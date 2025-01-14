Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.14.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Our friend and contributor Karen Cyphers is launching a new Substack – “Decyphered” – a platform for the research on Florida-centric political and cultural issues that she and her colleagues produce at Sachs Media. (Think of it as an AMA for all things Florida politics and more.) It will expand on the data Sachs already shares in our Last Call digest, making it easier for readers to suggest their own curiosities for the team to pursue.

Visit and subscribe to Decyphered here.

___

Speaking of Sachs Media …

The dynamics of American social media shifted dramatically last week when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced sweeping changes to content moderation and fact-checking policies across Meta’s platforms — Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

According to Zuckerberg, this wasn’t a matter of subtle persuasion — it was outright interference. He described heated phone calls filled with yelling and demands. These weren’t limited to issues of national political importance; they also extended to petty matters, like memes the President or his staff simply didn’t like. If Zuckerberg’s account is accurate, it raises serious concerns about government overreach — concerns that should trouble not just opponents of the Joe Biden administration but also its supporters who value free speech.

Sachs Media regularly surveys Florida voters on political and cultural issues, and they went into the field immediately after Zuckerberg’s appearances to see how Floridians felt about these changes.

The result is a survey conducted Jan. 9-12, 2025, that shows the issue isn’t abstract or theoretical. Our research shows that nearly half of Floridians who use social media (45%) say a platform has restricted or removed their content at some point. This experience spans political affiliations. Even more striking, 6 in 10 (59%) report witnessing someone else’s content being unfairly censored or removed.

Asking people whether a policy change will influence their behavior is one thing; testing that influence is another. Survey experiments allow us to measure whether specific interventions lead to statistically significant differences in responses. One of the most intriguing hypotheses stemming from Zuckerberg’s announcement involves Meta’s decision to relocate its content moderation team from California to Texas — a move explicitly designed to build user trust by signaling that moderation decisions are fair and free from political bias.

In other words, Zuckerberg’s team appears to believe — and may have even conducted their own research to confirm — that hiring content moderators in a more conservative state like Texas could help address concerns about political bias in content moderation.

But will establishing a Texas-based moderation headquarters actually change public perception?

For the answer — and more — click here to visit FloridaPolitics.com.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@SenRickScott: Senate confirmation hearings for President (Donald) Trump’s Cabinet will start this week. The President has assembled an incredible, qualified team that will put America and our families first. I’m going to fight like hell to make sure Congress does its job and confirms them ASAP.

—@CoryMillsFL: I respect @GovRonDeSantis and how he’s run our state and been very strategic in his decision-making processes. I understand the Governor’s concerns regarding the U.S. House slim majority. While I feel I would add value and be better positioned to help @realDonaldTrump America First agenda, we will have to see what the Governor decides. Either way, it’s an honor to be considered for the Senate and appreciated the positive feedback the Governor gave after our interview. We will see what happens and what 2026 has in store for the House and Senate

—@AGAshleyMoody: Thank you, @GovRonDeSantis, for ensuring that the state is prepared to enact President @realDonaldTrump‘s immigration priorities on DAY ONE. We must act quickly and effectively to rectify the disastrous policies we, as Americans, have endured over the last four years. Let’s get it done.

—@RepLoisFrankel: It’s sad and alarming that, for the second year in a row, Gov. DeSantis refused to join the federal Summer EBT program, leaving low-income families in our state without vital nutritional support when school is out. Florida families deserve better.

—@AGAshleyMoody: On the heels of an alarming increase in hate crimes against Jewish Floridians, I am announcing that our office will be hosting training for law enforcement on combating antisemitism on college campuses.

—@SenBillNelson: For over half a century, the U.S. and Panama have collaborated in space exploration — for missions on Earth, to the Moon, and beyond. I’m here in Panama to discuss our enduring partnership and explore new opportunities in the stars.

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Severance’ season two debuts – 3; House single bill drafting submission deadline for 2025 Session — 10; AFC and NFC championship games — 12; Special GOP Primary to replace Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — 14; DNC Chair election — 18; Grammy Awards — 19; Super Bowl LIX — 26; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 27; ‘Cobra Kai’ final episodes premiere — 30; ‘The White Lotus’ season three premieres — 33; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 37; ‘1923’ season two premieres — 40; the 2025 Oscars – 47; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 48; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 49; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 51; Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 56; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 64; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 72; Special Election for CD 1 — 76; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 97; 2025 Session ends – 108; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 108; Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 119; Epic Universe grand opening — 128; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 129; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 136; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 148; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 178; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 192; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 204; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 246; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 311; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 337; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 339; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 476; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 493; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 514; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 552; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 704; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 844; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 990; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,277; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,393; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,793; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,524.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis calls for Special Session to aid Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown” via Skyler Swisher and Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis called for a Special Session to help implement Trump’s immigration agenda, saying he anticipates the new administration will enact “ambitious policy changes” on Day One and Florida needs to be ready to assist.

Speaking at the Florida Capitol, DeSantis said he wants to hold local officials accountable for not cooperating with Trump’s immigration policies and threaten them with suspension if they neglect their duties. He said the immigration crackdown will require new legislation and funding.

“We need to act, and we need to act quickly,” DeSantis said. “We don’t have time to waste. The American people spoke very clearly.”

Trump takes office on Jan. 20, and DeSantis wants lawmakers to convene in Tallahassee starting Jan. 27. The Legislature’s Regular Session is scheduled for March 4.

During his presidential campaign, Trump called for the “mass deportation” of undocumented people in the United States, estimated at about 11 million. There are likely more than 1 million undocumented people in Florida.

Last week, Trump hosted DeSantis and other GOP Governors at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

DeSantis did not provide many specifics Monday on what immigration laws he wants the Legislature to enact.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Ben Albritton, Daniel Perez push back on DeSantis’ Special Session call” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Senate President Albritton and House Speaker Perez aren’t sure why DeSantis called a Special Session to start in two weeks. Nor are Albritton or Perez clear on what the Governor wants out of it, as a memo released hours after DeSantis issued his call details. “Florida’s Constitution compels our attendance at a Special Session unilaterally called by the Governor. However, the power to convene a Special Session also resides with the presiding officers. As the people’s elected Representatives, the Legislature, not the Governor, will decide when and what legislation we consider,” the leaders said in a joint statement. DeSantis wants to crack down on illegal immigration, eliminate a loophole giving undocumented immigrants in-state tuition, tighten up petitions for constitutional amendments, and hone in on condo safety regulations and escalating costs related to them. But the Senate and House leaders question the lack of specific details from the Governor’s Office.

“DeSantis wants amendment petition changes after failed abortion rights initiative” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis wants changes on petition drives and the amendment process as he pushes lawmakers to convene a Special Session. DeSantis pointed to the failed Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative from November when detailing why reforms are needed. “Part of the reason we’re at this juncture is that the citizen initiative has really been transformed into a special interest initiative,” DeSantis said at a news conference Monday, where he called for a Special Session to start on Jan. 27. “Our constitution should not be for sale to the highest bidder, so the reform is needed.” DeSantis faced pushback last cycle from Democrats and abortion rights activists, who accused the Governor of using taxpayer resources against the Amendment 4 campaign.

“Randy Fine wants his bill on ending benefits for undocumented students to be heard in Special Session” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Brevard County Sen. Fine doesn’t want to wait until March to nix tuition benefits for undocumented immigrants. With a Special Session on illegal migration coming on Jan. 27, Fine said he’s retooling legislation (SB 90) that he filed in December for the Regular Session to be heard instead this month. If passed, the bill would repeal a decade-old law that allows undocumented students brought to the country as children to pay in-state tuition rates at Florida’s state colleges and universities. Fine says the measure would save an estimated $45 million in annual taxpayer funds. “Gov. DeSantis and I have had our differences, but one thing we have both wanted to do for years is end the $45 million handouts for illegal immigrants that attend our world-renowned colleges and universities,” said Fine, who is running to replace Mike Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

“Anna Eskamani and Mike Gottlieb file bill to protect workers from heat” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Democratic Reps. Eskamani and Gottlieb are co-sponsoring a bill to protect workers from Florida’s intense heat after previous attempts to help employees in the sun failed last year. “Protecting workers from heat stress in Florida is a matter of health, safety, and fairness,” Eskamani said. “With Florida experiencing some of the hottest and most humid conditions in the country, outdoor and indoor workers in industries like agriculture, construction, and manufacturing face serious risks, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and even death.” Under HB 35, employers must make cold water available for workers, give employees a 10-minute cooldown every two hours working in the high heat, and add other rules. Employers must make shady areas available for workers if the outdoor heat index is 80 degrees or above.

“Electric car owners don’t pay gas tax. Concerned cities facing deficits for road care want that changed” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As electric cars get more popular, South Florida cities say they’ll be the ones paying the price. Westlake Mayor JohnPaul O’Connor has urged the Palm Beach County legislative delegation to push for a new state bill to find an alternative to pay for transportation funding as electric cars evade the gas tax, and the idea has the attention of Tallahassee politicians. Floridians pay 38.6 cents on each gallon of gas, according to the Tax Foundation in Washington, D.C., which is the 12th highest in the country. According to the nonprofit, the gas tax is meant to function as a user fee, charging drivers to fund the construction and maintenance of the roads where they drive.

“Elections Supervisor to Florida lawmakers: Keep guns away from polling places” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — If Florida ever allows the open carrying of firearms in the state, Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott wants to make sure guns won’t be allowed in or near polling places. Legalization to allow open carry appears unlikely in Florida to become law in the foreseeable future. Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, said in November he sides with law enforcement, which opposes allowing people to carry firearms in the state openly. “I stand with them today in opposition,” he said. However, Scott told Broward’s Senators and Representatives that he wanted to ensure that if open carry legislation became possible, it would include a polling place exception.

— SPECIALS —

“DeSantis cool on Cory Mills’ interest in Senate seat amid slim GOP House majority” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis isn’t exactly enthusiastic about a Congressman seeking a promotion, citing the slender House majority greeting President-elect Trump as a “big practical concern” for U.S. Rep. Mills to stay put. Mills recently said he was open to being named Marco Rubio’s successor in the Senate. But DeSantis is signaling that he’s looking elsewhere, given practical concerns. Mills told reporters Saturday that he intended to run for Senate regardless of whom DeSantis appointed. Still, DeSantis expressed doubt that any challenger to the appointee could “successfully challenge in a Republican Primary,” adding that if Mills were the appointee, he wouldn’t want a challenge either.

“Governor blames faulty ‘resign to run’ law for lack of elections to replace Fine, Joel Rudman” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis said at a news conference at the Capitol that the state’s “resign to run” rule complicated the calendar in setting up Special Elections in Senate District 19, which Fine is departing to run to replace Mike Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, and in House District 3, which incumbent Rudman is leaving to pursue the seat vacated by current television host Gaetz. “The problem is you have to resign to run, and so by the time those letters are submitted, you can’t stand up for the Special Election to be the same as those dates. We couldn’t get it done,” DeSantis said. The American Civil Liberties Union has sued DeSantis for violating his “mandatory duty under the Florida Constitution and state law by failing to call a Special Election” and “effectively disenfranchising voters in House District 3 and Senate District 19.” State law inhibits the process, DeSantis said.

— TRANSITION —

“Why Trump is getting more popular” via G. Elliott Morris of ABC News — According to 538’s average of polls of Trump’s favorability rating, 47.2% of American adults have a favorable view of the President-elect, compared to 47.4% who have an unfavorable view. That means his net favorability rating — the difference between these two numbers — is now the highest since tracking began on Jan. 30, 2021. It’s also higher than his average net approval rating — a related but different metric that measured how many Americans approved of his job performance while he was President — was at any point after Feb. 2, 2017. In other words, Trump is at or near an all-time high in popularity.

“Trump’s inauguration schedule is out” via Andrew Howard of POLITICO — With one week until Inauguration Day, Trump’s inaugural committee has announced the schedule, which includes a MAGA victory rally, three inaugural balls, and a firework celebration. “President Trump is dedicated to uniting the country through the strength, security, and opportunity of his America First agenda,” committee co-Chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler said in a press release. “The 2025 inaugural celebrations will reflect President-elect Trump’s historic return to the White House and the American people’s decisive vote to Make America Great Again.” On Saturday, a President’s reception and fireworks display will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, as well as a Cabinet reception and Vice President’s dinner.

“Who’s performing at Trump’s inauguration?” via Derrick Bryson Taylor and Michael Gold of The New York Times — The singer Carrie Underwood said she would perform next week at Trump’s inauguration. “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.” Underwood, whose career was launched when she won “American Idol” in 2005, will sing “America the Beautiful” with an accompaniment from the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, according to a copy of the inaugural program obtained by The New York Times.

“Protest crowd estimates down, ticket demand high for Trump inauguration” via Emily Davies, Ellie Silverman and Michael Brice-Saddler of The Washington Post — Applications for protest permits have been slow. The hotline for tickets has been loud. The run of show for this year’s presidential inauguration is, by official estimations, expected to be surprisingly routine for a city that has seen only high-drama or disrupted swearing-ins since President Barack Obama took the oath a second time more than a decade ago. In the place of raging counterdemonstrations that led to violence and sweeping arrests as Trump first took office, National Park Service inquiries show this year’s permitted protests are expected to be smaller. Law enforcement officials have projected confidence in managing the crowds.

“Trump flies U.S. flag at full height before end of 30-day mourning period following Jimmy Carter’s death” via Darlene Superville of The Associated Press — U.S. flags at Trump‘s private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height. Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Carter. A large flag on Trump’s property in Palm Beach was initially lowered to half-staff according to protocol but has since been raised in the days after Carter was buried Thursday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Both Biden, a Democrat, and DeSantis, a Republican, directed that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the date of Carter’s death — or through Jan. 28.

“Trump hasn’t connected with L.A. Mayor on fires — but officials are discussing his visit” via Alex Nieves of POLITICO — Los Angeles County officials said Sunday they’ve invited Trump to visit the sites of still raging wildfires and discuss federal relief but haven’t connected with him directly. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, a Republican representing the swath of Altadena devastated by the Eaton Fire, said during a news conference she sent Trump a letter Saturday and has been in discussions with “high-ranking people within the incoming administration.” Those conversations haven’t involved Trump. “Obviously, it’s a work in progress, but there is no question in my mind that we will be touching base with him,” Barger said. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, said she also hasn’t been in contact with Trump.

“Melania Trump says she plans to be at White House full time” via Noah Weiland of The New York Times — Trump, the former and incoming First Lady, said in an interview that she planned to live and work full time in the White House during Donald Trump’s second term, addressing speculation about whether she would be a regular presence in Washington. Melania Trump told “Fox & Friends” that she would travel as needed to New York, her longtime home where she stayed regularly during Donald Trump’s first term, and his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, which has become Trump’s official state of residence.

“Elon Musk is an ‘evil person,’ Steve Bannon says” via Matthew Mpoke Bigg of The New York Times — Bannon has launched a stinging attack on Musk, calling him a “truly evil person,” in comments that deepen hostilities between two men who have been influential advisers to Trump. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon said of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera. “He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” In the interview, Bannon said of Musk: “He’s a truly evil person. Stopping him has become a personal issue for me.”

“Pete Hegseth, Trump’s Pentagon pick, faces tough confirmation test” via Abigail Hauslohner, Liz Goodwin and Missy Ryan of The Washington Post — Trump’s controversial nominee for Defense Secretary, Hegseth, will appear for questioning Tuesday on Capitol Hill, in a public confirmation hearing that Democrats will use to interrogate his limited management experience, allegations of illicit and inappropriate conduct, and a long history of public commentary deriding women, minorities and people with opposing political views. Hegseth, a former Fox News host who has called for a “full counterattack” to retake America’s military from “radical leftists” and Democrats, will be the first of Trump’s unconventional Cabinet picks to submit to formal scrutiny before a bipartisan panel of Senators.

“Some military officers worry that Hegseth could turn a blind eye to U.S. war crimes” via Dan De Luce and Courtney Kube of NBC News — Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary, Hegseth, rose to prominence partly based on his searing criticism on Fox News of the rules governing U.S. troops in combat. Having served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Army National Guard, he argued that American soldiers were hampered by excessive constraints when battling jihadist extremists who “fight like savages.” “In some cases, our units were so boxed in by rules and regulations and political correctness, we even second-guess ourselves,” Hegseth wrote in his book “The War on Warriors” last year. “That needs to end. Count me out on the Monday morning quarterbacking — I’m with the American warfighter, all the way.”

“Trump’s CIA pick expected to push for bare-knuckle spycraft against China” via Joel Schectman and Dustin Volz of The Wall Street Journal — Trump’s unorthodox approach to his coming national-security team is set to come under the spotlight in Congress this week, and one constant remains from his first term: America is about to take the gloves off in its shadow bout with Beijing. Trump’s choice to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, is likely to push for more aggressive spying operations targeting Beijing if confirmed to lead the most storied U.S. spy service, current and former colleagues said. Ratcliffe is to appear before the Senate panel considering his nomination on Wednesday. The Republican President-elect has snubbed the conventional GOP approach in some of his other top national-security picks.

“Americans for Prosperity launches $20M campaign to back renewal of Trump tax cuts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Tax cuts enacted under Trump’s first presidential term are set to expire at the end of 2025 — but not if Americans for Prosperity (AFP) has its way. The libertarian-conservative group, founded by billionaires Charles and David Koch, is launching a nationwide $20 million campaign called Protect Prosperity to generate support for renewing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that a GOP-led Congress approved on party lines in December 2017. There’s been disagreement about the $1.5 trillion package’s impact. The liberal Center for American Progress, founded by former Bill Clinton Chief of Staff John Podesta, said there is “little evidence” to show the measure’s expected trickle-down substantively materialized. Instead, the group said, the tax cuts’ provisions “disproportionately benefited the highest-income households.”

“Greenland to Trump: ‘We don’t want to be American’” via Max Colchester of The Wall Street Journal — Greenland’s prime minister insisted that his country had no interest in becoming part of the U.S. but said he was open to building closer ties with Washington on security and natural-resource exploitation. The prime minister, Múte Egede, sought to calm a diplomatic firestorm ignited by Trump’s declaration last week that it was an “absolute necessity” for the U.S. to take ownership of Greenland. Trump later refused to rule out using force to seize the island. At a news conference in the country’s capital, Egede said he was “shocked” by Trump’s remarks, adding: “We don’t want to be American.” But Egede also said he wants to pursue deeper collaboration with the U.S. on defense and welcomed U.S. investment in Greenland’s mining industry.

“Judge rules that DOJ can release Jack Smith’s final report on his Jan. 6 case against Trump” via Katherine Faulders, Alexander Mallin, Peter Charalambous, and Olivia Rubin of ABC News — U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who dismissed Trump’s classified documents case, has ruled that the Justice Department can publicly release Volume One of special counsel Smith’s report, covering his election interference case against Trump; but is reserving ruling on whether the DOJ can make Volume Two, on the classified documents case, available to congressional leadership for review. Cannon has scheduled a hearing on that matter for Jan. 17, three days before Trump’s inauguration. Last week, Cannon issued an injunction temporarily blocking the release of the entire report as the Justice Department appeared poised to release the report publicly. Attorney General Merrick Garland had vowed to release the classified documents volume to top members of Congress and to release the election interference volume publicly.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden promotes his foreign policy during his final week in office” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — Biden kicked off his final week in office with a robust defense of his foreign policy, arguing in a speech that America had grown stronger on his watch. With just seven days left until he hands over the White House to Trump, Biden hopes to use his remaining time to frame his historical legacy as a transformational leader who bolstered the United States at home and abroad even in just one term. The effort got underway with a speech at the State Department focused on what he sees as his successes in the international arena.

“Senate Democrats eye effort to secure Smith’s Trump Jan. 6 report” via Rebecca Beitsch of The Hill — The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee is asking the Justice Department to retain all records relating to Special Counsel Smith, including his final report which has been tied up in litigation. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said the panel may seek to secure a copy of the report even if it is not released ahead of Trump taking office. “The Committee recognizes the current injunction against the release of Special Counsel Smith’s report and related materials and reserves its right to request production of the report and relevant records at an appropriate future date,” he wrote in a letter signed by many other Democratic members of the panel.

“Millions have had student loans canceled under Biden — despite the collapse of his forgiveness plan” via The Associated Press — Despite failing to deliver his promise for broad student loan forgiveness, Biden has now overseen the cancellation of student loans for more than 5 million Americans, more than any other President in U.S. history. In a last-minute action on Monday, the Education Department canceled loans for 150,000 borrowers through programs that existed before Biden took office. His administration expanded those programs and used them to their fullest extent, pressing on with cancellation even after the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s plan for a new forgiveness policy. “My Administration has taken historic action to reduce the burden of student debt, hold bad actors accountable, and fight on behalf of students across the country,” Biden said. The administration says it has waived $183.6 billion in student loans.

“House GOP crafts bill to let Trump purchase Greenland” via Andrew Solender of Axios — House Republicans introduced a bill allowing Trump to negotiate with Denmark to acquire Greenland. It’s the latest in a series of proposed Republican legislation to bring Trump’s vision of a new, sprawling American empire to fruition. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” on official documents and maps. Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota also introduced a bill last week along with 15 other Republicans that would authorize talks to repurchase the Panama Canal. Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee is introducing the two-page “Make Greenland Great Again Act,” which was first reported by Fox News.

“Mike Johnson confirms ‘discussions’ on tying wildfire aid to debt-limit” via Meredith Lee Hill of POLITICO — Johnson confirmed to reporters there’s “been some discussion” of tying California wildfire aid to a debt-limit increase after GOP members raised the issue with Trump in several meetings at the President-elect’s Florida resort this weekend. The notion that Congress could release disaster relief dollars on the condition of agreeing to raise the debt ceiling is already facing pushback from some Democrats. But many California Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, said in a brief interview they may have no choice but to pursue that option given the potential urgency around addressing the Los Angeles fires, paired with the reality that the nation could default on its borrowing authority in a matter of months.

“Health programs on the GOP chopping block” via Chelsea Cirruzzo of POLITICO — House Republicans are circulating a menu of options amounting to more than $5 trillion in cuts they could use to bankroll Trump’s top priorities this year. On the table: changes to Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. The list from the House Budget Committee could be used to finance a party-line reconciliation bill or other spending reduction efforts. The proposed cuts are highly ambitious, but not all are likely to become law, given the narrow margins for Republicans in the House and Senate.

“New poll shows overwhelming support among Republicans to hold foreign polluters accountable” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Public Opinion Strategies released a poll last month that revealed GOP voters across the nation want to hold high-polluting nations — specifically China — accountable for its use of weak environmental laws and high pollution practices to secure a competitive advantage over American companies. China is considered a serious threat to the economic security of the United States by a vast majority of Republicans (90%). In addition, most Republican voters (more than 82%) believe that China uses weak environmental laws and high pollution practices to gain a competitive advantage over American companies, according to the poll. Conservatives want to see actions from their lawmakers to address these concerns.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis defends UWF Board nominee who criticizes women prioritizing their careers” via Florida Phoenix — In speeches, essays, articles, and interviews, Scott Yenor details his views against same-sex relationships, including that LGBTQ+ practices bring “dreaded diseases” and labeling career-oriented women as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome.” But DeSantis claimed Friday that he wasn’t familiar with Yenor’s views that women should put motherhood first, which he first garnered criticism for after his remarks at the National Conservatism Conference in 2021 and has since repeated in other writings and interviews. “I’m not familiar with that. I mean, obviously, I think if you look at the state of Florida, we probably have a higher percentage of women enrolled in our state universities than we do men, and that’s probably grown under my tenure,” DeSantis said during the Jacksonville news conference in which he talked about the results of his education policy. “But what I don’t do, what I don’t like is cherry-picking somebody saying this, and then trying to smear them.”

“A TikTok ban could hit the U.S. in days. What to know — and how to prepare” via Rachel Treisman of NPR — The fate of TikTok — and its 170 million American users — hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of a law that would ban the platform in the U.S. if its China-based owner, ByteDance, doesn’t sell off its U.S. operation by Jan. 19. If the court upholds the law — as a lower court did last month — TikTok’s days in the country would be numbered. “On Jan. 19, as I understand it, we shut down,” TikTok lawyer Noel Francisco told justices during oral arguments on Friday. But it will get harder for the platform’s users in the U.S. to access the app, says Kate Ruane, director of the Free Expression Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology.

“Florida citrus harvest projections remain steady to start 2025” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — After a rough year when two hurricanes threw off citrus production in Florida, the first projection for citrus growers in 2025 provides some stability. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued its latest citrus crop forecast. It is projected that 12 million boxes of oranges will be harvested in Florida by the end of this year’s growing season. That’s the exact figure the agency forecast in December after officials lowered their projections following Hurricane Milton tearing through citrus-growing regions of the state. In addition, the USDA forecast that there will be 1.2 million boxes of grapefruit and 300,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos harvested this growing season.

“Florida gas prices remain steady, but oil price hike portends increase” via Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida continue to rise and fall, dropping from $3.11 per gallon to $3.06 per gallon midway through last week before bouncing back up to $3.11 on Sunday. But motorists may soon see prices on a steadier upward trajectory due to increased oil prices, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Fuel prices have cycled within the same range for the past couple of months, but a recent oil price hike threatens to bring upward pressure on prices at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Elijah Manley ‘almost certainly’ challenging Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in Democratic Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Community organizer Manley is signaling plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick in a Democratic Primary next year. If elected, the Fort Lauderdale native could be the youngest member of Congress. “I’m taking a hard look at a bid for Florida’s 20th Congressional District,” Manley posted on X. “This community needs a working-class champion, not a politician distracted by legal battles, scandals, and potential indictments. I’m not a Washington politician or an insider. I’ve spent more than a decade fighting for working people right here in this community.” Manley told Florida Politics he is “almost certainly running.

“‘Giant shoes to fill’: Daniel Eisinger sworn in as Palm Beach County’s new Public Defender” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — Surrounded by friends, family and colleagues, Eisinger took the oath of office as Palm Beach County’s new Public Defender — its first since Carey Haughwout took office in 2001. From her, Eisinger inherits a staff of about 120 attorneys, a $18.3-million budget and the enormous task of defending the criminally accused, a workload of more than 50,000 cases per year. It’s a daunting and often misunderstood role that was only celebrated on Friday. “You are standing between the power of the government and human frailty. You are fighting for mercy,” Haughwout told the crowd of assistant public defenders gathered in Palm Beach County’s historic courthouse.

“A $1M misdemeanor one of the reasons Miami, Palm Beach attorneys got disciplined” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — Money that disappeared from escrow accounts — a million here, almost a million there — and ignoring Florida Bar inquiries are among the reasons five South Florida attorneys made the monthly list of attorneys disciplined by the state Supreme Court. Belgian rich guy Marc Van Moerbeke wanted to get into buying residential real estate in the Coral Gables area. His lover, tax attorney Suzanne DeWitt (admitted to the Florida Bar in 1999), ordered third parties to create an LLC for each purchase, and Van Moerbeke would own the properties through the LLCs. However, who owned the properties through the LLCs would cause a disagreement between Van Moerbeke and DeWitt, which ended in the court of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Cold-weather shelter in Flagler County will continue to operate Tuesday and Wednesday” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — With a continued cold spell across the area underway, Flagler County will extend the operation of its warming center through Tuesday and Wednesday. The public cold-weather shelter, at 2200 N. State St. in Bunnell, will open at the Rock Transformation Center (formerly Church on the Rock) at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. the following day. Hot meals and cots will be available during shelter hours. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to fall below 40 degrees during the overnight hours of these dates, which is the criteria for opening the cold-weather shelter. The facility is open not only to those experiencing homelessness but to anyone without heat in Flagler County.

“Brevard County seeking $2.3M for damages to parks from Hurricanes Helene and Milton” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Brevard County is seeking money from its general fund to repair $2.3 million in damages to 19 parks caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. According to a report from county staff, those two hurricanes caused an array of damages, including shoreline erosion, destruction of docks and boat ramps, roof damage and damage to parking lots. The two hurricanes impacted Brevard County back-to-back last year. Although the Space Coast was largely spared, the large systems brought enough wind and rain to cause minor flooding and damage. Although the county has submitted both insurance and Federal Emergency Management Agency claims on the damages, staff reports indicate that those reimbursements can take over five years to come through.

“SunRail ridership jumps up in 2024” via Ryan Lynch of WFTV — SunRail saw a double-digit percentage increase in ridership for 2024. The local commuter rail service had more than 1.22 million riders last year — up 12% from 2023 — with a monthly average of 101,349 riders. The growth comes as SunRail debuted its DeLand station in August — the 17th for the service — bringing it to a 61.5-mile configuration.

“Fatal drug overdoses dipped in Central Florida, statewide in 2023” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Signaling hope in the battle against opioids, Central Florida saw a nearly 7% drop in deadly drug overdoses between 2021 and 2023, part of a trend of declines seen throughout the U.S. after the frightening surges of the preceding decade. Data shows the decline in overdose deaths in Central Florida in that period outpaced those seen in Florida and nationwide, which saw decreases of 5.9% and 1.5%, respectively. The drops followed a record-breaking death count of more than 8,200 people statewide in 2021. Of the three Central Florida counties considered by Project Opioid, Osceola was the only one to see an upward trend in overdose deaths since 2021, with a staggering 20.2% increase by 2023. Orange saw a 6.6% decrease in overdose deaths over that period, while Lake County, which was not included in Project Opioid’s calculation, saw a nearly 15% decrease.

“The City of Orlando aims to bridge the digital divide in a local community” via Angel Green of WFTV — The City of Orlando will launch a city master plan to make the internet more accessible to the residents of Parramore. Nearly 50% of residents in the Parramore area lack quality internet access. Once approved by the City Council, the program will address this issue by providing free Wi-Fi to the area. The City of Orlando must fully design and map out the logistics of the Parramore public Wi-Fi project before it manifests. Since the source of funds falls under Accelerate Orlando, the City Council should approve it before procurement issues these task orders. Wi-Fi access points and agreements with local companies like OUC are still being determined to bring the idea full circle. After logistics are discussed further and the agreements are completed, City Staff will review options to fully design and build the project based on the Wi-Fi AP locations, etc. and seek future City Council approval for these efforts.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Appeals court says Andrew Warren’s case challenging suspension is moot” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — A federal appeals court panel vacated its ruling from a year ago siding with former State Attorney Warren over his challenge to DeSantis suspending him from office. The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals judges said Warren’s challenge to the suspension now is moot because his term had ended. Warren lost a bid in November to unseat Suzy Lopez, who DeSantis appointed to replace Warren in 2022. DeSantis removed Warren, a Democrat, in August 2022 for signing onto statements in support of deferring prosecution for bans on abortion and transgender care for minors.

“How climate change-fueled storms are affecting children’s learning across Tampa Bay” via WUSF and Climate Central, a partnership of the Tampa Bay Times — As temperatures rise and hurricanes grow more destructive, they pose special threats to children’s health, their well-being — and their education. Communities and families rely on schools in the wake of these superstorms. But schools have limited means to armor themselves against worsening dangers … In total, (Hurricanes Helene and Milton) significantly damaged at least 36 schools and other district facilities (in the Tampa Bay region.) … Living through natural disasters can damage the mental health of both adults and children. However, children have special vulnerability because their brains and bodies are still developing, according to a report released last year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Multiple studies on children who lived through floods in the U.S. and Australia have found that while a majority of children recover from the distress and trauma of the event, a substantial portion struggle with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress symptoms for months or years after the event, as outlined in a 2023 report by the American Psychological Association.

“Terrorism threat looms over local outdoor events” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — Multiple large-scale events will soon attract hundreds of thousands of people to the area, in the aftermath of a Jan. 1 terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 30 wounded. Federal agencies have expressed concern over copycat attacks after a terrorist rammed his truck into a crowd of New Year’s Eve revelers in New Orleans. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said he has since strengthened security protocols. The city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade – one of the nation’s largest – is Jan. 20. The four-day Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg begins Feb. 28 and annually brings over 200,000 people to the downtown waterfront … Holloway said the goal is to stay one step ahead of bad actors. Security planning for large-scale events begins a year prior with an after-action assessment.

“Tampa Bay ended 2024 with the lowest asking rents in three years” via Davonta Davis of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tampa Bay residents may be seeing relief on their rent prices as Redfin reports the metro has hit its lowest level since before COVID. The real estate site reports national median U.S. asking rent in December 2024 dropped by 0.3% compared to the previous year, reaching $1,594, its lowest point since March 2022. This represents a slight 0.1% decrease from the prior month and a notable 6.2% decline from the record high of $1,700 in August 2022. This trend is reflected in Tampa Bay, which saw the second steepest decline in median asking rents in December 2024, falling by 10.4% to $1,737. According to Redfin, the decrease in asking rents is driven by a surge in new apartment construction, leading to an increase in vacancy rates.

“Hillsborough transit agency lands $23.4M grant, largest in its history” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) has been awarded $23.4 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The grant will support HART’s Maintenance Site Remediation and Facility Modernization Project. It’s the most extensive grant award in the agency’s history. The grant will help HART launch phase one of the program, including stormwater remediation, adding a transit vehicle service lane to the facility, and security enhancements. The project’s first phase will focus on redeveloping HART’s heavy maintenance facility site to meet current and future needs for HART’s fleet and operations and to advance the agency’s mission to provide safe, efficient, and sustainable public transportation.

“Rays will hold this year’s Fan Fest at the St. Pete Pier” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times — With Tropicana Field’s roof destroyed, the Tampa Bay Rays will hold this year’s Fan Fest at the St. Pete Pier on Feb. 15. The event will run from 1-5 p.m. and will be free, though a ticket is required from raysbaseball.com/fanfest. Activities will include opportunities to interact with players, as well as games, mascot appearances, a stage show, a Bargain Beach version of the annual charity yard sale benefiting the Rays Baseball Foundation and exclusive VIP experiences such as a fishing session and a tiki boat ride. The Rays recently reversed course and want Tropicana Field fixed for the 2026 season. But the Rays allow some limited pre-Spring workouts at the hurricane-damaged stadium, with pitchers throwing off the clubhouse-level lab mounds but not using the now open-air field.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Donna Deegan vetoes trash hauler hike” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jacksonville’s Mayor is tired of the garbage from the City Council. That’s one potential interpretation of the announcement of the first veto of the Deegan administration: Ordinance No. 2024-800, the $12 million “Cash for Trash” bill. The administration notes the legislative branch “passed 2024-800 during its meeting on Dec. 10, 2024, against the advice of the Council Auditors and the opposition of the Administration. The bill gives Meridian Waste a 29% increase, which amounts to an additional 4 million dollars per year for the next three years on top of increases built into the existing contract.” The bill passed by a 17-2 vote, meaning that five members of the Council would have to flip should the Council opt not to reconsider and pass the bill anew. All five Council Democrats backed the bill, suggesting there may be a path to avoid supermajority support upon reconsideration.

“$1.5 million appropriation for LaVilla transit project on Jacksonville Council agenda” via Ajay Uppaluri of News4Jax — The Jacksonville City Council is set to discuss an ordinance introduced by Mayor Donna Deegan that would allocate $1.5 million for the LaVilla Transit Innovation and Equity Project. The item is on the agenda for Tuesday’s Council meeting, but it’s unclear if it will be discussed during the Session. The plan would combine a $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau with $250,000 in in-kind city contributions to fund planning efforts for transforming downtown Jacksonville’s Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center into a modern transit hub. The project is located in District 7, represented by Council member Jimmy Peluso, who strongly supported the proposal in a written statement. He emphasized the importance of passing the ordinance to secure $1.25 million in federal funding for revitalizing the Prime Osborn Convention Center and enhancing regional connectivity.

“City of Tallahassee to host Florida lawmakers at electric utility facilities” via Elena Barrera of The Tallahassee Democrat — The Florida House Economic Infrastructure Subcommittee will take a field trip to the City of Tallahassee’s electric utility facilities. The panel scheduled a site visit Tuesday morning at the city’s utility control center and substation located off Centerville Road and Medical Drive. Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad said the city is proud of its operation and happy to host. “We have state-of-the-art generation; we operate one of the best-run control centers, and so we’re pretty good hosts if anyone wants to see and understand how the system works,” Goad said.

“Tallahassee Commissioners to discuss city priorities, thorny issues in retreat this week” via Matt Hoffmann of WCTV — The Tallahassee City Commission will host a retreat this week, discussing some of the most pertinent issues facing the capital city. The five elected commissioners will meet outside of City Hall at Cascades Park on Wednesday to outline priorities for the city. Mayor Pro Tem Dianne Williams Cox said she is not focusing on the divided Commission and is “doing instead of planning.” The Mayor Pro Tem closely monitors projects to ensure they stay on track. That includes the Southside Transit Center, a new fire station, and the new police station. At the top of the agenda is Tallahassee’s International Airport. City staff recommend the city turn it into a “regional economic cornerstone.”

“Former President, VP of Duval teachers union indicted, accused of stealing more than $2M from the union” via Aydian Ahmad of News4Jax — The former president and executive vice president of Duval Teachers United, a union for Duval County education employees, have been indicted and accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.2 million each over nearly 10 years. According to the Department of Justice, Teresa (Terrie) Brady, 69, and Ruby George, 81, got the money by selling back leave time they had not accrued or earned back to the teachers union between 2013 and 2022. The indictment said the two withheld the activity from the DTU’s auditors by signing each other’s checks, hid the payments from the DTU’s Secretary/Treasurer, and withheld the funds from Florida’s Public Employee Relations Committee (PERC) in required yearly financial statements.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Venice Council may change method for appointing Planning Commission, other Board members” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — At the request of Mayor Nick Pachota, the Venice City Council will revisit how it picks Advisory Board members at its Tuesday meeting. Pachota’s note about the matter said he felt the current closed-ranking system is flawed and wanted to discuss changes. This comes when four of the seven slots on the Venice Planning Commission must be filled by Feb. 5. The discussion is scheduled before the appointments to the Planning Commission, a Board that has decision-making and advisory duties on important development decisions. The four current members have asked for new terms, but only two other people have applied for the openings.

“San Carlos Water District, Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control Boards under scrutiny” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — Twin local bills advanced by Lee County legislators would set up referendums that might see the elimination of the San Carlos Estates Water Control District in Bonita Springs and of the Fort Myers Beach Mosquito Control District. Members of both District Boards told the county legislative delegation that they didn’t want or need their attention, but the bill, brought forward by House District 80 Rep. Adam Botana of Bonita Springs, got unanimous backing. Botana’s district includes a piece of northern Collier County and all of coastal Lee County, and it contains both Districts.

“Sarasota County expects to receive more than $210 million in hurricane recovery funding from HUD” via Sarasota Magazine — Sarasota County expects to receive a new $210,094,000 allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist with recovery and mitigation efforts from Hurricanes Idalia, Helene and Milton and Tropical Storm Debby. The Bay recently announced that it has raised $3 million in community gifts, unlocking a $2 million matching grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and totaling $5 million in funding — which triggered an additional $1 million match from The Patterson Foundation. The Florida Center for Early Childhood’s inaugural Wonder Gala on Dec. 6, 2024, raised more than $575,000 to support the organization’s programs, which provide early education, developmental therapies, and mental health services to children and their families.

— TOP OPINION —

“The MAGA-verse’s clash of titans” via Molly Jong-Fast of Vanity Fair — Trump has grown his Make America Great Again party into a very big tent. That tent includes many uncomfortable alliances, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the oil companies he used to fight when he was an environmental lawyer.

But perhaps the most tenuous of bedfellows are right-wing techno-oligarchs like Musk and populist nationalists like Steve Bannon, who want to do away with Big Tech’s undue influence over government.

Musk and Bannon’s feuding has already spilled out into public view. Last month, after the Tesla CEO praised H-1B foreign worker visas for helping make America “strong,” Bannon told Musk to “sit in the back and study” because he was a recent MAGA convert.

Trump’s former White House chief strategist went even further last week, telling an Italian newspaper that Musk “is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down. Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it. I’m not prepared to tolerate it anymore.”

— OPINIONS —

“SALT in tax reform’s wounds” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — House Republican snowbirds from New York and New Jersey flew south to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend to seek a favor at the rest of the country’s expense. They want Trump to increase a tax deduction for their residents, and Trump told them he will do so despite its costs for the GOP’s larger agenda. Their plea concerns the state and local tax deduction, or SALT, which Trump’s 2017 tax reform capped at $10,000. This was a policy victory since the old uncapped deduction was a federal subsidy to places with high tax rates and plenty of wealthy residents, including California and much of the Northeast. Members of Congress in these locales, including Republicans, have been trying to reverse the change ever since.

“Meagan Ornelas: Pell Grants saved my education — now they’re needed to protect Florida’s economy” via Florida Politics — Thousands of other Floridians found similar opportunities thanks to Pell Grants. However, recent changes in federal policy by the Biden-Harris administration are now putting this educational opportunity at risk for future students. The U.S. Department of Education recently amended the requirements for Pell Grant eligibility, removing funding access for many cosmetology and wellness programs that don’t meet new eligibility requirements. Although the court has temporarily blocked this change, the situation demands a permanent solution fast. Florida’s current education requirements for beauty and wellness programs don’t align with the new standards, making it harder — in some cases, impossible — for students in these fields to access the Pell Grants they need. Florida lawmakers could restore Pell Grant eligibility for thousands of students by offering more options that reflect federal requirements. This straightforward adjustment would allow access to over $15 million in annual grant funds, allowing aspiring professionals to complete their education, establish careers, and contribute meaningfully to Florida’s economy.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

The only story that matters — “Hanging out at Starbucks will cost you as company reverses its open-door policy” via Dee-Ann Durbin of The Associated Press — Starbucks is reversing a policy that invited everyone into its stores. A new code of conduct – which will be posted in all company-owned North American stores – also bans discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use and panhandling. Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the new rules are designed to help prioritize paying customers. Anderson said most other retailers already have similar rules. “We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores,” Anderson said. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.” The code of conduct warns that violators will be asked to leave and says the store may call law enforcement if necessary. Starbucks said employees would receive training on enforcing the new policy.

“Oscar nominations delayed to Jan. 23 as voting period extends amid L.A. fires, ceremony still set for March” via Clayton Davis of Variety — The Oscars have announced updates to its timeline, extending the nomination voting period and rescheduling key events in light of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The voting period was initially set to end on Sunday, Jan. 12, before the Academy pushed it to Tuesday, Jan. 14; now, voting will run through Friday, Jan. 17, until 5 p.m. PT. Nominations for the 97th Oscars will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 a.m. PT. The nominations will be unveiled during a virtual event without in-person media coverage. The 97th Oscars ceremony remains scheduled for Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The Academy also announced the cancellation of the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon, initially scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10. Additionally, the Scientific and Technical Awards, which were set for Tuesday, Feb. 18, will be postponed to a later date yet to be determined.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today is our dear friend, the wonderful Erin Ballas.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.