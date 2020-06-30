Connect with us

Headlines Jax

First Coast, Jacksonville double COVID-19 cases in final days of June

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Rick Scott skirts specifics on COVID-19, Jacksonville mask mandate

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Brian Mast backing Heather Fitzenhagen in tough primary for SD 27

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

6,093 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported Tuesday

Headlines Influence

Marco Rubio hails Florida law protecting workers from 'modern day debtors' prison'

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida coronvirus unemployment claims up 100,000 in a week
Jacksonville and other areas of the First Coast with nonprofits are getting a boost in financial help because of the impacts from the coronavirus. Image via Drew Dixon.

Headlines

First Coast, Jacksonville double COVID-19 cases in final days of June

Final 10 days of June see explosion of new coronavirus cases in Northeast Florida.

on

In just 10 days coronavirus cases double both in Jacksonville and the five-county First Coast region of Florida, according to Florida Department of Health data released Tuesday.

Jacksonville surged past 6,000, adding 368 cases Monday, numbers reflected in Tuesday’s data. The Northeast Florida region shot past 8,000 cases, jumping from 7,648 Sunday to 8,113 Monday, an increase of 465 cases.

Northeast Florida exceeded 4,000 total cases June 20. Jacksonville eclipsed 3,000 total cases June 21.

Responding to an ongoing spike, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry implemented an executive order Monday mandating all residents in Duval County wear protective masks at public outdoor events or indoors where social distancing of at least 6 feet isn’t possible.

The rapidly increasing COVID-19 crisis in Jacksonville comes as the city prepares for the Republican National Convention scheduled at VyStar Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena downtown between Aug. 24-27. Two public opinion polls show a majority of Jacksonville residents believe the GOP event will likely lead to more infections of COVID-19 in the city with a rush of what promises to be tens of thousands of party faithful.

Meanwhile, other areas of the First Coast saw notable upticks in coronavirus cases. St. Johns County added 53 cases Monday, ending at 948 total cases. St. Johns County has been pacing Jacksonville in recent weeks, though St. Johns has a population of under 500,000.

Clay County increased from 682 cases Sunday to 713 Monday, up 31.

Nassau and Baker counties recorded slight increases in total cases on Monday. There were no increases in deaths Monday for any Northeast Florida county and hospitalizations showed only slight upticks.

Across the First Coast, there are now 110 deaths and 563 hospitalizations.

Statewide, there are now 152,434 total cases, 3,505 deaths and 14,580 hospitalizations.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?