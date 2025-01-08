Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.8.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, one of the nation’s top lobbying firms, is expanding its national footprint by opening a new office in Tampa.

The new office will strengthen the firm’s existing strategic alliance with Rubin, Turnbull & Associates, a leading Florida-based lobbying firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with offices in Miami and Tallahassee. The Tampa location is Brownstein’s 13th office in the U.S.

“As the country’s top lobbying firm, it makes absolute sense to expand our physical presence in Florida given the state’s importance on the national political scene,” Brownstein Managing Partner Rich Benenson said. “We have had strong collaboration with Bill and Heather’s team at Rubin Turnbull since 2021 and look forward to this next stage of growth. This investment in Florida highlights the intersection where Brownstein thrives: business, law and politics.”

Firm shareholder Melissa Kuipers Blake, a veteran of the firm’s Government Relations practice, will serve as managing partner for the Tampa office. Kuipers Blake, a graduate of Florida State University with a law degree from the University of Miami, has returned to the Sunshine State to head the operation. She will develop business in the state that leverages the firm’s federal lobbying team in Washington, D.C., and a strategic alliance with Rubin Turnbull.

“As a Floridian, I’m thrilled to lead this new office and focus on growth in the state where I started my career with Bill Rubin more than two decades ago,” Kuipers Blake said. “This homecoming and increased collaboration with Bill and Heather (Turnbull) is special for me. Florida is such a significant player on the national level and in Washington, D.C., and an important state for many of our clients.”

Kuipers Blake previously worked with Brownstein in Denver. In 2022, the Denver Business Journal named her one of its Outstanding Women in Business honorees while she co-chaired the firm’s cannabis and industrial hemp industry group.

Benenson praised her selection, saying, “There’s no one better” to run the new Tampa office.

Gregory Haile is joining Strategos Group as a partner, where he will lead the firm’s Higher Education and Workforce Advisory practice.

Haile’s experience includes work at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, a senior fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, more than a dozen Board Chairs and an award-winning tenure as President of Broward College, leading the institution to a top 10 Aspen Institute ranking of more than 1,000 colleges.

In his new role, he will guide Strategos’ efforts in advising private sector companies focused on economic mobility, workforce development, and the integration of AI technologies and support higher-ed institutions in their pursuit of innovation.

“I’m honored to join Strategos Group and collaborate with such an accomplished team. Higher education and workforce development are at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to leading the nexus of private business and higher education institutions across the country,” Haile said.

Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery added, “Our vision was to curate an organization of leaders representing pre-K to higher education. Greg’s arrival completes this milestone, signifies our belief in the evolving higher education ecosystem, and solidifies our ability to support a cornerstone of the American education system.”

“Greg is a tenured leader of incredible acumen, intelligence, and commitment to the value of education’s impact on economic mobility and workforce development. We are thankful to Greg and his family for their trust in our vision and for supporting our mission of helping students thrive

—@JustinTrudeau: There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner.

—@ChrisLaCavita: If you are a GOP donor — or even an elected Republican Attorney General — you should know that politically speaking, @RepublicanAGs — the group you fund is a joke. They have been using a search firm that knows nothing of politics – for a new ED. You don’t need a bureaucrat — you need a warrior and a campaign pro — take control or your numbers will shrink, and America needs more GOP AGs!

—@Fineout: Florida @GovRonDeSantis also said during an avail there are several issues he would like to see the Fla Leg to tackle as soon as possible, even before the March Session. But on one of those – condos – he said he wasn’t sure there is an agreement on what should be done… To be clear Fla Leg leadership has not weighed in on whether they want a Special Session right ahead of Regular Session. But Gov. DeSantis today outlined areas he wants handled soon: Immigration, condos, replenishing My Safe Fla Home program, ballot initiative process changes

—@DavidFolkenflik: 300,000 people canceled digital subscriptions to Wash Post between Oct 24, when NPR revealed Bezos’s decision to kill a planned endorsement of VP (Kamala) Harris, and Election Night

— TOP STORY —

“Grand jury investigating COVID-19 vaccines finds no evidence of criminal activity” via The Associated Press — “(N)ot finding any indictable criminal activity does not mean we did not find any problems. On the contrary, there are profound and serious issues involving the process of vaccine development and safety surveillance in the United States,” the grand jury wrote in its final report.

In response to its findings, the grand jury made policy recommendations in its report, including increasing transparency around clinical trials and banning advertisements for pharmaceutical drugs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that COVID-19 vaccines underwent intensive safety analyses. After FDA approval, the shots continue to be monitored to ensure they meet federal safety and efficacy standards.

While the vaccines aren’t perfect, they do a good job of preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death. According to federal officials and public health experts, they have proven very safe, with only rare serious side effects.

Gov. DeSantis sought the investigation in 2022, ahead of his bid for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. He bolstered his national profile through hard-line opposition to pandemic lockdowns and mask mandates.

At the time, DeSantis said the probe would “bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct” and could help get more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“James Buchanan first to file to succeed Joe Gruters in SD 22” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Sarasota Republican is the first to file paperwork to run in Senate District 22 in the 2026 Election cycle. Buchanan first won the Florida House election in 2018. In November, he won election to a fourth term. He touted legislative successes by Republicans in the House over the last eight years as the GOP has grown a supermajority to record levels. He also touted local wins for the Sarasota area’s environment and infrastructure. “Florida’s success as a nationwide, conservative beacon of economic prosperity, individual freedom, and parental empowerment is a result of state leaders willing to brave the critics and do what is right. Over my time in the Florida House of Representatives, I’ve been honored to be a part of this conservative fight by being a leader on the issues most important to Sarasotans,” Buchanan said.

“Legislation would allow economically sensible plan to protect year-round horse racing at Gulfstream Park, and it’s just downright fair,” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Rep. Adam Anderson has filed a bill (HB 105) that could quite literally save thoroughbred horse racing in Florida. The measure would allow Gulfstream Park to independently operate live horse racing and a casino. Currently, thoroughbred horse racing is the only parimutuel activity still required to operate its primary activity — in this case, horse racing — and to operate slot machines. Anderson’s bill would not only provide fairness to the thoroughbred horse racing permitholder by eliminating restrictions already removed from other parimutuel facilities, but it would also allow one major thoroughbred horse racing facility, Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, to improve its facility and quite literally save horse racing in general.

“This one’s for Trooper: Don Gaetz bill targets animal abuse during natural disasters” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Floridians were shocked last year by the story of a dog that would come to be known as Trooper, who was tied to a pole as Hurricane Milton approached last year and rescued by a member of the state Highway Patrol. The owner, a Ruskin man named Giovanny Aldama Garcia, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals last year after he left the dog to drown in floodwaters, shocking the conscience of Floridians and people around the nation. SB 150, filed by Sen. Gaetz, holds that a “person who during a state of emergency … in an area included in the state of emergency” commits “animal cruelty … commits a felony of the third degree.” Garcia was actually charged with a third-degree felony, so the law, if passed, would enshrine Lopez’s approach statewide as of July 1, encompassing most of the upcoming hurricane season.

“House Democrats roll out ranking member assignments” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida Democrats may be staring at a GOP legislative supermajority, but House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell is “thrilled” with the Democrats serving as ranking members in “important Committees.” Driskell herself will get the plum assignment of ranking member of the Budget Committee, with Rep. Lisa Dunkley taking the same position on the Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee. Rep. Marie Woodson will be the ranking member on the Health Care Budget Subcommittee, while Rep. Gallop Franklin II will have the same role on the Higher Education Budget Subcommittee. On the Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee, LaVon Bracy Davis will be the ranking member. And on the Justice Budget Subcommittee, Rep. Kimberly Daniels will be the leading Democrat. Rep. Dan Daley will be the ranking Democrat on the Security & Threat Assessment Committee, while Rep. Joe Casello will have the same honor in State Affairs.

— SPECIALS —

“Lara Trump expects Ron DeSantis to go in ‘right direction’ to fill Senate seat” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Former Republican National Committee co-Chair Trump recently backed off her previously expressed interest in being appointed Senator from Florida. But she says she has confidence that DeSantis will make a good pick to replace Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, even if it’s not her. “I think his instinct will probably lead him in the right direction,” she said, expressing confidence that the second-term Republican “will choose a great person” and “has really great names in terms of people who could potentially fill that seat.” Indeed, the names run the gamut. Speculation has included Attorney General Ashley Moody, former House Speaker José Oliva, DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, and even First Lady Casey DeSantis or the Governor himself. Termed out in 2026 and apparently not headed to President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet, there is an argument to be made that the onetime Senate candidate may want to run in two years as the incumbent in what is now a GOP-dominated state.

“GOP candidates compete to replace Matt Gaetz in CD 1 forum” via A’Darius McCormick via WKRG — Republican candidates for Florida’s 1st Congressional District gathered at the Eglin Golf Course for a forum hosted by the Niceville Republican Women. The event, featuring 10 candidates vying to replace Gaetz, provided a platform for voters to hear candidates’ plans and priorities ahead of the Jan. 28 Republican Primary. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis touted his record of accomplishments. “There’s nobody that will work harder than Jimmy because for the folks of Congressional District 1, I’ve got a heck of a work record of accomplishments, and I intend to take what I’ve been doing for the last 10 years for the entire state of Florida and make a difference in CD 1.”

— TRANSITION —

“Judge Aileen Cannon blocks release of Special Counsel’s final report on Donald Trump” via Alan Feuer and Charlie Savage of The New York Times — The federal judge who handled Trump’s prosecution on charges of mishandling classified documents temporarily barred the Justice Department on Tuesday from releasing a final report about the case by the Special Counsel, Jack Smith. In a brief ruling, Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee who dismissed the documents case in its entirety this Summer, enjoined Smith from sharing his report outside the Justice Department until a federal appeals court in Atlanta, which is now considering a challenge to her dismissal, decides how to handle the report. Smith, who also investigated Trump’s attempt to overturn his loss in the 2020 Election, has said in court filings that his final report will have two volumes: one for each indictment he brought against Trump.

—“As Trump eyes Greenland, Danish king makes it bigger on his coat of arms” via Annabelle Timsit of The Washington Post

Agree 100% — “Trump announces Gulf of Mexico should get a new name: Gulf of America” via Cheryl McCloud and C. A. Bridges of USA Today Network — Trump announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, during a news conference from Mar-a-Lago the Gulf of Mexico will be getting a new name. “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” Trump said. “The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name, and it’s appropriate,” Trump said. “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. “What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate,” Trump said.

I’m still reading this — “Susie Wiles vows to block West Wing troublemakers” via Marc Caputo of POLITICO — Wiles said she aims for the West Wing to be a no-drama zone for staff. If that works, it won’t be the chaotic den of self-sabotaging that stymied the early days of Trump’s first term. “I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles, whose boss calls her the ‘Ice Maiden,’ said. “My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama,” she said. “These are counterproductive to the mission.” Wiles will become the first woman to be White House chief of staff — and the fifth person to serve Trump in that role.

“Republican Governors head to Mar-a-Lago” via Dasha Burns and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — The march through Mar-a-Lago continues this week with a dinner for Republican Governors on Thursday, according to two people familiar with the plans. It comes as Trump prepares to host a slew of House Republican groups there this weekend to game-plan his ambitious 2025 agenda. The Governors’ convening will offer a chance to reaffirm their loyalty — the biggest currency in Trump’s world. That’s particularly key for those like ally-turned-rival-turned-ally again, DeSantis, who will make the trip down from Tallahassee, one person familiar said.

“Can DOGE ‘delete’ a federal agency? The legal hurdles ahead” via Jan Wolfe and Jess Bravin of The Wall Street Journal — Trump has unveiled ambitious plans in his new administration to cut $2 trillion from federal spending, engineered at least in part by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The wealthy entrepreneurs have already proposed ideas such as suspending a swath of regulations, reducing the federal workforce and removing government agencies outright. But the President-elect’s attempts to slash federal programs and financial responsibilities Congress has adopted over generations could face steep legal hurdles. Here is where some of DOGE’s initial proposals could run into legal trouble.

“Confirmation hearings planned for Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Confirmation hearings are planned for Bondi and Rubio, two political leaders nominated for Trump’s Cabinet. Rubio, Florida’s senior U.S. Senator, was nominated by Trump to be the next Secretary of State. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a notice that it will hold a confirmation hearing for Rubio on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. So far, Rubio appears to be on a glide path to becoming the nation’s top diplomat. U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the Idaho Republican now chairing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, praised Trump’s decision to appoint Rubio in November. “Marco Rubio is a superb appointment to Secretary of State. Well done, Mr. President!” Risch posted on X at the time.

“Trump offers Polk County native Morgan Ortagus role as envoy to Middle East” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Trump has signaled plans to appoint Polk County native Ortagus to a diplomatic position. Trump posted on social media that he would choose Ortagus as deputy special presidential envoy for Middle East peace. Ortagus served as spokesperson for the State Department for three years in Trump’s first administration. Trump used ambivalent language in his social media posts, saying, “Early on, Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson.” He added that “these things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens.” Trump did not elaborate on any disagreements with Ortagus.

“Mark Zuckerberg: Meta will end fact-checking program, says it’s ‘too politically biased’” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter — Meta Platforms Inc. is making significant changes to its content moderation policies, eliminating its fact-checking program and bringing more political conversations back to feeds on Facebook and Instagram, as part of a bid by CEO Zuckerberg to “restore free expression” on its platforms. Zuckerberg unveiled the changes in a video early Tuesday morning. In the video, Zuckerberg lamented that amid the debates around the harms of online content, “governments and legacy media have pushed to censor more and more.”

“The queer people who are buying guns to prepare for Trump’s America” via the Tribune News Service — On a brisk Saturday afternoon, A. crouched in a boxer’s stance, knees bent, one hip forward, raised her new Ruger Security-380 pistol aloft with both hands and pulled the trigger. Next to her, a row of men in sweatshirts and earmuffs affably shot their own marks. A., who The Inquirer identifies by the first letter of her first name because of safety concerns, is new to the world of shooting ranges and target practice. As a trans woman who lives in Philadelphia, she began seriously considering armed self-defense this Summer, as she saw Texas uphold a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and Florida prohibit nurse practitioners from prescribing hormones to transgender people.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden administration moves to ban medical debt from credit reports” via Madeleine Ngo of The New York Times — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau moved to ban medical debt from appearing on credit reports, potentially lifting the credit scores of about 15 million Americans and making it easier for them to obtain loans. The finalized new rule would effectively prohibit loan providers from using medical information while making lending decisions. It is set to take effect 60 days after publication in the federal register, but with Trump returning to office this month, its future remains in question. The bureau has found that having medical debt on a credit report is not a good predictor of whether a borrower will repay a loan and that consumers frequently report receiving inaccurate bills.

“Biden admin working to effectively ban cigarettes in 11th-hour proposal a ‘gift’ to cartels, expert says” via Emma Colton of Fox News — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is moving forward with a regulatory rule in the final days of the Biden administration that would effectively ban cigarettes currently on the market in favor of products with lower nicotine levels, which could end up boosting business for cartels operating on the black market, an expert tells Fox News Digital. “Biden’s ban is a gift with a bow and balloons to organized crime cartels with it, whether it’s cartels, Chinese organized crime, or Russian mafia,” Rich Marianos, former assistant director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the current Chair of the Tobacco Law Enforcement Network, told Fox News Digital of the proposal.

“Mike Johnson: ‘Intention’ is to increase debt limit in massive Trump agenda bill” via Emily Brooks of The Hill — Speaker Johnson said congressional Republicans plan to increase the nation’s borrowing limit as a part of a massive party-line bill that they are crafting that will encapsulate Trump’s legislative agenda. The plan would address Trump’s concern about Democrats using the debt limit as a leverage point during his administration, as Republicans did with Biden in 2023. The massive bill of Trump priorities that Republicans are planning will go through a special ” reconciliation ” process that bypasses the need to get 60 votes in the Senate for passage.

— STATEWIDE —

“Gaetz: ‘I am starting to think about running for Governor’” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Gaetz, the former U.S. representative turned conservative cable host, may not be done with politics. Weeks after the release of a congressional report on sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz, the former U.S. representative told the Tampa Bay Times he’s “starting to think about running for Governor” in 2026. Chief among Gaetz’s stated policy concerns? The insurance crisis. “I have a compelling vision for the state,” Gaetz said.

“Florida is No. 2 in norovirus outbreaks: Here’s how to dodge the dreaded ‘stomach bug’” via Zulekha Pitts of The Miami New Times — Florida has snagged second place in a race no one wants to win: confirmed norovirus outbreaks. The Sunshine State reported 24 outbreaks between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2024, trailing only California, which topped the list with 43 outbreaks. The highly contagious norovirus, often dubbed the “stomach bug,” is wreaking havoc this season, particularly in crowded spaces like cruise ships. Of the 16 outbreaks reported aboard cruises nationwide in 2024, five occurred in December, leaving nearly 900 passengers and crew members praying to porcelain gods. This news is particularly sobering for Floridians, given the state’s reputation as a cruise hub.

“Tax-funded nonprofit spent $5M on ads amid abortion ballot battle” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — An anti-abortion nonprofit financed by Florida taxpayers launched an unprecedented advertising campaign this Fall — just as Florida voters were about to decide a ballot measure that would have enshrined abortion rights into the state constitution. The Florida Pregnancy Care Network says it spent $5 million on the Fall ad blitz, which included the organization’s first-ever television commercials. The nonprofit — which was created to distribute public money through a network of largely evangelical pregnancy centers that try to stop pregnant women from seeking abortions — is funded with nearly $30 million a year in state taxes provided by DeSantis and Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

“Environmentalists urge DEP to strengthen springs rules” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — Environmentalists at a public hearing criticized proposed state rules to protect springs from groundwater overpumping, saying the proposal is long overdue and too vague to protect the state’s waters. Representatives of the Florida Springs Council and other groups urged the Department of Environmental Protection to strengthen the rules proposed in response to 2016 legislation. Pumping for new developments and water bottling is already reducing springs flows, speakers said at the hearing in Tallahassee. They said the proposed rules eight years later are vague and won’t protect springs in the future.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Markenzy Lapointe to step down as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the only Haitian-born lawyer to ever serve as U.S. Attorney is stepping down from his post leading the Southern District of Florida. Lapointe says he will resign effective Jan. 17. Biden nominated him to serve in the role, which Lapointe started two years ago. “For the past two years, I have served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida,” Lapointe said in a prepared statement announcing his departure. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as United States Attorney. I have strived to meet the responsibilities of this position with vigor, determination, commitment, thoughtfulness, and humility.”

“Miami-Dade man accused of threatening to ‘f—ing kill DeSantis’ in online post” via Chris Gothner of Local 10 — Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a southwest Miami-Dade man on Monday after they said he made a social media post threatening DeSantis. An arrest report states that Valentin Tomás Morales, 21, posted on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — “I think im (sic) going to f—ing kill Ron DeSantis.” The Florida Fusion Center identified and reported the post to the FDLE on Monday, the report states. Investigators didn’t say whether they believed anything specific motivated the threatening post. Authorities said they went to Morales’ home in the gated Mahogany Isle neighborhood of The Hammocks and took him into custody on a charge of written threats to kill. He declined to speak with investigators. Morales was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

“After Democrats lost Miami-Dade, how will Mayor Levine Cava lead a red county?” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — When Miami-Dade County’s leading Democrat wanted to make news with her first marquee hire of 2025, she picked a Republican sure to make a splash. For a newly created position of small-business adviser, Mayor Levine Cava picked Manny Cid, a suburban restaurant owner who also was her leading GOP challenger in the 2024 Election for County Mayor that was decided in August. In giving the former Miami Lakes Mayor the $203,000 position of “senior adviser for economic opportunity,” Levine Cava has a living example of the bipartisanship she’s been trying to highlight since November brought historic losses for her party in Miami-Dade.

“Constitutional officers installed in Miami-Dade, where a GOP wave helped deliver a sweep” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade just installed its five elected constitutional officers. All of them are Republican. That’s noteworthy in a county where Democrats have long outnumbered, and still outnumber, their political counterparts. And according to the man who steered the county’s GOP apparatus through the 2024 Election and at least some of the winners, it’s mainly due to the party’s strong messaging, funding and on-the-ground efforts. The combined victories of Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez, Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia and Property Appraiser Tomás Regalado mark a historic achievement for the Miami-Dade GOP, said Hialeah state Rep. Alex Rizo, who led the party last year.

“Alexcia Cox, first woman and Black person to serve as Palm Beach County State Attorney, sworn in” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — During her first remarks as Palm Beach County’s State Attorney, Cox made a slight revision to a nearly century-old quote about the role of the prosecutor. “He,” she paused and smiled. “Or she is, in a peculiar and very definite sense, the servant of the law.” The remark drew nods and laughter from a crowd of attorneys in the Palm Beach County Courthouse’s ceremonial courtroom. They gathered there with judges, deputies and a handful of defense attorneys for Cox’s swearing-in ceremony, marking her first official day in office. Chief Judge Glenn Kelley administered the oath of office inside the courtroom on the 11th floor.

“Palm Bay City Council votes against resuming fluoridation of city’s drinking water” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The Palm Bay City Council has voted to abandon efforts to fix the municipal water department’s equipment to allow for resumption of fluoridation of the water Palm Bay provides many of its residents. The unanimous vote means residents of Brevard County’s most populous city will not have fluoride added to their city-supplied drinking water in the future. Fluoridation has become a hot-button issue for some. The American Dental Association and other public health organizations say fluoridation is vital to prevent tooth decay, which can lead to other health problems when untreated. However, others say the health risks of adding fluoride to drinking water outweigh the benefits.

“Watchdog group calls on Florida to halt dealings with anti-Israel man’s Miami booze business” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Dubai-headquartered company International Diplomatic Supplies (IDS) has been operating out of Miami since late 2020, providing alcohol and grocery products to U.S. embassies across the globe. The company’s founder and Chief Executive is Patrick Doyle, an open defamer of Israel, its people, companies and supporters, according to the StopAntisemitism watchdog group, which is calling on Florida to stop all business with him. StopAntisemitism published some of Doyle’s objectionable communications in an X thread last month. It included screenshots of since-deleted posts in which Doyle referred to the Israel Defense Forces as the “IOF” (Israel Occupying Forces) and the war in Gaza as a “genocide.” Doyle called for the boycott of “every Israel product (and) Israeli-owned business” and wrote, “Is the power of Zionist-owned media, Zionist-owned banks more important to you than human life? Clearly, it is.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Monique Worrell returns; looks to rebuild as Orange-Osceola State Attorney while grand jury decision looms” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Worrell climbed the steps of the Orange County courthouse complex where she had spoken after the Governor suspended her in August 2023 as Orange-Osceola State Attorney — only this time she was returning newly re-elected. “This moment represents more than a return; it represents a renewal,” Worrell said, “A renewal of trust, of commitment and the promise that justice is not simply about punishment but about prevention, rehabilitation and creating opportunities for positive change.” In her remarks, she said she would begin her term reviewing work done by predecessor Andrew Bain, a DeSantis appointee as the top prosecutor for the 9th Judicial Circuit to whom Worrell handed a decisive electoral defeat in November. She pledged to “keep what is working and remove what is not, and have the wisdom to know the difference.” Her initial move is to review Bain’s adult civil citation program and reconvene a Violent Crimes Task Force, which she said he scrapped.

“Karen Castor Dentel wants Orange County’s money back” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Some of the first matters of business for newly sworn-in Orange County Elections Supervisor Castor Dentel is to recover the taxpayer money given to community organizations by former Supervisor Glen Gilzean. “This shortfall caused by millions of dollars in irresponsible spending by the previous administration threatens our ability to conduct safe and secure elections in Orange County,” Castor Dentel said. Gilzean’s spending angered Orange County officials in the final weeks of his term. Gilzean, the former DeSantis-appointed Elections Supervisor, gave $2.1 million to Valencia College for scholarships and $1.37 million to the Central Florida Foundation for administrative and consulting services. CareerSource Central Florida already returned $1.9 million Gilzean gave for job training for temp workers.

“Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez placed on Brady list of law officers deemed untrustworthy” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — In one of his final acts before leaving office, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain put Osceola Sheriff Lopez on an official list of law enforcement officers deemed untrustworthy. It was the result of months of back-and-forth about comments by the Sheriff in which he appeared to downplay posting a photo of 13-year-old Madeline Soto’s body online. Bain’s move is a highly unusual rebuke of a sitting Sheriff and may make it difficult for Lopez to testify in criminal proceedings since defense attorneys could challenge his credibility. Bain’s Dec. 30 letter revealing the decision to put Lopez on the so-called Brady list strongly criticized the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for not conducting a proper investigation into comments the Sheriff made to the media — beginning with a March 27 interview with WDBO in which he outright denied the photo was of Madeline, found dead in St. Cloud after a dayslong search.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Suzy Lopez sworn in for first full term as Hillsborough County State Attorney after yearslong battle” via Ryan Burkett and Evan Axelbank of Fox 13 — Hillsborough County State Attorney Lopez was sworn in for her first full term on Tuesday, with DeSantis among those in attendance. The Governor appointed Lopez to the position in August 2022 after he suspended Andrew Warren, saying Warren violated his oath of office and was soft on crime. Lopez and Warren later faced off in the November 2024 Election, with Lopez getting 52.7% of the vote, making her the first woman to be elected as Hillsborough County’s lead prosecutor. At the ceremony in Tampa on Tuesday, DeSantis appeared to criticize Warren without mentioning his name while praising Lopez.

“‘My dream’: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd begins record sixth term” via Alexa Herrera of 10 Tampa Bay — Polk County Sheriff Judd was sworn in for his sixth consecutive term on Tuesday morning in Lakeland. Residents have re-elected Judd for over a decade, as he’s held the title of top cop since 2004. According to a news release, he is the only Sheriff in the county to be re-elected for that many consecutive terms. At the swearing-in ceremony at City Central Church in Lakeland, Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady administered Judd’s oath of office. “I’m grateful beyond words for the opportunity to continue to be the servant of the Lord and to fulfill my calling to be your Sheriff,” Judd said. “To live out your dream is an honor beyond description.”

“The four big road construction projects in Tampa that FDOT crews are working on in 2025” via Larissa Scott of 10 Tampa Bay — The Florida Department of Transportation has its sights set on Tampa’s major thoroughfares. While there are several projects FDOT is working on this year, there are four main ones. The Downtown Tampa Interchange project aims to make several improvements along the I-275 and I-4 interchange. The new Howard Frankland Bridge began construction in the Spring of 2020. It’s expected to wrap up in early 2026 fully. FDOT will start switching traffic to the new bridge this Spring. The I-275 capacity improvement project will go from north of I-4 to north of Hillsborough Avenue. It’ll go from three travel lanes to four in each direction. The Westshore Interchange project is FDOT’s most extensive job in Tampa, revamping how people move through the area. Construction is set to begin this Spring.

“Tampa General Hospital performs first-in-human pancreas transplant with new organ-preserving transport technology” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital achieves another world’s first: a successful pancreas transplant utilizing first-of-its-kind technology from Paragonix. The revolutionary case was led by Dr. Matthew Hunter Witt, a transplant surgeon at the TGH Transplant Institute, using the Paragonix PancreasPak System. This new technology preserves the donor pancreas during transportation. “Our transplant team at Tampa General continues to achieve remarkable firsts like this one, which is another example of how we relentlessly innovate in order to provide patients with world-class health care,” Witt said. Unlike most other transplant organs, the pancreas is extremely susceptible to damage during transport. To remain viable for donation, the pancreas has the best chance of survival at a temperature between 4 and 8 degrees.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Send the damn thing back’: Jacksonville City Council finds Mayor airport hologram really cost $75K” via Jake Stofan of Action News Jax — A hologram of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan at the Jacksonville International Airport, the so-called “Holo-Donna” as it’s been dubbed by some local leaders, isn’t receiving any warm welcomes among Jacksonville City Council members. In a Tuesday meeting, Council members raised questions about how much it costs and whether it was properly funded. “You oughta send the damn thing back,” Council Finance Chair Ron Salem said. Originally pitched as a $30,000 purchase, Council auditors reported the price tag is closer to $75,000. That includes additional costs for the machine’s custom wrap, installation, and the studio shoot for the greeting.

“The CRA is likely to reject buying Tallahassee’s Railroad Square but a new plan could emerge” via Lynn Hatter of WFSU — Railroad Square’s continued existence as a Tallahassee art park and commerce hub remains uncertain. Staff at the Southside Community Redevelopment Agency recommend them not purchasing the parcels. However, backers of the art park are quickly trying to formulate an alternative plan. Longtime tenants like the Mickee Faust Club and 621 Gallery are trying to develop a public-private ownership model where the CRA would subsidize a downpayment to sell the park to the group and fund needed repairs. During a Tuesday meeting, an Advisory Committee to the CRA agreed with that idea while also siding with a staff recommendation not to purchase any part of the park.

“Leon County’s homeless rate is far below the nation’s but still a struggle” via Margie Menzel of WFSU — Homelessness increased across the United States by a shocking 18% in 2024. It rose much less in Leon County, but it still rose. Leon County saw an overall 5% increase in homelessness, according to the 2024 Point-in-Time Count conducted last January. A total of 840 people were experiencing homelessness at that time, including 192 youth and 112 veterans. There was also an increase among sheltered individuals. Anyone in an emergency shelter, such as Tallahassee’s Kearney Center, is considered sheltered. There were 624 sheltered Leon residents experiencing homelessness last year.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Carmine Marceno acknowledges FBI investigation while touting agency accomplishments” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lee County Sheriff Marceno has acknowledged an FBI investigation of his work. But in a State of the Agency livestream on Facebook, he largely brushed off concerns as a media-generating distraction. “People always look at the negative, right? They want the clicks, the clickbait,” Marceno said. “The FBI requested documents. We supply the documents, and we move on.” Through most of the livestream, Marceno primarily focused on agency accomplishments in 2024, including a 100% solve rate on homicides in 2024. On the first day of his new four-year term, he appeared on the livestream, accepting questions only from a public information employee. However, the speech came as a significant controversy that shadowed the agency’s work. A federal grand jury reportedly has continued to investigate Marceno, months after Sheriff’s Office contractor Ken Romano went public about speaking to the FBI with allegations that implicated Marceno.

“Charlotte County Fire & EMS deputy chief faces DUI charges in Lee County” via Tomás Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — One of the top Charlotte County first responders with ties to Lee County faces impaired driving charges. Michael Vernon Davis, 53, faces one count of DUI. He is the deputy chief for Charlotte County Fire and EMS. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies booked Davis into the Lee County Jail just before 2 a.m. Christmas Day and released him the same morning on $500 bond. According to his incident report, Sheriff’s deputies were at the intersection of Bayshore Ranch Drive and Bayshore Road around midnight Christmas Day when Davis reportedly passed a Sheriff’s cruiser without a license plate attached to his vehicle.

— TOP OPINION —

“The internet is worse than a brainwashing machine” via Charlie Warzel and Mike Caulfield of The Atlantic — The revision of Jan. 6 among many Republicans is alarming. It is also a powerful example of how the internet has warped our political reality. In recent years, this phenomenon has been attributed to the crisis of “misinformation.” But that term doesn’t begin to describe what’s really happening.

There is another more disturbing possibility that we have come to understand through our respective professional work over the past decade. One of us, Mike, has been studying the effects of our broken information environment as a research scientist and information literacy expert, while the other, Charlie, is a journalist who has extensively written and reported on the social web. Lately, our independent work has coalesced around a particular shared idea: that misinformation is powerful, not because it changes minds, but because it allows people to maintain their beliefs in light of growing evidence to the contrary.

The internet may function not so much as a brainwashing engine but as a justification machine. A rationale is always just a scroll or a click away, and the incentives of the modern attention economy — people are rewarded with engagement and greater influence the more their audience responds to what they’re saying — mean that there will always be a rush to provide one. This dynamic plays into humans’ natural tendency to be evidence foragers and seek information that supports their beliefs or undermines the arguments against them.

Finding such information (or large groups of people eagerly propagating it) has not always been easy. Historically, evidence foraging might have meant digging into a subject, testing arguments, or relying on genuine expertise. This was the foundation for most of our politics, culture, and arguments.

— OPINIONS —

“Where did all the fascism talk go?” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — You can answer that for yourself. But the fact is, the Trump transition is turning out to be quite … normal. The President-elect is busy hammering out policy proposals and staffing his administration. Democrats are criticizing Trump and promising to give some of his nominees a hard time in confirmation hearings. But that is what one always sees in transitions from one party to the other. What is absent is the kind of ugly, fevered, frenzied, over-the-top rhetoric about Trump that characterized the campaign. When Trump won not only the electoral vote but the popular vote as well, many looked back on the fascist moment of just a week earlier and asked, “What was that all about?” It was about defeating Trump, of course, and when it didn’t work, it became an embarrassment, certainly for the most fervent fascism talkers.

“You got conned. Home insurance costs still rising in Florida” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — The Republican lawmakers who control the state had spent years ignoring warnings from industry experts who had begged them to spend serious time on this complicated issue, opting instead to wage culture wars with everyone from Disney to drag queens. Yet now that the insurance crisis was evident and voters were getting mad, lawmakers announced they would hold a Special Session on this incredibly complex issue that lasted five days. Drunk Spring Breakers spend more time in Cancun. The main thing I noted at the time was that GOP legislators were doing all sorts of financial favors for insurance companies but providing no guarantees that any of the industry savings would trickle down to consumers. Well, unsurprisingly, they have not. In other words: You got conned.

“Worrell case is a test for Orlando” via Anna Eskamani for the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis’ removals of Worrell and other local elected officials in Florida displays a contemptuous disregard for our right to elect our representatives. And now, DeSantis’ allies are weaponizing the criminal legal system to keep her out of office. A Lake County prosecutor working with state officials has convened a Polk County grand jury to investigate Worrell and/or her previous administration. Both Polk County and Lake County are largely conservative areas and, critically, were chosen to exclude the voters who elected and re-elected Worrell. What is happening in Florida should anger us all. We are not witnessing a fight about public safety or who is better at protecting it — a debate normally carried out and resolved through elections. Nor is this a legitimate criminal investigation. Instead, this is a brazen attempt by DeSantis and those in his orbit to wield the criminal justice system against Worrell so she cannot step into the office she earned — twice. They are, in other words, willing to corruptly use the justice system to persecute and retaliate against their political opponents.

— ALOE —

“Two relocated otters move into habitat at Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Stella and Fynn, a pair of 11-month-old female North American river otters born in captivity in South Carolina, have recently taken up residence at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. The sisters arrived at Mote on Dec. 4. They joined Mote’s other resident otter, Pippi. Pippi, along with two other otters, Huck and Jane, were evacuated from the Mote campus at Ken Thompson Park on City Island before Hurricane Milton hit on Oct. 9. The otters were born on Jan. 20, 2024, at the Lowcountry Zoo of Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina. Their parents were two rescued otters.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Sen. Ileana Garcia, former Rep. Rene “Coach P” Plasencia, Ron Bilbao, Chad Kunde of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and Evan Ross.

