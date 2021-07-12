Rick King, Paulette Armstead top HD 88 field in June fundraising

Democratic candidates Rick King and Paulette Armstead were atop the June fundraising field in their first fundraising reports since filing for the House District 88 seat.

King added the most overall money in June with nearly $14,000 in outside contributions and a $10,000 self-loan to his campaign. But Armstead pulled in more outside money, posting $15,000 in donations.

Jervonte Edmonds, who is also running in the Democratic Primary, was close behind. He raised just over $11,000 for the second straight month after joining the race in May.

King, an attorney who formerly served as a lieutenant in the West Palm Beach Police Department, was the biggest spender of the month. He spent just under $12,000 in June, with the bulk going to Live Digital Box, a Lake Park-based multimedia firm. King spent $8,500 on digital services and consulting, according to his June financial report. He also shipped $3,500 to the West Palm Beach-based Leslie Gibbs for campaign consulting.

Edmonds spent around $3,000 on consulting costs in June, with $500 going to marketing and online processing fees. Armstead has yet to start spending her cash.

Thanks to his one-month head-start, Edmonds is leading the field in cash on hand. He holds just over $18,000 in his campaign account as of June 30.

Edmonds founded Suits For Seniors, a high school mentoring program aiming to prepare students for their future careers.

Armstead sits in second with $15,000 available. Armstead is a former Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections candidate who also previously ran twice for the House District 92 seat.

King holds just over $12,000 in his campaign account.

The three Democrats are vying to replace Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy. Hardy is running in the Special Election for Florida’s 20th Congressional District to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings. Florida’s resign-to-run law requires Hardy to officially step down from his House seat by July 30.

Hardy took over the HD 88 seat last cycle, ousting former Rep. Al Jacquet in the Democratic Primary.

HD 88 spans parts of Palm Beach County including Lake Park, Riviera Beach and Mangonia Park. Candidates and political committees face a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.