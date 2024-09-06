Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.6.24

Good Friday morning.

—@JonathanWeisman: In front of the titans of finance in NYC today, (Donald) Trump said many many things. They applauded. This is one of them. “Global warming. I say the ocean is going to go down 100th of an inch within the next 400 years. That’s not our problem. Our problem is nuclear warming.”

—@BillScher: I’m not saying I’ve seen enough, but it’s probably time for Dems to shovel money into Florida and Texas

—@JasonWeidaFL: To combat the lies and disinformation surrounding Florida’s abortion laws, @AHCA_FL has launched an improved transparency page. The page further clarifies the laws and regulations for abortion in Florida.

—@JacobOgles: Totally normal for a state health administration site to include data on political donations to support a ballot initiative on abortion rights.

“Orange County Commissioner gives hundreds of free tickets to husband’s nonprofit” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Since 2021, Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe has given her husband’s nonprofit more than 650 free tickets to some of Orlando’s hottest concerts and sporting events, from Bad Bunny to the Rolling Stones, according to a Florida Politics investigation.

County Commissioners are granted access to the Orange County Mayor’s box in Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center, where the Orlando Magic play. The county’s rules say Commissioners and the Mayor can donate tickets to nonprofit leaders, and Uribe did just that — to her husband, Kevin Sutton, who runs the small nonprofit All-Star Dads.

So far this year, All-Star Dads received four $195 tickets to a performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, four $220 tickets to the two-night show for Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, six $150 tickets to Blink 182, a dozen $160 tickets to the USA versus Brazil soccer game, several $125 tickets to the Rolling Stones and more.

About 10 times since 2023, the nonprofit has received 16 tickets apiece for a single sporting event, either to the Orlando Magic, a minor league hockey game, or the local arena football team. The records show that just one recent NBA ticket was valued at $137. That means 16 were worth about $2,200 to use the exclusive county box seats.

Some tickets were valued at around $50 to $60, while others exceeded $200. All-Star Dads received access to shows that fans had trouble buying tickets for, like the Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour, for which Ticketmaster charged $5,000 in some cities because demand was so high.

According to the organization’s social media posts, All-Star Dads sometimes actively sold tickets for more than they were worth.

“Kamala Harris raised over $300 million in August, extending cash windfall” via Natasha Korecki and Carol E. Lee of NBC News — Harris’ political operation raised more than $300 million in August — more than twice as much as Trump’s operation gathered in the same period. The sources did not specify the exact fundraising haul. Still, the more than $300 million figure, which includes the campaign and related entities, signals that the breakneck pace of fundraising has not slowed since money began gushing in upon President Joe Biden’s July 21 announcement that he would step aside from seeking the Democratic nomination.

“How (and why) Donald Trump is targeting Gen Z men” via Dan Pfeiffer of The Message Box — A gender gap this significant means that Harris has strong support from women, but it also means that Trump has strong support from men. Democrats typically do better with women, and Republicans do better with men. Since there are more women than men (and they turn out at higher rates), this benefits Democrats. It’s why they have won the popular vote in all but one presidential election since 1988. The gender gap in this race is not surprising. Harris is popular, broadly appealing and inspiring. She is running against a misogynist found by a jury to have committed rape in the first presidential election after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Notably, however, the gender gap is the largest among Gen Z voters.

Harris-Walz continues ad blitz with another Project 2025 spot — The Harris-Walz campaign is releasing its second in a series of ads slamming policies outlined in the conservative Project 2025 policy blueprint. The latest spot, “Backward,” focuses on “Trump’s extreme plans and the devastating impact they would have on Black Americans: stripping away voting rights protections, eliminating the Department of Education, monitoring women’s pregnancies, banning abortion nationwide and ripping away health care coverage from millions of Americans.” The ad will air during high-viewership sporting events in battleground states, including Michigan vs. Texas on Sept. 7, the Falcons-Steelers NFL season opener on Sept. 8, Major League Baseball prime-time, and more. The overarching ad campaign is backed by a $370 million spend on digital and television platforms.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Trump urges Americans to vote for him on policy even if they dislike him personally” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — At a town hall Wednesday night, Trump asked Americans to vote for him on policy grounds even if they dislike him as a person. Trump was commenting on Harris’ prior stance that she would ban fracking. “There’s no chance that she’s gonna allow it,” Trump told the Pennsylvania audience during the Hannity town hall. “You can’t take the chance. You have no chance. You’ve got to vote for me, even if you don’t like me. You know?” Trump had warned that Pennsylvania has tens of thousands of jobs at stake in the fracking industry. “If she won, you’re not gonna have any fracking in Pennsylvania,” he said. Trump’s criticism comes after the Vice President said during an interview that her “values” haven’t changed since she opposed the operation during the 2020 Democratic Primary.

“Judge accuses Trump lawyers of trying to delay release of new evidence” via Andrew Goudsward of Reuters — A U.S. judge accused Trump’s lawyers of trying to stop potentially damaging evidence of his effort to overturn his 2020 Election loss from becoming public before the Nov. 5 election, while acknowledging the case would not go to trial before then. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also gave prosecutors what is likely their last chance to divulge evidence in the case before the election, ordering Special Counsel Jack Smith to respond by Sept. 26 to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that former Presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution. Thomas Windom, a prosecutor in Smith’s office, told Chutkan prosecutors were prepared to reveal potentially new evidence in their filing to argue that their remaining case against Trump is not affected by the high court’s ruling and should proceed to trial.

“Matt Damon, Lin-Manuel Miranda to headline NYC Harris fundraiser” via Hadriana Lowenkron and Amanda L Gordon of Bloomberg — Damon and Miranda will appear at a campaign fundraiser for Harris as she looks to expand her cash advantage over Trump. Tickets to the Sept. 18 dinner in New York are going for $25,000 per person. Miranda and Damon’s involvement reflects the Harris campaign’s efforts to lean on celebrities to energize voters and donors through Election Day. “It is all hands on deck to make sure democracy continues to exist in this country,” Luis A. Miranda Jr., Lin-Manuel’s father, the Chair of Latino Victory and who is co-hosting the event, said. The Harris campaign has more than a dozen fundraisers scheduled in September, with Harris allies, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and members of Congress, fanning out across the country to persuade major donors to contribute to her campaign.

“Hunter Biden pleads guilty in tax case, avoiding trial after all” via Betsy Woodruff Swan and Melanie Mason of POLITICO — Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to tax evasion and other tax crimes in an eleventh-hour about-face that surprised prosecutors as a trial was about to begin. The plea avoided a second trial for the President’s son, who has been under federal investigation for six years. That sprawling probe scrutinized his lucrative business deals with foreign companies and his lengthy struggles with drug addiction, and earlier this Summer in Delaware, it resulted in Biden being found guilty on gun-related charges. The tax trial could have given the public a detailed look at Biden’s work for Burisma, a scandal-plagued Ukrainian energy firm, and a now-bankrupt Chinese conglomerate. Republicans have seized on those deals to criticize Biden and his family, and the trial once threatened to create a political firestorm in the heat of the 2024 campaign. But the political stakes diminished after the President left the race.

“Rick Scott claims Harris uses Jewish husband as ‘cover’ for courting ‘radical antisemites’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott isn’t holding back when it comes to his latest criticisms of Harris. In remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition, Scott said Harris “thinks because her husband is Jewish it somehow gives her cover as she appeals to the radical antisemites in her party … the same people who told her not to pick a Jewish Governor to be her running mate.” Scott refers to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, respectively. Shapiro does not claim his ultimate non-selection by the Harris campaign evidenced antisemitism, saying this week he was “honored and humbled” to be considered and that Walz was an “outstanding pick” for Harris’ running mate.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell claims Scott exploits ‘trauma’ of Latino dictatorships” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Senate hopeful is countering an ad from incumbent Scott with a new ad and an accusation that he is exploiting the “trauma” of those who fled despotism in their homelands. “Rick Scott loves to use socialism as a political attack because he has no idea the pain that ideology has caused. I came to the United States from a country that suffered under a military dictatorship — this is real for me. I’ve seen firsthand what happens when politicians come for our freedoms, and I won’t let a fraud like Rick Scott take us down a path of extremism and authoritarianism. And I refuse to let him use the trauma of so many Latinos who risked everything to escape socialist dictatorships and come to America for his own political game. Floridians are fed up with Rick Scott’s extremism and 14 years of failures, and our campaign will work to make sure every voter knows they can vote for a better future in this election.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Happening today — Scott will hold a roundtable in Orlando and make a campaign announcement: at 8:45 a.m. Afterward, Scott will be available to the press immediately following the roundtable. The address will be provided upon RSVP to [email protected].

Smart & Safe Florida releases new “Yes on 3” ad — “Years” is a new ad featuring a Florida mom and teacher who knows adult-use recreational marijuana Amendment 3 means keeping her children and students safe and new tax revenue for Florida schools. “Yes on 3” will ensure marijuana in Florida is tested and safe from dangerous substances like fentanyl – all while providing billions in new tax revenue. When states legalize recreational marijuana, youth marijuana use declines & college enrollment rates increase. “Years” will air statewide across broadcast, cable, streaming, radio, and digital platforms.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Two-thirds of Florida voters say religion matters in presidential race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Many Florida voters consider the divine before entering the ballot box. That’s one takeaway from a fresh survey released by Religion News Service. A total of 67% of Sunshine State voters say religion will play a role in determining who they support in November’s presidential election between Trump and Harris. For perspective, that percentage is greater than in the five other states that got breakouts in the poll: California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. A full 21% say the religious question is “essential” to their choice. Another 28% deem it “significant,” while 18% say it’s “important.” Neither Trump nor Harris play up faith in the manner of Biden, a devout mass-attending Catholic. In other findings in the poll, 72% of Floridians say it’s “extremely” or “very important” to understand different religions, more than the other five states with breakouts and 14 points above the national average for that question.

“Harris campaign, DNC, announce unprecedented down-ballot spending” via Jessica Piper of POLITICO — Harris’ campaign and the Democratic National Committee said Tuesday they are sending nearly $25 million to support down-ballot Democrats, an earlier investment and far more money than the top of the ticket has sent in past election years. The funding, in part, reflects the Harris operation’s ability to spread money around after record fundraising over the past six weeks. But it is also a recognition of the importance of this year’s down-ballot races — which overlap with many of the swaths of the country that could decide the presidential election and whose outcomes will substantially affect how Harris or Trump will be able to govern next year. The newly announced funds come from both the Harris campaign and the DNC, with a total of $10 million each going to committees supporting Democratic candidates for House and Senate, along with $2.5 million to a national Democratic group supporting state legislative candidates and $1 million each for groups backing Democratic gubernatorial and Attorneys General candidates.

“Two Florida moms, one congressional seat and the future of MAGA” via Jessica Grose of The New York Times — On a steamy weekend in June, I went to St. Petersburg to report on the race for Congress in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. In a heavily gerrymandered and polarized country, it’s one of the few congressional races that the nonpartisan Cook Political Report highlighted as even vaguely competitive. They described the race as “likely Republican,” as Republicans typically receive six more points of the vote share than Democrats. The first-term congresswoman, Anna Paulina Luna, represents the district, which includes part of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County. While the city of St. Pete is quite blue — I was there in the middle of a vibrant Pride Week — the surrounding county is much redder. I was curious about the race because the front-runner in the Democratic Primary at the time, Whitney Fox, was a perfect foil for Rep. Luna. They’re both in their 30s, telegenic, married mothers of young children, both raised by single mothers.

“Whitney Fox challenges Anna Paulina Luna to a debate as Dems look for a flip in CD 13” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Fox is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Luna to a debate as the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District heats up. Fox, a Democrat looking to flip the Republican incumbent’s seat blue this November, is challenging Luna to “step out of her echo chamber” to face voters. She suggested the nonpartisan Suncoast Tiger Bay Club as a forum. Tiger Bay is a nonpartisan club, but its Suncoast chapter in Pinellas County, where CD 13 is located, has, in recent years, skewed left, with Republicans often skipping forums. Fox also proposed the possibility of a broadcast debate, noting that “several media outlets” have considered hosting a discussion between the two candidates.

“Associated Industries of Florida endorses 3 more legislative candidates from South Florida” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Two months after endorsing more than 100 candidates for the Legislature, Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) is adding 11 more to the list, including three candidates seeking open South Florida seats. The group now backs Democrat Barbara Sharief in Senate District 35 and Republicans Omar Blanco and Meg Weinberg for House Districts 115 and 94, respectively. “These endorsements build on the slate of strong candidates we have already announced our support for this election cycle — candidates who will fight for the best interests of Florida’s job creators and to lower costs for hardworking Floridians,” AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis said in a statement. “We know that, if elected, these individuals will work day in and day out to keep our state free and thriving, so voters can feel confident supporting them at the polls this November.”

“David Arreola won the HD 22 Democratic nomination, but residency kept him from voting in the Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Arreola, for months, stressed his deep roots in House District 22. But since March, he has lived outside the district. Records show he couldn’t vote for himself in a Democratic Primary he won over Amy Task. Now, he faces former Levy County Commissioner Chad Johnson for a battleground seat. Alachua County election records show that on March 28, Arreola shifted his voter registration to a Gainesville address in the Highland Court Manor area. The home technically sits in House District 21, represented by Rep. Yvonne Hinson, a Gainesville Democrat who won re-election without opposition.

“Seth Hyman quits State Attorney’s race in Orange, Osceola” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In the State Attorney’s race in Orange and Osceola counties, media and the public have focused chiefly on Monique Worrell, the State Attorney whom Gov. Ron DeSantis removed from office, and Andrew Bain, her DeSantis-appointed replacement. In the drama, it was easy to overlook Hyman, the Republican on the ballot who won his August Primary. Even though he is running as an independent, Bain had major Republican support, joining the Governor at news conferences. Now, Hyman has announced he is dropping out. That leaves Bain and Worrell, a Democrat, to battle alone in the November General Election for the 9th Judicial Circuit State Attorney in Orange and Osceola counties.

“Republicans won’t name replacement nominee against Andrew Bain, Monique Worrell” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Republican Party of Florida won’t name a replacement nominee in a high-profile Central Florida State Attorney race. RPOF Chair Evan Power notified Secretary of State Cord Byrd that the party would not run a candidate in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit instead. “This letter is to inform you that the members of the Republican State Executive Committee from Orange and Osceola counties voted unanimously to decline to designate a Republican nominee to fill the vacancy,” Power wrote in an official letter. The message was delivered a day after Seth Hyman withdrew from the race against Worrell and no-party-affiliated candidate Bain. Hyman has run with the endorsement of Republican Executive Committees in both Orange and Osceola counties, the two counties in the jurisdiction. He defeated attorney Thomas Feiter in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary.

“‘She shows up’: Police union endorses Alexcia Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A law enforcement union representing some 5,000 Palm Beach cops wants Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Cox to be the county’s top prosecutor. The Palm Beach Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is joining many others — including the person who holds the job now — in backing Cox for Palm Beach State Attorney. “With nearly two decades of service to the Palm Beach County community in our State Attorney’s Office, Alexcia Cox has clearly demonstrated her unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that our communities remain safe,” Palm Beach PBA President John Kazanjian said in a statement.

“Democrats on track to flip Palm Beach County Commission back to blue” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — A new poll shows Democrat Joel Flores with a significant lead over incumbent Republican Michael Barnett in the race for Palm Beach County Commission District 3. The survey, conducted from July 31 to Aug. 4 and commissioned by Cornerstone Solutions, shows Flores with 45% of likely voter support compared to Barnett’s 30%, with 24% of respondents still undecided. DeSantis appointed Barnett to the Palm Beach County Commission in January 2023, following the appointment of then-Commissioner Dave Kerner as Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner, a Democrat, had won his 2020 re-election to the County Commission with 60% of the vote. However, his departure and Barnett’s subsequent appointment by DeSantis shifted the balance of power on the Palm Beach County Commission to a Republican majority. This shift was notable in a county that has traditionally leaned strongly Democratic.

“Frank Farkas backs ‘leader we need’ Mike Harting for St. Pete City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Farkas is endorsing Harting for St. Petersburg City Council. Harting is running in District 3 to replace incumbent Ed Montanari, who is not seeking re-election due to term limits. Harting, co-owner of 3 Daughters Brewing, faces restaurateur Pete Boland in the Nov. 5 General Election after they clinched the top two spots in the August Primary, with Boland finishing slightly ahead of Harting. “Mike Harting is the leader we need on the St. Pete City Council,” Farkas said. “Through his local businesses and involvement in the community, Mike has gained a deep understanding of the issues facing our city, and we can trust him to keep taxes in check, repair our infrastructure, and bring great job creators to St. Petersburg. I fully endorse Mike Harting for City Council.”

“Kevin Cabrera backs Dariel Fernandez as ‘the right choice’ for Miami-Dade Tax Collector” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Cabrera wants to see Community Council member Fernandez elected as the county’s first voter-chosen Tax Collector. In a new endorsement, Cabrera said that Fernandez’s “vision for a more efficient and responsive Tax Collector’s Office aligns perfectly with what we need in Miami-Dade County.” “His dedication to public service and his innovative approach make him the right choice for this important role,” he added. Cabrera’s endorsement comes less than a month after Fernandez bested former Hialeah Council member Bryan Calvo in a Republican Primary with 52% of the vote. It also comes almost two years after Fernandez endorsed Cabrera for the Miami-Dade Commission, a post Fernandez sought but failed to make the runoff for in 2022.

“State parks whistleblower overwhelmed by praise and more than $207,600 in donations” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — Leaking clandestine plans to add hardscape amenities to Florida state parks cost James Gaddis his $49,000-a-year job at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. He knew the risk, but didn’t foresee the windfall of gratitude that includes more than $207,600 in donations. Gaddis, a 41-year-old single dad who works a side job on Saturdays, had set a goal of $10,000 through a GoFundMe account he set up last weekend to bridge him and his daughter until he could find another full-time job. Donations stood at $207,610 as of 7 a.m. Thursday. Two weeks ago, Gaddis couldn’t afford to replace the broken stereo in his car.

“Corporate investors may become your landlord as they buy more Florida real estate” via Evyn Moon of Fox 13 — As more people move to Florida, we know rent prices are rising, but another interesting trend is happening in the real estate market. Instead of having a private landlord, you may have a big corporation managing your rental property. Corporate investors now own hundreds of thousands of rental properties in the state, capitalizing on the state’s quick growth and minimal rental protections. Still, some residents aren’t happy with the lack of ‘mom-and-pop’ landlord management. Corporate real estate investors own well over 100,000 single-family homes in Florida, with more than 25,000 in the Tampa Bay area. There was a major spike in corporations buying properties in 2021 after the pandemic. “I think that COVID really, really changed things. Not only with acknowledgment to the interest rates, but the culture, our lifestyles, everything,” said Allie Paige, a Tampa Realtor.

“Florida closes August with notable drop in jobless claims” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida’s weekly first-time unemployment claims decreased in the final week of August, capping off a relatively stable Summer. There were 5,932 initial jobless benefit filings for the week ending Aug. 31. That’s down 479 from the previous week, which was 6,402 before seasonal adjustments. Nearly all of this Summer’s weekly first-time unemployment claims dropped except for three weeks. Most notably, the week ending Aug. 17 saw a sharp spike, with 7,549 first-time jobless claims. That was the most significant spike since the Spring. But that appears to have been a fluke since most of the Summer months saw decreasing weekly initial unemployment claims.

“Duke Energy proposes *checks notes* lower rates for 2025” via Florida Politics — Duke Energy Florida has requested lower rates for customers in 2025, part of an annual adjustment based on the cost of fuel used to generate electricity at the energy company’s power plants. The request to the Florida Public Service Commission seeks a 6% reduction while still undergoing grid improvements to enhance service reliability and strengthen security and resilience efforts. If approved, the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours would see a decrease of $9.77 on their January 2025 bill. Commercial and industrial customers would see decreased bills ranging from 5% to more than 11%. A more specific estimate is difficult to establish for commercial and industrial customers because several factors impact their bills. According to Duke, the requested reduction reflects investments in the company’s energy grid, which results in fewer outages, shorter restoration times, and new investments in solar energy.

“Joe Biden shoots down U.S. Steel takeover by Nippon Steel in a boss political move” via Charles Pierce of Esquire — The deal by which Nippon Steel would buy U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion has been an under-the-radar controversy for some time now. The President lined up against it in March, and the United Steelworkers are vigorously opposed. Both of the current major-party presidential candidates have come out against it; of course, one cannot trust the current Republican candidate as far as one can throw a hunk of pig iron. And there are national security considerations that seem insurmountable. Moreover, this is a boss political move — standing up for an iconic American company in a state on which so much is riding in November, and one that will echo throughout the industrial cities and towns in and around the Great Lakes.

“Florida Democratic Congress members want investigation into state park plans” via Emily L. Mahoney and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — In a letter to DeSantis Thursday, five of Florida’s Democratic members of Congress demanded a formal investigation into plans to build golf courses, hotels and more on nine state parks, as well as the release of public records documenting how those plans were hatched. The U.S. representatives addressed the letter to the Governor and the state’s Chief Inspector General, who is in charge of investigating fraud or other malfeasance in government.

“Rep. Laurel Lee discusses recent visit to site of Trump assassination attempt” via Corina Cappabianca of Spectrum News — Last week marked Rep. Lee’s second visit to the site of the rally where Trump was nearly assassinated. Before the official task force was created, she had gone to the site in late July as a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. “We walked the site — we actually went up on the roof where the shooter was,” Lee said. “And in some ways, it actually leaves us with more questions than we started with because it’s all the more hard to understand why a site of this size, that is small and rural, was not secured.” Lee is one of three Florida members serving on the task force, along with Republican Rep. Mike Waltz and Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz. This week, task force leaders announced they’ve officially requested transcripts of interviews conducted by local law enforcement in Butler.

“Cindy Lerner steered a no-bid Pinecrest deal to family. Now she wants control of county funds” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — As Mayor of Pinecrest, Lerner steered a no-bid government contract to a family member that allowed him to use village facilities for an event rent-free while keeping a huge chunk of the proceeds. Her actions led to a yearlong investigation by the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust (COE) that ultimately led to less than a warning. However, the case details may give voters pause when they decide at the ballot box whether to entrust her or incumbent Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado with the county’s multimillion-dollar budget. The complaint accused Lerner of using her influence to secure a deal for her first cousin, Steven Steele, to use the Hibiscus Room at the village-owned Pinecrest Gardens free of charge for a ticketed art expo and sales event.

“Lawsuit alleges former St. Lucie sheriff illegally spied on own commander with hidden cameras” via Michael Barfield of Florida Trident — James Wills, formerly the commander of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), filed the lawsuit alleging violations of Florida’s Public Whistleblower’s Act against St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson, but the specific allegations concern Pearson’s predecessor, Ken Mascara. The lawsuit alleges that in October 2022, Wills discovered covert surveillance devices in his office he suspects were used to capture private conversations, including those involving a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation into Mascara. The FDLE investigation focused on a scheme by the former sheriff to undermine his political opponent in the 2020 Election by encouraging a subordinate in the sheriff’s office to run as a straw candidate. The plot was allegedly intended to split the vote in the Republican Primary and prevent Mascara’s opponent from winning.

“Miami-based media personality says he was duped in alleged Russian disinformation scheme” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — A Miami-based media personality says he was the victim of a Russian “scheme” to influence the 2024 Election that is now the subject of a sprawling federal criminal case. The Justice Department announced charges on Wednesday against two Russian nationals working for RT, formerly known as Russia Today, over an alleged scheme to “covertly finance and direct” a Tennessee-based media company to push Russian interests online through roughly $10 million in payments – nearly 90% of the funds in the company’s accounts. The indictment alleges, without charges, that the media company’s founders knew their benefactors were Russian and still failed to register as foreign agents, “as required by law.” But Dave Rubin, a political commentator in Miami who has recently championed conservative causes with the company, wrote on social media that he “knew absolutely nothing about any of this fraudulent activity.”

“Katherine Mullinax appointed to Palm Beach County Court” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lawyer Mullinax is the newest Palm Beach County Court bench member. DeSantis appointed Mullinax, who served as General Counsel for the 15th Judicial Circuit since June 2022, to replace Judge Robert Panse in presiding over both criminal and civil cases. A Jupiter resident, Mullinax holds a juris doctor from Florida International University and a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University in Virginia. She was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2012, the same year she earned her law degree. Before her public sector work, Mullinax worked as the sole practitioner of Mullinax Law Group, a limited liability company she incorporated in March 2020 and voluntarily dissolved in January 2023. She goes by Katherine, her middle name. Her first name is Mary.

“Health Network One earns 2024 Great Place To Work® certification” via the South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report — Health Network One is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2024. This prestigious award is based entirely on feedback from current employees, with an impressive 91% of Health Network One employees affirming that it is a great place to work — 34 points higher than the average U.S. company. “We are beyond excited to become Great Place To Work-Certified™, said Lillian Crespo, VP of Human Resources at Health Network One. “At Health Network One, our employee experience is our top priority. We celebrate this achievement with deep gratitude for every team member who has contributed to making our company a truly great place to work.”

“Ron DeSantis, First Lady speak on state resources in time of need at DCF Orlando summit” via Averi Kremposky and Senait Gebregiorgis of WESH — DeSantis, along with First Lady Casey DeSantis, stopped in Orlando for the Department of Children and Families annual summit. DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris moderated the conversation around families and mentorship at the JW Marriott. A total of 2,700 people were in attendance when the Governor and First Lady talked about connecting communities with state resources. The state is working to expand mentorship opportunities with Volunteer Florida. “It is something as small, which is a big deal, is going to read to a child, just showing that you’re interested and listening and giving them value,” Casey DeSantis said.

“Orange County Tax Collector will stay in office for next four years” via Greg Fox of WESH — Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph will stay in office for the next four years. Randolph won the Democratic Primary in August and faces only a write-in candidate in November, virtually assuring he be re-elected. On Wednesday, it became official when the write-in candidate filed papers to withdraw. Randolph was first elected in 2012.

“New bill will make it easier for protected migrants to find and keep employment, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost says” via Senait Gebregiorgis of WESH — Hundreds of thousands of migrants contribute to Florida’s economy, and now there is a new push to make it easier for them to find work and keep their jobs. Congressman Frost introduced the new bill, The Work Permit Reform Act, on Thursday. It’s specifically for migrants granted temporary protected status in the United States. “These are folks who are doing any job you can think of,” Frost said. “When migrants are coming, they’re coming with different skill sets of different things and want to make sure they contribute to our country.” Central Florida community groups and leaders joined Frost when he announced his bill.

“Orlando-based Red Lobster can exit bankruptcy, judge rules” via the Orlando Sentinel — After months of dozens of restaurant closings and headlines about “endless shrimp” woes, Red Lobster is poised to soon exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved the casual seafood chain’s reorganization plan and sale to a lender group led by asset manager Fortress. Fortress, joined by co-investors TCW Private Credit and Blue Torch, created RL Investor Holdings LLC to acquire Red Lobster through bankruptcy court. Damola Adamolekun, who stepped down as P.F. Chang’s CEO in 2023, is poised to become CEO of Red Lobster with the judge’s ruling. The judge’s ruling comes just four months after Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy protection as it pursued a sale, following years of mounting losses and dwindling customers. At the same time, it struggled to keep up with competitors.

“Proposed project could convert Best Western hotel in Orlando into new affordable housing” via Brenda Argueta of Click Orlando — An Orlando hotel could be converted into new affordable housing. The proposal, submitted last month, suggests turning the Best Western hotel at 2014 W. Colonial Drive into 110 units for low-income, affordable housing “in a location where such housing is sorely needed.” The units would range from 300-350 square feet. “The purpose of the Master Plan Application is to allow for the conversion of the hotel into low-income/affordable housing while modifying some of the design criteria requirements. Because the existing structures will be rehabilitated (rather than a total demolition and rebuild of the site) this project cannot meet all of the design criteria,” the proposal reads. Earlier this year, Palm Gardens Orlando Apartments opened at the site of the former Ambassador Hotel. “We need to figure out how we can get this kind of housing throughout the community so people can have a safe place to stay, but more importantly have a place that they can save money and get to the next level,” District 3 Commissioner Robert Stuart said at the ribbon-cutting.

“Tampa City Council to vote on potential $20K pay raise for themselves” via Chloe Sparks of WFLA — The Tampa City Council will soon make an essentially life-changing decision. It’s a vote on a $20,000 pay raise for themselves. Many Council members believe it would also benefit the city. More people could run for office if they could afford to live off the salary. Most of the Tampa City Council have other jobs, so they can afford to do this one, but many believe that being a Council member is a full-time job. It’s one of the many reasons why some are expected to vote for a nearly 40% salary bump today. In June, Council members voted 4-3 to increase their salaries from $54,000 to $75,000.

“From his Hillsborough County Commission seat, Josh Wostal takes aim” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — A group of citizens trooped into a recent Hillsborough County Commission meeting hoping to convince the Board not to ax money for affordable housing. In purple T-shirts bearing the name of a grassroots group called Hope, they spoke of the homeless, low-income seniors, and places for people to live near work.

“DOJ announces agreement with Clay County over protecting English learners’ civil rights” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The DOJ found that Clay County failed to give English learner students instruction that would lead to fluency, failed to give parents who don’t speak English information in their primary language, and did not help students learn core content, while also failing to provide academic or behavioral help. “Students who are learning English have the right to engage in coursework alongside their peers, and schools must take action necessary to make that right a reality,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This agreement will help ensure that English learner students in Clay County are given the tools necessary to succeed and strive in the classroom.” The district noted that graduation rates and English proficiency levels for English learner students rose in recent years as a defense. Still, the Justice Department pointed out flaws in the data collection made it impossible to say how much those gains meant.

“How an alleged plot to unmask a critic landed a Wakulla Commissioner, deputy in jail” via Elena Barrera and Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Wakulla County Commissioner Mike Kemp, who lost his re-election bid last month, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Donald Newsome and Rebecca Whaley were arrested Friday for allegedly working together to unmask the identity of a well-known but anonymous online critic of Kemp. All three were booked into the Wakulla County Jail on warrants signed by Circuit Judge J. Layne Smith. They were released shortly after that on their own recognizance under instructions from Smith. Kemp, 53, is facing charges of using personal identification via public records to harass and witness tampering. Newsome, 54, is facing a charge of accessing a computer device exceeding authority. Whaley, 65, also is facing a charge of using personal information via public records to harass. The Sheriff’s Office placed Newsome on indefinite leave pending the outcome of the prosecution.

“A completed audit into Ben Sasse’s spending never existed” via Sophia Bailly and Annie Wang of Alligator — Former UF President Sasse said a completed audit found no wrongdoing when it came to his spending. But according to public records, the audit never existed. In an Aug. 16 X post responding to a previous Alligator report on his expenditures, Sasse wrote, “It is my understanding that the Audit Committee of our Board did its work thoroughly and without any findings of concern.” A request from The Alligator for any internal audits requested during the fiscal year 2023-2024 was returned without any indication of a UF audit. Expenditures related to Sasse were not among the 17 audit requests listed in the report. There is also no documentation of a current, future or completed audit from the state. The Board of Governors for Florida’s State University System announced Aug. 15 it would conduct its own audit into UF’s presidential office. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced the Florida Department of Financial Services would help the Florida Board of Governors investigate any fraud or wrongdoing in Sasse’s expenditures.

“New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran held a town hall. It did not go well.” via William Rosenberg of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — On Aug. 28, New College of Florida President Corcoran held a town hall meeting with school alumni. The event, organized in good faith by the New College Alumni Association, was supposed to be an opportunity for alums to present questions to Corcoran about alumni concerns regarding the operation of the college since he assumed the presidency last year. There were approximately 30 questions that were presented well in advance of the advertised 90-minute session. There was also a commitment to enable chat functionality as a means to facilitate dialogue between the alum participants and Corcoran. What actually took place was a webinar with the chat function disabled – and a forum that was reduced to 45 minutes.

“Sarasota schools tax campaign launches ahead of November vote” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The campaign is on to renew Sarasota County’s school property tax. Better Schools for Sarasota County launched its 2024 campaign with a video promoting the district. The nearly two-minute video shows school children starting the year mixed with aerial footage panning over some of the county’s most prominent campuses. “It’s no secret that Sarasota County ranks among the very top school districts in Florida,” a narrator states. “This is due in no small part to the support of a community that helps elevate our students and teachers, giving them the tools they need to achieve and prosper.” Sarasota County has maintained an A grade for 21 years with the state. The video marks the official launch of a campaign to renew the tax, which first won approval on the ballot in 2002 and has been renewed in subsequent elections since.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Iconic tumbler brand Tervis files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy, plans layoffs” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer and Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tervis, the iconic Florida brand known for its double-walled tumblers, has filed for bankruptcy. Based in North Venice, the company plans to reorganize through Chapter 11 and expects layoffs. However, according to a statement, it will keep a core group of employees in every department as the bankruptcy proceeds. In the statement, Tervis attributed the filing to market disruption, an ongoing lawsuit against the company by a previous supplier in 2017, pandemic-era challenges, and a dramatic decrease in retail spending over the last five years. The company also said it closed its distribution facility earlier this year and tried to sublease the property, but it has “proven difficult.”

“Know your history, Rep. Carolina Amesty, and then resign” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — State Rep. Amesty obviously needs a brief history lesson.

The Orlando-area legislator faces four felony charges after a grand jury found that she forged a man’s signature on a document she notarized for a family-run school. The charges, including forgery and notarizing her own signature, each carry up to five years in prison.

The indictment follows two investigations by our sister paper, The Orlando Sentinel, into the lawmaker’s work for a small Christian school. Amesty, 29, a first-term Republican, represents House District 45 in Orange and Osceola counties, an area that includes Walt Disney World.

Amesty is presumed innocent. The state must prove her guilt. But she should resign because she has brought disrepute to the state Legislature, and she can’t fully perform her legislative duties while defending herself from charges that could send her to prison.

A number of Florida legislators resigned in the middle of their terms amid controversy in recent years, and several of them were never charged with a crime, as Amesty has.

Amesty has a decision to make. Under the Florida Constitution, she cannot be removed from office except by her House colleagues, who are not likely to do so. She faces a re-election bid in November against Democrat Leonard Spencer.

History provides a handy road map for Amesty. If she won’t do the right thing, let’s hope that the voters will.

“Key state polls: Another mess in the making” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — Who is leading the presidential race in the seven states considered most critical to victory in 2024: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada? The answer is we don’t really know. If you look at the RealClearPolitics average of state polls, you’ll see that Pennsylvania is exactly tied; in Michigan, Harris is up by 1.1 points; in Wisconsin, Harris is up 1.4 points; in North Carolina, Trump is up by 0.7 points; in Georgia, Harris is up by 0.1 points; in Arizona, Trump is up by one point; and in Nevada, Harris is up by 0.6 points.

“Elon Musk has the ‘off’ switch” via Marina Koren of The Atlantic — Since Starlink first beamed down to Brazil two years ago, hundreds of communities in the Amazon that were previously off the grid found themselves connected to the rest of the world. Here was the purest promise of SpaceX’s satellite internet — to provide connectivity in even the most remote places on Earth — fulfilled. Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, received a medal from the Brazilian government. But now Starlink’s Brazilian service is tangled in a mess of political tensions, court orders, personal insults, and threats to revoke the company’s license to operate in the country. And this drama all started because of another Musk business that links strangers around the globe: X, née Twitter. For months, X and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes have been publicly feuding over Moraes’s order that X suspend dozens of user accounts, including many belonging to right-wing politicians and pundits, as part of what the judge has called a campaign against online disinformation. Musk has largely ignored the demands, accusing de Moraes of censoring conservative voices.

“What Florida is doing about suicide prevention” via Natalie Kelly for Florida Politics — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and it’s an important time to raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention. 3,445 Floridians lost their lives to suicide in 2022, and one person died by suicide every 11 minutes in the U.S. Additionally, nearly 4 million Americans planned to die by suicide, and almost 2 million attempted suicide in 2022. In Florida, if an individual considering suicide calls 9-8-8, that one call puts them on a path not only to speak with a trained individual during their greatest time of need but also connects them with community-based resources that support that individual for the weeks and months that follow — often not only addressing the initial mental health crisis but also longer-term needs, such as mental health and substance use disorder, behavioral health services, transitional housing, employment and more through care coordination.

“Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ trailer stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — The first trailer for Sheridan‘s Landman shows a high-powered ensemble cast sparring over the oil business in West Texas. “The world has already convinced itself that you are evil, and I am evil for providing them the one thing they interact with every day!” marvels recurring guest star Hamm in the footage. The show’s official description: “Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.” The series is co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace.

To watch the trailer, please click the image below:

“NASA spacecraft captures first photo of its giant solar sail while tumbling in space” via Monisha Ravisetti of Space.com — On April 23, NASA launched a solar sail prototype to orbit around our planet — a piece of technology that could very well revolutionize the way we think about spacecraft propulsion. Then, on Aug. 29, the agency confirmed this sail successfully unfurled itself in outer space. Yet, we still didn’t have official photographic evidence of this for some time. Now, as of Sept. 5, we indeed do. NASA has released the first image of the open solar sail, formally called the Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, and stated that the spacecraft from which the sail was released will continue to send back more footage and data as time passes.

“Florida State football off to 0-2 start. Does that make it a bad TV draw? FSU AD weighs in” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — Michael Alford, Florida State’s vice president and director of Athletics, says the Seminoles’ 0-2 start on the football field won’t diminish the impact of a legacy program that draws a national spotlight — in good times and bad. He pointed to the program’s marketability and power to attract television viewers on a national basis, regardless of the circumstances. “We live in the competitive arena every day,” Alford said. “We endure the tough times just as we celebrate the good times.” “Clearly, we remain relevant and sometimes the attention we get when we struggle reinforces the prominence of our program in the national landscape,” he continued. “We add value to those we are affiliated with on the conference level, as well as to those we compete against nationally.”

