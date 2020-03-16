Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.16

Executive summary: Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that a drive-thru testing facility will soon open at a hospital in Broward County, the hardest-hit county from the new coronavirus, as the state seeks to boost testing capacity.

The number of confirmed cases surged to more than 130 statewide, amid three deaths reported by Florida health officials. More than 170 National Guard personnel have deployed in Broward County, and some 300 additional Guard members are soon to be activated to help with drive-thru testing.

DeSantis said Florida should brace for even more infections and he again urged residents — particularly younger people on spring break — to exercise caution and refrain from gathering in crowds.

Lawmakers will vote on the budget Thursday after the House and Senate convene at noon, legislative leaders announced Sunday evening. On their desks are the appropriations act, its implementing act and a collective bargaining agreement. The $93.2 billion budget requires a 72-hour waiting period before the Legislature can send it to the Governor. But some lawmakers won’t return to Tallahassee as the coronavirus outbreak continues. Those showing symptoms or in the at-risk population will be excused from the vote. The state constitution doesn’t allow for remote voting. The plan includes $300 million in reserves to combat the coronavirus.

“CDC urges halting gatherings of 50 people or more; Federal Reserve slashes interest rates to zero” via Katie Mettler, Kim Bellware, Lateshia Beachum, Hannah Natanson and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post — Governments worldwide are making tough decisions aimed at keeping their citizens safe from the pandemic. Here are some other significant developments: Massachusetts is allowing takeout and food delivery only, banning people from dining out. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declined to reveal the total number of ventilators in the U.S. federal stockpile. Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said it was “unacceptable” that travelers at U.S. airports were thrown into chaos in the aftermath of a travel ban on European countries. But Wolf said conditions have now improved. Europe’s main hot spots are seeing staggering rises in death tolls. New York City Public Schools will close later this week.

— “CDC’s latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer” via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press

“‘Don’t believe the numbers you see’: Johns Hopkins professor says up to 500,000 Americans have coronavirus” via Yahoo Finance — In the U.S. there are over 1,600 confirmed cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with 41 deaths. Makary said that the number of cases, though, is likely much higher. “Don’t believe the numbers when you see, even on our Johns Hopkins website, that 1,600 Americans have the virus,” he said. “No, that means 1,600 got the test, tested positive. There are probably 25 to 50 people who have the virus for every one person who is confirmed.” He added: “I think we have between 50,000 and half a million cases right now walking around in the United States.”

“Government official: coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday” via The Associated Press — The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, the official said. Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to validate any potential vaccine fully. Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc. There’s no chance participants could get infected from the shots, because they don’t contain the virus itself. The goal is purely to check that the vaccines show no worrisome side effects, setting the stage for larger tests.

“Laurel Lee: Florida’s presidential primary will proceed, with caution” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Florida elections officials are planning to continue with Tuesday’s presidential preference primary as scheduled, according to an announcement from Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee. Along with Arizona Secretary of State Kathy Hobbs, Illinois Elections Board Chair Charles Scholz and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the four states are working with health officials to ensure poll workers and voters can ensure a safe Election Day. All four states have elections Tuesday.

“After packed Magic Kingdom farewell, Disney to close hotels, NBA Experience” via Gabrielle Rouson of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney plans to close its owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World and Disney’s Vero Beach resort at 5 p.m. Friday, giving guests time to make other housing or travel arrangements. At Disney Springs, the company is shutting down World of Disney, NBA Experience and the other Disney-owned locations on Tuesday. Other stores that aren’t run by Disney can decide whether to follow suit. … It’s a change in course for Disney, which had said Thursday it would keep its hotels and Disney Springs open.

—@WhiteHouseNSC: Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19.

—@Biannagolodryga: To put things into perspective, two weeks ago, [Donald] Trump pointed to China’s seeming ‘flattening of the coronavirus curve’ by saying that ‘Apple is fully operational there.’ Today, Apple said it would shutter all stores in the US and other countries (with exception of China, Taiwan & HK.)

—@AnnieKarni: The immediate skepticism from Trump critics about his negative coronavirus test is the latest reminder of how he has squandered the credibility he needs in a moment of national emergency — especially when it comes to his health.

This is the scene at O’Hare airport. The traveler who took the photo said it’s a 6-hour wait for bags then on to customs for 2-4 more of waiting in shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Police are handing out water and disinfectant wipes. @fly2ohare #ord #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UTx9E0nj1s — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) March 15, 2020

—@ASlavitt: The “shape” of the curve — and if you’re looking for good news — is completely in our control. The rate of growth in community cases is directly related to how severe the social distancing measures we take. #MoveStPatsDayToOctober

—@ChrisHartline: Drive through testing is the #1 most important thing we can do right now to get accurate test results and protect health care workers. Combined with aggressive social distancing, this is how South Korea, Japan and Taiwan have stemmed the spread.

—@HelenAguirreFer: To our health care providers, doctors and nurses, thank you for the important work you are doing, your commitment to serve #Florida’s communities, especially in these challenging times. In collaboration with our private sector, you are exemplifying the best in us. #FloridaStrong

—@BryanAvilaFL: I want to thank @GovRonDeSantis for his leadership during this critical time. I will be joining my @FLGuard unit immediately after sine die. Please make sure to continue taking every possible precaution.

—@CoreyGJohnson: For some reason, Florida health department officials believe important coronavirus information must be shared when most people are sleeping

—@Amy_Hollyfield: That awkward #StPatricksDay #PrimaryElection mashup in #Florida suddenly isn’t a thing, huh?

—@MDixon55: Considering the heavy social distancing message from @GovRonDeSantis, this week’s vote in the Florida Capitol will be such an odd look. Limited number of people there, but hundreds will flow into Capitol for the vote

—@JKennedyReports: Based on my recent empty-aisled trip to Publix, @BillGalvano saying no ceremonial hanky drop at end of Session makes sense. Hand sanitizer and tissues also in short supply.

—@DeFede: If the @Marlins want to show that they are not like the previous greedy group of owners, then Derek Jeter will announce immediately the team will help their workers. This is a real test for the Marlins. How they handle this will define them in this community

—@KristinGousse: Can we all just take a minute to appreciate @FSUPresThrasher. The man has had to deal with a school shooting, category 5 hurricane, the Greek life issues, 2 head coach changes, and now a pandemic. And he’s handled them all with grace, poise and compassion. FSU is better for him.

—@JohnBerman: We are only a couple days into this, but one thing that has really helped me is to call someone each day that I care about to check-in.

—@RosanneCash: Just a reminder that when Shakespeare was quarantined because of the plague, he wrote King Lear.

—@NataliaZea4: Stuck at home? Good opportunity to fill out the #Census2020. Once you get your code on the letter sent to your home go to my2020census.gov to fill it out. Funding for necessities like education and social programs rely upon it.

—@JennaLaineESPN: With no sports on for the next eight weeks, people are literally going to be gambling on HGTV.

—@Irin: Be kind to each other out there. Everyone is on edge and we all need the emotional and mental reserves for the long haul.

“Do Florida lawmakers know COVID-19 is a public health emergency? They’re not acting like it” via Alison Yeager and Miriam Harmatz — The Sunshine State confronts COVID-19, with more than 2.5 million residents lacking access to covered health care. Years of fiscal cuts have left us with an anemic public-health system. Those who survive paycheck to paycheck will be forced to choose between protecting their families from hunger and homelessness or acting in the best interest of the public’s health. As always, the virus will hurt poor people the most; they will experience the worst health outcomes and the greatest economic harm. Before our state elected officials close the door on the 2020 Legislative Session, they must address the deficiencies in our strained health care system, and maximize the potential of Medicaid, the nation’s first responder health care program.

“Lawmakers to vote Thursday on $93.2M budget” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The legislative bodies will convene for the exclusive purpose of voting on the General Appropriations Act (HB 5001,) the General Appropriations Act implementation (HB 5003) and a collective bargaining agreement (HB 5005). As of right now, the Legislature is not planning to hold remote votes on the upcoming budget despite ongoing threats regarding COVID-19. The Florida constitution does not currently contemplate such action. However, given the ongoing threat concerning the coronavirus and guidance from both state and federal health agencies to limit large gathering, including a CDC announcement Sunday to cancel gatherings of more than 50 people, Galvano’s office notes that there is now a reason to explore changing laws to allow remote legislative voting in the future.

“Coronavirus siphons money from Florida teachers, tax breaks” via The Associated Press — With uncertainty over how the outbreak of COVID-19 could affect the state’s economy, Florida lawmakers scaled back tax breaks, and reduced spending on teacher raises to help fatten the state’s emergency reserves by $300 million as the virus continued to threaten public health and key industries. Legislative negotiators announced a budget deal that would fund 3% across-the-board raises for state employees, send $100 million to the state’s land conservation program and give the state’s lowest-paid teachers a significant pay boost. Lawmakers are expected to send DeSantis a spending plan of roughly $92 billion. “I wanted to thank the Legislature for powering through,” DeSantis said at a news conference focused on the state’s response to the virus outbreak.

“State budget architects defend ‘sprinkle list’ as ‘smoothing rough edges’” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics — The outlines of the FY 20-21 budget are finalized, including the “sprinkle list”: a list of 170 local projects blessed by state funds by the Senate and 124 by the House. In the age of coronavirus and a seemingly inevitable recession, the sprinkle list holds, and budget chairs defended it when announcing a budget deal, even as neither they nor staff could say how much money was devoted to it. Senate budget chief Rob Bradley said, in an extended back and forth with Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida, that “both sides presented … and accepted … offers. This is a budget over $90 billion and we’re doing it in a compressed time period.”

—“BRIDG leads Central Florida in ‘sprinkle’ dollars” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

—“South Florida could see millions thanks to ‘sprinkle lists’” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—“House adds beef marketing money” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

—“Toll road reports could get extension” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

—“Sturgeon farm makes Senate sprinkle list” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

“Inside Tallahassee’s touchy-feely bubble in the age of coronavirus” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The 60-day regular Session concluded without a budget agreement, which means they have to work overtime. This has happened many times before, but never in the midst of a worldwide public health pandemic. So, legislators are traveling (and some may be flying) even though Gov. Ron DeSantis imposed a monthlong ban on state employee travel. Broward’s lawmakers were heading back to the county with the most confirmed cases, with 11 of 51 statewide, according to the state’s latest data. “It’s the stupidest damn thing I’ve ever heard,” said state Rep. Evan Jenne.

Huzzah — Reps. Bryan Avila and Anthony Sabatini will be joining their units in the Florida National Guard as the Legislative Session closes this week. On Friday, DeSantis announced he would activate the Guard to help with a buildup in COVID-19 testing. Aliva tweeted thanks to the Governor for his leadership in the coronavirus response. “Please make sure to continue taking every possible precaution,” he wrote. “Looking forward to continued service to our great State,” tweeted Sabatini. Rep. Cary Pigman, an emergency medicine physician and army reservist, said guardsmen’s logistical efforts help doctors respond to surges in their local communities.

“Stand With Parkland demands special Session for school safety bill” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — “We cannot overstate how stunned and frustrated we are to learn that our representatives failed to pass the school safety bill,” said Stand with Parkland President Tony Montalto. “It had overwhelming bipartisan support and represented the recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission created to assist Florida’s legislators to make needed changes in the wake of the tragic murder of our loved ones.” The bill (HB 7065) would have implemented further recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas commission. It seemed like coronavirus and a ticking clock were to blame for the bill’s failure to pass.

“Fin ban gets Shark Allies’ seal of approval” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A leading voice in the anti-finning movement is urging DeSantis to put pen to paper and sign make SB 680 law. “Making it through all six committees and ending up with a victory for sharks is something most people believed would never happen. There is more work to be done, but ending the imports of fins immediately is a massive accomplishment and a bold first step in the right direction,” said Stefanie Brendl, Executive Director of Shark Allies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of sharks and rays. Miami is a hot spot for the fin trade. As the gateway to South America, tons of fins flow in from Central and South America on their way to Asia.

“Retailers thank lawmakers for passing sales tax holidays” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — “The renewal of these tax holidays are a great benefit to Florida families as they prepare for the seasons ahead, and Florida retailers are ready to meet the demand,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “Whether it be a generator for your home in advance of hurricane season or a new backpack for the first day of school, you can find all the tax-free eligible items at your favorite Florida retailers.” The first of the two, a disaster preparedness tax holiday, comes at the start of the hurricane season. The May 29 — Jun 4 event will see several common emergency supplies ring up sans sales tax.

“School voucher expansion goes to Ron DeSantis” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — The Senate voted 21-14 along party lines to pass the measure (HB 7067), which was approved last week by the House. It now goes to DeSantis, who has supported voucher programs. The bill, in part, is designed to dramatically expand the Family Empowerment Scholarship program, which was created last year. The program provided 17,724 vouchers as of last month — a number that would be able to jump to more than 46,600 during the 2020-2021 academic year under the bill. School-choice backers praised the bill, which is part of two decades of efforts by Republican governors and lawmakers to develop voucher programs.

“Legislators send college-athlete name, image and likeness bill to Governor” via Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY — The House gave the final legislative approval of a bill that would help college athletes in the state make money from their name, image, and likeness, beginning July 1, 2021. The House’s action — by a 98-14 vote — sends the measure to DeSantis, who announced in October that he supports such a proposal. The Senate approved the bill earlier this week by a 37-2 margin. If DeSantis signs the bill, Florida will join California in having this type of law — but Florida’s would take effect 18 months before California’s. That could prompt lawmakers in California to revisit their measure, and it puts further pressure on the NCAA as its executives, school presidents, and athletics administrators consider the issue.

“School safety, child arrest bills fail” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel — Even as neighboring Georgia shut its legislature down completely in the midst of the outbreak, the Florida Legislature still forged ahead with its business. That business, though, didn’t include prohibiting the arrests of children under 7, a bill inspired by the arrest of Kaia Rolle, 6, at an Orlando charter school in September. That bill was inserted into a larger school safety bill that fell victim to squabbling between the House and Senate in the last hours of the Session.

“Lawmakers back change in managed care contracts” via the News Service of Florida — The Legislature has agreed to send DeSantis a bill (HB 731) sought by the state Agency for Health Care Administration that has a nugget for managed-care plans participating in the Medicaid program. Among other things, the bill extends by one year the life of the current Medicaid managed-care contracts. That means the current contracts will expire Dec. 31, 2024. The bill also changes current law so that future Medicaid contracts with managed-care plans and dental plans will be for six years.

“Efforts to change prison sentences failed” via Dana Cassidy of WUFT — Over the final days, Senators were pushing bills — sponsored by lawmakers from both parties — that would reexamine the way courts handle drug trafficking offenses, reduce the length of mandatory minimum sentences and improve programs to help prisoners make a smoother transition once they were released. But some of the companion bills were never heard in the House, stranded in subcommittees that didn’t meet during the final weeks of the Legislative Session. Bills appeared bottled up in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee, led by Rep. James Grant, who has publicly expressed support for the powerful Florida Sheriff’s Association, which generally opposes reducing prison terms or eliminating mandatory minimums for some crimes.

“Lawmakers fail to pass bill nixing Palmetto toll lanes, but relief still coming” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — With Session all wrapped up but for a final budget agreement, legislation that would eliminate toll lanes on the Palmetto Expressway is officially dead for 2020. But drivers will still see some relief thanks to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which agreed to rework those tolled express lanes. Before the start of Session, Sen. Manny Diaz and Rep. Bryan Avila introduced legislation (SB 1090 and HB 829) that would have made the express lanes available to all drivers for free. Instead, the duo shifted priorities to push FDOT to make changes on its own.

“Fed slashes rates to near zero, as coronavirus recession worries mount” via The Associated Press — The central bank said the effects of the outbreak would weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. The central bank said it would keep rates at nearly zero until it feels confident the economy has weathered recent events. The Fed also said it would purchase $500 billion of Treasury securities and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities to smooth over market disruptions that have made it hard for banks and large investors to sell Treasuries. The disruptions bumped up the yield on the 10-year Treasury last week, an unusual move that threatens to push borrowing costs for mortgages and credit cards higher.

“The companies that feed America brace for labor shortages and worry about restocking stores as coronavirus pandemic intensifies” via Abha Bhattarai and Laura Reiley of The Washington Post — Already, some chains are rationing products as shelves empty out of pasta, rice and frozen vegetables and anxious customers wait in long lines for toilet paper and bottled water — in scenes similar to those seen before a hurricane, yet this time unfolding on a national scale. Food producers and supply chain managers say there is generally enough nonperishable food on shelves, in warehouses, and on the production line to last several months. Still, the challenge could soon be getting that food to the right places once local distribution centers are wiped out. Industry officials acknowledge some uncertainty about how exactly they will be able to replenish their stocks if factories and ports worldwide are short-staffed.

“Donald Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies” via Hope Yen and Aamer Madhani of the Miami Herald — Trump assured Americans, after speaking with leading grocery chain executives, that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Speaking at the same White House news conference, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans only to buy the groceries they need for the week ahead. “You don’t have to buy so much,” Trump said at a news conference. “Take it easy. Just relax.” The comments from the president came after the government’s top infectious disease expert said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to hunker down, even more, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But … “Amazon warns of delivery delays, running out of items” via The Hill — The retailer added that promised deliveries would take longer than usual. “We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on the additional capacity to deliver all of your orders,” the post added.

“Sixty percent believe worst is yet to come for the U.S. in coronavirus pandemic” via Mark Murray of NBC News — A majority of American voters say they’re worried that someone in their immediate family might catch the coronavirus, and six-in-10 believe the worst is yet to come for the outbreak inside the United States, a national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds. Also, more than 40 percent say their day-to-day lives will change as a result of the pandemic. But public attitudes about the coronavirus — including Trump’s handling of it — are starkly divided along partisan lines, with nearly nine-in-10 Republican voters having confidence in Trump, compared with just a sliver of Democrats who agree. Indeed, 45 percent of all voters approve of Trump’s handling of the issue, which is almost identical to his overall job rating in the poll.

“For airlines, week that went from bad to worse” via Alison Sider and Benjamin Katz of The Wall Street Journal — What started as a nascent crisis has snowballed as worries about the spreading new coronavirus prompted countries, including the U.S., to restrict travel. Those limitations, along with customer anxiety about contracting the virus while flying, have caused airlines to cut the number of flights by up to 70% in some cases, prepare for the worst-case scenario and talk to employees about the company’s future. As the week started, airlines had announced what had then seemed like draconian cuts to costs and flying capacity, but by the end of the week said they are no longer sufficient. And with financial outlooks rapidly deteriorating, airlines on both sides of the Atlantic are being forced to take more drastic action to slash costs.

“Cruise lines coddled as passengers were left at mercy of coronavirus” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — For several days last week, as workers at Port Everglades tested positive for the virus and the cruise industry came under growing scrutiny, health officials issued a series of contradictory statements and withheld information that might have allowed passengers take steps to avoid spreading the disease. Their actions appeared to reflect confusion, attempts to keep up with a fast-changing situation on the ground, and possibly the desire to protect a major industry in a state that’s crucial to Trump’s reelection. To maintain its political clout, the Cruise Lines International Association hired as its lobbyist Brian Ballard, a Tallahassee and Washington lobbyist whose close ties to Trump. Few businesses could get the Vice President of the United States to come to their aid in a crisis personally.

“DeSantis urges Trump to restrict domestic travel” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO Florida — DeSantis said the White House should consider restricting domestic travel from states that are seeing a rapid increase in coronavirus infections, saying the flow of people has made containment difficult. He made the plea shortly before the state announced its fourth death from the disease, a 77-year-old man from Lee County. DeSantis said visitors to Florida from other states, including New York, are contributing to the spread of COVID — 19 in Florida. “We’re seeing cases where people clearly contracted it somewhere else and brought it here,” DeSantis said at a briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center.

“Florida National Guard activates task force for coronavirus in Broward County” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The guard will form Task Force — Medical, made up of all the guard’s medical professionals to support the state health department’s efforts in Broward, which has emerged as the worst-hit county in Florida. Broward County has 36 of the state’s total of 109 cases, according to figures released Sunday by the state health department. Several workers serving cruise ships at Port Everglades were found to be infected. Another cluster occurred among six students at Nova Southeastern University who recently returned from a study-abroad trip to Ireland. Other cases remain under investigation.

Happening today — The Broward County legislative delegation will meet with representatives of the Department of Health, cities and hospital districts to talk about the increasing number of cases of coronavirus, 3 p.m., Memorial Regional Hospital, Conference Center, 3501 Johnson St., Hollywood. A news conference will follow the meeting.

“State bars visitors at all nursing homes” via Christine Sexton of the News Service of Florida — DeSantis, while contending that many Florida residents are not at risk of getting the coronavirus, announced a 30-day ban on visits to nursing homes as he acknowledged that the virus is spreading through some communities. DeSantis, whose administration a day earlier had encouraged schools across the state to shut down for at least two weeks, also voiced his strong support for the federal government shutting down domestic flights to Florida from virus hot spots in other states. “We’re taking measures to be able to keep this a manageable situation, ” DeSantis said. The visitation ban applies to assisted living facilities and adult group homes, along with nursing homes. DeSantis said it would be lifted for what he called “compassionate” cases.

“Feds grant waivers so schools can provide meals to students during coronavirus closures” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to allow schools, child care institutions, and community organizations to provide meals during school closures related to the coronavirus outbreak. The waivers allow the FDACS to offer school districts authority to open programs typically reserved for delivering meals to students during summer vacation. The meals can be hot or grab-and-go style meals. The waivers allow school districts, which usually utilize summer meal services and singular sites where they serve multiple children all at once, to use flexibility in their delivery methods.

“Groceries are restocking. Publix is closing earlier than usual to make that easier” via David Neal of the Miami Herald — Publix stores and pharmacies will close at 8 p.m. daily as the company deals with the novel coronavirus situation and customer reaction. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain said it cut store hours (most Publix locations close at 11 p.m. or 10 p.m.) “to better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation, and restock product on shelves.” Staff members were restocking seafood and meat counters when the Coral Gables store at 1401 Monza Ave. opened Saturday, though frozen-food shelves were still bare.

“Coronavirus ‘destroyed’ Vail vacation, former Lt. Governor tweets. But Twitter isn’t too sympathetic” via Roger Simmons of the Orlando Sentinel — Jeff Kottkamp isn’t happy — and he took to Twitter to complain. “Replying to @VailResorts. Thank you for making this announcement as we are driving in to Vail. Came all the way from Florida only to have our family’s vacation destroyed,” Kottkamp tweeted. But responses to Kottkamp’s post were not too supportive. “Dude! Do you realize how many people were driving to Disney World in Florida for their family Spring Break vacations when it abruptly shut down? Twitter is going to crucify you for this selfish, myopic tweet,” tweeted @bocojodie. “It’s sad when your privilege in impeded on by a Pandemic. You sound like a great role model for children. Get a grip, Vail isn’t going anywhere. Thank you,” tweeted @JudyRien.

“’Demonic spirit:’ Miami pastor rejects coronavirus warning” via Bianca Padró Ocasio of the Miami Herald — The pastor of a megachurch in South Florida warned his parishioners that fears of exposure to COVID-19 was a “demonic spirit,” and he encouraged his parishioners to show up to worship and not heed warnings from officials to avoid crowded spaces. “Do you believe God would bring his people to his house to be contagious with the virus? Of course not,” said Guillermo Maldonado, who goes by the term of “apostle,” at a service at the King Jesus International Ministry in Kendall. “If we die, we die for Christ. If we live, we live for Christ, so what do you lose?”

“Jacksonville City Councilman tests positive for COVID-19” via Christopher Hong of the Florida Times-Union — Councilman Sam Newby has tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated in a hospital, according to Mayor Lenny Curry. Curry made the announcement on Twitter. Curry wrote that Newby was being treated at Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital — he didn’t say which location — and that City Councilman Randy White is in self-quarantine after visiting him in the hospital during the last 48 hours. Ascension St. Vincent’s announced that the hospital is treating two patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, one at their Riverside hospital and another at their hospital in Clay County.

“Mayor Lenny Curry, ‘If folks don’t act accordingly, I will mandate social distancing’” via The Florida Times-Union — “Sunday evening Mayor Lenny Curry released a series of tweets saying he would “mandate social distancing,” if the people of Jacksonville didn’t keep their space. The beaches were crowded, the bars were as busy as ever — though Lynch’s Irish Pub did have a pump bottle of hand sanitizer at its entrance — and the grocery stores were crammed. But Curry says if it keeps up, he’ll put a stop to it.”

“Jacksonville comes to a halt, for some” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The global pandemic has put the United States under a state of emergency, and Jacksonville officials followed up with their own. The result offers a conflicting view of life in the city: Look out one eye, and you’ll see people out and about, shopping and eating at bars and restaurants, children playing in the park. Look out the other, and things have come to a grinding halt — The Players has been canceled, as were planned showings of “Hamilton” that were set to begin Tuesday.

“JAXPORT makes room for 3 Norwegian cruise ships” via Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union — Three Norwegian Cruise Line ships will have a temporary home at JAXPORT until the voluntary suspension of cruises ends. But they will arrive in Jacksonville with only their crews — who won’t be allowed to leave the ships. In addition to the Carnival “Ecstasy,” which is based in Jacksonville, the’ “Norwegian Sky,” “Norwegian Gem” and “Norwegian Pearl” will dock at JAXPORT berths until the coronavirus spread is curbed enough to allow cruising.

“TSA officer with coronavirus may have contracted it on the job at Orlando airport” via Beth Kassab of the Orlando Sentinel — A 48-year-old Orange County woman, who state health officials said overnight tested positive for the novel coronavirus, may have contracted the virus through her job as a TSA officer at Orlando International Airport. Deborah Hanna, president of the union that represents TSA workers at Orlando International, said the woman was tested for the virus on Thursday and learned the test was positive on Saturday.

“Central Florida public schools planning to feed students during coronavirus closures” via Lisa Maria Garza of the Orlando Sentinel — Some school districts in Central Florida announced plans to serve meals to students while classes are canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Spring Break began Friday for all public schools in Central Florida, and school districts statewide announced extended closures for an extra week. Central Florida students will not return to campuses before March 30. Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said in an email to parents Sunday that the district is making arrangements to feed students who normally receive reduced price and free lunches. Details were not immediately available.

“Miami Beach, Lauderdale set beach closures, limit business hours amid coronavirus fears” via Martin Vassolo of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach will enact an 11 p.m. curfew for eleven blocks of South Beach’s Ocean Drive and Washington Avenue, two arteries of the city’s entertainment district that have been inundated by spring breakers in recent weeks. The city will also shut down the public beaches in South Beach from Fifth through 15th streets — including Lummus Park — and force every bar, restaurant and retailer in the city to close early. It is also urging restaurants, bars and nightclubs to decrease their capacity by 50 percent to create social distancing. Exempt businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies and medical centers, banks and gas stations. Miami Beach will also shut down city-owned parking garages except those only accessible to residents.

“Thousands leave Miami cruise ship without screenings after former passenger got COVID-19” via Taylor Dolven of the Miami Herald — “Despite the positive test for the virus that causes COVID-19 from a passenger who had disembarked days earlier, thousands of people were allowed to leave a cruise ship in Miami on Sunday without undergoing medical screening.”

“Kearney Center to use HUD shelter-specific guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic” via Nada Hassanein of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee’s emergency homeless shelter, is ramping up safety for its residents as the COVID-19 pandemic enacts stringent measures around the city. Along with upgrading disinfectants and cleaning regimens, the shelter is requiring anyone walking into the building to use hand sanitizer before entering, spokeswoman Audra Peoples said. The shelter is following U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s shelter-specific health guidelines as well as directives from the Centers for Disease Control.

“President Larry Robinson declares coronavirus state of emergency for Florida A&M University” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — Robinson approved a FAMU State of Emergency to address the threat of the coronavirus, the university said in a release Saturday evening. Robinson’s signature follows a state of emergency declared for Florida this week by DeSantis. The FAMU Developmental Research School is closed from March 16 to March 27, to coincide with Florida’s public K-12 schools, as is Florida High. “With the closure of K-12 school districts across the state of Florida for the next two weeks due to concerns about COVID-19, Florida State University administrators are evaluating the impact on the university’s workforce and will provide additional guidance to employees early next week,” according to a statement.

“Pensacola’s first drive-thru coronavirus testing unit to open Monday” via Madison Arnold of the Pensacola News Journal — The first mobile-testing unit for coronavirus cases is planned to open. Ascension Sacred Heart will open a drive-thru facility so people who are suspected to have COVID-19 can get a nasal swab test, said Mike Burke, spokesperson for the hospital. Patients will first have to be prescreened over the phone before being directed to the drive-through site. Residents with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physicians and ask to be screened over the phone, according to hospital officials.

“Silent running: Gulfstream Park conducts horse races with no fans in the stands” via Clark Spencer for the Miami Herald — The walk from the winner’s circle to the jockeys’ room at Gulfstream Park requires victorious riders to weave their way through clots of fans and gamblers. But the only human life in the proximity of jockey John Velazquez after the Hall of Fame rider guided Golden Ami to victory were two maintenance workers cleaning self-betting terminals with disinfectant wipes. “Very strange,” said Velazquez, a two-time winner of the Kentucky Derby after posing for the obligatory winner’s circle photo with the filly. “It’s a little bit sad.” As professional sports came to a halt due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Gulfstream continued to operate. It was business as usual, save for one notable difference. There were no fans.

“Grand Prix of St. Petersburg officials defend decision to withhold refunds for canceled race” via Josh Solomon of the Tampa Bay Times — The promoters behind the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg defended their decision to issue credits, but not refunds, to those who bought tickets to this weekend’s canceled race. In a Sunday statement, Green Savoree Racing Promotions said the credit offer extends ‘beyond the policy’ that ticket-holders ‘accepted and agreed to at the time of purchase.’ That policy, the statement said, is that sales are final and there will be no refunds.”

“Coronavirus threat hits hard when it lands in your own neighborhood” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — Property managers at Providence Lakes, a small apartment community just off Providence Boulevard, sent tenants an email confirming a neighbor had tested positive for COVID-19. “We are not telling you this to scare you, but merely informing you so that you can seek medical attention sooner than later if you become ill,” the email said. But it was hard to escape a sense of alarm as residents wondered who was infected and whether they’re at risk going outside. “I’m shocked,” said Alissa Henderson as she and her fiance, James Barr. “Never would I have started to think it would get this close. I want to know who is it? How close are they? Is it one of the maintenance people?”

“One case of coronavirus interrupts life in a small town and frightens residents” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Fear and frustration are mounting in Bay Harbor Islands, a town that has about 6,000 people and consists of two adjacent islands sitting atop Biscayne Bay. After residents were told that an employee at the town’s community center had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, they scrambled for solutions that, in large part, local and state officials couldn’t provide. About 1,100 people, including some from neighboring Surfside and Bal Harbour just north of Miami Beach, dialed into a telephonic town hall. They were seeking answers from the town mayor and manager, a state health official, and several medical experts. “We have been overwhelmed with calls this morning from residents seeking answers,” Mayor Stephanie Bruder said as the call began.

“Pope leaves Vatican, prays for end to pandemic at 2 churches” via Frances D’Emilio of The Associated Press — The Vatican says Pope Francis’ trip included a brief stroll Sunday on the main Rome street to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. The pope did a stretch of the street “as of on a pilgrimage,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. Francis prayed in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, then went to a church that has a crucifix carried in a 1522 procession in Rome when the city was stricken with the plague. The Vatican’s Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead, but without public attendance, as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Holy See said.

“As coronavirus spreads, housekeepers declare staying home ‘a luxury’” via Brittny Mejia of the Los Angeles Times — As the pandemic continues to spread, with growing numbers in the U.S., more and more employers are telling their domestic workers to stay home. Many were dealt a blow as the Los Angeles Unified district closed all its schools, complicating their ability to make sure their children were looked after while they work. Companies across the U.S. have been urging employees to work from home in response to the growing viral outbreak in the country. But for many caregivers and domestic workers, that’s not an option. Many of the housekeepers take buses to get to work. They worry this leaves them exposed to the virus, which thrives on close contact. Staying home feels like a luxury they can’t afford.

“Disney suspends college program, tells students to go home by next week amid coronavirus closures” via Gabrielle Russon and of the Orlando Sentinel — The suspension, which takes effect Monday, applies for the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program, Disney Cultural Exchange Program and the Disney Academic Exchange Program as well as international cast members who work in guest relations, according to a company update sent to participants. They must leave by 11 a.m. Wednesday, as Disney shuts down many of the housing complexes where they live. Disney plans to pay them for the rest of the month and will waive the weekly housing costs immediately in the last few days. The Disney College Program is a semesterlong paid internship offered at Disney World and Disneyland. The students work part-time in theme parks and resorts, take classes and live in company-owned housing.

“Disney halts production on most live-action films including ‘The Last Duel’” via Justin Kroll of Variety — Disney has announced that production and preproduction on “The Last Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Home Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk” have shut down “for a short time.” A statement from the studio said, “While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time.”

“Disney cruises now suspended until mid-April, almost two weeks later than first announced” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — The Walt Disney Company said Disney Cruise Line would be suspending cruises for the rest of March starting on March 14. The line now says it will be suspending all new departures through April 12, matching the time frame for suspensions by other U.S.-based cruise lines. “As previously shared, while we know this decision may be disappointing, the health and well-being of our Guests and Crew Members is of the greatest importance,” Disney said in a statement. Disney’s four cruise ships — Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy — will be affected. The Disney Magic is based in Miami.

“Will movies delayed by coronavirus shift to streaming? Not so fast” via Brian Lowery and Frank Pallotta of CNN — Facing grim prospects, upcoming releases including Disney’s “Mulan” and “The New Mutants,” Sony’s James Bond film “No Time to Die,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” sequel and Universal’s latest Fast & Furious adventure “F9” have all been delayed. But though many companies are hungry for product to propel streaming ventures, economic considerations suggest that these new movies — or at least most of them — won’t be it. Because these blockbusters — especially a period piece like “Mulan” — don’t have an expiration date, there’s no reason to rush them to market. Showcasing a potential smash like that live-action adaptation of the animated hit on Disney+ could be leaving a whole lot of money on the table.

“Starbucks shifts toward to-go model amid coronavirus pandemic” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Starbucks will shift to a to-go model in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The coffee company announced on Sunday that in the interest of public health, they would discourage hangouts in coffee shops. It’s the latest major corporate decision involving breaking up crowds and gatherings. The uncertainty around the spread of the illness, which has killed more than 60 people nationwide and four in Florida, drove the decision. The change won’t mean Starbucks closures. But business will not run as usual. Changes include pausing the use of seating, including café and patio areas.

“Chick-fil-a is temporarily closing dining room seating” via CNN — Customers will still be able to use drive-thru services and, in some locations, takeout, delivery and mobile order options will still be available. The restaurant did not say when the dining room service might resume, but thanked customers for their patience.

“How a blogger in Florida put out an early warning about the coronavirus crisis” via Paul Farhi of The Washington Post — The news seemed so intriguing — and so potentially alarming — that Sharon Sanders stayed up almost until dawn on Dec. 31 to keep track of it. From her home in Winter Haven, Sanders began compiling reports of public comments by health officials in China’s Hubei province. The officials, Sanders reported on her blog, FluTrackers, had announced an outbreak of an unusual cluster of pneumonia cases, caused by a mysterious virus.

“Not exactly gloating, stockpiling ‘preppers’ have a moment” via John Seewer of The Associated Press — For those in the often-mocked “prepper” community, this is quickly becoming their “I told you so” moment. What they hope is that they’ll finally be taken seriously and that more people will follow their lead. “We’re not laughing. We’re not saying, ‘I told you so,’ when people are out there fighting over toilet paper and hand sanitizers,” said Paul Buescher, of Northfield Center Township, Ohio. Buescher is one of 32 members of a group in northeastern Ohio that shares a farm packed with enough canned and dehydrated food and water to last for years. Survival supply stores can’t keep up with the demand for food kits and medical supplies.

“Infighting, missteps and a son-in-law hungry for results: inside the Trump administration’s troubled coronavirus response” via Ashley Parker, Philip Rucker, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — The day the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus a pandemic, Jared Kushner joined the tumult. Kushner rushed to help write Trump’s widely panned Oval Office address to the nation. Kushner entered into a crisis management process that, despite the triumphant and self-congratulatory tone of public briefings, was as haphazard and helter-skelter as the chaotic early days of Trump’s presidency — turning into something of a family-and-friends pandemic response operation. The administration’s struggle to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak has been marked by infighting and blame-shifting, misinformation and missteps, and slow recognition of the danger. Warring factions have wrestled for control internally, and for approval from a President who has been preoccupied with the beating his image is taking.

“Trump is breaking every rule in the CDC’s 450-page playbook for health crisis” via Carolyn Johnson and William Wan of The Washington Post — Amid an outbreak where vaccines, drug treatments and even sufficient testing don’t yet exist, communication that is delivered early, accurately and credibly is the strongest medicine in the government’s arsenal. But the Trump administration’s zigzagging, defensive, inconsistent messages about the novel coronavirus continued, breaking almost every rule in the book and eroding the most powerful weapon officials possess: Public trust. After disastrous communications during the 2001 anthrax attacks — when white powder in envelopes sparked widespread panic — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a 450-page manual outlining how U.S. leaders should talk.

“What Trump’s Twitter feed tells him about the coronavirus” via Jordan Muller of POLITICO — The president follows only 47 accounts on Twitter, a collection of family members, conservative pundits, administration officials and Trump-brand properties. The picture Trump sees, in a nutshell: That the coronavirus crisis is someone else’s fault (China, Joe Biden, etc.), that he’s doing a great job responding to it, and that a Trump-hating media is just fanning the flames. “The American people have seen once again that President @realDonaldTrump has no higher priority than the health and safety of the American people,” tweeted Vice President Pence. “Remember Democrats Pushed Impeachment While Coronavirus Spread,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, with a link to a Breitbart column.

“Mike Pence tells White House staff to avoid physical contact” via Jonathan Swan of Axios — Pence sent White House staff an email recommending “social distancing” and to “avoid physical contact” to keep themselves and their colleagues safe from the novel coronavirus. This is the first staff-wide email Pence has sent across the complex during his time as Vice President — and is the latest sign the White House is shifting its posture against the pandemic. Recently, Pence, who is leading Trump‘s task force to combat COVID-19, told CNN he was still shaking hands with people at the White House. Saturday, the President and his team began modeling different behavior — in line with public health official recommendations. Trump tweeted “SOCIAL DISTANCING!” said he’d finally been tested for the coronavirus, suggesting that people should be cautious about shaking hands.

“Charlie Crist urges NCAA to give Florida State men’s basketball a chance at championship” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — While Crist said shutting down collegiate sports, including the NCAA men’s and women’s “March Madness” college basketball tournaments, over coronavirus concerns was both “prudent and fully-justified,” he’d like to see Florida State, at least the fourth-ranked men’s team, given a shot at the crown. Crist sent a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert, asking that the organization remain open-minded about holding a full or modified version of the men and women’s March Madness college basketball tournament once the public health risks surrounding the novel coronavirus subside. He probably could get support for that proposal from the fans of the University of Kansas, Gonzaga University and the University of Dayton, which are ranked first, second and third.

“Census to ensure college students are counted on campus despite closures” via Michael Stratford of POLITICO — U.S. Census Bureau officials said they were taking new steps to make sure that college students displaced from their dorms or off-campus housing because of the coronavirus would be counted as living at school, an important consideration for federal benefits for the regions around campuses. “We are adjusting operations to make sure college students are counted,” the bureau said in a statement. The Census Bureau planned to urge university officials and administrators of other types of group housing — such as nursing homes, group homes, prisons and halfway houses — to conduct a master count of residents and then report it to the government electronically or by paper. The goal, officials said, was to “minimize in-person contact with our census staff.”

Voters are voting — Here are the Florida primary returns as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Supervisors of Elections have sent 1,235,825 Republican vote-by-mail ballots; 659,673 have returned, 368,897 are outstanding, and 4,385 are unsent. There have been 202,780 early in-person votes cast. As for Democrats: Supervisors have sent 1,549,019 vote-by-mail ballots; 631,493 have returned 515,306 are outstanding, and 6,422 are unsent. There have been 395,798 early in-person votes cast. NPA/’Other’: Those classified as “other,” 250,429 vote-by-mail ballots, 17,928 have returned, 30,789 are outstanding, and 198,154 are unsent. There have been 3,468 early in-person votes cast.

“No one expected a Florida Democratic primary like this” via Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — A race with one candidate plainly ahead. Campaigns with candidates almost entirely sidelined. A global pandemic seizing lives, U.S. markets and its politics. Former Vice President Biden’s hot streak and the fast-spreading coronavirus dramatically changed this race in the days leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has vowed to fight on after the second week of devastating losses, but his comeback strategy has been unquestionably altered by the outbreak. Fears of contagion at large events has forced Sanders to shelve his most effective political weapon: his large, energetic rallies that can draw thousands of supporters. He has no planned appearances in Florida, the state with the most delegates at stake — 219 — of the four Tuesday primaries.

“Florida Democrats concerned polling places might be lost in shuffle” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Some county Supervisors Of Elections had to last-minute changes last week to relocate some polling places because new coronavirus concerns made some locations, like nursing homes, not great places to send hundreds of strangers. Democrats expressed concerns that some polling places might be lost in the shuffle, at least to the state. The Florida Democratic Party contends that it can’t get straight answers out of Secretary of State Laurel Lee‘s office about where all the changes have been made, and so the party wants DeSantis to step in. Yet selecting polling places and informing voters where they are not state functions, but rather functions of county Supervisors of Elections.

“Poll worker havoc: About 500 say they won’t show Tuesday in Palm Beach County” via Chris Persaud of the Palm Beach Post — “About 500 of the county’s 3,500 poll workers are unlikely to show up for work Tuesday because of fears of the coronavirus, Palm Beach County elections chief Wendy Sartory Link said Saturday, but she’s not worried.”

“Sarasota County voting locations change as poll workers quit” via Anna Bryson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Roughly 10% of poll workers in Sarasota County have quit their poll jobs leading up to Florida’s primary, and that number is only expected to grow, Elections Supervisor Ron Turner said. Due to the inadequate staffing, Turner decided to consolidate polling locations, causing 15 site changes for Tuesday’s voting. Turner said: “I apologize to the public, but we have lost a number of poll workers.” Turner said about 60 of 600 poll workers have decided not to work because of concerns about the virus. Manatee County Elections Supervisor Mike Bennett announced a consolidation of polling places also due to a loss of poll workers.

“Joe Biden commits to picking a woman as his running mate” via Axios — Biden said at the Democratic debate that he will commit to picking a woman to be his running mate if he wins the nomination. What he’s saying: “If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country. And I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president. There are a number of women who are qualified to be the president of tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.” Sen. Bernie Sanders also said that “in all likelihood” he would do the same, but added: “For me, it’s not just nominating a woman. It is making sure we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there.”

Joe Biden starts the debate by coughing into his hand. — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 16, 2020

“Biden surge, coronavirus spread force reappraisal of the general election” via Dan Balz of The Washington Post — Biden’s campaign has begun to shift focus to the general election even as the nomination contest with Sanders continues. The bigger unknown is what political impact the spreading coronavirus could have in November. The massive disruption to daily lives and the meltdown in financial markets are likely to affect voters’ views of their own futures and potentially the two candidates, but in what ways no one can say. Judgments on the government’s response to the crisis, pro or con, could affect swing voters as they make decisions in the fall, while shocks to the economy and the possibility of a recession could rob the president of the single strongest issue he has had in his bid for a second term.

“National Education Association endorses Biden” via Nicole Gaudiano of POLITICO — Lily Eskelsen García, president of the three million-member teachers union, praised the former Vice President as a “tireless advocate for public education” who understands the nation’s “moral responsibility to provide a great neighborhood public school for every student in every ZIP code.” The NEA is the nation’s largest labor union. “For the past two years, the #RedforEd movement has proved the power of the National Education Association and the collective voice of our members to advocate for stronger public schools and opportunity for all students,” Eskelsen García said in a statement. “Now, with so much at stake in this election, educators are determined to use their voice to propel Joe Biden to the White House.”

“The 2020 campaign is over. The coronavirus campaign just started.” via Matt Flegenheimer of The New York Times — Politics happens in person, traditionally, and despite more recent feats of digital fundraising and advertising, the smartphone era has been no exception. The selfies splashed across social media were taken in person. The stories that candidates tell about the good men and women of the state they just came from are generally contingent on meeting those good men and women in person. Even a well-cut commercial tends to rely on that firing-up happening in person. So, what now? What next? Who can be expected to tele-energize a coalition? Empathize viscerally by video conference? Move the masses consistent with best practices for virus transmission avoidance? But for the candidates, confinement to a campaign livestream is a significant impediment.

“Georgia to postpone presidential primary amid coronavirus outbreak” via Edward Moreno of The Hill — Georgia election officials postponed the state’s presidential primary election scheduled for March 24 due to concerns of over the coronavirus, the Georgia Secretary of State announced. Election officials are moving the primary to May 19, and early voting for the primary will resume again shortly before the new voting date. “Events are moving rapidly, and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families and the community at large,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. Georgia currently has 66 confirmed cases of the virus and one death, according to Johns Hopkins’ Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

“Trump can’t cancel the election. But states could do it for him.” Via Mark Joseph Stern of Slate — Congress, not the president, has the power to move Election Day. And even if Congress did postpone the vote, the Constitution would terminate Trump’s term on Jan. 20, 2021. If Trump sought to cancel the election and remain in office past that point, then, he would require not just a congressional act but a constitutional amendment. That scenario is extremely improbable. He can exploit a constitutional shortcut around free and fair elections. The president can ask Republican-controlled state legislatures to assign their electoral votes to him — without allowing any citizen to cast a ballot for president. This maneuver would constitute an appalling assault on democracy. But it would be legal.

“Campaigns turn to texting as coronavirus spreads” via Sara Fischer and Stef Kight of Axios — Peer-to-peer (P2P) texting is experiencing a massive uptick in political campaigns throughout the country now that in-person campaign activities and forms of voter outreach are being suspended to protect public health, P2P experts and campaigns tell Axios. Campaign tactics like rallies, town halls, phone banking and canvassing are becoming harder to do as officials urge people to quarantine themselves and stay at home. P2P texting has become the hottest way for political campaigners on both sides to increase voter engagement, mostly because it’s not subject to the same regulations as automated texting. Campaigns are shifting their budgets to focus on campaigning via text message rather than in-person canvassing or having volunteers meet at phone banking centers.

“Andrew Gillum withdraws from politics after link to suspected drug overdose” via Gary Fineout and Marc Caputo — “This has been a wake-up call for me,” the former Tallahassee Mayor said in a written statement. “Since my race for Governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism, and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles.” “I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future,” he wrote. Gillum said he would enter a rehabilitation facility. He apologized and asked for privacy. He also is stepping back from CNN, where he was a paid commentator.

“NAACP demands resignation of Miami Beach Police Chief, City Manager after spring break” via Jerry Iannelli of the Miami New Times — This week, officers with the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) were filmed roughing up black spring breakers, beating a black woman’s head into the street, and shooting a man on Ocean Drive. Locals and visitors have long complained that MBPD habitually roughs up black visitors to South Beach. But after this weekend, black city leaders and activists are fed up. The Miami-Dade County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is asking City Manager Jimmy Morales and Police Chief Richard Clements to resign. “We’ve had enough!” a flyer posted on the NAACP’s Instagram page reads.

Florida lawmakers now have a deal on the budget, putting an end to the 2020 Session (finally) later this week. Which is just as well, because the only thing most people care about right now is the struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— As the number of cases in Florida passes one hundred, Gov. DeSantis announces a ban on visitation at nursing homes and other facilities that have elderly residents and patients.

— DeSantis is also expressing concerns about coronavirus being spread in Florida by people from other states (we’re looking at you, New York). The Governor says it would be nice to screen passengers coming from trouble spots, but there’s nothing he can do about it.

— If you’ve been shopping for groceries lately, you’ve already noticed the run on disinfectant wipes, toilet paper and cleaning supplies. But the head of the state’s emergency management office says those supplies are being replaced every day and you should stock up on emergency supplies if you haven’t already.

— The Legislature was supposed to wrap up its work by midnight Friday (it didn’t happen), so the lawmakers voted to extend the session for one week to approve a new budget and try to settle differences over a couple of bills. But they’re not in The Capitol today or tomorrow; they’ll be back on Wednesday.

— Sen. Jeff Brandes talks about the budget, coronavirus, sentencing reform, and a cap on the potency of medical marijuana.

— Checking in with #FloridaMan — who wants to fight the spread of coronavirus by deliberately infecting first responders.

To listen: click on the image below:

“A tortured journey to get tested for coronavirus” via Rosemary O’Hara of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — My symptoms felt nothing like a cold or flu. Within a day and a half, the whistle in my lungs was so loud that a friend joked I should break out the spoons for a jig. I tried to get tested. I called the Broward County Health Department, but the person on the phone wasn’t interested in our too-big-for-coincidence cluster. On learning that I had not personally traveled overseas, and my fever was below 100.4 degrees, neither was she interested in me. But perhaps you’ve heard, getting tested is nigh-on impossible.

“Please, don’t go out to brunch today” via Charlie Warzel of The New York Times — Many younger Americans seem unfazed by the pandemic. Though they may be working from home or practicing social distancing during the day, it appears American night life is continuing without much interruption. And so, it seems that for many it’s business as usual. Continuing the weekend tradition of packing the bars is selfish and reckless during this pandemic. It will speed up the spread of the virus, increasing the suffering for older and more vulnerable people and for the medical workers who will be caring for them. The idea is simple: If low-risk people don’t socially distance, then the entire containment process is not effective.

“Please stay home. Talk to your pets.” via Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal — Americans are being advised to stay at home for the foreseeable future. Please heed this advice, which is coming from pandemic experts. This work from home advice is written by me: You do not have to shower; you do not have to put on a smart jacket; you do not have to find matching socks. If you feel obligated to wear a tie, you can mix it up with some exercise pants, basketball shorts, or a Yoda windbreaker. This is not a crime. It’s a fashion choice! Don’t work in the bed, or you will fall asleep. I’m the only person I know who still answers calls. If no one picks up when you call, talk to your pets.

“Why support open government? See coronavirus” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Look no further than the rising impact of the spreading coronavirus in Florida and the nation to appreciate the importance of government-in-the-sunshine. This is when citizens need accurate information the most, a time of quickly evolving situations and waves of concern about public health and the disruption of the economy, the workplace and daily routines. The situation underscores the importance of open government, and Sunshine Week that kicks off today is a nationwide attempt to reinforce this essential component to democracy. Numbers and directives will change in fluid situations, but it’s better if that plays out in the open, and residents can follow along rather than fear the government is hiding the truth.

“Bob Holladay: Department of Education at war with itself — and us” via Florida Politics — The postsecondary civic literacy requirement, passed in 2017, says that college and university students can meet the requirement in two ways. One is passing the U.S. Immigration Services Naturalization Test. In early 2018, the Board of Governors contracted with the Lou Frey Institute at the University of Central Florida to create a new test, which was to be “as close to the U.S. Immigration Test as possible.” The Frey Institute contacted the Board of Governors and strongly recommended against using the new test at the university level on the basis that it was simply not a postsecondary assessment. The Board of Governors ignored the Frey Institute’s recommendation and adopted the new test in regulation at its May meeting.

“Florida State declared 2020 national champions by Florida Senate” via Kevin Lerner of the Orlando Sentinel — With the NCAA tournament canceled due to the new coronavirus outbreak, FSU was declared “national champions by default” by a 37-2 vote in the Florida state senate. Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican from Sarasota who is a Florida State graduate, introduced the resolution. Gruters wrote in the resolution that the Seminoles “were favored to challenge the top seeds in the national tournament and take home the national title.” The resolution also stated that it will be presented to coach Leonard Hamilton and FSU President John Thrasher “as a tangible token of the sentiments of the Florida Senate.”

“Disneyland visitors savor final day before closure for coronavirus” via The Associated Press — Life in the final hours before the closure carried on as usual with families checking mobile phones for the shortest wait times — just five minutes for the classic “It’s a Small World” and 10 minutes to meet Minnie Mouse. Visitors snapped up bubble-blowing souvenirs and sequined Minnie Mouse ears and plastic ponchos to stay dry. There were limited outward signs of the virus — a woman using a bleach wipe on a table, conversations about the health crisis as people waited in lines. But there were no warnings at the entrance about coronavirus or reminders to create “social space” with other patrons. Signs in restrooms urged visitors to wash their hands for 20 seconds, but they didn’t reference the virus.

“Epcot: Japanese drummers, British Revolution acts ending” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Two longtime musical acts at Epcot will no longer be performing at the theme park. Sunday was the final day for Matsuriza, the drummers in the Japan pavilion, and British Revolution, the vocal quartet in the United Kingdom pavilion, according to posts on their social media accounts. Their finales coincide with the last day of operation for all four Walt Disney World parks before a shutdown due to the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

“Disney+ to stream ‘Frozen 2’ three months early ‘during this challenging period’” via Matt Donnelly of Variety — The Walt Disney Company is taking the edge off of “social distancing” from the coronavirus this weekend, by streaming the animated blockbuster “Frozen 2” three months ahead of schedule. Disney Plus aims to surprise families this Sunday with “some fun and joy during this challenging period,” referring to the global pandemic of COVID-19, which was declared a national emergency. Internationally, “Frozen 2” will be available on Disney Plus in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. It has already been available for rental or purchase on platforms such as Amazon and iTunes since Feb. 11.

“Mario makes the jump to Lego with new interactive sets” via Chaim Gartenberg of The Verge — Nintendo and Lego are teaming up to reveal Super Mario-themed sets that combine the traditional building blocks with digital technology, creating a new type of interactive playset somewhere between regular Lego and the iconic video games. Described as “neither a video game nor a traditional Lego brick-based set,” the new Mario line will let kids (or child-at-heart adults) build Mario courses out of Lego, including adorable Lego Goombas, Piranha Plants, and Koopas. They can then play through them using a special Lego Mario minifig that features LED displays and what appears to be NFC-style technology to interact with special bricks to collect coins and progress through the level.

