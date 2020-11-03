Trulieve sets up shop in Brandon

Medical cannabis company Trulieve is opening another dispensary in Florida, this time in Brandon.

The new facility, located at 638 Oakfield Drive, marks the company’s 65th dispensary in the state and its fourth in Hillsborough County. Trulieve also operates one location in California and another in Connecticut, with an expansion into Massachusetts on the horizon.

“Access plays a huge role for us at Trulieve. From our first store to our newest one in Brandon, we’re constantly focused on providing patients with the access they need to the medications they use daily for natural, effective relief,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said.

“Opening stores in areas without a dispensary like Brandon is more than being the first, it’s about actively connecting with a community. We’ve developed an incredible relationship with our supportive Truliever family throughout Hillsborough and we’re pleased to continue expanding access to patients in the area for many years to come.”

Trulieve has been opening new storefronts at a rapid clip in the three years since it opened its first location. During the pandemic, its expansion has gone into overdrive — the Brandon store is the company’s thirteenth new location since July, and just last week the company opened its doors in Punta Gorda.

As with all new locations, Trulieve plans to celebrate the Brandon storefront by holding a grand opening event on Wednesday. From 9 a.m. until close, all customers who make an in-store purchase will enjoy a 25% discount.

The store interior will open only for patients and their state-approved caregivers. Additionally, all customers will be required to wear masks.

The company has also taken several steps to ensure in-store shopping is as safe as possible, including modifying the store layout, installing plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings.

For those who do not wish to shop in-person, the company’s full catalog — which includes edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more — is available for delivery or in-store pickup.

Edible cannabis is the company’s latest foray, and it has greatly expanded its offerings since it got the go-ahead from the Florida Department of Health in early September.

In addition, Trulieve customers can schedule a 30-minute complimentary virtual consultation with a certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices or to review their doctor’s recommendation. Customers can learn more about consultations on Trulieve’s website.

According to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use, the state’s medical marijuana registry is approaching 440,000 patients with an active ID card. Per the Florida Department of Health, Trulieve consistently sells approximately half of the state’s overall volume of medical marijuana.