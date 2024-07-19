Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 7.19.24

Good Friday morning.

Breaking late Thursday – “Ben Sasse resigning as president of UF, citing wife’s battle with health issues” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics – Citing concerns about his wife’s health in recent months, former U.S. Sen. Sasse is resigning as president of the University of Florida (UF). “This isn’t an easy note to write, but (I) wanted to give you an update on our family. As many of you know, my wife Melissa suffered an aneurysm and a series of strokes in 2007. Back then, the docs prepared us for the worst, but – in God’s providence – she made an incredible comeback. In the years since – from Nebraska to D.C. to Florida – she kept our family grounded while I missed too many family dinners, Little League games, hugs and tears. She’s the strongest person I know,” Sasse said.

The anti-recreational pot effort now has a name: Vote No on 3.

The new political committee launched this week “with the full support of the Governor,” promising “a vigorous and full-throated campaign” against the ballot measure to legalize marijuana for adults 21 years old and older.

Consensus Communications, which has prevailed in 19 ballot amendment campaigns, is running the Vote No on 3 campaign. Tre’ Evers has been tapped to serve as General Consultant and Ryan Tyson has been hired as a pollster and Senior Adviser.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, will serve on the committee’s Board in his personal capacity.

The committee outlined its arguments against the amendment, which it claims will “make Florida the California of the east.”

Vote No on 3 will highlight the measure’s lack of “time, place or manner restrictions” or detailed plans for tax revenues generated by cannabis sales. The committee also asserts legalization will “cause the black market to explode” and make, due to increased prevalence, pot more readily accessible to children.

“Amendment 3 will have disastrous downstream consequences that will turn our state into an east coast version of California. It will threaten the health and safety of every community in Florida by allowing drug dealers to run rampant with zero consequences, creating a dangerous explosion in the black market, and forcing families to completely alter their lives to avoid exposure to secondhand smoke,” Vote No on 3 Spokeswoman Sarah Bascom said in a news release.

“We look forward to making clear to Floridians of all backgrounds how Amendment 3 is a bad plan for our state, and we will defeat it come November.”

Spotted – At the Continental Strategy Party in Milwaukee: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, CFO Jimmy Patronis, Speaker-designate Danny Perez, CFO Chief of Staff Frank Collins, Donald Trump campaign chief Susie Wiles, pollster Tony Fabrizio, Chris Spencer and attorney Will Spicola.

– SITUATIONAL AWARENESS –

–@mikeallen:🚨 SCOOP: Several top Dems privately tell @axios @JimVandeHei & me intolerable pressure from congressional leaders + close friends will persuade President Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend

–@travisakers: If I’m Joe Biden and I’ve decided to drop out, I’m fully embracing Dark Brandon and making the announcement on national TV in the Oval Office 2 minutes before Donald Trump takes the stage at the RNC, and I’m also endorsing Kamala Harris at the same time as she sits next to me.

–@ryan_tyson: It’s telling that the Democratic playbook is focused on “oh no, Project 2025” instead of their own candidate. A national landslide is in play, and everyone on Biden’s team can feel it. Soon, the decision will be made to launch the lifeboats, and there will only be room for the women and children.

–@MarcACaputo: Trump’s 2020 loss was fueled by White men, who fled him by bigger margins than any other major demographic group. Now, his campaign is counting on boosting their support closer to 2016 levels. And JD Vance is crucial to that effort

–@learyreports: “People said it’s the end of Trump and – boom – he’s resurgent,” said David Urban, a strategist close to the former President. “The arc is nothing short of f-ing unbelievable.”

–@Timodc: Inbox: “Trump will get tired of how hard JD tries.”

– TOP STORY –

“Donald Trump, in highly personal speech, accepts GOP nomination again days after assassination attempt” via Jonathan J. Cooper, Steve Peoples and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press – Just five days after surviving an assassination attempt, a bandaged Trump is set to deliver a message “of confidence, strength, and hope” at the Republican National Convention on Thursday to accept his party’s presidential nomination in a speech designed to unify his party – and the nation – behind his third consecutive White House bid.

The 78-year-old former President, known best for his bombast and aggressive rhetoric, offered a softer and more personal message that drew directly from his brush with death.

“There was blood pouring everywhere, yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side,” Trump said. “I’m not supposed to be here tonight.”

“The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart,” Trump says. “I am running to be President for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

He did not directly mention Democratic rivals, Biden or Vice President Harris, referring only generally to their administration. The speech also avoided any direct reference to his more controversial governing plans and favorite topics, including the 2020 Election, the “deep state,” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his plans to deport millions of immigrants in the country illegally.

Trump’s forward-looking speech marks the climax and conclusion of a massive four-day Republican pep rally that drew thousands of conservative activists and elected officials to swing-state Wisconsin as voters weigh an election featuring two deeply unpopular candidates. However, with less than four months to go in the contest, significant changes in the race are possible, if not likely.

The crowded speaking program of the convention’s final day was also designed to project strength in an implicit rebuke of Biden. It was decidedly more masculine than it has been for much of the week.

The most prominent speakers included wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Kid Rock was also set to perform.

Hogan drew a raucous response when standing on the main stage; he ripped off his shirt to reveal a red Trump-Vance “Make America Great Again” shirt.

– RNC –

“MAGA enters racist meltdown mode over JD Vance’s wife” via Robert McCoy of The National Review – The past week has seen an outpouring of hate from the far right over the wife of Vance. The unremarkable fact that Vance is married to Usha Vance, a woman of Indian heritage, has become a fixation for White nationalists online. Following Monday’s announcement of Vance as Trump’s running mate, White nationalist “groyper” Nick Fuentes seemed to enter a meltdown on his broadcast, saying, “What kind of man marries somebody that isn’t a Christian? What kind of man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn’t value his racial identity or his heritage. Clearly, he doesn’t value his religion. He doesn’t marry a woman that professes Jesus Christ? What does that say about him?”

“Tucker Carlson invokes divine intervention” via Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press – Carlson says that he called Trump hours after Saturday’s assassination attempt and the former President didn’t talk about himself. “He said only how amazed he was and how proud he was of the crowd that didn’t run,” Tucker recounted. “Of course, they didn’t run; his courage gave them heart.” Carlson also said that Trump didn’t try to create division after the attack. “He turned down the most obvious opportunity to inflame the nation,” Carlson said. Like many speakers during the convention, Carlson suggested that recent events were divinely inspired. “What’s happened over the past month since the debate and particularly since Saturday in Butler a lot of people are wondering: ‘What is this? This doesn’t look like politics; I wonder if something bigger is going on,’” Carlson said.

“Hulk Hogan arrives at RNC to give speech” via Fox News – Hogan joined Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” on Thursday, saying he was “tired of remaining silent” and that the assassination attempt of Trump “rattled” him. Hogan is slated to deliver brief remarks Thursday evening at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “I can’t wait. This is gonna be like body slamming [Andre] The Giant at WrestleMania,” Hogan told host Bret Baier amid the convention’s fourth and final day. Hogan, asked about his appearance at the 2024 RNC, said he got “tired of remaining silent.” “You know, I sat back and watched the borders collapse; I watched the economy collapse,” he said. “I watched the price of gas, the price of food, everything, just do an upside-down flip.” Hogan also weighed in on the assassination attempt of Trump that took place last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, saying it moved him to speak out in favor of the former President’s presidential campaign.

“Marco Rubio addresses VP rejection in comments to Florida GOP” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – is making the best out of getting passed up to be Trump’s running mate, giving an unsolicited non sequitur to the Republican Party of Florida at a breakfast meeting. “I get to stay in Florida, too, by the way. That’s awesome,” U.S. Sen. Rubio said at the end of his comments at the RPOF event at the RNC. Indeed, Rubio’s Florida residency seems to have been one major rationale behind Trump’s decision to pass on selecting Rubio. Trump said earlier this month that one complication to picking Rubio could be the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which blocks electors from voting for a President and Vice President from the same state. This rule would have presented wrinkles.

“Byron Donalds says Trump’s in ‘contemplative state’ after attempt on his life” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – “The events of Saturday have him in a much more, I think, a contemplative state where this is not just about a campaign in a presidential cycle and in a lot of respects, it’s about making America great again. I think it’s even bigger than that,” U.S. Rep. Donalds said. “Now, I think for him, this is now the fact that (he) was touched by God and saved by grace. And now there is a mission bigger than him to use this mantle to save the greatest republic man has ever known.” On Saturday, a 20-year-old shooter from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, shot at the former President multiple times from a poorly secured rooftop, wounding Trump and two rally attendees and killing one man, Corey Comperatore, who was attending the rally.

“Father of Parkland shooting victim says he’s infuriated by fake ear bandages at RNC” via Ryan Grenoble of HuffPost – The father of a 14-year-old who was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting thinks Republican National Convention attendees’ fake ear bandages are disrespectful to people who were injured in last week’s assassination attempt. “This image infuriates me in ways that I cannot express deeply enough,” Fred Guttenberg wrote on social media Thursday, alongside a picture of three people at the RNC in Milwaukee with what appear to be napkins covering their right ears.

– 2024 – PRESIDENTIAL –

“The end of Joe Biden’s candidacy approaches” via David A. Graham of The Atlantic – At the start of the day yesterday, it was conceivable that Biden might manage to hold on to the Democratic nomination for President. But this morning, things seem to be slipping out of his grasp. The blows to Biden were both procedural and political: The DNC delayed a pivotal vote that would have made replacing him more difficult, a prominent Democrat called for Biden to step down, and reports of behind-the-scenes maneuvering made clear that other top party leaders have lost faith in Biden’s candidacy, even if they aren’t willing to say so publicly yet.

“Barack Obama tells allies Biden’s path to winning re-election has greatly diminished” via Tyler Pager and Michael Scherer of The Washington Post – Former President Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished. He thinks the President needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking. Obama has spoken with Biden only once since the debate, and he has been clear in his conversations with others that the future of Biden’s candidacy is a decision for the President to make. He has emphasized that his concern is protecting Biden and his legacy and has pushed back against the idea that he alone can influence Biden’s decision-making process. Behind the scenes, Obama has been deeply engaged in conversations about the future of Biden’s campaign.

“Nancy Pelosi, long fixated on winning, is in no mood to lose with Biden” via Carl Hulse of The New York Times – Pelosi is all about winning. Regarded by many as her party’s most ruthless tactician, she fought her way to the top of the Democratic leadership in the House, won the majority not once but twice and retained her speakership by putting down a rebellion from younger Democrats demanding she pass the torch to a new generation. And the former speaker is in no mood to start losing now, as evidence mounts that Biden is staring at a major defeat that could drag his party down with him. In private conversations with Biden, colleagues and allies, Pelosi, the Californian who still wields tremendous influence in her party and is seen by many as key to resolving the status of Biden’s candidacy, has let it be known in the days since his disastrous debate performance that she is skeptical that the President can win. And his loss, she fears, could cost her party its chance to win back the House, potentially its only firewall against a second Trump presidency.

“Kamala Harris trails four other Democrats who perform better than Biden in swing states versus Trump” via Alex Miller of The Washington Times – Vice President Harris, the most likely “Plan B” for Democrats if Biden drops out of the race, doesn’t perform as well as four other Democratic alternatives in matchups against Trump in key battleground states. The draft memo from BlueLabs Analytics says Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer all outperform Harris. They were singled out for holding a five-point lead over Biden across the battleground states in contests against Trump.

“Behind the curtain: Top Dems now believe Biden will exit” via Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen of Axios – Several top Democrats privately tell us the rising pressure of party congressional leaders and close friends will persuade Biden to decide to drop out of the presidential race, as soon as this weekend. The 81-year-old President, now self-isolating with COVID, remains publicly dug in. But privately, the Democrats tell us he’s resigned to mounting pressure, bad polls, and untenable scrutiny, making it impossible to continue his campaign. The private message, distilled to its bluntest form: The top leaders of his party, his friends, and key donors believe he can’t win, can’t change public perceptions of his age and acuity, and can’t deliver congressional majorities.

“Biden spokesperson shoots down ‘baseless’ Axios story on dropping out” via Isaac Schorr of Mediaite – A spokesperson for Biden’s re-election campaign shot down a report suggesting that his team believes that “it’s now when not if” the President announces he’s dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. “Joe Biden is his party’s nominee. He’s the President of the United States. He’s running for re-election. Baseless conjecture from anonymous sources isn’t a scoop,” he wrote. “Tonight, a convicted felon will talk about how he’ll make people’s lives worse if he gains power. Let’s focus.” Biden has continued to perform abysmally in the polls since last month’s disastrous debate with former President Trump and he faces growing pressure from prominent Democrats to pass the torch.

“Jamie Raskin is latest Democrat to suggest Biden should reconsider campaign” via Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times – U.S. Rep. Raskin of Maryland, a key member of the House Committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, sent Biden a four-page letter this month that compared the 81-year-old Commander in Chief to a tiring baseball pitcher and urged him to consult with fellow Democrats about whether to continue his campaign. Raskin opened his letter, dated July 6 and obtained by The New York Times, by writing that he shared Biden’s “mad love for American democracy and freedom.” The letter, the authenticity of which Raskin confirmed, begins with nearly three pages of lavish praise for Biden.

“Biden infuriates Democrats with post-COVID “I’m sick” tweet” via Andrew Solender of Axios – Congressional Democrats were baffled Wednesday when Biden’s campaign X account posted “I’m sick” as a fundraising appeal just after the 81-year-old President tested positive for COVID-19. The post – which exemplifies what many lawmakers feel has been the campaign’s tone-deafness since the debate – only adds to Biden’s rapidly deepening isolation on Capitol Hill. “I doubt Joe Biden approved that tweet. Not helpful at all,” said one House Democrat who has stayed largely silent on Biden’s candidacy since the debate. The lawmaker added: “They need to read the room.”

“Prospect of Trump’s return hangs over European security summit” via Laurence Norman and Max Colchester of The Wall Street Journal – The coming election, with the growing prospect of a return of Trump to the White House, promises to have profound repercussions for Europe’s security, future trans-Atlantic relations and the conflict in Ukraine – changes with which European leaders are starting to grapple. On Monday, Trump’s pick of Vance as his running mate reinforced a sense in Europe that Trump’s return to office could mean a dramatic drop in U.S. aid for Ukraine and a push to force Kyiv into peace talks with the Kremlin. It could also mean a U.S. pivot in defense priorities.

“Rick Scott presses Biden on Secret Service failings that led to Trump shooting” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – Florida’s junior Senator still wants answers about how a gunman was able to shoot Trump and three others, killing one, at a Pennsylvania rally. “It is now clear to every American that there were gross failures in the leadership of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal law enforcement agencies that led to the assassination attempt, murder and severe injuries that occurred at this event,” U.S. Sen. Scott wrote Biden. “It is a miracle that President Trump is alive and well, but absolutely inexcusable that the deranged would-be assassin had a direct line of sight to the former President and the leading candidate for President of the United States.”

“Multiple failures, multiple investigations: Unraveling the attempted assassination of Trump” via Colleen Long, Mike Balsamo, Michael R. Sisak and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press – The young man was pacing around the edges of the Trump campaign rally, shouldering a big backpack and peering into the lens of a range finder toward the rooftops behind the stage where the former president would stand within the hour. Unlike the other rallygoers, his behavior was so odd that local law enforcement took notice, radioed their concerns and snapped a photo. But then he vanished. The image was circulated by officers stationed outside the security perimeter on that hot, sunny Saturday afternoon. But the man didn’t appear again until witnesses saw him climbing up the side of a squat manufacturing building within 135 meters (157 yards) from the stage.

“Secret Service spotted Trump rally shooter on roof 20 minutes before gunfire erupted” via Pierre Thomas, Rachel Scott, Allison Pecorin, Aaron Katersky, Jack Date, Luke Barr, and Josh Margolin of ABC News – Law enforcement officials investigating the assassination attempt on Trump told lawmakers Wednesday that 20 minutes passed between the time U.S. Secret Service snipers first spotted the gunman on a rooftop and the time shots were fired at Trump. Officials said the snipers spotted the suspect on the roof of a building outside the security zone at the rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, at 5:52 p.m. ET. The shooting happened at 6:12 p.m. ET, 20 minutes later.

“Trump rally gunman purportedly left message on gaming platform before shooting” via Aaron Katersky, Jack Date, Josh Margolin, Pierre Thomas, and Kevin Shalvey of ABC News – Investigators working to determine a motive behind the attempted assassination of Trump are examining a message left on a gaming platform site purported to have been authored by the suspect. Investigators found a post on the gaming platform Steam that is credited to the suspected shooter. The post reads, “July 13 will be my premiere; watch as it unfolds.” Investigators are working to determine whether the post is legitimate. Investigators also found internet searches for Trump and Biden on Crooks’s phone. Crooks had searched for the dates of Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and those of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“Louisiana Governor posits that the Ten Commandments could have stopped would-be Trump assassin” via Sara Cline of The Associated Press – Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry suggested that if the Ten Commandments had been on display in the classroom or school of Thomas Matthew Crooks then the 20-year-old may not have tried to assassinate Trump. “I would submit that maybe if the Ten Commandments were hanging on (Crooks’) wall in the school that he was in, then maybe he wouldn’t have taken a shot at the President. How about that?” Landry said in a video interview with Nexstar Media at the RNC. Landry recently signed into law a requirement that there be a poster-size display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms by Jan. 1.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“Group backing recreational pot amendment raises another $314K as Ron DeSantis ramps up attack messaging” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics – The political committee sponsoring a ballot initiative allowing recreational marijuana collected nearly $314,000 in new donations. The report, which covered the second week of July, showed that most new contributions to Smart & Safe Florida, supporting Amendment 3, came from two companies involved in the marijuana business. Verano Holdings, which is based in Chicago, donated $250,000. Oregon-based Dutchie gave $50,000. Verano already has 77 medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida and recently just opened new locations in Miami-Dade and Pasco counties. Verano gave $2.25 million to Smart & Safe Florida in late March. The company website describes Verano as an “active supporter” of the effort to pass Amendment 3.

“Never mind the campaign … Rubio challenges Dems to remove Biden from office” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – For Florida’s senior Senator, Democrats are asking the wrong questions about their embattled President. Per Rubio, the matter isn’t whether Biden should run for four more years. Rather, it’s whether the President has the stamina to stay in office four more hours, as Rubio posted to X. “If democrats believe Biden doesn’t have the mental acuity to be their candidate, how can they allow him to continue to be our President?” Biden is currently recovering from COVID-19 at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after revealing that he had a positive diagnosis for the virus.

“Nikki Fried still wants to ‘deliver’ Florida for Biden, even as leading Dems want him off the ticket” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – If the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party has any concerns about Biden’s competence, she’s still not saying. That’s true even if many other leading Democrats say it’s time to go. “President Biden has delivered for Florida, and we need to deliver for him.” That’s a takeaway from a Fried press call. By the end of the call, the Chair seemingly hedged her bets in response to a follow-up question to our original query when informed that Democrats were talking in Central Florida about how Biden must go.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

“Sabrina Bousbar touts work for Biden’s administration, labels Anna Paulina Luna an ‘extremist’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Democratic congressional candidate Bousbar is touting her work for Biden in a new video ad. “No one is more prepared than Sabrina Bousbar,” the ad’s narrator states in the 30-second spot. “That’s why President Biden called Sabrina the ‘lifeblood of our democracy,’ trusting her to be on the front lines of pandemic response and helping Americans recover from natural disasters.” Bousbar served as a senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. The ad debuted on digital and streaming platforms.

“Vern Buchanan raises $243K as Eddie Speir turns to his academy Board for donations” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – U.S. Rep. Buchanan continues raising money rapidly, even as Primary challenger Speir’s fundraising trails off. The Longboat Key Republican, in the second quarter, raised nearly $243,000 as he runs for a 10th term in Congress representing Florida’s 16th Congressional District. Speir, meanwhile, raised just over $7,500, mostly from his private school’s Board. He also continued the habit of sending family members rent and campaign salaries. Meanwhile, another self-funder may shake up the Democratic Primary in the district. Manatee County lawyer Trent Miller reported a $50,000 candidate loan, more than perennial Democratic candidate Jan Schneider has raised throughout the election cycle.

“Lois Frankel adds $264K toward CD 22 defense as GOP trio amasses cash before Primary” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Democratic U.S. Rep. Frankel raised $264,000 last quarter to keep her seat in Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, tapping a variety of corporate, political and private donors while spending little compared to her GOP challengers. She received hundreds of personal donations bundled by pro-Israel group AIPAC of between $200 and $6,600, the maximum allowable by law, representing $3,300 apiece for the Primary and General Elections. As of June 30, she had $1.5 million left. On the other side of the aisle, Republicans Dan Franzese, Andrew Guttman and Deborah Adeimy compete for the party nomination with varying outside monetary support.

“Carlos Giménez outraises CD 27 challenger threefold, ends Q2 with $1M” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Giménez tapped a variety of deep-pocketed donors to outraise his lone Democratic challenger in Florida’s 28th Congressional District, Phil Ehr, three times over in the second quarter of 2024. Between April 1 and June 30, Giménez added $158,500 to his campaign coffers. He wiped out those gains by spending $160,000 but still entered July with more than $1 million. Giménez and Ehr both took ample contributions from donors outside CD 28, which spans a southern portion of Miami-Dade County, including Homestead, Florida City, and Monroe County. But the incumbent enjoyed support from a far wealthier donor base. He received personal checks totaling $6,600 – the maximum allowable by law, representing $3,300 apiece for the Primary and General Elections – considered separate races – from several noteworthy figures.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

“Kim Kendall seems like she’s running for head bridge burner, not HD 18” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics – Tallahassee and Jacksonville area advocacy groups, business leaders, and lobby firms might want to think twice before answering Kendall’s call. That’s because her pleas for support and accompanying promises to deliver are only valid until they’re not. To understand, let’s take a look first at a negative mail piece her campaign for House District 18 dropped recently attacking her GOP Primary opponent Nick Primrose. The mailer targeted Primrose for being endorsed by Americans for Prosperity (AFP), laughably insinuating that their endorsement means Primrose is anti-Trump.

“Joe Gruters, Fiona McFarland endorse Sarah Lodge in Sarasota Hospital Board race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Some prominent Sarasota lawmakers want the Chair of the local Hospital Board to remain in place. Sen. Gruters and Rep. McFarland, both Sarasota Republicans, are endorsing Lodge for re-election to her Central District Seat 1 post on the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board. “Sarah’s dedication to ensuring those in our community receive the best possible medical care is unmatched,” Gruters said. “She has a proven track record of delivering results for Sarasota County and has my full endorsement.” A news release announcing the endorsements called the lawmakers “conservative stalwarts.”

– STATEWIDE –



“State announces another round of Medicaid managed care contracts” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics – After months of behind-the-scenes negotiations meant to keep its Medicaid bid out of courts, Florida health officials announced they would be extending Medicaid managed care contracts to three additional companies. A notice published Thursday afternoon shows that Aetna Better Health of Florida, United Healthcare of Florida and Molina Healthcare will maintain a footprint in Florida’s lucrative Medicaid market. Aetna and United will retain their current Medicaid-managed care operations under the new announcement. Molina Healthcare will have a contract in heavily populated Miami-Dade County and Monroe County. Still, it will no longer be a contracted Medicaid-managed care provider for Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Sarasota counties.

“‘It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy’: Fried says DeSantis has no political ‘future’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – Fried is dismissing potential political plans of the state’s Republican Governor, saying relegation to political obscurity is what he deserves. “His political future is over. He has no path,” Fried said. “The people across this country rejected the MAGA extremism, they rejected the six-week abortion ban, they rejected the all-out assault on our education and book banning,” Fried added. “And so now that Trump has given the nod to JD that he is going to be MAGA 2.0, I truly don’t know where Ron goes from here, and quite honestly, on behalf of myself as a Floridian, it couldn’t happen to a nicer person.”

“Florida’s new weekly unemployment claims jump for first time in over a month” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – Florida has been on a roll, with first-time weekly unemployment claims dropping for about the past month. But the newest figures showed initial jobless figures in Florida have increased for the first time in five weeks. There were 7,687 new jobless claims in Florida for the week ending July 12, according to U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) figures. That’s an increase from the previous week of 1,135 claims before seasonal adjustments. Weekly first-time jobless claims fluctuated week to week for most of this year until the middle of June when a streak of declining claims began.

– D. C. MATTERS –

“Secret Service Director has ‘no intention’ of stepping down despite pressure” via Mary Whitfill Roeloffs of Forbes – The Secret Service is under fire for what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly called a “failure” that allowed a gunman to fire several shots toward former President Trump over the weekend. Still, agency Director Kimberly Cheatle reiterated that she has no plans to resign from her post despite calls from a growing number of elected officials. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said Cheatle has “no intentions to step down” and cited the importance of “continuity” in leadership. He said Cheatle is “fiercely committed to transparency in leading the Secret Service through the internal investigation and strengthening the agency through lessons learned in these important internal and external reviews.”

“More than 200 congressional staffers sign letter protesting Benjamin Netanyahu address” via Brad Dress of The Hill – More than 200 anonymous staff members across 122 Democratic and Republican congressional offices signed a letter this week calling for Congress to protest or boycott Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech next week on Capitol Hill, citing concerns about the ongoing war in Gaza. The letter, organized by the Congressional Progressive Staff Association and signed by 230 House and Senate staffers, said speaking out against Netanyahu’s July 24 joint address to Congress was an “issue of morality” and not politics. “Citizens, students, and lawmakers across the country and the world have spoken out against the actions of Mr. Netanyahu in his War on Gaza,” the letter reads.

“VA warns Congress that benefits payments are at risk due to projected $15B budget shortfall” via Rebecca Kheel of Military.com – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) expects to be nearly $15 billion short of what it needs to pay for benefits and health care this year and next, in part because more veterans are using VA services than expected, officials told Congress this week. An increase in benefits claims driven by the PACT Act could leave VA benefits accounts $2.9 billion short this year. Meanwhile, health care accounts could be nearly $12 billion short next year because of higher-than-expected staffing and prescription drug costs, among other factors. In a statement, the VA said it is working with the White House and Congress to address the budget shortfalls in a way that doesn’t harm veterans.

“Biden allies retaliated against a Dem who called for him to step aside” via Sarah Ferris, Ally Mutnik and Elena Schneider of POLITICO – Democrats in Michigan cut off a vulnerable House Democrat from a major part of campaign operations after she called last week for Biden to step down from the ticket. Officials reversed that decision after facing questions from POLITICO. U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, a first-term Democrat who flipped a traditionally Republican seat in 2022, was booted last week from a coordinated effort between the Biden campaign and the state party to elect candidates up and down the ticket, according to four people with knowledge of the situation, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly about private discussions. It happened soon after she called for Biden to step aside, those people said, which angered many Democrats behind the scenes.

“Hunter Biden says Aileen Cannon’s ruling that ended Trump’s classified documents case should help him as well” via Marshall Cohen of CNN – Biden on Thursday asked judges to throw out his gun convictions and dismiss his pending tax charges, citing the controversial recent ruling from Judge Cannon that ended the classified documents case against Trump and threw into question the validity of special counsels like the one prosecuting the President’s son. Lawyers representing Biden’s son filed separate motions in federal courts in Delaware, where he was convicted last month of three felony gun offenses, and in California, where he’s expected to go on trial this Fall for nine alleged tax crimes. This is the latest fallout from Cannon’s shock ruling, which found that the Justice Department special counsel who prosecuted Trump was unconstitutionally appointed and unlawfully funded. That special counsel, Jack Smith, is appealing the decision.

“SpaceX launches to International Space Station are under independent NASA review after rare Falcon 9 rocket failure” via Elizabeth Howell of Space – NASA will perform its own reauthorization of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 before the rocket launches its next astronaut crew or cargo mission. Falcon 9 experienced a rare failure during an engine burn of the SpaceX rocket’s second stage due to an oxygen leak during a launch on Thursday (July 11). A mandatory mishap investigation is ongoing. SpaceX, however, asked the FAA to allow for future launches under a “public safety determination,” meaning the launch posed no risk to public safety.

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James briefly hospitalized after a fall near his home” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post – James fell outside his residence in late June and was briefly hospitalized, the Mayor’s Office said. The Mayor’s fall sparked a diverse set of rumors on various message boards in the days before and after the July Fourth holiday. His office has denied those rumors, clarifying what it says happened. “Keith James was disoriented and fell near his home shortly after getting out of a ride-share vehicle,” James’ office said in a statement emailed to The Palm Beach Post. “He suffered a minor injury to his elbow and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He was treated for his injury and returned home with his wife, who was with him.”

“Broward School Board elections could shift political direction, school closures” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – Five Broward School Board members are facing challenges this year in a pivotal election that could help determine whether some schools stay open or closed and whether the Board’s political makeup shifts left or right. The Aug. 20 election is on paper nonpartisan. Still, political affiliation has become a significant factor since 2022, when DeSantis replaced four Democratic School Board members with four Republicans, giving Republicans a brief 5-4 majority. There is a 6-3 Democrat majority, and two DeSantis appointees, Torey Alston and Daniel Foganholi, are running against well-funded Democrats. Two Democrat Board members, Sarah Leonardi and Debbi Hixon, have Republican challengers, while a more conservative Democrat is challenging Democrat Jeff Holness.

“‘Her heritage was important to her.’ Miami preservationist, historian Enid Pinkney dead at 92” via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald – Pinkney died Thursday at age 92, her nephew Gary Allen confirmed. Pinkney’s passion for preserving the history of Miami’s Black pioneers, landmarks and distinguished citizens can be felt throughout the city. “Her heritage was important to her, so she carried herself in a dignified way,” Allen said, calling her “the queen.” “Her heart was authentic when it came to historic preservation. Her work shows that. She did that tirelessly without expecting anything.” Without Pinkney, landmarks like the Historic Hampton House would have been demolished. The same goes for the Miami Circle at Brickell Pointe and the Lemon City Cemetery. In the eyes of many Black Miamians, she personified the pride and diligence necessary to preserve their heritage.

“South Florida takes home sales hit in June as inventory swells” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – South Florida’s housing market was sluggish in June, as single-family home sales and even condominium sales were well off the mark from a year ago. The “Elliman Report,” which analyzes monthly home sales, found June was a gut-punch for home sales for Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. “Newly signed contracts declined annually for the fourth time as new listings have been added annually each month since September” in South Florida. Palm Beach County had the roughest June among the South Florida counties as there was a whopping 21.3% decrease in single-family home sales compared to June 2023. In raw numbers, that’s a drop from 347 home-sale contracts signed in June 2023 to 273 signed contracts closing on home sales a month ago.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“Brevard County’s proposed budget rises to $2.24B, with reduced property tax rate” via Dave Berman of Florida Today – Brevard County Manager Frank Abbate is asking the County Commission to increase next year’s budget by nearly 10% from the one Commissioners approved a year ago to pay for such items as widening Ellis Road in Melbourne, upgrades to the county jail and fixing miles of sidewalks across the county. But while the budget is proposed to increase to $2.24 billion, the proposed property tax rate decreases due to rising property values and new construction. Because of limits on how much a property’s value for taxing purposes can increase each year, some homeowners could see a drop in the county portion of their property tax bill for the coming year, even if the market value of the property soared.

“Longtime Satellite Beach City Manager announces resignation for private sector job” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today – Longtime Satellite Beach City Manager Courtney Barker announced she is stepping down early next month for a job in the private sector. Barker has run the city’s daily operations since 2013. She made the formal announcement at a City Council meeting, calling the job for a local residential developer a “huge opportunity.” “It’s a big financial impact to me, myself, and my family, and it’s just not something I could say no to,” she told Council members. “I am definitely going to miss you. I’m going to really miss my staff. We built one of the best teams I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

“UCF athletics receives $2.5M pledge from Wayne Densch Trust” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel – The University of Central Florida’s (UCF) football practice fields will be renamed the Wayne Densch Practice Complex in honor of a $2.5 million pledge from the Wayne Densch Charitable Trust. It’s all part of a commitment from Densch, a former Knights supporter and Orlando business owner who died in 1994 through his charitable trust. “Mr. Densch’s handshake commitment to former Athletic Director Gene McDowell to donate $1M to help save the UCF football team in 1985 is a key cornerstone of his legacy in our community,” John, Michael and Len Williams, trustees of the Wayne Densch Charitable Trust said in a statement.





– LOCAL: TB –

“‘We are St. Pete!’: Rays stadium, redevelopment approved by City Council” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times – The Sunshine City will never be the same. The St. Petersburg City Council narrowly approved a deal Thursday to build a $1.3 billion stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a city-redefining project for the 65 acres around it called the Historic Gas Plant District. After three hours of presentations and discussion, Council members voted 5-3 to approve a dozen legally binding documents between the city, Pinellas County, the Rays, and their development partner, Hines.

“Democrat says Andrew Warren is misleading voters in Hillsborough prosecutor race” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times – The Hillsborough state attorney’s race is primarily seen as a contest between Democrat Warren, who was ousted from the job, and Republican Suzy Lopez, appointed by DeSantis to replace him. As they trade barbs, though, the third candidate in the race is taking shots at Warren. Elizabeth Martinez Strauss, the fellow Democrat challenging Warren in the August Primary, has called him a “risky candidate” because DeSantis could suspend him again if he were elected. This week, there came new drama: Strauss filed a complaint against Warren with the State Elections Commission, alleging that he had accused her of “dishonest, negative attacks.” The complaint cited a state law that says candidates can face a fine if they make a false statement about an opponent.

“Tampa Mayor Jane Castor unveils $1.8 billion budget. Here’s what’s in it.” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times – Mayor Castor on Thursday proposed what she called “a status quo budget,” maintaining current service levels with little left over to meet the demands posed by an influx of new residents and a backlog of maintenance projects. “We are in good shape,” Castor, who won re-election last year, said in a speech at Old City Hall. “However, with current levels of revenue, I want to be clear, it will not address many of our gaps and growth challenges.” In Tampa, which has transformed from a sleepy port town to a millennial mecca in recent years, housing demand continues to dwarf supply, public transit offerings are bare-bones, and streets are particularly hazardous for pedestrians and cyclists. Castor said that housing and transportation continue to be central focuses of city spending.

“Hillsborough schools plan to sue county over November referendum denial” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times – School districts across Florida often turn to voters for extra tax revenue to better pay their faculty and staff. Across the state, these local-option property tax referendums have proven highly popular. But not in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough voters narrowly defeated a 2022 ballot question, leaving the district less competitive with its neighbors in searching for new teachers.

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“Escambia County crews cleaned up Commissioner’s private property. Who sent them to do it?” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal – Last November, Escambia County District 3 Commissioner Lumon May said he hired people to trim trees and clear overgrowth on two vacant, family-owned lots on W. Yonge Street in Pensacola, something he does periodically when they become overgrown or overrun with trash and debris. Not long after private crews cleared the properties, someone made an anonymous tip to the Escambia County Clerk and Comptroller’s Office that the Commissioner had used county employees and inmate work crews to pick up and haul off the mounds of yard debris left behind from the cleanup of his private, family-owned properties. A grand jury was convened in April to hear the matter and they determined “there is insufficient evidence to establish that probable cause exists that a crime was committed,” and returned a No True Bill, meaning no indictment should be filed.

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“Sarasota City Commission unanimously approves code changes regulating solar facilities” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – New provisions regulating solar facilities across the city are officially in the books with a stamp of approval from the Sarasota City Commission. The Commission unanimously approved changes in the zoning code and the comprehensive plan that adds solar utilities as a future land use classification in certain zoning districts on second reading Monday. The language permits solar facilities in the industrial general and industrial heavy zone districts and aims to encourage construction. The revisions respond to a state mandate that requires municipalities to include solar facilities in their future land use classifications.

“Sarasota School Board candidates say students, teachers are top priorities” via Bob Mudge of the Venice Gondolier – Education should be student-centered and teachers need a raise. The Sarasota County School Board candidates who attended a League of Women Voters of Sarasota County forum agreed on those issues and a few others but disagreed on several more. Liz Barker, running for the District 2 seat, and District 3 incumbent Tom Edwards and opponent Thomas Babicz participated in the event at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library in South Venice. Barker’s opponent, incumbent Karen Rose, and Greg Wood, the third candidate in the District 3 race, declined to participate, moderator Carol Hartz said. Edwards made a point of their absence when he said he thinks the election is about trust.

– TOP OPINION –

“Criticize Trump, but don’t demonize him” via David French of The New York Times – The night of the attack on Trump, I wrote a short post that ended like this: “There has rarely been a better time to love our enemies, to pray for our nation and to remember – during one of the most fraught political campaigns in generations – that each and every one of us is a human being, created in the image of God.”

I can have compassion for a person, but I can still possess a genuine conviction that he’s corrupt. There is a difference between dehumanization and disagreement.

I am not dehumanizing Trump when I say that he’s been found responsible for sexually abusing a woman and then defaming his victim. It’s not dehumanizing to say that he defied the lawful results of the 2020 Election and instigated an ultimately violent attempt to change the outcome. Nor is it dehumanizing to say that it was morally grotesque for him to conceal a hush-money payment to a porn star.

If the truth about a person is terrible, then the moral responsibility is on the person who committed the bad acts, not on the people who inform the public of the truth.

Nor is it dehumanizing to argue that Trump policies are dangerous. If you believe that a politician’s proposed policies will harm vulnerable people or put national security at risk, it’s imperative that you speak out.

At the same time, however, we must not resort to cruelty, and our call for peaceful remedies should be just as clear as our loudest alarms. And at no point should extremist rhetoric from one side justify extremist rhetoric from the other. Truth and reason are the answers to extremism, not a competing extreme.

A different way of putting it is that we can argue both that Trump is a threat to the American constitutional system and that American democracy has all the tools it needs to defeat Trump. We must still treat Trump (or any other opponent) as a person, mindful that there is a profound difference between critiquing his actions and ideas and diminishing his fundamental worth.

– OPINIONS –

”It’s time for Democrats to hold hands and jump” via Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times – Ever since Biden’s calamitous debate last month, many Democrats who’ve lost faith in his candidacy have been frozen, fearing mutually assured destruction. They want Biden to step aside, but they worry that if they call on him to leave the race and he refuses, he’ll be left even weaker against Trump than he is right now. “The worst of all worlds is if half the members come out for him withdrawing, either in individual news conferences or even as a group, but then he doesn’t do anything,” one member of Congress said. But if that’s the worst of all worlds, the one we’re in now is a close second. Of all the party factions, only donors have been vocal about the need for a new candidate, which has let the Biden camp paint calls for his exit as elitist interference with the will of the voters. With relatively few elected officials defecting, both Biden and his remaining supporters have been able to pretend that most Democrats are still behind him.

“I grew up in Appalachia too. Vance is a hillbilly phony” via Caleb Miller of The Daily Beast – When viewed from a distance, the arc of my life looks remarkably similar to his. Unlike Vance, my story starts in Appalachia. I was born in 1997, one town over from Coal City, which doesn’t have luxuries like hospitals. My parents were White, but that was their only advantage. My father is chronically ill and disabled. After getting a hysterectomy and on the advice of her doctors, my mother started taking OxyContin. This prescription turned into an addiction that would carry her to an early grave. But the problem with Vance’s conception of the American Dream is that it is just a dream. A fiction. A convincing lie that successful people tell themselves to claim all the credit for their accomplishments. I believed this lie for a while. It helped me to deal with survivor’s guilt, or whatever one should call the feelings that come with moving away from Coal City. But it’s important to recognize that taking all the credit discounts, the influence our communities, the government, and sheer dumb luck have on our outcomes.

“The seven thinkers and groups that have shaped Vance’s unusual worldview” via Ian Ward of POLITICO – Vance represents something genuinely unusual for the MAGA movement: A national Republican who is deeply enmeshed with the elite world of the conservative intellectual movement – or what’s sometimes termed for convenience as “the New Right” or “the dissident right.” As Vance himself confessed earlier this year, he is “plugged into a lot of weird, right-wing subcultures.” His transition from a Never-Trump conservative to a MAGA firebrand was influenced by his relationships with a handful of niche conservative writers and thinkers. Among them are people who push for post-liberal regime change, some who pine for the cultural conservatism of Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, and one outright monarchist. This cohort espouses a variety of sometimes competing viewpoints, but they are bound together by the belief that the liberal project of “progress” has, in fact, been a mistake.

“Universal: New ‘unlimited’ Florida-resident ticket allows entry through mid-December” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel – Universal Orlando is introducing a Florida-resident ticket offer that allows repeated entry to Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios theme parks through Dec. 18. Its price is $199. Buyers can freely move between the two parks with this ticket, the Florida Unlimited Days Ticket. These tickets will include the parks’ holiday celebrations (Grinchmas, parade, and more), which begin Nov. 22. Universal Studios park recently has added the Mega Movie Parade and “CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular” nighttime show with drones, prancing fountains, projections and pyrotechnics. It also opened DreamWorks Land, a retheming and enhancement of its former KidZone area using characters from “Shrek,” “Kung Fu Panda,” and other animated films.

