Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.23.20

— Negotiations sputtered in the Senate on Sunday over an enormous stimulus bill to keep the economy afloat, threatening at times to devolve into all-out partisan warfare even as a desperate nation sought relief. Read more here.

— Futures for U.S. stocks fell sharply at the start of trading Sunday as investors watch to see if Congress can agree on a huge rescue package to try to stem the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Futures for the S&P 500 fell by 5%, triggering a halt in futures trading. Read more here.

— President Donald Trump says he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hard-hit states of Washington, California and New York.

— Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes the first U.S. Senator to test positive for coronavirus. Read more here.

— Volunteers with sewing machines are making homemade surgical masks for one New York hospital system that has run short, and Trump suggested that health care workers try to sanitize disposable masks. Read more here.

— German Chancellor Angela Merkel will go into self-quarantine at home after a doctor who gave her a vaccination tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more here.

— Italy’s coronavirus infections continue to soar, with 59,000 cases and 5,476 deaths. Read more here.

— The International Olympic Committee will look at postponing the Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks amid mounting criticism by athletes and sports officials during the coronavirus pandemic. The games are set to open on July 24. Read more here.

— State officials announced 244 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total to more than 1,000. One new death was reported, making the total 13, according to the Florida Department of Health. Read more here.

—New COVID-19 testing sites at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens are opening. Read more here. The Jacksonville site at TIAA Bank Field, Lot J, opened Saturday and tested more than 280 people on the first day, per the Department of Health.

— As of Sunday night, there are more than 18,000 hospital beds available statewide, including nearly 1,700 adult intensive care unit beds, per the Department of Health

“The disorienting thing is you can’t compare this to anything” via Katherine Miller of BuzzFeed — “One of the more surreal aspects of this is that everything defies comparison. There’s no one-to-one in living memory in American life: a self-imposed stop to the economy and a soft, countrywide quarantine. There’s no fixed point toward which we’re supposed to be enduring, except to stay away to reduce the systemic strain of COVID-19 on people and hospitals. What compares?”

>>>Miller imagines a party in the future — “A crowd reunited, in too small a space, inside an open business, on a summer night — think that good New York-in-the-movies lighting, black and gold, with something with synths playing. This is nothing I am even likely to carry off, but that’s been floating through my head in idle moments as the fixed, if ephemeral point.”

Tweet, tweet:

In the richest city in the richest country in the world, this is how nurses are already being forced to protect themselves from coronavirus — with garbage bags https://t.co/FQXVVlQlTu #CoronavirusNewYork pic.twitter.com/TtD8XLzBsV — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) March 22, 2020

—@EugeneGU: The H1N1 swine flu pandemic that infected up to 1.4 billion people and killed up to 575,000 originated in factory farmed pigs in the United States. Yet nobody ever calls it the “American Pig Flu.” Let’s stop calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus.” We’re all in this together.

—@OliverDarcy: Again, not the most important issue in the world, but is there a reason that the President and our nation’s top officials are not practicing social distancing as a contagious virus infects people across the country, including at least one in the White House?

—@kristin__wilson: Sen. Lindsey Graham, not happy with Rand Paul: ‘I don’t know when he got tested but the point is … everybody in the Senate needs to know exactly when he was tested and what did he do so we can figure out how much exposure we had.”

—@APAndrewTaylor: There is a truism about Congress that you have to have the bad meeting before you have the good meeting. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what happens today when the big four convene

—@JakeSherman: If you’re surprised Congress is struggling with this deal, I imagine you’ve not watched Congress at all in the last 12 or so years.

—@ByHeatherLong: Many Americans’ biggest worry right now is how to pay their rent or mortgage — due April 1. Gov checks won’t begin arriving until April 6 (if then) Median rent = $1,600 Median mortgage = $1,400

Tweet, tweet:

"In the midst of this worldwide health crisis, life as we know it has stopped… President Trump is failing the biggest test of his or any presidency." @secupp shares how important leadership is during a time like this at ALL levels, saying it's not too late for Trump to step up. pic.twitter.com/xYL4ckjmBh — SE Cupp Unfiltered (@UnfilteredSE) March 21, 2020

—@Aaron_Leib: Please, @GovRonDeSantis, practice what you’re preaching and start holding news conferences remotely. You’re putting my colleagues — not to mention yourself — at risk.

—@CoreyGJohnson: What’s profound about the Lake Worth exchange is that the governing philosophy of Pam and Michael has taken root virtually everywhere on the local, state and federal level. And that so few Omaris exist to push back.

Tweet, tweet:

Florida still not taking #COVID19 quarantine seriously. Beach goers flocking to Ponte Vedra Beach today. #Floridalockdown pic.twitter.com/klMmYoIAJk — Jason Altmire (@jasonaltmire) March 22, 2020

—@ChrisNocco: Get up, out of your pajamas, go for a walk if you can, connect with God, and get moving around your house. #mentalhealth is just as important as physical health.

—@PGuzzoTimes: Daughter has virtual dance lesson tomorrow. Son has virtual karate. All four kids have virtual school this week. I have a wife who is teaching virtually. @TB_Times has virtual meeting spaces. And one of my kids has a virtual play date this week. This is all so bizarre.

—@StephHayes: Lol to home workouts that ask for 20 diagonal walking lunges as if there are not ottomans and walls and shoes and cats everywhere.

—@Jared_Wade: Drinking alone last week — depressing — anti-social — I “have a problem” Drinking alone today at 11 a.m. — conscientious — courageous — saving your nana’s life

—@MearKat00: Remember when the biggest crisis was the lack of Popeye’s Chicken Sandwiches?

—@WillWeatherford: I am reminded on this Sunday morning that the Bible says over 365 times to “fear not,” “do not be afraid,” “do not be anxious” etc. — Maybe God was trying to make a point! Fear can be paralyzing. My prayer today is that we will not live in fear.

Tweet, tweet:

If you are an early riser during the month of March, on clear mornings you can look for three planets in the eastern skies prior to sunrise – Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn (we have pointed out their positions this morning in the second image).#NHwx #NH #mars #jupiter #saturn #dawn pic.twitter.com/vNvKlGeth5 — MWObservatory (@MWObs) March 22, 2020

— CORONA NATION —

“Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump’s coronavirus response as inadequate, hits him for lack of transparency” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Biden criticized Trump over his administration’s response to the novel coronavirus, blaming him for the country’s testing shortage and accusing him of a lack of transparency. “In times of crisis, the American people deserve a president who tells them the truth and takes responsibility. Unfortunately, Trump has not been that president,” Biden told reporters on a 30-minute conference call that began shortly after Trump left the lectern in the White House briefing room.

“No deal on vast coronavirus stimulus bill as negotiations sputter on Capitol Hill” via Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim, Rachael Bade and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — The sheer magnitude of the potential calamity kept lawmakers at the bargaining table as negotiators on both sides said they must deliver to slow the financial landslide that is disrupting millions of businesses and households by the day. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (delayed an initial procedural vote on a $1.8 trillion bill as it became clear it would fail due to Democratic opposition, moving the vote from midafternoon to evening to allow more time for talks. Democrats alleged McConnell’s bill is tilted too far in favor of corporations and doesn’t include much oversight for $500 billion in loans and guarantees.

“How the coronavirus became an American catastrophe” via Alexis Madrigal and Robinson Meyer of The Atlantic — How many people are sick with the coronavirus in the United States, and when did they get sick? These are crucial questions to answer, but they have never been answered well. Archived data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that the government dramatically misunderstood what was happening in America as the outbreak began. On the last day of February, the CDC reported 15 Americans had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“FEMA said masks are being shipped but declines to be specific” via Rishika Dugyala of POLITICO — Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor said Sunday that masks are currently being shipped to states, particularly hot spots like New York City and California — an announcement that comes as health care workers grow increasingly desperate for critical medical gear. However, Gaynor was unable to give more detail on when the masks would arrive or provide specific numbers. “They have been distributed. They’ve been distributed over the past couple of weeks. They’re shipping today. They’ll ship tomorrow,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“’Get yourself home’: Thousands of Americans stranded abroad as money, patience run out” via Michael E. Miller, Samantha Schmidt and Lori Aratani — As their money, medications, and patience run out, Americans have watched in mounting frustration as other countries have quickly evacuated their citizens. Feeling abandoned by their government, thousands have turned to social media for help and solace. Their sense of panic deepened on Thursday when the State Department announced American citizens overseas should return to the United States immediately “unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.” The announcement, coupled with the initial lack of a plan to help Americans come home, has drawn criticism from lawmakers whose inboxes are filling with emails from furious constituents trapped overseas.

“Trump hypes unproven coronavirus drugs as top science officials manage expectations” via Alice Miranda Ollstein of POLITICO — Trump called himself a “big fan” of an unproven coronavirus treatment Friday and repeatedly contradicted his own top health officials on how much is known about the drug’s potential to help at least some patients affected by the pandemic. “It is very effective. It is a strong drug,” Trump declared at a long, sprawling televised briefing, referring to a malaria drug that is in the early stages of being tested against COVID-19. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and other White House Task Force members appeared visibly uncomfortable as Trump repeatedly hailed the drug’s promise.

“Used to meeting challenges with bluster in force, Trump confronts a crisis unlike any before” via Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Trump’s performance on the national stage in recent weeks has put on display the traits that Democrats and some Republicans consider so jarring — the profound need for personal praise, the propensity to blame others, the lack of human empathy, the penchant for rewriting history, the disregard for expertise, the distortion of facts, the impatience with scrutiny or criticism. For years, skeptics expressed concern about how he would handle a genuine crisis threatening the nation, and now they know.

“The media must stop live-broadcasting Trump’s dangerous, destructive coronavirus briefings” via Margaret Sullivan of The Washington Post — More and more each day, Trump is using his daily briefings as a substitute for the campaign rallies that have been forced into extinction by the spread of the novel coronavirus. These White House sessions — ostensibly meant to give the public critical and truthful information about this frightening crisis — are, in fact, working against that end. Instead, they have become a daily stage for Trump to play his greatest hits to captive audience members. They come in search of life-or-death information, but here’s what they get from him instead: self-aggrandizement; media-bashing; exaggeration and outright lies.

“Desperate and angry state leaders push back on Trump administration claims of mass mask shipments” via Alice Miranda Ollstein of POLITICO — Governors, mayors and front-line health care workers confronting rising numbers of critically ill coronavirus patients said they had not received meaningful amounts of federal aid, including the shipments of desperately needed masks and other emergency equipment that administration officials say they have already dispatched. “We are desperate,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told ABC. “We’ve had a big ask into the strategic stockpile in the White House. They’ve given us a fraction of our ask.” A lack of personal protective equipment puts medical personnel at a higher risk of becoming infected or placed in quarantine, exacerbating hospitals’ existing staff shortages.

“Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19” — In a tweet Saturday evening, Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller announced that the Vice President and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative.

“Marco Rubio drafts $300 billion plan to keep workers employed during coronavirus pandemic” via Alex Daugherty of the Miami Herald — Republican Sen. Rubio’s plan to provide $300 billion in emergency loans to small businesses — loans that will be forgiven if businesses keep their workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic — is included in draft legislation of a massive coronavirus relief bill that could pass the U.S. Senate as early as Monday. Rubio, along Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, were put in charge of a small business emergency economic relief plan by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Rubio’s ideas, which have been in the works for weeks as the coronavirus threat grew, were officially unveiled on Thursday evening.

“Anthony Fauci was ready for this. America was not.” via Ellen McCarthy and Ben Terris of The Washington Post — As recently as a few weeks ago, it might have seemed as if the gravest threat facing the country was the fact that reality had split along partisan lines, creating unresolvable disagreements about what was happening in America and why. Now a public-health catastrophe has remade our reality and pushed Fauci into the spotlight as a figure that might have seemed impossible less than a month ago: a government expert with an unwelcome message who is nonetheless regarded as a truth-teller, if not a godsend, by the president, Democratic leaders and media figures alike. Surviving may require a single set of facts; and Fauci — a slight, bespectacled man with a Brooklyn accent and sympathetic eyebrows — has them.

“Democrats promised a door-knocking army in 2020. The pandemic has changed their plans.” via Kara Voght of Mother Jones — In 2020, Democrats were going to knock on a lot of doors. Since the summer of 2019, the Democratic National Committee has trained more than 600 college students on the best methods for door-knocking, phone-banking, and party recruitment. In particular, the party focused on “relational organizing” — face-to-face conversations that typically leverage one’s own social network to develop long-term, community-building relationships. The initiative, called Organizing Corps, aimed to put 1,200 students — primarily from communities of color — on the ground in eight swing states well in advance of the general election.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida lagged behind dozens of states on coronavirus restrictions” via Kathleen McGrory and Neil Bedi of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis was part of an early wave of state executives to order the closure of bars and nightclubs Tuesday, bringing the revelry to a halt on St. Patrick’s Day. But he was slower than at least 35 other governors to suspend in-person dining at restaurants and behind at least 22 in closing gyms and fitness studios. DeSantis took both steps Friday afternoon. Governors in four of the six largest states — New York, California, Pennsylvania and Illinois — had gone as far as to issue statewide directives closing all nonessential businesses and telling residents to stay home. Only Florida and Texas had not.

“As drive-through testing ramps up, DeSantis reassures public” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Federally-backed drive-through testing programs underway in Broward County and Jacksonville, being beta-tested in Miami, and soon to begin in Orange County sent DeSantis to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Sunday to assure Floridians that they should be fine, if they take precautions. DeSantis appeared at the stadium parking lot with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, DEM Director Jared Moskowitz and others to offer details on how the drive-through testing would work there, to provide limited updates on the new coronavirus outbreak, and to reassure Floridians that strong commitments to personal hygiene and social distancing should keep them safe. Moskowitz used the occasion to chastise people for not social distancing, particularly spring break revelers. He also cautioned that even if something is open, “it doesn’t mean you have to go to it.”

Assignment editors — DeSantis will hold a news conference at The Villages Mobile Testing Site. It starts at 10 a.m. in The Villages Polo Club, 703 N. Buena Vista Blvd.

“DeSantis issues executive order delaying nonessential, elective medical procedures” via the Pensacola News Journal — The order prohibits all hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; office surgery centers; dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices; and other health care practitioners’ offices in the state from providing “any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or nonemergency procedure or surgery” that, if delayed, would not place a patient’s health at risk or worsen life-threatening medical condition. “Accordingly, all health care practitioners licensed in the State of Florida, including dentists, shall immediately cease performing these elective services,” according to the order. “As articulated in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommendation, examples of procedures to delay may include, but are not limited to, some endoscopy, most cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spine and orthopedic procedures, and cosmetic procedures.”

“DeSantis administration: no shelter-in-place order on the horizon — yet” via Jacob ogles of Florida Politics — In a phone conversation with state lawmakers, Jared Moskowitz, director of the Division Emergency Management, said DeSantis has looked closely at similar orders that were issued in California and New York. But there’s a progression that would likely occur before a “stay-home” order was issued here. The Governor would likely order only essential businesses could open and put in place a statewide curfew before considering such a step. “At the moment, there is nothing to announce or on the horizon,” Moskowitz said.

“Will spring breakers become super-spreaders?” via Gary Fineout, Alexandra Glorioso and Ben Schreckinger of POLITICO — As Florida officials move to expel the hundreds of thousands of spring breakers who ignored calls for social distancing, public-health specialists are nervously wondering what will happen once the party’s over. For much of this week, revelers continued to cram four and five to a hotel room, swarm beaches over hundreds of miles of coastline, and then gather shoulder-to-shoulder in bars and clubs — almost a model process for spreading contagious diseases. Now, with their campuses likely shuttered, most spring breakers will return to hometowns across the country where any exposure to coronavirus could set off a contagion, public-health experts warned.

“New research suggests heat, humidity could put a damper on coronavirus” via Jim Waymer of FLORIDA TODAY — Could Florida’s heat and humidity stop the new coronavirus dead in its tracks, or at least slow its spread significantly? Scientists say there is hope, fueled by some recent research, but it’s hard to say with a new virus. How strong a grip coronavirus gets on Florida and other hot and humid climates will depend on the balance between how fast the virus spreads against any tempering effects of heat and humidity, scientists say. But it also depends on whether such conditions indeed hamper this specific virus, as they do influenza viruses.

“Virus crushing tourism industry” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Like a bolt of lightning, government-imposed restrictions have decimated the region’s tourism industry, leading to sweeping room cancellations and hotel closures statewide. Key South Florida visitors have been cut off as cruise lines suspended service for 30 to 60 days, and airlines drastically slashed their domestic and international flights. Late Friday, another blow was delivered to hoteliers in Miami-Dade County: most hotels, motels, hostels, temporary vacation, and short term rentals and other forms of lodging must shut their doors by 11:59 p.m.

“Because of coronavirus, Tampa Bay prepares for home schooling ” via the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board — As Florida’s closed public schools ramp up for distance learning — home schooling, really — because of the coronavirus, the jokes are already making the rounds on social media: “So … Home schooling going well. Two students suspended for fighting, and one teacher fired for drinking on the job.” But the challenge is serious. Until at least April 15, Tampa Bay’s vast school districts will have to teach all students remotely. It won’t be easy.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“How did Miami city leaders get coronavirus tests? ‘Continuity of government’” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has become a national face of everyday life with coronavirus, telling national interviewers he came down with COVID-19 despite not suffering any symptoms. Which raises the question: How did the mayor of Miami manage to get a COVID-19 test without suffering any symptoms? Like NBA players and entertainers, elected and appointed leaders in Miami have formed their own subset of prominent people with COVID-19 scares who managed to secure quick test results amid statewide rationing of lab materials needed to detect the deadly virus.

“Jacksonville state attorney calls for release of more inmates to avoid COVID-19 spreading” via Andrew Pantazi of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville State Attorney’s Office, in a memo shared with the Times-Union by a defense attorney, has called for significant reductions in the jail population in Duval, Clay and Nassau counties through a number of new policies. The policies, drafted by Chief Assistant State Attorney L.E. Hutton, call for offering plea deals that avoid jail time, releasing some pretrial inmates and not filing charges in nonviolent “marginal cases.” Hutton’s memo emphasized these are “temporary strategies to limit the spread of this Virus.”

“Anti-vaxx politicians under fire as coronavirus spreads” via Politico — David Zuckerman, the lieutenant governor of Vermont, is an eccentric longtime figure in state politics — a ponytail-sporting organic farmer and Bernie Sanders protégé who has proudly fought against government-mandated vaccinations. But the arrival of the coronavirus has suddenly put Zuckerman on the defensive in his campaign for governor this year: Amid the worsening pandemic, one of his top Democratic opponents is calling out his anti-vaxxer views as dangerous, and attempting to make them politically toxic.

“Florida official recommends blow dryer at your face to combat coronavirus don’t do that” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — An Okeechobee County Commissioner offered now-debunked advice to people worried about contracting the novel coronavirus: Kill it with a blow dryer. Commissioner Bryant Culpepper explained the junk remedy he learned from the One America News Network claiming the coronavirus cannot live at temperatures higher than 136 degrees. “I said how you would get the temperature up to 136 degrees? The answer was you use a blow dryer. You hold a blow dryer up to your face, and you inhale through your nose, and it kills all the viruses in your nose,” Bryant said during a meeting of the Okeechobee County Commissioners. To be clear, health officials do not support this preventive method.

“Lake Worth Beach Commissioner says he lost cool, but stands by comments on city’s handling of COVID-19” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Omari Hardy is apologizing for his tone following a Thursday night Commission meeting where Hardy ended up in a shouting match with the Mayor and City Manager. “This is a banana republic is what you’re turning this place into with your so-called leadership,” Hardy yelled at Mayor Pam Triolo at one point during the heated exchange in remarks highlighted by the Palm Beach Post. The back-and-forth stemmed from the city’s handling of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. In recent weeks, Commissioner Hardy had pushed his colleagues to take additional action aimed at protecting the public from the virus’s spread. After his calls for an emergency meeting on the issue, the Commission gathered Thursday night.

“Fourth TSA worker at Orlando International Airport tests positive for COVID-19” via Lisa Maria Garza of the Orlando Sentinel — The Transportation Security Administration said the employee, a screening officer, last worked March 16 at the airport’s East Checkpoint. “The individual is quarantined and resting at home,” the agency said in a statement. “TSA employees who work the same shift and may have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take action as appropriate.” On Friday, the agency reported two workers tested positive for the virus.

“With hundreds of seniors living close together, who is protecting South Florida retirement communities?” via Andrew Boryga of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — On a typical day at the sprawling Pembroke Pines Century Village retirement community, Marilyn Engel might enjoy the sauna or 18-hole golf course — or perhaps even catch a show at the 1,000-seat theater. But these aren’t normal times, and Engel, 85, isn’t enjoying retirement as usual. As the new coronavirus spreads through South Florida, people over 65, such as Engel, are among the most at-risk populations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday, state health officials said 19 long-term care facilities in Florida have either a suspected or confirmed case of the virus. One case killed a 77-year-old man. “I’m worried like everyone else,” Engel said. “We know when it started, but we don’t know when it will end.”

“Fort Lauderdale Whole Foods worker tests positive for coronavirus” via Mario Ariza of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The infection marks the first known case of a grocery store employee contracting the virus in Broward County. Representatives for Whole Foods confirmed that the employee tested positive, though it is unclear when the person was tested for the virus, how they were exposed, or whether they worked at the Fort Lauderdale location for any length of time while exhibiting symptoms or otherwise contagious. The diagnosed employee is in quarantine, representatives from Whole Foods said in an email. The Fort Lauderdale store, at 2000 N. Federal Highway, was subjected to “an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures,” according to Whole Foods representatives.

“‘I just need a place to lay my head.’ Motel closures may displace Miami’s poor” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — Ian Prestridge lost his chef’s job when the coronavirus shut down restaurants. He’s been staying at the Rainbow Inn, a shabby motel along Okeechobee Road in Hialeah that costs $50 a night. Prestridge is unsure where he’ll go if the Rainbow Inn closes under new county restrictions on lodging. He’s willing to stay, even if the Rainbow shuts off the electricity. “I’ll stay here with no AC,” said Prestridge, 21. “I just need a place to lay my head.” As Miami-Dade County began restricting hotel stays on Saturday, advocates for low-income residents and the homeless worry that there will soon be a dire housing crunch at a time when sheltering in one place is crucial for stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“Miami’s homeless shelter gets emergency cleaning after ill men spark coronavirus fears” via David Ovalle of the Miami Herald — Miami’s main homeless shelter underwent an emergency cleaning after two men staying there fell ill, and one was tested for the coronavirus, officials said. The Homeless Assistance Center, 1550 North Miami Ave, underwent the cleaning Sunday evening as the two men were moved to nearby apartments, rented by the county’s homeless trust, to be quarantined. The test on the man is still pending, according to the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust. “Residents and employees at Chapman continue to practice social distancing, engage in COVID-19 education, and utilize hand sanitizer which is available throughout the campus,” Ron Book, the head of the Homeless Trust, said. “Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be referred to Jackson Health for testing.”

“Case of the disappearing coronavirus case in Leon: Florida DOH revises count as data shifts” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Tallahassee Democrat — For a couple of days last week, Leon County had its first coronavirus death, which also bore the somber distinction of being the first COVID-19 related death in Florida of someone from another state. The report of her death at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare came the same night two other cases were reported. But by Saturday afternoon, the Georgia woman’s death was scrubbed from the Department of Health’s interactive dashboard map, a sign of the shifting tracking policies implemented by the state.

— MORE LOCAL —

“Andrew Gillum hotel room incident: Miami Beach police reviewing apparent record leak” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Miami Beach Police Department is conducting an internal review into whether records in the Gillum hotel room incident were leaked through unofficial channels. Police reports first surfaced not through Miami Beach police but the Twitter feed of Candace Owens, a conservative commentator. The reports, later obtained by news outlets, detailed a police call to a South Beach hotel where Gillum was found inebriated and in the company of a reputed male escort who had overdosed. Several baggies of suspected meth were found in the room.

“Is Gillum’s political career over? The Florida insiders think so.” via Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times — A police call earlier this month to a Miami Beach hotel room involving methamphetamine and a passed-out man brought to a crashing halt the once-promising political career of Gillum. Can Gillum come back from this episode? It’s unlikely, Florida’s political class said. A survey of 160 Florida Insiders about Gillum’s future and 127 — 80 percent — said they don’t expect Gillum to ever run for office again. “The Andrew Gillum story is a sad one,” one independent said. “None of us, other than Gillum and the parties involved, know what happened in that hotel room. But it is clear that Gillum is not the person he represented himself to be to the voters.”

“Tampa Mayor readies for stay-at-home order, slams federal response to coronavirus pandemic” via Anastasia Dawson of the Tampa Bay Times — Mayor Jane Castor warned residents to brace for an impending “stay-at-home order” in the coming days. If DeSantis doesn’t issue a statewide order, then one may come from Hillsborough County leaders. Hillsborough County has yet to see the rapid spikes in COVID-19 coronavirus cases that have paralyzed other parts of the country, Castor said, but that’s only because the community has yet to offer large-scale testing to the public. The mayor said she felt confident that DeSantis and his administration is “doing what it can at this time.” But she doesn’t feel the same about the federal response. “This is the highest level of unpreparedness from the federal government that I have ever seen in any type of an emergency.”

“Pinellas County erred in sending message urging people to shelter in place” via Mark Puente of the Tampa Bay Times — Electronic messages sent Friday evening by Pinellas County government to residents urging them to shelter in place were sent in error, county administrator Barry Burton said. The message from Alert Pinellas told residents to “shelter in place, which means residents should avoid traveling for nonessential purposes.” Burton did not know about the message recommendation until the Tampa Bay Times called him Friday evening. The messages get sent to phones and email addresses. “It’s a wording issue,” Burton said. “I don’t want people to overreact. We are urging people to avoid contact with others as much as possible.” A new message would be sent to residents, Burton added, saying that all other parts of the message were correct.

“Coronavirus shouldn’t mean job losses in Pinellas, Pasco schools” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — School district employees in Pinellas and Pasco counties shouldn’t worry about losing their paychecks in the near future — even if they have positions that don’t translate into the new distance learning environment. Officials from both districts said they have no plans to lay off any workers as long as their revenue adheres to their 2019-20 budgets. And so far, the Florida Department of Education has made assurances that the money, based on past year’s taxes, will come as expected. “All school readiness, voluntary prekindergarten, K-12, career and technical centers and state college programs will receive their full allocation of 2019-2020 funding,” the department stated in a March 20 question and answer memo.

—“Pictures: Saturday night and downtown Orlando is deserted” via the Orlando Sentinel

“St. Augustine Distillery produces free hand sanitizer” via Sheldon Garner of The Florida Times-Union — People who have been hunting for hand sanitizer in vain amid the coronavirus spread have another alternative: the St. Augustine Distillery. Friday the distillery began giving away one bottle per person of hand sanitizer that the business produced itself to help with the crisis. The distillery hopes to raise money for a park project for youth with donations from people who take a bottle of sanitizer. Those who can afford to are encouraged to donate. Supplies are expected to be limited on Friday, but more should be available on Saturday as well, said General Manager Matt Stevens. So far, the distillery has been making the product by hand, but staff are exploring options for producing the sanitizer on a larger scale to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Stevens said.

“Coronavirus and mental health: Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey opens discussion” via CD Davidson-Hiers of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Mayor Dailey wants to talk about mental health during the coronavirus pandemic. Friday morning, Dailey met with Dr. Jay Reeve at City Hall to discuss what families can do to stay anchored. Reeve is CEO of Apalachee Center, a local mental health institution on Capital Circle Northeast. Florida has declared a state of emergency, schools are shuttered, restaurant dining rooms have closed, and people are losing their jobs as the coronavirus spreads throughout the U.S. “There is a conversation that needs to be had — and we’re going to start it today,” Dailey said. “Mental health plays a significant role in our overall health.

“In self-isolation, a Tampa neighborhood is more alive than ever” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — We are closed, canceled, hunkered down, self-isolating. And yet the streets of my neighborhood are more alive than ever. These are two very different ways that human nature is playing out in the coronavirus pandemic. Riverside Heights, just northwest of downtown Tampa, was already a vibrant place before the coronavirus changed life as we know it. But in the past week — as schoolchildren were told to stay home, as workers were told to go home and as life as usual shut down for the foreseeable future — these streets have become a rolling parade from morning to night, another measure of time suspended, a wheel of strangers in motion brought together as neighbors by COVID-19.

“As coronavirus spreads across Volusia, so does help” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean — Streaming through the black cloud of coronavirus hanging over Volusia County are rays of kindness, generosity and compassion. The Daytona Beach Housing Authority is brokering rent reductions for 2,000 people receiving government housing assistance who are suddenly unemployed or struggling through a plummet in pay … New Smyrna Beach Mayor Russ Owen has quickly created a donation program for all the service workers in his southeast Volusia city. By Thursday, he had already raised nearly $6,000 by giving all of his mayoral salary. Volunteers from Calvary Christian Center in Ormond Beach are driving into the area’s poorest neighborhoods this week to give away prepackaged food to kids who can’t get to the 20 schools launching a free lunch program.

“Got hand sanitizer? Crestview distillery does — and it’s free” via Erin Franczak of the Northwest Florida Daily News — “BYOB” has a new meaning for this local distillery. With the shortage of hand sanitizer, Timber Creek Distillery created their own brand based on the World Health Organization’s formula. The Local Crestview business took it one step further by giving out their product for free. Community members are encouraged to bring empty bottles and visit the distillery located on Lake Ella Road in groups of 10 or less, said Camden Ford, President of Timber Creek Distillery. “It feels good to help try to give back,” said Ford. Ford said he wanted to help community members have access to the product after stores were unable to keep up with the demand.

—“Photos: Vacant beaches on the Emerald Coast” via the Northwest Florida Daily News

“Virus mutes happy hours in senior haven, but golf goes on” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — Up until a few days ago, residents of The Villages retirement community went about their busy lives filled with spirited happy hours and incessant socializing at what some dub “Disney World for adults.” There were the hundreds of clubs to attend — French lessons, Carolina shag dancing, lightsaber fencing — pickleball tournaments to play and Pilates classes to take at this Republican stronghold built on former cow pastures in central Florida. “This place is Republicanville, and too many people believe what the president is saying, and they were out in the streets and out in the squares,” said Alan Stone, as he sat in one of The Villages’ ever-present golf carts outside a supermarket, waiting for his wife. “They don’t realize that they’re playing with death.”

— THE HUMAN TOLL —

“High anxiety: for many, coronavirus a mental health nightmare” via Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel — The growing COVID-19 pandemic is not just a public health emergency or economic implosion. Increasingly, it’s a mental health nightmare as people become isolated from their daily social networks and the region’s limited resources to help them become overwhelmed. Already, Florida hospital emergency rooms have seen an influx of panicked people with symptoms of extreme anxiety, and some crisis helplines are being flooded with callers. “During hurricanes, we typically see higher levels of people in need … but we know that will be over in a day, maybe a few days. With this, it’s the unknown that is causing the most anxiety. Unfortunately, from a mental health standpoint, I think it’s likely to get worse,” said Babette Hankey, CEO of Aspire Health Partners, Florida’s largest nonprofit provider of mental health care and substance abuse treatment.

“For the homeless, coronavirus is a new menace in a perilous life” via Hannah Dreier of The Washington Post — With the coronavirus now embedded in every part of the United States and expanding rapidly, it has begun spreading among one of the most vulnerable populations of all, the more than half a million Americans who are homeless. Many of these people are sick, many are elderly, some are purposely staying in the shadows because of their immigration status, and a third have serious mental illness such as schizophrenia and paranoia that can make reasoning with them difficult. They are mostly uninformed about the virus, and, because of their living conditions, are seen as crucial links in the spread of a pathogen that has the potential to overwhelm the country’s hospital capacity.

— LESSONS —

There are lessons to be learned from two places that saw the new coronavirus before we did and that have had success in controlling its spread. Hong Kong and Singapore detected their first cases in late January, and the number of cases escalated rapidly, “reports Atul Gawande of The New Yorker,

Here are their key tactics, drawn from official documents and discussions I’ve had with health care leaders in each place.

All health care workers are expected to wear regular surgical masks for all patient interactions, to use gloves and proper hand hygiene, and to disinfect all surfaces in between patient consults. Patients with suspicious or exposures are separated from the rest of the patient population. Social distancing is practiced within clinics and hospitals.

What’s equally interesting is what they don’t do.

The use of N95 masks, face-protectors, goggles, and gowns are reserved for procedures where respiratory secretions can be aerosolized (for example, intubating a patient for anesthesia) and for known or suspected cases of COVID-19. Their quarantine policies are more nuanced, too. What happens when someone unexpectedly tests positive — say, a hospital co-worker or a patient in a primary-care office or an emergency room? They don’t shut the place down or put everyone under home quarantine. They do their best to trace every contact and then quarantine only those who had close contact with the infected person.

In Hong Kong, “close contact” means fifteen minutes at a distance of fewer than six feet and without the use of a surgical mask; in Singapore, thirty minutes.

“Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices” via The Associated Press — From France to Florida to Australia, kitesurfers, college students, and others crowd the beaches. DeSantis closed all of the state’s beaches after images of rowdy spring break college crowds appeared on TV for days amid the rising global death toll, which surpassed 13,000 on Sunday. The virus rebels tend to range from restless teens to wealthy adults who can travel to their getaway homes. After Florida’s Governor shut down the state’s famed beaches, some businesses were still trying to draw in tourists, including Clearwater Mega Bite Shark Boat, a 40-foot vessel with a bow-shaped like a shark’s snout that cruises the Gulf of Mexico. Only four people signed up for a Saturday trip.

“Costume Designers Guild sewing masks for health care facilities” via Carolyn Giardina of The Hollywood Reporter — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has overwhelmed the health care industry and resulted in some hospitals coming up short of protective masks for its workers, the costume design industry has come forward to help in a crucial way. IATSE’s Theatre Wardrobe Locals, the Hollywood Costumers Local and Costume Designers Guild are leading an effort through which its members will sew protective masks for immediate distribution to health care facilities. The effort addresses the enormous shortage of masks, gloves and additional protective gear.

“Israeli mom’s rant about coronavirus lockdown with kids goes viral” via Yaron Steinbuch of the New York Post — An Israeli mother of four has unleashed a hilarious — but relatable — rant on video about having her kids home all day, yelling that “if we don’t die from the coronavirus, we’ll die of distance learning.” Shiri Koenigsberg Levy, 41, a special-ed teacher, has been holed up with Raz, 15, May, 13, Nir, 10, and Guy, 8, in their home in Ashkelon, a city that has come under rocket fire from Gaza. After just two days, things haven’t been going very smoothly, as she very loudly relates from the tranquil confines of her car. “Listen, this won’t work! This home schooling is really impossible. It’s not normal!” Levy yells in Hebrew.

To view the video, click on the image below:

“Publix, Target, Dollar General offer ‘senior shopping hours’” via Jennifer Sangalang — Amid coronavirus concerns, Publix aims to be that place “where shopping is a pleasure.” Publix announced “senior shopping hours.” Older adults and those with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to COVID-19. The company issued a statement Thursday: “Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7 to 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. This change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also be open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve our senior population.”

“Disney World’s whirlwind month as life changes from the coronavirus pandemic” via Gabrielle Russon of the Orlando Sentinel — On March 4, the first-ever Mickey Mouse ride opened at Disney World giving its loyal fans who visit again and again something new to fawn over and debate. The newness hadn’t faded from Rise of the Resistance, the most technologically advanced Disney ride to date. This was the Disney World pre-coronavirus. Within weeks, one of the most powerful companies in the world seemed unexpectedly vulnerable, and the popular Orlando parks became eerily empty like a scene from apocalyptic movies as they shut down for the rest of the month.

“The one undoubtable positive to come of the coronavirus: a new appreciation of teachers” via Teresa Vargas of The Washington Post — If I had to home-school my children under different circumstances, it might be fun, energizing even. But quarantine-forced home schooling is not some planned adventure. It is the parenting equivalent of that “Naked and Afraid” show, in which people are suddenly dropped into the wild, exposed from their necks to their toes, and expected to survive using only their wits and creativity. The result: Many of us can’t wait for this reality show to end. The other result: Many of us have thought more about our children’s teachers in the past three days than we have in the past three months. Mostly, though, I wondered when those incredibly patient, hardworking teachers might finally take my children back.

“José Andrés says ‘people have to eat,’ so his shuttered restaurants are now community kitchens” via Tim Carman of The Washington Post — Zaytinya was closed, one of hundreds of restaurants and bars across the city affected by the D.C. government’s order to stop all dine-in service. José Andrés understands the importance of these recommendations. They can save lives. But he also understands people need to be fed, especially those households that have relied on (now closed) public schools to feed their children or don’t have the means to stockpile their pantries for weeks on end, as the coronavirus strangles a service industry that employs millions of hourly American workers. So Andrés, the face of ThinkFoodGroup and the man who leads a small army of chefs and volunteers in humanitarian efforts around the globe, has decided to forge ahead and do what he always does: Feed the people.

“Opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus” via The Associated Press — Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo said Sunday that he’s infected with the coronavirus. The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.” The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough. “I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6-foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading, and please above all stay home if you can!” he said.

“Coronavirus: USGA allowing a relaxation of golf’s rules during the current crisis” via Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union — If you’re determined to play golf during the coronavirus shutdown of most other activities — and you’re a stickler for the rules of golf — the United States Golf Association wants to be flexible when it comes to recording rounds for handicap purposes or in friendly games where the competitors don’t want to lose too much of the spirit of the rules to the reality of the times. Of course, if you and your buddies take mulligans off the tee, roll the ball in the fairway, flip it casually to the ground after hitting into a hazard, and gratefully accept 4-foot “gimmee” putts, no need to change anything.

“Coronavirus upended their Florida weddings, but life and love go on” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — In the old world, there was to be a wedding at Largo Central Park Friday. Robert Crandall would have worn his suit, and Elise Crosby would have worn her dress. The tables would have been decked with blue glass and candles and the centerpieces Crosby made by hand in the couple’s living room. Sixty of their friends and family would have watched as they vowed to be honest, to be affectionate, to meet the other more than halfway. It won’t happen. Not on March 27, anyway. Crandall and Crosby knew that as soon as they heard health officials declare the coronavirus a pandemic last week. They didn’t want to be the reason someone got sick.

“With everyone home, delivery driver status elevated” via Kimberly Miller of The Palm Beach Post — Food delivery drivers have always been peddlers of convenience, but in coronavirus-land, their status has elevated with each ratchet of restrictions. No longer speed dial afterthoughts, they are cavalrymen with thermal bags — lifelines for restaurants, facilitators of social distancing, and unlikely liberators from tedium in an unprecedented lockdown on life. On Friday, DeSantis issued an executive order shuttering all restaurants with seating for more than 10 people, but allowed them to stay open for delivery services. Delivery drivers were explicitly mentioned in the order, saying they “shall be allowed access” to the restaurants.

“PGA Tour players practicing, playing left-handed, working out and helping charity during shutdown” via Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union — Billy Horschel is chewing up miles on his Peleton and issuing challenges to other PGA Tour players. Rory McIlroy, denied a chance to defend his Players Championship title two weeks ago, is posting workout videos as tips for fans. We also now know that among his many other gifts, Greg Norman can operate heavy construction equipment. And Tiger Woods offered help, through his foundation, to parents who now have home-schooled children. The PGA Tour is shut down, two tournaments into a 10-week hiatus, with more cancellations likely to come.

— ONE GOOD THING —

As the coronavirus throws America — and the world — into uncertainty, some people are beginning to respond with hope and good cheer.

And that means Christmas.

Wrapped around a tree trunk in Colorado, fashioned into a heart in Alabama and hung high over Main Street in a New Hampshire town, holiday lights are going back up. As the coronavirus spreads, the displays are providing a bit of emotional and actual brightness. And they’re especially easy to enjoy while social distancing.

“We live out in the country, but I know you can see them from the highway,” Julie Check from Eastman, Wisconsin, told The Associated Press. “Anything I can do to make people happy right now, I’m going to try to do.”

The movement can be traced back to Twitter and other social media platforms, starting with a Colorado man who tweeted that his mom thought people should put Christmas lights in their windows “to remind each other there is still life and light” while they stay home to avoid the virus.

Rosemary Peterson was the mom in question. She made an offhand suggestion after making the wrenching decision to indefinitely postpone the funeral for her sister, Marlene.

“We know we are not alone. Many are giving up events, experiences, celebrations, and milestones,” she said. “So, in the midst of a lot of darkness, I thought we could all use some light.”

Her son floated the idea on social media and was surprised when the tweet went viral.

“Marco Rubio, Michael Waltz want to reduce American dependence on China for pharmaceuticals” via Kevin Derby of the Florida Daily — This week, two Republicans in the Florida delegation — U.S. Sen. Rubio and U.S. Rep. Waltz — introduced a proposal to reduce America’s dependence on China for pharmaceuticals. Rubio and Waltz are championing the “Strengthening America’s Supply Chain and National Security Act.” The bill will have the U.S. Defense Department study how dependent it is on foreign drugs and determine if it represents a security threat. The bill would also have drugmakers to provide the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with information on how dependent they are on active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from other countries.

“Rick Scott wants a stockpile of medical equipment, so we don’t have to buy from China” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Scott filed new legislation he hopes limits the supply of Chinese medical equipment. The Naples Republican said such a move was necessary to protect U.S. health care workers and ensure use of American-made goods. Specifically, the “American-Made Protection for Healthcare Workers and First Responders Act” would make sure the U.S. builds up its own supply of personal protective equipment. “It is unacceptable that we are running a shortage of PPE for our nation’s health care workers and first responders as they work to combat the Coronavirus and any future outbreaks,” he said. Testing has been slow in Florida largely because of a shortage of materials, according to DeSantis.

“Lobbyists pile on to get wins for clients into coronavirus stimulus package” via Brody Mullins and Ted Mann of The Wall Street Journal — From Boeing Co. to Verizon Communications, scores of U.S. companies and industries are furiously lobbying Congress to add measures to the Trump administration’s massive stimulus package to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, some of which address issues that long predate the outbreak. Lobbyists for restaurants are pressing Congress to include new caps on the transaction fees that stores must pay credit-card companies like Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. on consumer purchases. The health-insurance lobby has asked lawmakers to add a proposal that would limit how much hospitals and doctors can charge patients for testing and treatment of coronavirus.

Spotted — Brian Ballard as part of the hiring wave in “Coronavirus response legislation spurs hiring spree on K Street” via Bloomberg’s Megan Wilson. Ballard Partners just inked a new deal with NanoPure, a company that makes “nanotechnology solutions that safely eliminate bacteria, viruses and mold everywhere they exist,” according to its website. The firm will lobby on “environmental safety in response to the COVID-19 virus.”

“’It’s pretty bad’: Mario Diaz-Balart, Ben McAdams detail their struggles with COVID-19” via Evan Semones of POLITICO — “It’s a tricky bug because just when I thought I was over it or I was pretty close to getting over it, the fever will come back,” the Florida Republican said during his first on-camera interview on NBC’s “Nightly News.” Diaz-Belart, 58, recalled the symptoms he said “hit him like a ton of bricks” last Saturday after he voted on a coronavirus response bill on the House floor, describing a headache that quickly developed into a fever and cough. “Now luckily, I have not had an issue breathing, so I’ve never had a scary moment but obviously very, very unpleasant with headaches, with coughing, and with a pretty intense fever — all coming at the same time it seems,” he recounted.

“Vern Buchanan billboard offers tips for avoiding coronavirus” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Alongside tips such as frequent hand-washing and avoiding crowds, the sign has a picture of Buchanan, with a message from the Sarasota Republican. “Together we WILL get through this,” the billboard reads. Campaign manager Max Goodman thought it was important to have “a public service billboard reminding people on what they need to be doing to help keep themselves and those around them safe.” The billboard on U.S. 41 just north of University Parkway between Sarasota and Bradenton greets motorists during a tense time.

“Nations’ capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms” via Ashraf Khalil and Jacquelyn Martin of the Associated Press — As signature cherry blossom trees go through peak bloom in the nation’s capital, officials in the District of Columbia are resorting to mass street closures to keep large crowds away in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Public officials are publicly pleading for low turnout and one prominent local chef has launched the #StayHomeCherryBlossomsChallenge to make low visitation numbers into some sort of community goal. Health officials have said limiting public gatherings and keeping a distance of about 6 feet from others would help stop the spread of the disease which has sickened about 300,000 worldwide.

“DeSantis says Florida’s pregnant First Lady is keeping safe amid coronavirus crisis” via Emily Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — While DeSantis has been holding constant news conferences and issuing a torrent of executive orders to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, he — along with every other Floridian — has his family’s health to consider. Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, is pregnant with the couple’s third child, which they announced in late September via a tweeted photo of their family holding an ultrasound image. It’s unclear when her exact due date is, but she has not made a public appearance in weeks. Earlier this week, Gov. DeSantis said that she is “doing great.”

“Jimmy Patronis calls for budget experts to assess coronavirus impact” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — CFO Patronis asked DeSantis and legislative leaders Friday to convene the state’s budget experts to determine the possible impacts of the coronavirus on the state’s economy. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets periodically to evaluate money drawn in from taxes and other revenue sources. Patronis asked the conference to convene early to “assess the economic realities of the COVID-19 virus and associated response effort.” Patronis’ Department of Financial Services (DFS) is responsible for assuring the state’s budget does not run in the red. “We all share in a constitutional obligation to ensure the state can raise sufficient revenues to finance the appropriations prerogatives of the Legislature,” he wrote.

“Democrats dominated Twitter engagement this Legislative Session” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Democrats were among the most vocal on Twitter this Legislative Session, according to an analysis by the marketing company Moore. Six of the 10 most active lawmakers on Twitter this Session were Democrats, including the top five. Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Central Florida Democrat, was the far away winner with 3,275 tweets over the 66-day Legislative Session, which concluded Thursday. Those tweets earned Eskamani nearly 48 million impressions. Her top spot dwarfed everyone else, landing in the Top 10. Rep. Carlos Smith, who also represents parts of Central Florida, came in second with 851 tweets reaching 11.7 million impressions.

“From schoolteacher to elected leader: Bill Montford’s time in Legislature draws to a close” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — After Democratic state Sen. Montford delivered a 15-minute farewell address to the Florida Senate recently, his colleagues spent an hour telling stories of his 10-year legislative career. It’s a traditional send-off the Senate provides when a member is term-limited. Montford’s term officially is over the day of the November general election, but it practically ended with his vote Thursday on the annual state budget, his last legislative act as the 2020 session came to a close. Reaction to farewell speeches typically are sentimental tributes, often mixed with inside remembrances of mostly-forgotten policy battles.

“Coronavirus hasn’t disrupted campus construction as FAMU launches roof repair at Lee Hall” via Byron Dobson of the Tallahassee Democrat — Contractors this week began work on a nearly $600,000 roof repair project at Lee Hall on Florida A&M University’s campus. The project is the latest in construction activity on campus, which so far hasn’t been interrupted by the shutdown or disruption in other businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At FAMU, new construction continues on the Center for Access and Student Success on Wahnish Way, the 700-bed FAMU Towers residence hall and new dining hall on the south end of campus, and an amphitheater, just south of Lee Hall. Alan Robertson, CFO and Vice President for Finance and Administration, said one concern is electrical equipment and wiring for the new dining hall.

“Biden blasts Trump’s coronavirus response in new digital ad” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former Vice President Biden, now the almost certain presumptive nominee for the Democratic presidential nomination, is targeting his campaign at Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a more than minute-long digital ad, Biden’s campaign shows a side-by-side comparison of the two men answering similar questions about how to calm the American people as uncertainty and fear looms over the COVID-19 virus. The video ad then alternates between portions of Trump’s response and Biden’s, highlighting a stark contrast in the two men’s messaging.

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“’He just needs more of everything’: Biden campaign faces retool after primary surge” via Scott Bland and Elena Schneider of POLITICO — Before the three weeks that miraculously brought Biden to the cusp of the Democratic presidential nomination, his campaign was limping along — and Biden knows it. “The press kept saying Biden has no money, and they were right,” the former Vice President said during Sunday’s Democratic debate with Sanders. “Biden had no money.” Lying in wait is Trump’s reelection campaign, which has been preparing for the general election for years and already has more than $94 million socked away in its bank account. The Republican National Committee has also built a significant financial advantage over the Democratic National Committee that even a big windfall from billionaire Mike Bloomberg can’t erase.

“Biden to begin vetting VP shortlist ‘in a matter of weeks’” via Marc Caputo of POLITICO — Biden, who indicated he had consulted with his former boss, President Barack Obama, didn’t mention any names. But he said nothing to dispel the speculation that he’s considering the three Senators who ran against him for President — Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. “Background checks matter. They have to be prepared,” Biden said, adding that he wants to ensure that “there’s not going to be any snafu” with his selection. Biden needs “someone who is comfortable with where I am” on policy. He doesn’t want someone with “a restricted view of the United States and its required influence in the world” and wants to make sure his pick is not “at odds with my attitude toward health care or education.”

“‘I’m so sorry I worked for this guy’: Ex-staffers react to Michael Bloomberg reversal on field organizers” via The New York Times — Bloomberg abandoned plans to form a new super PAC for the presidential race and employ his campaign organizers through November, instead opting to give $18 million to the Democratic National Committee for the party’s battleground states program and disband the army of field workers he had assembled across the country. The reversal — which came on the same day that election authorities reported he had spent more than $900 million on his campaign — prompted an outcry from former staff members.

American Bridge:

“Can Florida hold elections in the coronavirus era?” via Steve Contorno, Allison Ross and Langston Taylor of the Tampa Bay Times — Experts and advocates are warning that a massive number of voters across the country could be shut out of the election during this outbreak if Congress and states don’t take action. Florida’s August primary election and November general election may seem far off, but local officials say any emergency changes to voting need to happen soon or there won’t be enough time to prepare. Some counties also want the flexibility to set up voting centers — large voting sites spread across the county where anyone can vote, regardless of where they live in the county.

— TOP OPINION —

“Coronavirus is killing us in Florida, Gov. DeSantis. Act like you give a damn” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis, who despite trying to appear large and in charge in front the microphone and TV cameras delivering coronavirus updates, has been a timid leader in the face of the growing scourge — and growing number of deaths — from the disease in his state. By Saturday, the number of confirmed cases had exceeded 700. At least two more people had died to bring the state total to at least 12. The Governor announced that he was thinking about isolation shelters for people with confirmed COVID-19 or symptoms. Again, no details, no idea when it could happen. Like we said, timid. DeSantis thinks he’s doing a heckuva job. He’s not.

— OPINIONS —

“Choosing a president under a state of siege” via Jon Meacham in The Washington Post — In the 1880s, the British writer and statesman James Bryce observed that the American president has “a position of immense dignity, an unrivaled platform from which to impress his ideas (if he has any) upon the people.” His influence can, therefore, be nearly total. “As he has the ear of the country,” Bryce wrote, “he can force upon its attention questions which Congress may be neglecting, and if he be a man of constructive ideas and definite aims, he may guide and inspire its political thought.” Our incumbent’s only definite aim is to justify his actions (and early inaction) and rile up his base in pursuit of reelection.

“Republicans like me built this moment. Then we looked the other way.” via Stuart Stevens for The Washington Post — Don’t just blame Trump. Blame me — and all the other Republicans who aided and abetted and, yes, benefited from protecting a political party that has become dangerous to America. Some of us knew better. But we built this moment. And then we looked the other way. Many of us heard a warning sound we chose to ignore, like that rattle in your car you hear, but figure will go away. Now we’re broken down, with plenty of time to think about what should have been done. Long before Trump, the Republican Party adopted as a critical article of faith that more government was bad. Now we are in a crisis that can be solved only by massive government intervention. That’s awkward.

“Mayors Jerry Demings and Buddy Dyer: Confront coronavirus together, by staying apart” for the Orlando Sentinel — A month ago, very few Americans had heard anything about the coronavirus. But things have drastically changed. We find ourselves dealing with a pandemic of unprecedented proportion, and it is affecting all of us and our everyday lives. Currently, our neighbors are worried about their children, loved ones, health, financial stability, jobs, businesses and futures. Much is unknown about this virus; however, what we do know is that in times of crisis, our neighbors respond to meet the needs of our community. We have done so on numerous occasions. While we don’t fully understand how this virus is going to impact many aspects of our lives, we know that it will take collaboration between government, the private sector and residents.

“Tourism bailouts should help workers and economy more than CEOs and stockholders” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — This country is in a bad way right now. Federal action is probably justified. But any bailout bucks better darn-well go to the front-line workers who need it — not the CEOs and stockholders. See, I’m no expert on the automotive industry. When Washington put together an $80 billion bailout package for Detroit in 2009, I let people who knew that business sound off. But as a longtime Florida writer, I do know tourism. And I know the people who toil away cleaning hotel rooms, carting luggage and catering to the whims of families from Shreveport to Sheboygan struggle financially during good times. Right now, it’s a full-on panic.

“As Florida hunkers down, Marion Hammer launches tone-deaf attacks” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Saturday afternoon, NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer sent out screed bashing Senate President Bill Galvano for backing a bill that would close the gun-show “loophole” for private gun sales, even though the 2020 Legislative Session is over and the bill’s 15 minutes in the spotlight was more than two months ago. As restaurants are shutting down, beaches are closing and jobs are disappearing, she thought now was good time to gloat about a months-old victory. It was already clear timeliness isn’t one of her virtues. Apparently, tact isn’t either.

Florida’s unemployment office is facing an unprecedented surge. Hundreds of thousands of people already lost their jobs in the hotel and restaurant industries and Florida has the stingiest unemployment benefits in the country.

— Gov. DeSantis travels to South Florida to open a new coronavirus testing facility at Hard Rock Stadium.

— Moskowitz, head of Florida’s emergency management agency, has some harsh words for people who insist on partying in large groups during a pandemic.

— Two state Senators — Janet Cruz and Lori Berman — ask why it took so long for the state to begin its response to the coronavirus. They’re also expressing some doubts about the performance of Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who runs the state health department.

— Today’s the day the Governor had planned to appoint two new justices to the Florida Supreme Court — but that’s not going to happen quite yet.

— And the stories of two Florida Men who produced very different (and very illegal) ways to deal with coronavirus.

To listen, click on the image below:

— ALOE —

“Missing the NCAA tournament? CBS Sports will be playing its greatest hits.” via Matt Bonesteel of The Washington Post — If things hadn’t gone completely haywire over the past couple of weeks, we would be hearing this song over and over and over again right about now and wouldn’t have minded it one bit: The NCAA tournament isn’t happening this year because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, but CBS will give everyone a March Madness fix over the next two weekends by televising classic NCAA tournament games in their entirety.

“ESPN’s Remote Ops rapidly expands its innovative home studio network” via Diane Lamb of ESPN Front Row — ESPN’s remote operations team has long led the sports industry in providing remote home studios — innovative IP-based camera systems that are remotely controlled from Bristol, Connecticut — for commentators without easy access to a studio. The constantly evolving workplace norms due to COVID-19 have led to an accelerated demand for installation as ESPN continues to focus on the health and safety of its employees while remaining mindful of its mission to serve sports fans.

