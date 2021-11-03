Last Call for 11.3.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Want to know how taxes in Florida stack up to other states? Florida TaxWatch has a report for that.

2021 How Florida Compares: Taxes analyzes Florida’s state and local tax rates, tax collections, and other government revenues and compares the data to the 49 other states and the national average.

The data show that Florida is middle of the road on property taxes, ranking No. 24. Sales taxes account for 81.5% of Florida tax collections, far above the national average of 48.2%.

Much of the tax burden in Florida is due to costs that state and local governments don’t classify as taxes, such as special assessments, charges for services, and impact fees levied by local governments. About half of local tax collections come from such sources.

Notably, businesses pay 53% of all state and local taxes in Florida, which is No. 9 highest percentage in the U.S. and higher than the national average of 44%.

“As outlined in this one-of-a-kind report, Florida continues to be a relatively low tax state, with extremely low per capita state taxation but considerably higher local taxes. While our ‘Per Capita State Tax Collections’ rank rose from 50th to 49th, our per capita amount still decreased by just over $100 per Floridian. On the other hand, our ‘Per Capita Local Tax Collections’ ranks 28th, as we rely more heavily on local revenue to fund government than any other state,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said.

“Florida TaxWatch is hopeful that this comprehensive data and the insight it offers will serve as a resource for taxpayers and policymakers alike, allowing them to understand the costs of our state and local governments and how they stack up on a national level.”

“And I do think this wave is building. I think it was strong last night. But I think it’s going to keep building all the way into 2022. And if you go back to the 2010 wave that Republicans had, I think there’s more dissatisfaction with what’s going on now in D.C. today than there was this time in that election cycle.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on what the off-year elections mean for 2022.

