to be diligent and efficient in his work, and I know he will do the same as the next Pinellas County Tax Collector. Adam has my endorsement and support,” said Jacques, who represents mid-Pinellas in the Largo area.

Ross also currently serves as the Chair of the Pinellas County Republican Party, a position for which he was elected by GOP members in 2022. He said he is now running for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s office continue to deliver on its commitment to families.

“I’m honored to have the support of these outstanding conservative leaders,” Ross said. “Pinellas County is extremely fortunate to have such a great team of conservative Representatives working to keep our community and our state great. I look forward to working with them on behalf of Pinellas County Taxpayers.”

Ross announced his candidacy in December, following incumbent Charles Thomas’ announcement that he would not seek re-election. Thomas has endorsed Ross as his preferred successor.

Ross’ latest round of endorsements follow nods from U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis and Anna Paulina Luna late last month, and state Sens. Danny Burgess, Nick DiCeglie, Joe Gruters and Ed Hooper in mid-February.

He also has backing from Pinellas County Commissioners Dave Eggers, Chris Latvala and Brian Scott; Pinellas County Clerk of Court Ken Burke; Public Defender Sara Mollo; Property Appraiser Mike Twitty; Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri; Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco; State Attorney Bruce Bartlett; former House Speaker Chris Sprowls; and the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association.

Ross is so far the only candidate in the race.