July 12, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick King, Paulette Armstead top HD 88 field in June fundraising

Ryan NicolJuly 12, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

‘Freedom Firewall’: House Republicans campaign on anti-lockdown, law and order policies

2022Headlines

Lindsay Cross raises $52K in first month running for HD 68

2022Headlines

Chris Latvala backs Kim Berfield to succeed him in HD 67

America Dollars
Three Democrats are vying to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy.

Democratic candidates Rick King and Paulette Armstead were atop the June fundraising field in their first fundraising reports since filing for the House District 88 seat.

King added the most overall money in June with nearly $14,000 in outside contributions and a $10,000 self-loan to his campaign. But Armstead pulled in more outside money, posting $15,000 in donations.

Jervonte Edmonds, who is also running in the Democratic Primary, was close behind. He raised just over $11,000 for the second straight month after joining the race in May.

King, an attorney who formerly served as a lieutenant in the West Palm Beach Police Department, was the biggest spender of the month. He spent just under $12,000 in June, with the bulk going to Live Digital Box, a Lake Park-based multimedia firm. King spent $8,500 on digital services and consulting, according to his June financial report. He also shipped $3,500 to the West Palm Beach-based Leslie Gibbs for campaign consulting.

Edmonds spent around $3,000 on consulting costs in June, with $500 going to marketing and online processing fees. Armstead has yet to start spending her cash.

Thanks to his one-month head-start, Edmonds is leading the field in cash on hand. He holds just over $18,000 in his campaign account as of June 30.

Edmonds founded Suits For Seniors, a high school mentoring program aiming to prepare students for their future careers.

Armstead sits in second with $15,000 available. Armstead is a former Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections candidate who also previously ran twice for the House District 92 seat.

King holds just over $12,000 in his campaign account.

The three Democrats are vying to replace Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy. Hardy is running in the Special Election for Florida’s 20th Congressional District to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. Florida’s resign-to-run law requires Hardy to officially step down from his House seat by July 30.

Hardy took over the HD 88 seat last cycle, ousting former Rep. Al Jacquet in the Democratic Primary.

HD 88 spans parts of Palm Beach County including Lake Park, Riviera Beach and Mangonia Park. Candidates and political committees face a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.

Post Views: 114

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlan Williams appointed Asst. Deputy Secretary at Biden's HUD

nextEDF video outlines climate challenges, solutions in Miami-Dade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories