First Coast, Jacksonville double COVID-19 cases in final days of June

In just 10 days coronavirus cases double both in Jacksonville and the five-county First Coast region of Florida, according to Florida Department of Health data released Tuesday.

Jacksonville surged past 6,000, adding 368 cases Monday, numbers reflected in Tuesday’s data. The Northeast Florida region shot past 8,000 cases, jumping from 7,648 Sunday to 8,113 Monday, an increase of 465 cases.

Northeast Florida exceeded 4,000 total cases June 20. Jacksonville eclipsed 3,000 total cases June 21.

Responding to an ongoing spike, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry implemented an executive order Monday mandating all residents in Duval County wear protective masks at public outdoor events or indoors where social distancing of at least 6 feet isn’t possible.

The rapidly increasing COVID-19 crisis in Jacksonville comes as the city prepares for the Republican National Convention scheduled at VyStar Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena downtown between Aug. 24-27. Two public opinion polls show a majority of Jacksonville residents believe the GOP event will likely lead to more infections of COVID-19 in the city with a rush of what promises to be tens of thousands of party faithful.

Meanwhile, other areas of the First Coast saw notable upticks in coronavirus cases. St. Johns County added 53 cases Monday, ending at 948 total cases. St. Johns County has been pacing Jacksonville in recent weeks, though St. Johns has a population of under 500,000.

Clay County increased from 682 cases Sunday to 713 Monday, up 31.

Nassau and Baker counties recorded slight increases in total cases on Monday. There were no increases in deaths Monday for any Northeast Florida county and hospitalizations showed only slight upticks.

Across the First Coast, there are now 110 deaths and 563 hospitalizations.

Statewide, there are now 152,434 total cases, 3,505 deaths and 14,580 hospitalizations.