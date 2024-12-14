December 14, 2024
Unbeaten Florida Gators face neutral-site hoops test
University of Florida UF
The Gainesville squad is among the nation's elite early in the season. But Arizona State is legit also.

Florida Gators (9-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -9; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State squares off against No. 9 Florida in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Sun Devils are 8-1 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gators are 9-0 in non-conference play. Florida is sixth in the SEC scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Alex Condon averaging 6.4.

Arizona State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 15.5 more points per game (86.6) than Arizona State gives up (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Sun Devils.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Gators.

The Associated Press created this story. It is republished with their permission.

