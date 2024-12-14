Unbeaten Florida Gators face neutral-site hoops test

Florida Gators (9-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -9; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State squares off against No. 9 Florida in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Sun Devils are 8-1 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gators are 9-0 in non-conference play. Florida is sixth in the SEC scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Alex Condon averaging 6.4.

Arizona State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 15.5 more points per game (86.6) than Arizona State gives up (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Sun Devils.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Gators.

___

The Associated Press created this story. It is republished with their permission.