Last Call for 6.23.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Former Senate President Don Gaetz is joining the Florida Commission on Ethics.

On Tuesday, current Senate President Bill Galvano announced he was appointing the Niceville Republican to the panel for a term beginning July 1 2020, and ending June 30, 2022.

“For President Gaetz, raising the ethical standards applied to those in public office is a lifelong commitment. During his decade of service in the Florida Senate, President Gaetz authored numerous pieces of transformational ethics reform legislation that strengthened Florida’s laws to ensure public officials at all levels of government are held accountable to the people they represent,” Galvano said.

“President Gaetz also spearheaded reforms that strengthened ethical standards within Florida’s Legislature, implementing lobbyist compensation audits and formalizing residency requirements for lawmakers,” he continued. “In 2018, Florida voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment authored by President Gaetz, which cements several significant reform measures as part of our State Constitution. I am honored to appoint President Gaetz to represent the Florida Senate in this important role.”

In addition to Amendment 12, which Gaetz pushed during his time on the Constitution Revision Commission, he championed several notable ethics bills in the Legislature.

Among them were measures placing elected officials’ financial disclosures online; allowing the Ethics Commission to initiate investigations based on referrals from the Governor, FDLE or state attorneys; and strengthening anti-nepotism rules, voting conflict standards, and the lobbying ban.

“It is the capstone of my public life to represent the Senate on the Ethics Commission,” Gaetz said. “I look forward to playing a part as our state implements the high ethical standards voters have added to our Constitution. I won’t be satisfied, and neither should our citizens, until Florida is known as having the nation’s most honest and most transparent government from city hall to the courthouse to the state house.”

The Jacksonville 2020 Host Committee is starting to fill out.

On Tuesday, the committee leading the efforts to host the Republican National Convention said it was bringing in Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Jacksonville City Councilmember Leanna Maria Gutierrez Cumber.

“Jacksonville is an incredibly special part of our State and we are thrilled to share it with a national and global audience,” Moody said.

Patronis added, “The more than $100 million impact this Convention will have on Northeast Florida is a welcome boost for the economy and local businesses.”

Cumber followed the same track, praising the economic boon the RNC could be for the First Coast.

“The opportunities this convention will bring to our small businesses and tourism industry will have immediate and long term impacts for the people of Jacksonville,” she said.

Moody, Patronis and Cumber replace members who have left the committee, including Leon Haley of UF Health Jacksonville, Vaughn McLaughlin of the Potter’s House Church.

Still, the committee is jam-packed with politicos and deep-pocketed donors.

Jax Mayor Lenny Curry and lobbyist Brian Ballard are co-chairs. Also on board is Moody’s predecessor, Pam Bondi; U.S. Reps. John Rutherford and Michael Waltz; Senate President Galvano and President-Designate Wilton Simpson; House Speaker José Oliva and Speaker-Designate Chris Sprowls.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 101,306 FL residents (+3,259 since Monday)

— 2,200 Non-FL residents (+30 since Monday)

Origin:

— 2,373 Travel related

— 42,606 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,321 Both

— 54,006 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 13,318 in FL

Deaths:

— 3,237 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Monday:

Total claims: 2,623,888

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,422,501

— Claim verification queue: 119,725

— Claims processed: 2,302,776

— Claims paid: 1,526,141 1,470,576 (+55,565 since Sunday)

Total paid out: $7.24 billion (+$100 million since Sunday)

Quote of the Day

“With the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in Florida, I thank the Palm Beach County Commission for their decision regarding mask-wearing. Their action today will save lives. Gov. [Ron] DeSantis should follow their lead.” — U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, on Palm Beach County’s mask requirement.

