Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.3.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Ballard Partners earned the No. 1 spot in Florida Politics’ lobby firm rankings with a whopping $9 million quarter.

The firm, founded by Brian Ballard, collected $5.25 million in legislative lobbying pay and $3.76 million lobbying the executive branch for an overall total of $9.01 million received in Q3.

Over 300 clients contributed to Ballard Partners’ gold-medal effort last quarter, and several paid the firm more than the $50,000 cap on range reporting.

At the top of the heap: the Council of Florida Medical School Deans at $256,000, split evenly between Ballard’s legislative and executive branch earnings reports. Extremity Care was close behind at $250,000 — or, $125,000 on each report.

Ballard Partners is back on top after ceding first place to The Southern Group in Q2. The firms have finished neck-and-neck for the past several quarters — Ballard was No. 1 in Q1 2024 and Q4 2023, though TSG’s strong showings earlier last year secured it the top spot in the annual rankings.

The final tally was especially close in Q3 — just $238,000 separated the top two firms. The Southern Group’s reports totaled $8.77 million, with $5.14 million coming via the Legislature and $3.63 million earned in the executive branch.

Led by Paul Bradshaw, TSG’s client sheet also sported several $50,000-plus contracts. At $54,000 and $52,000, respectively, Metro Development Group and Friends of Florida Iron & Steel surpassed the threshold in the Legislature.

With Q3 in the books, the race for No. 1 in the annual rankings is tight. Ballard Partners has pulled in $26.49 million so far this year, besting The Southern Group’s $26.35 million total by a mere $145,000.

—”Lobbying compensation: Top 10 firms crack $1.5M in Q3” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

—”Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson clears $3.2M in Q3” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

—”Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull lands at No. 5 with $2.85M Q3” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

___

American Integrity Insurance Group is promoting Jon Ritchie to president.

A seasoned strategist and collaborative leader, Ritchie has been pivotal in shaping the company’s success since becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2019.

Since its founding in 2007, American Integrity has served nearly 360,000 homeowners, navigating Florida’s dynamic insurance market with resilience, creativity and financial discipline.

“In an industry defined by constant change, Jon’s transformative leadership has elevated American Integrity, helping us thrive in one of the nation’s most challenging insurance markets,” said Bob Ritchie, CEO of American Integrity.

“His strategic vision and ability to innovate have strengthened our foundation and prepared us for even greater success in the years ahead. Jon is the right leader to take us into this exciting next phase, guiding us through emerging challenges and opportunities.”

As President, Ritchie will focus on day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives while continuing to work closely with Bob Ritchie, who will remain CEO.

American Integrity credits its success to its team of dedicated employees and workplace culture — the company has been recognized as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for 10 consecutive years.

“Our employees are the heart of everything we do,” said Jon Ritchie. “Their dedication and expertise allow us to deliver outstanding service to our policyholders. I’m honored to lead such an exceptional team into the future.”

Headquartered in Tampa, American Integrity is one of the state’s top property insurers, serving nearly 360,000 policyholders across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@realDonaldTrump: Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East — But it’s all talk, and no action! Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!

Tweet, tweet:

—@SeanTrende: I mean, it’s been a really rough century for experts. Starting out with “We’ve beaten the business cycle, oh wait, here’s a tech recession,” and going through, “We haven’t had inflation for a while, so deficit spending must not ever be inflationary.”

—@HughHewitt: It is going to be an interesting exhibit in the (Joe) Biden Presidential Library. Keep an eye on pardon-Biden Foundation connections in the next 49 days. Presidential libraries aren’t cheap and if @POTUS has begun his fundraising for his, I’ve seen no stories on it. The rule is that the President’s supporters pay for the building and National Archives and Record Administration run it. Watch that space.

—@ANgieNixon: A few more pardons need to happen. Let’s right some aggressive wrongs that targeted certain communities.

Tweet, tweet:

—@GovRonDeSantis: When we removed (George) Soros-backed prosecutor Andrew Warren from office, nobody supported us more strongly than Sheriff Chad Chronister. And when the deposed Soros prosecutor ran to reclaim the office this year, Sheriff Chronister led the opposition to that candidacy and helped ensure the election of tough-on-crime prosecutor Suzy Lopez. Hillsborough County is safer as a result. I congratulate Chad on his nomination and look forward to him taking on the drug cartels on behalf of the American people.

—@JayCollinsFL: Patriotism. Lethality. Courage. These are just some of the words that define the men and women who sign up to defend our great nation. Layla and I are incredibly grateful for those who are not able to be at home this holiday season. Thank you for your service!

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Interstellar: IMAX Exclusive’ premieres — 3; MLS Cup 2024 – 4; Army-Navy game — 11; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 15; College Football Playoff begins – 17; ‘What If …?’ season three premieres — 19; Squid Game’ season two premieres – 23; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 29; Orange Bowl – 37; House single bill drafting submission deadline for 2025 Session — 52; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 52; Special GOP Primary to replace Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — 56; DNC Chair election — 60; Super Bowl LIX — 68; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 69; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 80; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 87; the 2025 Oscars – 89; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 91; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 114; Special Election for CD 1 — 119; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 140; 2025 Session ends – 150; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 150; Epic Universe grand opening — 170; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 171; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 178; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 234; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 381; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 518; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 535; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 556; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 594; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 668; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 746; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 886; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,319; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,435; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,845; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,566.

— TOP STORY —

“Broad pardon for Hunter Biden troubles experts” via Kenneth Vogel of The New York Times — With President Joe Biden’s pardon, his son escaped a legal reckoning not just for crimes for which he was found guilty but likely for any crimes he might have committed in the past 11 years. That sweeping amnesty raises awkward historical comparisons and sharp questions about using presidential clemency.

It also has inflamed a debate about who deserves mercy and for what while underscoring the Biden family’s concerns about Hunter Biden’s vulnerability to prosecution related to his foreign business activities. Experts searched for an apt comparison, finding some similarities to the pardons granted by Gerald Ford to Richard Nixon, Andrew Johnson to former Confederate soldiers, George H.W. Bush to Iran-Contra figures, and to those issued to more distant family members by President Bill Clinton and by Trump during his first term.

Yet, experts said, none of those pardons seemed to hit as close to home for the Presidents who issued them, nor did they cover as broad a range of activity over as long a period.

“It is extraordinarily hazardous to use the pardon power in a case where the person is an intimate of the President,” said Aziz Z. Huq, a University of Chicago Law School professor.

Presidents have unchecked authority to issue pardons that erase convictions and commutations that reduce prison sentences. The Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney is tasked with identifying, vetting, and recommending worthy clemency recipients for the President. The office’s regulations specify that it considers pardon applications only from people who have waited at least five years after their conviction or release from prison.

Hunter Biden had yet to be sentenced, let alone to serve any time, so he would not have qualified for a recommendation from the office, and it does not appear as if he applied for one.

“Biden’s broken promise on pardoning his son Hunter is raising new questions about his legacy” via Colleen Long and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press — Biden’s decision to go back on his word and issue a categorical pardon for his son just weeks before his scheduled sentencing on gun and tax convictions was a surprise that wasn’t all that surprising. Not to those who had witnessed the President’s shared anguish over his two sons after the boys survived a car crash that killed Biden’s first wife and a daughter more than a half-century ago. Or to those who heard the President regularly lament the death of his older son, Beau Biden, from cancer or voice concerns — largely in private — about Hunter’s sobriety and health after years of deep addiction. But by choosing to put his family first, the 82-year-old President has raised new questions about his already teetering legacy.

“Republicans say Joe Biden is a ‘liar’ after he pardons Hunter Biden, his son” via Shia Kapos of POLITICO — Republicans called Joe Biden a “liar” for pardoning his son, who was convicted on gun charges and pleaded guilty to tax fraud this summer. The decision comes after the President said that he would “abide by the jury’s decision” in an interview ahead of his son’s conviction in June when Biden still topped the Democratic ticket. “Joe Biden has lied from start to finish,” said House Oversight Chair James Comer in a post on X. “It’s unfortunate that rather than come clean about their decades of wrongdoing, President Biden and his family continue to do everything they can to avoid accountability.” The Kentucky Republican was one of the Chairs of the monthslong impeachment inquiry focused on Hunter Biden’s business deals with other family members.

—“Ron DeSantis reacts to Biden pardoning son, Hunter: ‘Biden lied, justice died’” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice

“Top Democrats steer clear of Hunter Biden’s pardon” via Holly Otterbein, Adam Wren, and Shia Kapos of POLITICO — Hunter Biden’s pardon is quickly becoming something of a third rail in the earliest stages of the 2028 Presidential Primary, with few ambitious Democrats showing any desire to touch it. Many of the Governors and Senators who are vying to become the future of the Democratic Party are declining to weigh in on Joe Biden’s last-minute, sweeping decision to grant clemency to his son after promising for months that he wouldn’t use the power and instead would let the justice system do its work. Their silence, for now, means the nation’s leading Democrats are eschewing the opportunity to break with — or to defend — the unpopular President even after the party’s shellacking in last month’s election. Though they’re avoiding the topic for the time being, it will continue to loom as a pressure point and could come up in future presidential debates.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Ileana Garcia files bill to ban weather modification, prevent chemtrails” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sen. Garcia wants to end weather modification in the Sunshine State. She recently filed a bill (SB 56) to repeal long-standing Florida statutes that allow state-licensed cloud seeding and other “artificial weather interference” and ban any such practices in the future. If passed, the measure would repeal more than a dozen provisions related to the licensing, regulating and controlling weather modification meant to cause or disperse rain, snow, fog or other atmospheric conditions. It would also prohibit the injection, release or dispersion of any substance or apparatus into the atmosphere within Florida’s borders “for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, the weather or the intensity of sunlight.”

“Jennifer Bradley is striking a blow for citizens — against special interests” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sen. Bradley has a number of major issues on tap for the 2025 Legislative Session. And the overwhelming theme is serving the people over the powerful. “I’ve had some long years in Tallahassee, and I think that it’s really important that we spend a Session on what people really need in this state, which is the ability to afford a home, have insurance, support our teachers, support our correctional officers,” she said. “You know, those are the folks that expect us to go up and represent them. They don’t have powerful special interest lobbies. They expect us to be their lobbyists, and it’s time we started doing it.” None of the issues on tap are more significant, arguably, than condominiums — something that the Clay County Republican can affect as Chair of the Regulated Industries Committee.

“Lori Berman files bill to let candidates spend campaign funds on child care” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Berman hopes to make it easier for parents to run for public office, filing a bill (SB 72) to allow candidates to use campaign funds for child care costs. Thirty-eight states and Washington, D.C., already authorize the use of campaign funds for child care, according to the Vote Mama Foundation. Berman said Florida lawmakers should add the Sunshine State to the list. “It’s a great idea, and I think Florida should join the majority of states in allowing that as an expense for campaigns,” she said. “We want to encourage women to run for office, and certainly this takes away the burden for women to have to pay for child care while doing so.” Berman said fathers could also take advantage of the allowance. The U.S. Census Bureau found in 2022 that 80% of one-parent family groups were maintained by a mother.

“Michele Rayner launches bid to replace Darryl Rouson in Senate” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Rayner is eyeing a move to the Legislature’s upper chamber, launching a bid for the Senate District 16 seat. Rayner announced her campaign Monday to replace Sen. Rouson, who is not seeking re-election in 2026 due to term limits. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting the civil rights of every Floridian as an attorney and community leader. I ran for the Florida House after seeking justice for a man who was killed because of Florida’s stand-your-ground laws,” Rayner said, referring to Markeis McGlockton, who was shot and killed in 2018 during a parking space dispute. No charges were initially filed, with Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri citing the state’s Stand Your Ground law. But Michael Drejka was eventually charged and found guilty of manslaughter in a case that an appeals court ultimately upheld.

— SPECIALS —

“Lara Trump dominates in Senate poll … but it’s not in Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new survey of voters shows that 7 out of 10 Republicans want Lara Trump in the Senate. But those voters don’t live in Florida, where she has been angling for an appointment from DeSantis. The Victory Insights poll of North Carolina Republicans finds that 69% of them want the Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair to be their next Senator, with just 11% preferring incumbent Thom Tillis. Trump would have a tougher time in a General Election against the hypothetical Democratic Senate nominee, Gov. Roy Cooper. A survey of the full electorate shows Trump trailing 45% to 44%, though she’s up 41% to 38% with no-party voters. Trump has spent much of last month lobbying to be appointed to replace Rubio, who is leaving the Senate to be Secretary of State.

“‘I’m able to produce for MAGA’: Don Browning won’t back down from Donald Trump-backed Randy Fine” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Several early contenders to replace U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District jumped out of the race after Trump made an endorsement. But Browning won’t be one of them. Browning said in an interview that he intends to stay in the race and believes he can present a viable challenge to Fine, a newly elected state Senator from Melbourne Beach who landed Trump’s “Run Randy, Run” endorsement in a social media post on Nov. 23. Browning is an 82-year-old retired business owner and one-time Marion County School Board member who lives in Weirsdale, on CD 6’s western edge. “I’ve got the background. I’ve got the time. I’ve got the experience,” Browning said in an interview with The News-Journal.

“Conservative Republican Bob White to run for House seat being vacated by Debbie Mayfield” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Conservative Republican leader White announced his candidacy in a Special Election for a soon-to-be-vacant House seat in Central Brevard County’s House District 32. In announcing his candidacy for the seat, White described himself as “a dedicated advocate for liberty and constitutional principles.” White has led the Republican Liberty Caucus of Brevard County for 16 years and served as the Republican Liberty Caucus Florida Chair for a decade. He said his leadership “has helped advance conservative policies and foster grassroots engagement across the state.” “It has been an honor to serve this community … and I am excited to take this next step to represent the people of District 32 in Tallahassee,” White said.

— TRANSITION —

“Trump threatens ‘hell to pay’ unless Gaza hostages are freed before inauguration” via Ephrat Livni of The New York Times — Trump on Monday demanded that the hostages taken in the Hamas-led attack on Israel be released from Gaza before his inauguration in or there will be “hell to pay” in the Middle East for those responsible. Writing on Truth Social, and without naming any militant group, Trump said in his post: “If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” About 250 hostages were captured in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and about 100 of them remain in Gaza, with about a third believed to be dead.

“Trump’s tariff threats create division between Canada and Mexico over security at borders” via The Associated Press — Threats by Trump to impose tariffs have created a split between Canada and Mexico after Canadian officials said problems with the two countries’ borders shouldn’t be compared. On Monday, Mexico’s President rejected those comments, which were made following a meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Mexico must be respected, especially by its trading partners,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said after Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, said, “The message that our border is so vastly different than the Mexican border was really understood.” Sheinbaum said Canada had its own problems with fentanyl consumption and “could only wish they had the cultural riches Mexico has.”

“Justin Trudeau told Trump Americans would also suffer if tariffs are imposed, a Canadian minister says” via The Associated Press — Prime Minister Trudeau told Trump that Americans would also suffer if the President-elect follows through on a plan to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products, a Canadian minister who attended their recent dinner said Monday. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they didn’t stop what he called the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders with the United States. Last week, he said on social media that he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico as one of his first executive orders. Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, whose responsibilities include border security, attended a Friday dinner with Trump and Trudeau at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Trudeau requested the meeting to avoid the tariffs by convincing Trump that the northern border is nothing like the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

“Marco Rubio’s tough stance on China means pressure on importers” via Richard Vanderford of The Wall Street Journal — Rubio is a strident critic of Chinese trade abuses, including its alleged use of forced labor. In Trump’s Cabinet, Rubio’s tough stance on the issue could mean a headache for importers in general and a threat to e-commerce giants that rely on Chinese imports, such as Shein and Temu. Trump’s early Cabinet picks extended a hawkish stance toward China, a hallmark of his first administration. During Rubio’s tenure in the Senate, he has repeatedly pushed aggressive legislation to target China and called for tough action from the Biden administration. He has won bipartisan plaudits for his tough approach to China.

“A top GOP Senator predicts Trump’s picks will get FBI background checks” via Joe Gould and Connor O’Brien of POLITICO — An impasse over FBI background checks for Trump’s Cabinet nominees will likely be resolved “in the next few days,” a top Republican told reporters Monday. “I do think there will be FBI background checks,” said Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the ranking GOP member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The comments came amid fears the incoming Trump administration plans to bypass the customary step for top appointees, raising concerns about its vetting of candidates. The potential departure from protocol has sparked a debate about the necessity of reviewing the background of people who would hold high-level positions, with Democrats calling it a prerequisite.

“Pete Hegseth’s secret history” via Jane Mayer of The New Yorker — A trail of documents, corroborated by the accounts of former colleagues, indicates that Hegseth was forced to step down by both of the two nonprofit advocacy groups that he ran — Veterans for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America — in the face of serious allegations of financial mismanagement, sexual impropriety and personal misconduct. A previously undisclosed whistleblower report on Hegseth’s tenure as the President of Concerned Veterans for America, from 2013 until 2016, describes him as being repeatedly intoxicated while acting in his official capacity — to the point of needing to be carried out of the organization’s events.

“How RFK Jr. transformed from green hero to vaccine skeptic” via Kristina Peterson, Liz Essley Whyte and Natalie Andrews of The Wall Street Journal — Kennedy has been a crusader for decades, first for the environment and then about vaccines, often clashing with the medical establishment in his quest. He once brought his own PowerPoint presentation to meet with Dr. Anthony Fauci to convince the nation’s then-top infectious disease expert that scientifically proven and widely accepted childhood vaccines weren’t actually safe. His distrust of authority has taken him to the unlikely pinnacle of that establishment — if he can convince lawmakers that he will be a responsible steward of the U.S. health system. Kennedy, picked by Trump to lead the Health and Human Services Department, is expected to begin meeting with Senators in the coming weeks as they consider his nomination.

“Trump names billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens as his envoy to Britain” via The Associated Press — Trump has named billionaire investment banker Stephens as his envoy to Britain, a prestigious posting for the Republican donor whose contributions this year included $2 million to a Trump-backing super PAC. In a post on his Truth Social site Monday evening, Trump announced he was selecting Stephens to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Court of Saint James. The Senate is required to confirm the choice. “Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full-time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the USA to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies,” Trump said in his post. Stephens is the Chair, president and CEO of Little Rock, Arkansas-based financial services firm Stephens Inc., and he had taken over the firm from his father.

“DeSantis bucks some of his political allies, backs Chad Chronister to DEA” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is endorsing the selection of Hillsborough County’s Sheriff to helm the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). But the Governor’s praise has less to do with illegal narcotics than with political alignments, and it puts DeSantis at odds with two of the few out-of-state leaders who backed his presidential campaign. “When we removed Soros-backed prosecutor Andrew Warren from office, nobody supported us more strongly than Sheriff Chad Chronister. And when the deposed Soros prosecutor ran to reclaim the office this year, Sheriff Chronister led the opposition to that candidacy and helped ensure the election of tough-on-crime prosecutor Suzy Lopez,” DeSantis posted to X. DeSantis went on to “congratulate Chad on his nomination and look forward to him taking on the drug cartels on behalf of the American people.”

—”Former law enforcement react to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s nomination to lead DEA” via Mary O’Connell of ABC Action News

“Kash Patel would bring bravado and baggage to FBI role” via Glenn Thrush, Elizabeth Williamson and Adam Goldman of The New York Times — Few people tapped for any top federal post, much less a job as vital as FBI Director, have come with quite so much bravado, bombast or baggage as Patel. Patel’s maximum-volume threats to exact far-reaching revenge on Trump’s behalf endeared him to his boss and allies, who say the bureau needs a disrupter to weed out bias and reshape its culture. But his record as a public official and his incendiary public comments are likely to provoke intense questioning when the Senate weighs his nomination — and determines whether he should run an agency charged with protecting Americans from terrorism, street crime, cartels and political corruption, along with the threat posed by China.

“GOP Senators signal they’re open to Patel leading FBI” via Ursula Perano and Anthony Adragna of POLITICO — Few GOP Senators are raising early opposition to Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, Patel. Even Sen. Susan Collins, who was outspoken against Rep. Matt Gaetz potentially becoming Attorney General, didn’t immediately dismiss Patel on Monday, saying she’d need time to review his profile. “I don’t know Kash Patel,” Collins said. “I had heard his name, but I don’t know his background, and I’m going to have to do a lot of work before reaching a decision on him. In general, I’ve found it’s important to review the background check, the Committee work and the public hearing.” Trump announced his selection of Patel to lead the FBI over the weekend. Christopher Wray, the current leader of the bureau, was initially appointed by Trump in 2017 and has been confirmed to a term through 2027. If confirmed, Patel would usurp Wray from the seat years ahead of schedule.

“The uncomfortable question about ‘Latino’ voters’” via Christian Paz of Vox — The “Latino vote,” meanwhile, could simply be those Latino Americans who vote in elections. More than 30 million of these people living in the U.S. are citizens who can and more than 16 million turned out in the 2020 Election — the Latino electorate. These voters have tended to vote for Democrats in national elections, and, since 2004, have given near super-majorities of support to the Democratic presidential candidate. That stability fueled the idea that there was such a thing as a Latino voting bloc, leading parties to have “Latino strategies” to win these voters over. They could be thought of as Black voters tended to be: reached with appeals to racial and ethnic solidarity, reminders of discrimination and inequality, and in turn expected to behave like Black voters — who, along with LGBTQ voters, have been Democrats’ most loyal cohort. By 2024, this assumption has been called into question. To say that Latinos are not a monolith is now a cliche — the basic starting point for conversations about how these Americans vote. But now, is even the term “Latino” itself an oversimplification?

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Chuck Schumer says bipartisan talks to avoid shutdown before Christmas ‘on the right track’” via Aris Folley of The Hill — Senate Majority Leader Schumer indicated that bipartisan negotiations to avert the threat of a government shutdown this month are “on the right track,” but warned against “divisive” provisions. Schumer said from the Senate floor that both parties are “making progress negotiating on a bill that can pass the House and Senate with bipartisan support.” “We need to keep divisive and unnecessary provisions out of any government funding extension, or else it will get harder to pass a (continuing resolution) in time,” he said. “For now, I’m pleased negotiations are on the right track, and I thank the appropriators in both chambers for their good work.”

“Democrats press Biden to limit Trump’s ability to use military domestically” via Brad Dress of The Hill — Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut sent a letter to President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week calling for a policy directive that would prevent the misuse of armed forces in the country after raising concerns about Trump’s vague threats to potentially use the military on domestic enemies. The Senators said in the letter dated Nov. 26 that the Biden administration should issue a policy directive that expressly prohibits the mobilization of active-duty military or the National Guard unless specifically authorized by Congress.

“Jamie Raskin hopes to lead House Democrats’ resistance to Trump” via Annie Karni of The New York Times — U.S. Rep. Raskin of Maryland announced that he was challenging Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, for the party’s top post on the Judiciary Committee. This move came after pressure from Democrats, who were concerned they were not adequately equipped to push back against Trump’s efforts to test the limits of his power. “House Democrats must stand in the breach to defend the principles and institutions of constitutional democracy,” Raskin wrote in a letter to his colleagues announcing his run. Raskin, currently the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said the Judiciary Committee was “where we will wage our front-line defense of the freedoms and rights of the people.”

“House staffer arrested Monday for entering Capitol complex with ammunition” via Daniella Diaz and Nicholas Wu of POLITICO — A House staffer was arrested Monday morning for entering the Cannon House Office Building with ammunition, according to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police. Capitol Police said the staffer is Michael Hopkins, the communications director for Rep. Joe Morelle. “USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the X-ray screen. After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and 11 rounds of ammunition,” the police statement read. “The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag. 38-year-old Michael Hopkins was arrested, and he is facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida’s appeal tested: Migration drops as expenses rise” via Logan Dragone of the Orlando Business Journal — Florida continues to grow rapidly in population, thanks to high levels of migration from other states, but that migration has dropped dramatically. From 2022 to 2023, the Sunshine State became the home of 637,000 residents from other states, but had 511,000 Floridians move away – a net increase of 126,000. That’s down from the prior year, which had a net increase of in-migration of 250,000 to Florida. North Carolina was the largest destination from Florida, losing 14,641 residents, followed by Texas at minus 12,732 residents and Georgia at minus 10,781. In general, the Southeast was popular for former Floridians, with each state seeing a net negative of in-migration with Florida.

“Study shows Florida ranks high among suburbs with best job prospects” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Suburbs have often been a draw for those looking for a comfortable work-life without inner-city troubles. And Florida has three of the top 10 suburbs to move to when it comes to being job magnets. The analysis was conducted by moveBuddha, a moving industry advisory website. The report looked at 526 U.S. cities based on internet searches for moving services to find the suburbs with the hottest job markets. The “Booming Burbs” study spanned January 2024 through October and found Florida is looking good. Winter Garden, Davenport and Clermont — all Central Florida communities — finished among the top 10 suburbs in the nation where job markets are cooking. Winter Garden finished fourth in the country, followed by Davenport at fifth and Clermont at eighth.

“Florida’s new unemployment claims drop for third week in a row” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The downward trend for new unemployment claims in Florida continued in the run-up to the Thanksgiving Day holiday break, indicating a continued jobs recovery following back-to-back hurricane strikes in Florida this Fall. There was a decline in first-time jobless filings for the week ending Nov. 23 in Florida. There were 6,085 initial unemployment claims for the week before Thanksgiving before seasonal adjustments, down by 195 filings for the week ending Nov. 16. It’s the third week in a row that new unemployment filings have fallen in Florida. That’s an indication that the jobs picture in the Sunshine State has finally stabilized following the hits by Hurricane Helene in Florida’s Big Bend area on Sept. 26 and the pounding by Hurricane Milton that slammed the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“PBSO memorial service Tuesday to honor three deputies killed in crash west of Wellington” via Julius Whigham II of the Palm Beach Post — A public memorial service for three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies who died last month in a roadside crash will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the South Florida Fairgrounds, beginning with a procession of law-enforcement and public-safety vehicles to honor the fallen deputies. The Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will pay tribute to PBSO Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller and Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz at the service, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on the fairgrounds campus along Southern Boulevard. The public also is invited to pay respect to the fallen deputies by lining the procession route.

“Broward judge wins Bar Association honors for ‘profound and positive’ impact” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Michael A. Robinson, a longtime judge with the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, just earned honors from the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter National Bar Association. The organization bestowed Robinson the Justice Peggy A. Quince Judicial Excellence Award for his “outstanding service and significant contribution to the fair administration of justice for all people.” Judge Charlene E. Honeywell, a senior district judge with the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Florida, also received the award. Benjamin J. Garcia, President of the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter, described Robinson’s impact on the South Florida community as “profound and positive.”

“Protester shot by cop’s rubber bullet may get $2M to settle Fort Lauderdale lawsuit” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — LaToya Ratlieff, a woman shot in the face with a rubber bullet fired by a police officer, would receive nearly $2 million in a deal with the city expected to win Commission approval Tuesday night. Ratlieff was injured on May 31, 2020, during a protest against police brutality, one of many held across the country after a police officer in Minneapolis killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck. In Fort Lauderdale, a crowd gathered downtown to protest the killing. Police, who later claimed the protest had turned unruly, fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. One of those rubber bullets hit Ratlieff, fracturing her eye socket. Two years later, Ratlieff filed suit against the city.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Elections staff terminated in wake of spending scandal” via Nick Papantonis of WFTV.com — Several high-ranking members of the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office lost their jobs shortly before Thanksgiving, weeks after the office was enveloped in a spending scandal. Four sources familiar with the office’s workings said the chief financial officer, who had been on the job for a decade or more, was one of the people let go. The others included the person tasked with overseeing the office’s mail-in ballot operation, who had been with the office for decades and a newer hire in the voter outreach division, they said. All three affected employees had positions connected to the controversy. Supervisor Glen Gilzean routed millions meant to prepare for elections and beef up security toward high school scholarships and nonprofit grants.

“Florida’s hospitality lobby asked state lawmakers for a way to allow undocumented workers to fill labor shortages” via McKenna Schueler of Orlando Weekly — Last year, as Florida’s service and hospitality industries scrambled to address labor shortages worsened by the state’s harsh new immigration policies, the major lobbying group representing them pitched an idea to state legislators that they believed could help: Why not make it easier for employers to lawfully hire the sizable number of undocumented immigrants who have lived and worked under the table in Florida for years? The Sunshine State is home to the country’s third-largest population of undocumented immigrants — 747,000 as of 2022 — who contribute roughly $1.8 billion to the state’s economy through local and state taxes. Behind construction and agriculture, hospitality is the top industry employing the largest shares of the country’s undocumented workforce. It’s also a pivotal industry in Central Florida, as a popular tourist destination home to major theme parks like Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld.

“Osceola reluctant to help fund SunRail extension plan” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Department of Transportation is rounding up money to extend SunRail from the Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, but Osceola County officials are hesitant, underscoring the obstacles ahead for the struggling rail network. FDOT District Secretary John Tyler asked County Commissioners on Monday to help fund a $6 million study into the Sunshine Corridor, the proposed east-west extension of SunRail. Tyler requested a $500,000 contribution for the study, a required step before design and construction. Still, the Commissioners delayed the decision because they were concerned that the project’s impact on county traffic would not be worth the significant financial contributions required. Osceola and other local governments’ buy-in is critical for completing the roughly $4.4 billion extension — considered the key to increasing ridership on the line.

“Volusia County wrap-up: $2.5M grant will help with dune restoration” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A grant of more than $2.5 million from the National Coastal Resilience Fund will help make the dune system in Volusia County stronger, according to the county government. The funds will allow the county to plant native vegetation in dunes to restore and strengthen those habitats. The project is focused on providing better protection against storms and enhancing habitat for the area’s threatened and endangered species. “This generous grant enables us to advance our efforts to enhance Volusia County’s coastal habitats,” Volusia County Sustainability and Resilience Manager Samantha West said in a prepared statement. “By restoring our dunes with native vegetation, we’re revitalizing habitats for our local wildlife, thereby contributing to the overall health of our ecosystem.”

“Citing Trump, Jan. 6 defendant from Polk seeks release on bond, halt to trial schedule” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Joseph Hutchinson III, a former Polk County resident charged with multiple crimes connected to the U.S. Capitol attack, has asked a judge to vacate his scheduled trial, citing Trump’s pledge to pardon Jan. 6 defendants. Hutchinson filed a motion to vacate a judge’s scheduling order in the District of Columbia District Court last week. Hutchinson lived in North Lakeland at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and his arrest months later. Hutchinson is scheduled for trial on Jan. 27, along with Jonathan Pollock and Olivia Pollock, formerly of North Lakeland. Hutchinson faces two counts of assaulting or resisting officers, entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and engaging in violence in a restricted building or grounds.

“No vote planned to end fluoridation in Lakeland after state guidance” via Staci DaSilva of WFLA — At the first City Commission meeting since Florida changed its health guidance, city leaders and the public did not discuss fluoridation. Lakeland is the largest municipality in Polk County, and it adds fluoride to its water supply. One Commissioner said he was ready to end the practice. “If the state has recommended we don’t use it, then I’m going to probably endorse that as well,” Commissioner Bill Read said. Read said he has spoken with utility department leaders over the years about putting fluoride in Lakeland’s water supply. “I always inquired with our utility department,” he said. “Should we use it? Are we using it? How much are we using? Stuff like that.”

“Did Disney steal the tech behind Disney Genie?” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A pair of former Disney employees say they created software nearly 25 years ago to help theme park visitors plan their trips. They are suing Disney and accusing the theme park giant of stealing their invention for Disney Genie on its app. It’s a battle over what could be millions of dollars. Agile Journeys’ federal patent infringement lawsuit has survived Disney’s attempts to quash it since a federal judge denied Disney’s motion to dismiss the suit last year in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division. That doesn’t surprise a patent litigation expert who said Judges are usually unmoved by motions to dismiss and allow the lawsuits to continue through the court proceedings since the issues are so complex to untangle.

“Cold weather causes Orlando water parks to temporarily freeze operations” via Kendal Asbury of Orlando Weekly — A chill has frosted over Central Florida, causing several water parks to be closed for a portion of the week due to the cold temperatures. The cold front is expected to sweep across the Southeastern U.S., with afternoon highs only peaking in the mid-60s to low 70s in Central Florida. Temperatures at night will plunge into the mid-30s and low 40s. SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica will be closed on Monday but reopen on Tuesday with adjusted hours. Walt Disney World Resort’s Blizzard Beach will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Universal Orlando released a statement on X saying that Volcano Bay will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday, as the water park was already scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold weather.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Rays will keep land by not ending stadium deal” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — The Tampa Bay Rays will not terminate plans to build a new stadium in downtown St. Petersburg, likely ensuring the team retains control over a $6.7 billion redevelopment project. The Rays also agreed that previously approved agreements to build a new $1.37 billion ballpark remain valid in a letter sent Friday evening to Pinellas County Commission Chair Kathleen Peters. Peters recently asked the team to honor the long-negotiated deal or issue a formal termination notice by Dec. 1. Team officials have previously claimed that the current agreement is dead due to county delays, associated cost overruns, and a loss of revenue caused by Hurricane Milton shredding Tropicana Field’s roof. President Matt Silverman, in bold type, continued to blame a new-look Commission for jeopardizing a generational project. “We would not have gone forward with the project if a future Pinellas County Commission had the ability to revoke the approval, we all celebrated in July or to unilaterally delay the project’s completion into 2029,” Silverman emphasized.

“Cold weather shelters open across the Tampa Bay region” via Gabriella Pinos of WUSF — Counties across the Tampa Bay region are opening cold weather shelters. The National Weather Service said Tampa is forecast to see a low temperature at around 42 degrees on Monday night. Wind chill values are expected to be as low as 39 degrees early Tuesday, and Tuesday night’s low is forecast to be around 40 degrees. The Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The shelter will offer hot meals, a warm sleeping area, showers, snacks and more, according to a Facebook post. Hillsborough is opening cold weather shelters on Monday and Tuesday for people without housing and proper heat in their homes who can’t find other accommodations. The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas announced cold night shelters will be open on Tuesday.

“Meet the emergency chief who guided Pinellas through a historic hurricane season” via Kathryn Varn of Axios — Three weeks after the last storm, the twin-sized air mattress where Cathie Perkins slept through back-to-back hurricanes was still a half-folded heap on the floor of her office. Managing the response to the two worst hurricanes to swipe Pinellas County in more than a century isn’t glamorous, but someone’s gotta do it. On this peninsula, on a peninsula with nearly a million people and 588 miles of vulnerable coastline, that job has been held by Perkins, the county’s emergency management director, since 2018. You may recognize her from the news, running through storm surge projections or pleading with beach residents to evacuate in a passionate tone that one wrote her a thank-you note: “You saved our lives.” In other words, “I’m probably not the face that people want to see on TV,” Perkins told Axios in a recent interview.

“USF and TGH partner with cutting-edge robotics company” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital partnered with Medical Microinstruments Inc. to bring an innovative medical device to Tampa Bay. The agreement will allow USF and TGH to be the first health care system in the Southeast to deploy this new surgical technology, which will help “elevate the standard in reconstructive oncology and the care of cancer patients in Florida,” according to USF. “This unique and exciting partnership brings together the very best from both academic medicine and private industry to achieve progress in health care for Floridians who otherwise would not have access to this innovative surgical system in our state,” USF President Rhea Law said. MMI’s Symani Surgical System offers an innovative method for performing soft tissue microlevel open surgery, which can help address microvascular and lymphatic repair.

“Mike Fasano, Pasco officials to host 30th annual holiday food giveaway” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pasco County Tax Collector Fasano is joining a slate of fellow regional officials to host the county’s 30th annual food giveaway on Dec. 13. Also pitching in are U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, state Sen. Ed Hooper, state Rep. Brad Yeager, Sheriff Chris Nocco, Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley, Property Appraiser Mike Wells and Superintendent John Legg. The event will run from 9-11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 9230 Ridge Road in New Port Richey. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should plan to arrive before 9 a.m., though no food will be given out before 9. “This is the 30th year we have hosted our annual holiday food giveaway to help feed families in need during the holiday season,” Fasano said. “We invite any member of our community who needs food to come and pick up fresh and prepared foods that will provide a complete holiday meal and more.”







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Susan MacManus tells Tallahassee crowd Florida Democrats created own election disaster” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — The 2024 election may be remembered as when the Florida Republican Party solidified control of a once fractious swing state and exposed its Democratic counterpart as a shattered shell of a political party. That’s according to retired University of South Florida political science professor MacManus, who took a Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon audience on a deep dive into the election results on Monday. “If there is any state that shows the idea (that) one-size-fits-all (advertising) does not work, you are sitting in it,” she told an audience of close to 100.

“Jacksonville University’s financial woes paint an uncertain future” via Carter Mudgett and Mauricio La Plante of the Jacksonville Business Journal — Jacksonville University is planning to cut costs in a fight to regain financial health as the school’s breach of a debt covenant has auditors calling its future into question. As it cuts costs and hikes tuition, the administration says its survival depends on financial changes that have not been fully implemented yet. The university, boasting one of the largest alumni networks on the First Coast, failed to meet a key debt covenant for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, casting significant doubt on its ability to continue operating without substantial intervention. “The University fell outside of covenant compliance associated with its debt agreement on June 30 and future compliance is uncertain and therefore has stated that substantial doubt exists about the university’s ability to continue as a going concern,” according to the financial report. Experts tell the Business Journal that JU’s situation isn’t singular but connected to a nationwide problem at private institutions.

“Tallahassee judge will consider request to block oil drilling along Apalachicola River” via James Call of USA Today Network — A yearlong effort to block a Louisiana company’s plans to operate a wildcat oil rig along the environmentally fragile Apalachicola River will soon come to a head: An administrative hearing is set in Tallahassee for the following Monday, Dec. 9. Clearwater Land & Minerals of Florida wants to drill through a lime rock pad north of Dead Lakes in Calhoun County, about 60 miles west of the capital. It intends to restart an operation abandoned by a Dallas-based company in 2021. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced in April that it planned to permit the project to explore for oil in the middle of a 144,000-acre floodplain that provides water to Apalachicola Bay, whose fishery lacks fresh water.

“More Jacksonville Beach restaurants could soon apply for sidewalk seating” via Finn Carlin of Action News Jax — On sunny spring and summer days in Jacksonville Beach, it’s no surprise that many people would sit outside to grab drinks or a bite to eat. But the options to do so are surprisingly slim, at least if you want to sit along the sidewalk. Only two restaurants in Jax Beach, the side-by-side Jekyll Brewing and Oaxaca Club on 2nd Avenue North, have permits from the city to have seats and tables on the sidewalk. But the Jacksonville Beach City Council wants to add more restaurants to that little list. Some restaurants that would be able to apply for seats on the sidewalk, like V Pizza on 1st Street, say the opportunity is long overdue for restaurants at the beach. “We go to Miami, we go to other cities, they all have outside seating. So why not Jax Beach, you know?” Florjan Murataj, general manager of V Pizza, said.

“Anheuser-Busch announces $10 million in upgrades to Jacksonville brewery” via David Crumpler of Jax Daily Record — Anheuser-Busch will make improvements totaling $10 million to its Jacksonville brewery, the brewing company said in a Dec. 2 new release. The brewery is at 111 Busch Drive in North Jacksonville. The investment includes upgrades to maintain quality standards and efficiency and updates to beer-manufacturing equipment and plant infrastructure. The investment “will not only improve our local facility here but also provide a positive economic impact to our Duval County community,” Craig Tomeo, senior general manager of the Jacksonville brewery, said. Anheuser-Busch opened its Jacksonville brewery in 1969. The company operates more than 120 facilities nationwide and, with its distributor partners, employs 65,000 people. It has four facilities in Florida and has almost 1,000 employees in the state. Its brands include Michelob Ultra, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light.

—“Jacksonville bank turns into world’s tallest advent calendar” via Fox Illinois

“Season of giving: How Tallahassee groups are fighting holiday food insecurity” via Kendall Brandt of Kendall Brandt of WTXL — With the season of gift giving around the corner, neighbors tell me thousands of families are choosing between food on the able or presents under the tree. Neighbors across Tallahassee are working to keep their pantry full during the holidays and beyond. “We want to make sure families aren’t deciding between a meal together or presents for kids,” said attorney Robert Scott. Scott and his law partner Clint Wallace both said it’s important to give back during the season of giving. Within 90 minutes Monday, the team at Scott and Wallace received 250 calls for their Christmas turkey giveaway. Office administrator Kimberlee Mathis took many of those calls.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Manatee school zone speeding cameras issue nearly $600K in fines in less than three weeks” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — Around $600,000 in speeding tickets have been issued after Manatee County flipped the switch on cameras that catch drivers speeding through local school zones. The speed camera program, approved by local government officials, began on August’s first day of school with an extended warning period. Starting Nov. 1, drivers caught going too fast in school zones have been hit with a $100 fine. Since the beginning of the school year, more than 10,600 warnings have been issued with no fine, according to the Sheriff’s office. In less than three weeks since ticketing began, more than 5,700 fines have been issued, deputies say.

“Army Corps water releases: Depth of Lake O needs to fall several feet by next rainy season” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — The federal agency charged with managing Lake Okeechobee levels is considering larger scale water releases to the Caloosahatchee River in hopes of helping thousands of acres of lost submerged grasses recover. Recently, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials have said they plan to announce the specifics of a plan to help regrow the grasses. To do that, they’ll work to lower the depth of the big lake. “Under the current plan, the goal of Recovery Mode is then to get the lake stage below 12 feet for at least 90 non-consecutive days between mid-April and mid-September or to get below 11.5 feet for at least 60 nonconsecutive days between May and August,” said Army Corps spokesperson J.P. Rebello.

— TOP OPINION —

“Democratic anger about Biden pardon is all about Trump” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — There’s no doubt that Biden has, for years, falsely denied knowledge of and involvement in his son’s business activities. So now, the pardon is just one more step for a President who “has lied from start to finish,” in James Comer’s words. Indeed, while the pardon applies to Hunter Biden, it might also protect Joe Biden from further damaging revelations. The point is that the GOP reaction to the Biden pardon was about Joe and Hunter Biden. The Democratic reaction, on the other hand, was about President-elect Trump. Some Democrats defended Biden’s actions by speculating that a Trump Justice Department would pursue Hunter Biden, and that Joe Biden needed to stop that before it could begin. Other Democrats criticized the pardon by arguing that it gave away the moral high ground that they believe Biden and the anti-Trump resistance occupied. They have predicted that Trump will abuse the pardon power in his next term. They are primed and ready to attack him for it. But how can they accuse Trump when Biden abused his own power? Joe Biden has just made life much more difficult for the anti-Trump resistance.

— OPINIONS —

“The mass-marketing of Trump’s phony populism” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Nearly a month has gone by, and many people are still beside themselves to understand how Trump was elected President again. A friend in England expresses “utter incredulity … bewilderment” that 77 million people voted for him. This torments the Democratic Party. How did it happen? There is a long litany of “what ifs?” over which to agonize in the long winter of their despair. If only Joe Biden hadn’t run. If only he’d quit sooner. If only there hadn’t been COVID-19 and inflation. If only Harris had chosen Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate. If only she had taken proper alarm at Trump’s TV ads. If only she had never said on The View that she wouldn’t have done anything differently than Biden.

“Biden’s pardon for his son dishonors the office” via Jeffrey Toobin of The New York Times — Pardons are the consummate discretionary acts; presidents are never required to issue even a single one, nor are they limited in the number they issue or to whom. In this way, they reveal their roots in the royal prerogative of mercy. There is only one reason presidents or kings issue pardons: because they want to. On Sunday night, as he boarded a plane to Cape Verde en route to Angola, Joe Biden revealed himself as an anguished and furious father when he pardoned his son, Hunter Biden. Joe Biden said, as recently as June, that he wouldn’t pardon Hunter or commute his sentence, and his press secretary reiterated that he had no plans to pardon Hunter after last month’s election. In June, a jury had found the younger Hunter Biden guilty of three felony counts relating to lies about his drug use on a federal form to apply to own a firearm. Then, in September, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges in California.

“Florida needs a strong public education system to help combat hate” via Robert Kesten of the Miami Herald — In Florida, anyone who meets the age requirement, has a traditional high school diploma or passed the GED exam, is eligible to apply as a substitute teacher. And military training will also let you in. The days when substitutes needed a college degree to teach are long gone. And with the growing teacher shortage, more substitutes will likely be needed. So, substituting, in many cases, will be a full-time job. Here is more difficult news for public education: Linda McMahon, a former pro-wrestling executive, appears to be Trump’s nominee to head the nation’s Department of Education. This department was founded to protect and improve public education. McMahon believes in charter schools, parochial schools and private schools. She has supported taking taxpayer school dollars away from public schools and putting them in the hands of private operators.

“It’s time for Donna Deegan to cross party lines” via A.G. Gancarski for Jacksonville Today — The election is a month behind us now, and the landscape in Tallahassee and Washington is less forgiving for the Jacksonville Mayor than her supporters might have hoped. Democrats were wiped out statewide, with Trump and Rick Scott scoring massive victories. And Trump’s victory means that Deegan doesn’t have access to the White House after January 20, 2025, like she does when Biden and Harris are running the show. Deegan didn’t do much for the Harris campaign, which is a measure of the dysfunction at the heart of that billion-dollar effort. A campaign leadership void in the state emerged amid what turned out to be a bad decision to focus exclusively on the seven swing states that Harris lost.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Florida gas prices fall further after Thanksgiving” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Unlike many waistlines, gas prices in Florida decreased after Thanksgiving. The average price for a gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.09 to start this workweek, down from $3.11 on Sunday. Last week, the price was $3.13. It was the same price on Thanksgiving Day — 10 cents more than what holiday travelers paid a year before, but 30 cents cheaper than what motorists shelled out on Thanksgiving Day 2022. “Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida … were slightly more expensive than a year ago, yet it’s doubtful that prevented people from taking a trip,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to the legendary Ron Book, Sen. Keith Perry, Patricia Greene of Metz Husband & Daughton and Florida Realtors’ Carrie O’Rourke.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.